Latest COVID19 coronavirus map brought to you by @Newsweek @StatistaCharts @JohnsHopkins. Confirmed cases top 220,000 worldwide. China's Wuhan, greater Hubei province report no new cases, but disease still spreading in West. Italy extends lockdown, US tightens sanctions on Iran. pic.twitter.com/2Gvv2j0hyR — 𝕋om 𝕆'ℂonnor (@ShaolinTom) March 19, 2020

CORONAVIRUS LATEST: https://t.co/PUZShXKW07 • China exonerates whistleblower doctor who warned of virus.

• Pandemic of novel coronavirus has claimed the lives of at least 10,030 people worldwide.

• 14,250 diagnosed cases in the U.S., where at least 196 people have died. — ABC News (@ABC) March 20, 2020

Seriously good read (including a thoughtful estimate on when we’ll see a vaccine):

No offense to all the overnight epidemiologists, but @HelenBranswell has been a reliable and experienced source of information on coronavirus for months, and she was kind enough to chat with me about what she’s learned and what she still wants to know https://t.co/suyHesswUD — Irin Carmon (@irin) March 19, 2020

U.S. confirmed cases increased by 5000 today. Tomorrow we'll pass Germany and possibly Spain. Remember, most of these are people infected a week ago, who we're just now testing. pic.twitter.com/jaJhEHcfpj — We need 120k tests a day (@Noahpinion) March 20, 2020

Effectively telling all Americans abroad to come home now, or don’t expect to come home until this is over. https://t.co/BJ0QAFhN14 — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) March 19, 2020

Federal government to states: we're not your purchasing clerk. Federal government to citizens: we're not your protector overseas. Congrats to Steve Bannon, the administrative state has been deconstructed. https://t.co/xWfpDOrpps — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) March 19, 2020

A smart take from @NicholasFlorko & @damiangarde: Science is moving as fast as it can — as fast as it safely can — to come up with tools to fight #Covid19. A president who prefers to shape his own reality bristles. https://t.co/9jtkSZdpOE — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) March 19, 2020

… The president’s remarks ran afoul of nearly every established FDA norm — prizing data and evidence over rhetoric, for instance, and avoiding promises, let alone those that can’t be kept. But they were also a sign of his long-running impatience with the realities of drug development — an impatience that is flaring at a time when the need for new medications seems more urgent than ever. “Trump entered the White House fuming at bureaucrats, moaning about the deep state, but in particular trying to bring down the FDA,” said Arthur Caplan, professor of bioethics and the founding head of New York University School of Medicine’s Division of Medical Ethics. “That’s pure ideology, and it turns out that ideology is barren and impotent in the face of a pandemic.” …

JUST POSTED: Months before President Trump downplayed concerns that coronavirus would spread widely in the US, his own agencies had conducted a chilling exercise anticipating a respiratory virus that begins in China and kills as many as 586,000 in U.S. https://t.co/TPRMyion2M — Eric Lipton (@EricLiptonNYT) March 19, 2020

I hope New York is listening because he's talking to us. https://t.co/o4d01SJjtN — Suki Kim (@sukisworld) March 20, 2020





When you hear that China did a better job containing COVID-19 because it’s authoritarian, remember South Korea. The issue is competence, not democracy. — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) March 19, 2020

As Beijing, Hong Kong face second virus onslaught, quarantine gets serious https://t.co/mQKkBc7rKx via @scmpnews — ɪᴀɴ ᴍ ᴍᴀᴄᴋᴀʏ, ᴘʜᴅ 🦠🤧🧬🥼🦟 (@MackayIM) March 20, 2020

Taiwan quickly mobilized and instituted specific approaches for case identification, containment, and resource allocation to protect the public health. https://t.co/vYAfeLesFO — Citizen Logan (@logan_citizen) March 20, 2020

"We are surviving one day at a time," the manager of Sichuan Hot Pot, in Manhattan's Chinatown, said. Before restaurants were limited to take-out or delivery only, Jiayang Fan visited Chinatown establishments to see how they were faring. Read more: https://t.co/WIq2dEluyd pic.twitter.com/0lFRwQyBIV — The New Yorker (@NewYorker) March 19, 2020

