"Did we get good advice from POTUS for the first 12 weeks? No. All we got were lies. Saying it’s fake, by saying this is a Democratic hoax…this is the most irresponsible act of an elected official that I've ever witnessed in my lifetime." https://t.co/bo6HgdFOBF — American Times Film (@ExportedFromMI) March 20, 2020

If you were the president for one day, what would you say in the daily briefing? I would begin the press conference by saying “Ladies and gentlemen, let me introduce you to Ron Klain—he was the Ebola czar [under President Barack Obama], and now I’ve called him back and made him Covid czar. Everything will be centralized under one person who has the respect of both the public health community and the political community.” We’re a divided country right now. Right now, Tony Fauci [head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases] is the closest that we come to that. Are you scared? I’m in the age group that has a one in seven mortality rate if I get it. If you’re not worried, you’re not paying attention. But I’m not scared. I firmly believe that the steps that we’re taking will extend the time that it takes for the virus to make the rounds. I think that, in turn, will increase the likelihood that we will have a vaccine or we will have a prophylactic antiviral in time to cut off, reduce, or truncate the spread. Everybody needs to remember: This is not a zombie apocalypse. It’s not a mass extinction event.

I’m now following him on Twitter…as I pare down some of my follows for their hysteria, both political and pandemic…and introduce more reasonable voices to my timeline.

Yesterday we had a wild, wet snowstorm that took out my satellite, and boy did I need a break from all the news. I’m going to try today to pretend it’s still out and focus on other things. Later today I’m hoping to share a list of resources one of our jackals put together of all kinds of online concerts, entertainment, storytimes, etc.

