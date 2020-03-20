Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 & National Security Part III: The Black PSYOP Against Vice President Biden Evolves

COVID-19 & National Security Part III: The Black PSYOP Against Vice President Biden Evolves

The Black PSYOP against Vice President Biden, begun in 2014 to dirty him up ahead of a potential 2016 presidential run and now intended to damage him in the 2020 presidential election cycle, has evolved. Since the novel Coronavirus/SARSCOV2 and COVID-19 pandemic have now overtaken the news cycle, beating on the joint, repeatedly debunked conspiracy theories that VP Biden interjected himself into Ukrainian politics to protect his son from investigation for corruption and that the Ukraine, not Russia, conspired with the Obama administration, the Clinton 2016 campaign, the Democratic National Committee, and the news media to illegally influence the outcome of the 2016 presidential election and frame Russia for doing so has been abandoned. The Black PSYOP has shifted to tying VP Biden, his campaign, the Democratic Party, and the news media to the People’s Republic of China’s attempts to destroy the United States in general and the President in specific through the novel Coronavirus/SARSCOV2 and COVID-19 pandemic.

This was emailed around to people on the Trump/Pence 2020 reelection mailing list:

I first saw it retweeted by Fred Guttenberg, who is the parent of one Parkland student survivor and one Parkland student who did not survive. But it is also posted on the President’s campaign website at this link.

Yesterday, Chanel Rion, the conspiracist and fabulist hired by the One American News Network (OANN) who had been conspiring with Rudy Giuliani on the Ukrainian conspiracy Black PSYOP against VP Biden, switched to the China conspiracy BLACK PSYOP against VP Biden. She did this by teeing up a two part question focusing on the fact that Democrats, reporters, and just decent people everywhere objecting to referring to the novel Coronavirus/SARSCOV2 as the “China virus”, which allowed the President to go off on the Democratic Party, the news media, and the People’s Republic of China (PRC). Rion and OANN have been pushing this for a bit, culminating in both an expose broadcast on OANN last week and yesterday’s question.

By teeing up the question the way she did, Rion was able to get it covered live by all the broadcast networks, as well as reported by all the print and digital news media. This laundered the false and untrue conspiracy theory linking VP Biden, Democrats and the Democratic Party, and the news media with the People’s Republic of China through the actual news media and from there into social media. From there further reporting was done on the responses to the fabricated bullshit that Rion is pushing. The entire Black PSYOP circuit occurred in less than 24 hours. And while it is all completely false – VP Biden, the Democrats and the Democratic Party, and the news media are not conspiring with the PRC against the US and the President – it now provides the context, because it was covered by the news media, for the President’s reelection campaign’s use of it to rile up his base and generate donations.

A Black PSYOP conducted from start to finish in a day.

Open thread!

    30Comments

    2. 2.

      Frankensteinbeck

      it now provides the context, because it was covered by the news media, for the President’s reelection campaign’s use of it to rile up his base

      Unfortunately, because he’s spent so much of the rest of these speeches ranting about who’s persecuting him, this will affect his already rabid base and no one else.  If these PSYOPs don’t take with the general public like EMAILS!!! did, they’re not going to do more than line his pockets a bit more.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      satby

      Explains why all my right wing stalkers on FB came out to fight with me on my posts today. I figured they had sent some sort of alert out.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Mary G

      Forbes article with lots of links:
      Calling All People Who Sew And Make: You Can Help Solve 2020 N95-Type Mask Shortage

      I’m sure the regular masks would be better, but Twitter is full of doctors, nurses, and hospital workers sounding the alarm about running out, and something is better than nothing.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Mike in NC

      Apparently the “China Virus” line of attack against Joe Biden is more important than Princess Ivanka’s knock-off merchandise made in Chinese prison sweatshops.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      dr. bloor

      @Mike in NC: There is no dollar value too large to be placed on keeping daddy out of jail.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      JMG

      Dial twitching I went past Washington Week in Review and paused to watch. A big mistake. A show I never missed in the ’80s is now just propaganda. One reporter said Cuomo and Newsom had praised Trump for his actions. Flat out lie. The Capitol Hill reporter made excuses for Burr and said “Senators aren’t really focusing on that.” No shit, Sherlock. Few Mafiosi had a lot to say during the Gotti trials. PBS and NPR news operations exist to offend nobody, meaning they are useless to everybody. Shut ’em down. Don’t give ’em a nickel.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Brachiator

      What is this thing about “a Chinese official blamed the US military” for the virus? I have only heard this coming out of Trump’s mouth.