Among other things, what this shows is they're using the term "the coronavirus" internally like everyone else and are throwing this up publicly because they would rather have an argument about political correctness than discuss the response itself. https://t.co/Wq7wVRQOOT — Josh Barro (@jbarro) March 19, 2020

“Naming, blaming, and shaming China appears to have taken precedence over pursuing joint efforts with Beijing to arrest the deadly spread of the virus.” Great piece from ⁦@ryanl_hass⁩: https://t.co/CdCqjCc7WW — Scott Kennedy (@KennedyCSIS) March 19, 2020

As Europe’s coronavirus death rate climbs, China’s recovery from the epidemic has become a bellwether for investor sentiment https://t.co/Fk8KZAju7v — SCMP News (@SCMPNews) March 19, 2020

“…district officials ordered the companies to start leaving their lights and machinery on all day to drive the numbers up… falsified staff attendance logs as well—they ‘would rather waste a small amount of money on power than irritate local officials’” https://t.co/o0W6noHx2k — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) March 20, 2020

Merkel: Coronavirus is Germany's greatest challenge since World War II

-another leader doing great clear work being in contact with their community in a way that should connect, not panic, but telling it like it is. Some good *global* advice here#COVID19https://t.co/iybniaoi5Q — ɪᴀɴ ᴍ ᴍᴀᴄᴋᴀʏ, ᴘʜᴅ 🦠🤧🧬🥼🦟 (@MackayIM) March 20, 2020

The leadership speech Americans needed to hear during #COVID19 came from the Irish PM

-nice work. What we need more of from our leaders. Not admonition or reactive responses without context or engagementhttps://t.co/w8l7Mg7ktK — ɪᴀɴ ᴍ ᴍᴀᴄᴋᴀʏ, ᴘʜᴅ 🦠🤧🧬🥼🦟 (@MackayIM) March 20, 2020

Thread:

On March 15, the European Commission implemented an Act restricting exports to countries outside the bloc of • Face shields: $7.4 billion

• Protective garments: $3.1 b

• Mouth-nose-protective equipment: $900 million

• Hospital gloves: $400 m

• Goggles: $200 m 2/ pic.twitter.com/CyNm2htMFD — Chad P. Bown (@ChadBown) March 19, 2020

In Russia official #covid19 numbers are low but 5 Russian virologists contacted by @codastory described overwhelmed respiratory wards, shortages of protective gear + severe delays in testing. All five declined to go on the record, for fear of retribution. https://t.co/Is89RjPbEw — natalia antelava (@antelava) March 19, 2020

A doctor in Saint Petersburg said the situation is reminiscent of the way the Soviet government dealt with another global disease outbreak. HIV and AIDS has long been in retreat around the world, but the virus continues to affect large numbers of Russians. — natalia antelava (@antelava) March 19, 2020

Russia claim to have only 199 coronavirus cases and one death, which they later claimed was actually caused by a blood clot… but there were 6,921 pneumonia cases in Moscow in January, up from 5,058 the year before https://t.co/VHmSZSPxfx — Owen Jones🌹 (@OwenJones84) March 20, 2020

Georgian doctors’ message to public:

“We stay at work for you! Please stay home for us! STOPCOVID-19” pic.twitter.com/zmOqRxCQf9 — Ekaterine (@EkaCox) March 18, 2020

Singapore sees record 47 new coronavirus cases; S’poreans, residents told to defer all overseas travel https://t.co/xXrDmxufjq — ɪᴀɴ ᴍ ᴍᴀᴄᴋᴀʏ, ᴘʜᴅ 🦠🤧🧬🥼🦟 (@MackayIM) March 20, 2020

Coronavirus count in Turkey jumps to 359, up 168 from a day earlier. Four deaths so far, says health ministry — Borzou Daragahi 🖊🗒 (@borzou) March 19, 2020

People need to have realistic expectations of the timeline for #Covid19 vaccines & drugs. @damiangarde lays out the facts. https://t.co/bkESMIGeJi — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) March 19, 2020

Some resources on COVID-19 for low and middle income countries by @megan_b_murray https://t.co/kFvOInTJj2 — Marc Lipsitch (@mlipsitch) March 19, 2020

"There is hope": Two drugs that could help coronavirus patients fight back https://t.co/BbQf7cUfDz pic.twitter.com/1C1ldXAdtF — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 20, 2020