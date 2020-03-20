Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / Emergency Journalism

Emergency Journalism

by | 32 Comments

NYU journalism professor Jay Rosen is one of the sharpest media critics we have. He published a piece at PressThink yesterday that should be printed out and nailed to the door of every media outlet in the country, in my opinion. Here’s a link to the piece, which I urge you to read in its entirety.

It’s in the form of an editor’s note that every media outlet should publish and abide by in this emergency situation. The emergency Rosen addresses isn’t the pandemic. It’s the fact that the chief source of dangerous lies about the virus is the president of the United States.

Rosen argues that it is therefore not just irresponsible but deadly to the citizens journalists are supposed to inform to amplify Trump’s constant stream of self-serving lies. He’s right. Here’s an excerpt:

Even this far into his term, it is still a bit of a shock to be reminded that the single most potent force for misinforming the American public is the current president of the United States. For three years this has been a massive — and unsolved — problem for the country and its political leadership. 

But now it is life and death. On everything that involves the coronavirus crisis Donald Trump’s public statements have been unreliable. And that is why today we announce that we are shifting our coverage of the President to an emergency setting…

Refusing to go with live coverage. Suspending normal relations with his White House. Always asking: is this something we should amplify? A focus on what he’s doing, not on what he’s saying. The truth sandwich when we feel we have to highlight his false claims. This is what you can expect now that our coverage has been switched to an emergency setting. 

Media organizations almost certainly won’t take Rosen up on this proposal. Most have failed in critical ways to adjust their coverage to accommodate a pathological liar in the White House, and even the outlets I consider mostly good on the Trump beat fuck up on a maddeningly routine basis. But Rosen is absolutely correct: this is an emergency, and lives are at stake.

A hollow man with a howling void where his soul should be, Trump used to feed off the energy of his hate rallies, ginning up anger with lies and then sucking up the rage and adulation like a narcissistic vampire. That avenue is foreclosed to him now, and I think he’s found a substitute with these daily briefings.

He lies constantly at the briefings about really important shit like the availability of ventilators and protection equipment and the progress toward treatments and vaccines. The networks carry it live, and it may be working:

I don’t think that number will hold up once the death toll rises and the enormity of the gap between what Trump says and what transpires becomes undeniable to all but the cultists, but it’s alarming. Trump has bungled this crisis, loudly and in public, over and over.

Mainstream media outlets are pointing out that Trump has changed his tune on the virus, and that’s a good thing. But they must stop letting him lie on live TV and amplifying the false statements in headlines, alerts and tweets — or more people will die. Like Rosen said, this is an emergency, and it requires new rules.

    32Comments

    2. 2.

      Baud

      I wouldn’t put too much stock in those poll numbers. It’s like when 90% of Americans supported Bush after 9/11. We only have one president, as awful as he is, and people’s lives depend on him being able to outperform his very low average.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Baud: David Frum had a tweet the other day that the Italian PM is at 71%. People rally to leaders in times of crisis. This is trump’s rally.

      Though I do agree that MSNBC and CNN– I think this is a TV phenomenon– can easily justify no longer carrying trump live. Any useful info from Fauci or other experts could be played with a one-minute delay, and trump’s lies and dangerous misinformation have more than justified such a policy.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Honus

      @Baud: yeah, but his approval rating rose after this disastrous performance?  What is wrong with people?  He actually won support by being transparently mendacious and incompetent?

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Baud

      @Honus: It’s important to reward Trump’s ego to keep him interested in the disease. The only thing that matters now is voting for Biden and downticket Democrats overwhelmingly.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Starfish

      Some Republican was sharing the nonsense from “The Nation” saying that the Republicans are running to the left of the Democrats. Why is a supposedly lefty publication promoting this nonsense when the Republicans are refusing to get any critical legislation passed without handouts to their friends?

      Reply
    7. 7.

      dfh

      Betty, this is some of your best descriptive writing.

      “A hollow man with a howling void where his soul should be, Trump used to feed off the energy of his hate rallies, ginning up anger with lies and then sucking up the rage and adulation like a narcissistic vampire. That avenue is foreclosed to him now, and I think he’s found a substitute with these daily briefings.”

      The lying, the constant lying.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Betty Cracker

      @Baud: The less interested Trump is in the disease, the better off we are.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Baud

      @Betty Cracker: That would be true if he delegated that task to someone who knew what they were doing.  If he’s not interested, however, then probably the federal government does even less than they have been doing.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Starfish: Because the folks at The Nation are convinced that, if Democrats are not actively fucking over the People, they are looking for the chance to do so.  (The Russian connection should not be discounted either.)

      Reply
    12. 12.

      The Thin Black Duke

      Let’s see how the numbers in that poll change once hospitals run out of ventilators, every bed is occupied, and the doctors start making those hard choices on who lives and dies. Let’s see what happens when C-19 isn’t an abstract inconvenience anymore.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Barbara

      @Starfish: That makes me so furious because in seeing the “leftward” leaning of the stimulus it totally ignores the naked racism that is coming out of his piehole at every turn.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Betty Cracker

      @Baud: He delegated it to Pence, and that was preferable, IMO. Pence is an idiotic theocrat whom I wouldn’t entrust with running a hospital gift shop, but I do think he was more inclined to let the experts (such as they are) do their work. Trump is actively making things worse now that he’s declared himself a “wartime president.”