      I guess this explains why Trump has been so insistent on calling the corona virus the “Chinese” virus. I thought it was just his stupid bigotry.  But was he playing his part in a disinformation campaign?

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Van Buren

      Anybody have an opinion on who in my household should venture out for shopping tomorrow: mid 50s wife in very good health, or 22 year old asthmatic son? I’m right out as a late 50s man who has been exposed and has a mild heart condition.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      JMG

      @Brachiator: I believe one actually did, which shows the utter futility of the ethnic blame game for both sides. Trump’s already moved on to blaming illegal immigrants. The Chinese might still decide to just bribe him.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Darkrose

      I’m more concerned about the “Where’s Joe?” nonsense from the Bernie stans. I’ve seen it from people on my Twitter timeline who should know better, combining it with the “Biden has dementia” bullshit.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Duane

      Trumpov and the Republican party have conspired with the Chinese to infect the US with coronavirus and cause a national emergency so they can enrich themselves and he’ll be a war-time president and ride a wave of support to re-election. Makes sense to me.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Baud

      @Darkrose:

      Don’t be concerned about that.  They are a fixed quantity that we can’t do anything about. Hillary almost overcame them and Biden surely will.  That’s all that matters.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Aleta

      (Post)  U.S. intelligence agencies were issuing ominous, classified warnings in January and February about the global danger posed by the coronavirus while President Trump and lawmakers played down the threat and failed to take action that might have slowed the spread of the pathogen, according to U.S. officials familiar with spy agency reporting.

      Intelligence agencies “have been warning on this since January,” said a U.S. official who had access to intelligence reporting that was disseminated to members of Congress and their staffs as well as to officials in the Trump administration, and who, along with others, spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe sensitive information.

      Spokespeople for the CIA and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence declined to comment, and a White House spokesman rebutted criticism of Trump’s response.

      The warnings from U.S. intelligence agencies increased in volume toward the end of January and into early February, said officials familiar with the reports. By then, a majority of the intelligence reporting included in daily briefing papers and digests from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and the CIA was about covid-19, said officials who have read the reports.

      The surge in warnings coincided with a move by Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) to sell dozens of stocks worth between $628,033 and $1.72 million. As chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, Burr was privy to virtually all of the highly classified reporting on the coronavirus.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Jeffro

      @dr. bloor: if/when trumpov falls, there’s a good chance the whole corrupt enterprise comes crashing down.

      he, and they, are ‘all in’.  I have no doubt that they have no bottom here

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Jeffro

      @Brachiator: there Is some reporting, (the stuff I saw was via NYT) and some video, of various Chinese officials denying that the virus even originated in China, and speculating that it might even have originated in the United States.

      It is what they put out during their own epidemic to help keep the population in line.  Unfortunately, The no-scruples GOP is now using it to fan the flames and deflect blame for trumpov’s  colossal failure to protect the country

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Brachiator

      @Aleta:

      Intelligence agencies “have been warning on this since January,” said a U.S. official who had access to intelligence reporting that was disseminated to members of Congress and their staffs as well as to officials in the Trump administration, and who, along with others, spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe sensitive information.

      Dubya and Cheney didn’t pay attention to the intelligence agencies and we got 911.

      Trump didn’t pay attention to the intelligence agencies and we got the corona virus.

      At least the Republicans are consistently stupid. Unfortunately, other people end up paying the price.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Duane

      @Aleta: Every bit of that report perfectly supports my recently invented, I mean discovered, conspiracy against the Amercan People. I am not a crackpot.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      dm

      I’ve seen push-back along the lines of “why are you siding with Chinese Communists?” when someone objects to the term “Chinese flu”.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      The Dangerman

      For some reason, this tripped the fuse; don’t know why, I knew they were shits. It’s going to be such an ugly campaign. Right now, it THIS ugliness, that is just … enough for now.

      Mental health break. Back in a while.

      Reply

