The Black PSYOP against Vice President Biden, begun in 2014 to dirty him up ahead of a potential 2016 presidential run and now intended to damage him in the 2020 presidential election cycle, has evolved. Since the novel Coronavirus/SARSCOV2 and COVID-19 pandemic have now overtaken the news cycle, beating on the joint, repeatedly debunked conspiracy theories that VP Biden interjected himself into Ukrainian politics to protect his son from investigation for corruption and that the Ukraine, not Russia, conspired with the Obama administration, the Clinton 2016 campaign, the Democratic National Committee, and the news media to illegally influence the outcome of the 2016 presidential election and frame Russia for doing so has been abandoned. The Black PSYOP has shifted to tying VP Biden, his campaign, the Democratic Party, and the news media to the People’s Republic of China’s attempts to destroy the United States in general and the President in specific through the novel Coronavirus/SARSCOV2 and COVID-19 pandemic.

This was emailed around to people on the Trump/Pence 2020 reelection mailing list:

I first saw it retweeted by Fred Guttenberg, who is the parent of one Parkland student survivor and one Parkland student who did not survive. But it is also posted on the President’s campaign website at this link.

Yesterday, Chanel Rion, the conspiracist and fabulist hired by the One American News Network (OANN) who had been conspiring with Rudy Giuliani on the Ukrainian conspiracy Black PSYOP against VP Biden, switched to the China conspiracy BLACK PSYOP against VP Biden. She did this by teeing up a two part question focusing on the fact that Democrats, reporters, and just decent people everywhere objecting to referring to the novel Coronavirus/SARSCOV2 as the “China virus”, which allowed the President to go off on the Democratic Party, the news media, and the People’s Republic of China (PRC). Rion and OANN have been pushing this for a bit, culminating in both an expose broadcast on OANN last week and yesterday’s question.

By teeing up the question the way she did, Rion was able to get it covered live by all the broadcast networks, as well as reported by all the print and digital news media. This laundered the false and untrue conspiracy theory linking VP Biden, Democrats and the Democratic Party, and the news media with the People’s Republic of China through the actual news media and from there into social media. From there further reporting was done on the responses to the fabricated bullshit that Rion is pushing. The entire Black PSYOP circuit occurred in less than 24 hours. And while it is all completely false – VP Biden, the Democrats and the Democratic Party, and the news media are not conspiring with the PRC against the US and the President – it now provides the context, because it was covered by the news media, for the President’s reelection campaign’s use of it to rile up his base and generate donations.

A Black PSYOP conducted from start to finish in a day.

Open thread!