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Chyron HR

      @Starfish:

      Why is a supposedly lefty publication promoting this nonsense when the Republicans are refusing to get any critical legislation passed without handouts to their friends?

      Because The Revolution has decided to go all-in on Trump now that voters have “stolen” the primary from Bernie again.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      waspuppet

      @Baud: Yeah but Bush won. It is absolutely possible that “Trump 2020: He led us out of the coronavirus crisis that hit us out of nowhere from another country and no one could possibly have seen coming” will work.

      As for our news media, literally no reporter at literally any news outlet — not even the New York Times — would treat literally any source the way they treat Trump. Five solid years of lies and they still think maybe THIS TIME is the time it’ll suddenly be revealed that he was a hard-working, truth-telling genius all along.

      And he’s a New Yorker! The Times has covered him for decades! They know what he is!

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Mike in NC

      Fat Bastard’s daily mugging in front of TV cameras while he makes shit up would never have been acceptable on The Gong Show. Make it stop.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      waspuppet

      @Betty Cracker: He delegated it to Pence, and even though he’s stupid and evil, people were like “Hey it’s kinda nice hearing from a non-senile adult who actually cares whether people die.” That’s why Trump started taking over.

      Fauci wasn’t there yesterday. Watch the number of actual professionals continue to dip. They’ll be full MAGA rallies by next week.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Cheryl Rofer

      I was watching the press conferences as part of what I think of as my professional responsibilities. I missed Wednesday’s by happenstance and felt my mental health improve.

      He raises hopes that will then be dashed, an abuser tactic. The press that attend are willing to be abused. They can’t give him up.

      I’m not going to watch any more. The good thing yesterday was that some of the press checked his claim of a treatment in real time and found it to be another lie.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Gin & Tonic

      @Starfish: Who says The Nation is lefty? They are Russian apologists first and foremost, which may have made them “lefty” back in the Soviet era, but that was a long time ago.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      A Ghost to Most

      While everyone is rightly focused on the crisis, you can bet that a cadre of Rs are working on how to cancel the election. They always double down.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      The Thin Black Duke

      @khead: Exactly. The Trump administration’s con job is predicated on the absurd premise that people aren’t going to die. Even Tucker Carlson realized what a stupid strategy that is.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      MattF

      Rosen is right, but you can’t outshout Fox news– and, for a significant fraction of vulnerable people, Fox is their only source of news.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Cat Rakowski @catrakowski· 2h
      Sen. @GaryPeters says Michigan is ready to begin the process of turning shuttered car factories into manufacturing centers for masks, other PPE, and hospital beds, but he needs the President to trigger the Defense Production Act to start that process. @Morning_Joe

      Claire McCaskill @clairecmc· 9h
      From my daughter in law who’s a RN in CO: Our hospital has actually set up SEWING stations throughout the building to make masks/gowns out of sterile wrap that’s used in the OR – it’s set up assembly line style with cutting stations & sewing machine stations.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      FelonyGovt

      I think after a period of isolation and quarantine, not to mention constantly increasing numbers of diagnoses and deaths, people are going to get VERY cranky. I know I am already! They will blame the incompetent fool in charge.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Mr Pigg

      I think the swing in Trump’s numbers on this reflect “good improvement” with many respondents, since he went from downplaying it and seeming more concerned with the stock market than public health to at least giving lip-service to the seriousness of the problem and prioritizing lives over the stock market.  I expect the numbers to go down slowly as it becomes clear he doesn’t know what he’s talking about and can’t effectively help anybody, but there will be rallying around the flag and his base will credit him for everything.

      And I suspect part of the reason they will will be targeted aid the zooms in on Trump’s base.

      Lefty UBI becomes moderate Mitt’s one time $1000 to everybody becomes GOP Senate’s  $1000 means-tested to target the Trumpiest demographics by excluding the upper middle class (no biggie) and the poor (monstrous).  Expect gratitude from every Carhartt-clad diner dweller from Green Bay to the Ohio Valley. When asked about why poor people are excluded – diner dweller shrugs, “ya gotta pay into the system”.

      When medical supplies and ventilators get tight, I fear considerations like this will play into federal aid, and we’ll see a push for moving resources to Trumpier or swingier areas and not necessarily to the hardest hit (and certainly away from the poorer and less white). It will be “geographic fairness” for some, and “local responsibility” for others.

      Of course, if everybody’s as swamped as worst case predictions, it won’t make a lick-spittle of difference.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      kindness

      We’d all like the Media to take some responsibility to their viewers rather than their accountants.  In today’s corporate structure, accountants almost always win.  I don’t know if there has ever been a benevolent media baron.  I do know the modern MSM runs a facade of caring about lies at the same time they continue to push them.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Betty Cracker

      @Cheryl Rofer: I turned it off mid-Trump sentence the other day because it was just too poisonous to continue. I won’t be watching any more either. If he says anything newsworthy, we’ll see a clip, and hopefully some context around it.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      MattF

      …and Thiessen is going full-bore into ‘blame China’ mode. I’m guessing he got pushback on the ‘Biden is senile’ bullshit.

      Reply

