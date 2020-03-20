Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Hot Air and Ill Informed Banter

Peak wingnut was a lie.

The revolution will be supervised.

Mission Accomplished!

Wetsuit optional.

Nevertheless, she persisted

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Screw the Judean People’s Front. Splitters.

Shocking, but not surprising.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

Usually wrong but never in doubt.

Also, too.

Verified, but limited!

Gastritis Broke My Calculator

A snarling mass of vitriolic vicious jackals

Han shot first.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

We Survived Breitbartpocalypse!

We still have time to mess this up!

This Blog Goes to 11…

Word salad with all caps

What fresh hell is this?

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

Good luck with your asparagus.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / COVID-19 Coronavirus Update – Thursday/Friday, March 19/20

COVID-19 Coronavirus Update – Thursday/Friday, March 19/20

by | 2 Comments

This post is in: ,

Seriously good read (including a thoughtful estimate on when we’ll see a vaccine):

The president’s remarks ran afoul of nearly every established FDA norm — prizing data and evidence over rhetoric, for instance, and avoiding promises, let alone those that can’t be kept. But they were also a sign of his long-running impatience with the realities of drug development — an impatience that is flaring at a time when the need for new medications seems more urgent than ever.

“Trump entered the White House fuming at bureaucrats, moaning about the deep state, but in particular trying to bring down the FDA,” said Arthur Caplan, professor of bioethics and the founding head of New York University School of Medicine’s Division of Medical Ethics. “That’s pure ideology, and it turns out that ideology is barren and impotent in the face of a pandemic.” …


Thread:

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • opiejeanne
  • WereBear

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    2Comments

    1. 1.

      WereBear

      The Republican fetish for seeing everything they do as “marketing” has never been more stark.

      It can’t be bargained with. It can’t be reasoned with. It doesn’t feel pity, or remorse, or fear! And it absolutely will not stop, ever, until you are dead!

      They can’t smoke-and-mirror this one. And there’s nothing like the threat of death to focus minds.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      opiejeanne

      @WereBear:  This is all true. They can’t sue it, either.
      I left home 3 times today and it was frustrating and frightening. The Costco pharmacy trip was the best, the trip to pick up pre-paid stuff at Home Depot was terrible, although everyone was nice. They just didn’t understand the need to not get too close to other people.
      The third trip was to urgent care and the pharmacy next door because I couldn’t face Costco again and thought this would be easier since they were only open as a drive-through.

      I went home and showered and washed my hair, feeling as if I could smell other people on me, the way you smell cigarette smoke in your hair when you’ve been around a smoker.

      I don’t think I’m ever leaving my house ever again. I’m going to live like Sandra Bullock in “The Net”.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.