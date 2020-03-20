Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / Brilliantly Named Doctor Weighs In On The Pandemic

Brilliantly Named Doctor Weighs In On The Pandemic

by | 82 Comments

This post is in: , ,

If you were the president for one day, what would you say in the daily briefing?

I would begin the press conference by saying “Ladies and gentlemen, let me introduce you to Ron Klain—he was the Ebola czar [under President Barack Obama], and now I’ve called him back and made him Covid czar. Everything will be centralized under one person who has the respect of both the public health community and the political community.” We’re a divided country right now. Right now, Tony Fauci [head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases] is the closest that we come to that.

Are you scared?

I’m in the age group that has a one in seven mortality rate if I get it. If you’re not worried, you’re not paying attention. But I’m not scared. I firmly believe that the steps that we’re taking will extend the time that it takes for the virus to make the rounds. I think that, in turn, will increase the likelihood that we will have a vaccine or we will have a prophylactic antiviral in time to cut off, reduce, or truncate the spread. Everybody needs to remember: This is not a zombie apocalypse. It’s not a mass extinction event.

 

I’m now following him on Twitter…as I pare down some of my follows for their hysteria, both political and pandemic…and introduce more reasonable voices to my timeline.

Yesterday we had a wild, wet snowstorm that took out my satellite, and boy did I need a break from all the news. I’m going to try today to pretend it’s still out and focus on other things. Later today I’m hoping to share a list of resources one of our jackals put together of all kinds of online concerts, entertainment, storytimes, etc.

How are you coping? Check-in and let’s support each other.

Open thread

 

    1. 1.

      bbleh

      Yesterday we had a wild, wet snowstorm that took out my satellite

      Wow!  Aren’t those kind of expensive?  Did you get it used?

      Jeez, I’m in the wrong line of business.  Guess I’d better take up garden blogging …

      (Sorry … cabin fever.)

      Reply
    2. 2.

      joel hanes

      Ron Klain

      Another good person to have making decisions would be Rear Admiral R. Timothy Ziemer, who was the head of the pandemic response team that Trump/Bolton fired in 2018.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      Since this is an open thread, I have a question for jackals who listen to fiction on podcasts.  If there’s a continuous story (ie a novel), is the structure more episodic than in written stuff? Is it more like a TV series and less like a movie? I’m beta reading a science fantasy novel for a friend, who thinks he might want to podcast it. I keep commenting about things like rising and falling arcs but I doubt my knowledge on this one.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Tractarian

      Seeing a lot of hand-wringing and fretting on Twitter over a new poll showing majority approval for the presidential response.

      This is an ongoing national emergency and we should expect people to rally around their leaders. The only thing comparable in my lifetime was 9/11, and even then the panicky, emergency phase only lasted a few days. I’m sure we all remember what George W. Bush’s approval numbers looked like back then.

      If Trump responded halfway competently to this, his approval would be in the 70-80% range right now.  The fact that almost half the country disapproves of his response, despite the rallying effect of a once-in-a-lifetime national emergency, means he is not in a good position to get re-elected.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Major Major Major Major

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: The continuous-story fiction podcasts I like are strongly episodic. The popularity of shows like Westworld seems to indicate that there’s a big audience out there that doesn’t care about episodic episodes in a larger story, but that’s exactly why I hate it, so consider the source…

      Reply
    7. 7.

      The Dangerman

      I had to turn Trump off. Fuck that piece of shit. He’s about one step away from saying that border guards can open fire at the Southern Border and he’s getting off on it. Treating both borders equally my ass.

      Immigration has been a problem for decades; since before I was born. It is NOT driving this thing. Ignorance is driving this thing and Trump is stoking it. Hell, I’m surprised he’s not publicly getting off on the fact that it’s the two biggest Blue States that have shut down (you know he’s enjoying it in private).

      Would someone please drive a big truck up to the White House so Captain Vroom Vroom can honk the horn? He needs a distraction.

      He needs to shut the fuck up and get off the stage and let the experts speak.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      MattF

      Tax filing deadline now officially moved to July 15 according to various.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Avalune

      Just goofing off with animal crossing today. Checked in on a coworker who was going through some pretty crappy personal life stuff who I realized is probably trapped with it.

      Dodo code: MK22W
      I got cherries!

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Mandalay

      Well known traitor Sen. Richard Burr is following his leader’s example, and has decided to deny everything:

      I write to you regarding recent news reports that have circulated regarding the periodic transaction report I filed with your committee listing sales of stock on February 13, 2020. While I relied solely on public reporting to guide my decision to sell the stock, it is my belief that an independent review is warranted to ensure full and complete transparency.

      To follow up on my conversation with the Chairman this morning, I am sending this letter to request a full and expedited investigation of these sales by the Ethics Committee. I stand ready to be fully transparent with you and your Committee as you do your work.

      I’m assuming that he gets away with this, but the stench is still going to drag him and the Republican Party down. What he did is really offensive, and easy for the public to understand.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Fair Economist

      Son was laid off from his job today. His company is in physical disaster recovery so should be still working but they apparently went broke since his last paycheck bounced. He said he’s looking for work but I expect there are a million others in Socal right now. Family finances are very secure but so much for him moving out. Hopefully he will at least have to cut back on his pot addiction.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Leto

      How are you coping?

      Playing World of Warcraft, catching up on tv shows, getting over my bronchitis (think I’ve turned the corner on that), laughing with Avalune, limiting the amount of bullshit I consume (I know that it’s a closed information loop, but BJ is a bright ray of sunshine for the non-stop bullshit coming out everywhere else), doing the military series here… it seems that a lot of the systems that I need now I started developing 18 months ago (the time of my accident).

      Something that’s heartening is that some of my normally more right wing friends are taking this seriously. Sharing information that amounts to: this is serious, don’t spread this, don’t panic… again, it’s an encouraging sign. I’m also not grabbing them by the back of their heads and rubbing their noses in it (as I am want to do), which I think is a sign of growth on my part? I’m sure it’ll pass…

      Reply
    21. 21.

      zhena gogolia

      @Narya:

      Haha, “in a Zoom meeting with annoying people” sounds like my life for the next few months. I really shouldn’t say that, they’re mostly being quite nice. It’s Zoom that’s annoying. But I’m eternally grateful for it right now.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Leto

      @Fair Economist: our son is contemplating leaving the service, but he still has about 18 months before that happens. I’m afraid that his type of service will mirror mine: every time I tried to separate, the economy took a nose dive which kind of forced my hand.

      I’m sorry your son is going through that. I’m glad his finances are secure and I hope he finds something soon.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Tractarian: In terms of opinion polling, the big difference between now and 2016 is that while Trump’s approval is slightly higher, Joe Biden’s is enormously higher than Hillary Clinton’s was at this point in the cycle. It’s almost upside down from where she was.

      Note, the progressive left mostly hates Biden as much as they did Hillary, but clearly their theory of why everyone else hated her was wrong.

      I don’t understand it (or rather I do but not in a happy way); I don’t have to like it or agree with it; but it’s the case.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      patroclus

      Well, I would certainly say I don’t approve of Trump’s overall performance, but he did sign the Pelosi-crafted bills, he did declare a National Emergency which freed up a lot of money and he is implementing the Defense Production Act, which will enable stockpiles of PPE, ventilators etc.. to be made more quickly available.  Yeah, he’s lying constantly about a LOT of stuff, but I am at least wiling to give him credit for doing some things right.  I’ll never vote for him, but when he does something good like cooperating with Democrats in advancing good policies, it deserves some acknowledgement.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      dr. bloor

      @Fair Economist:

      Hopefully he will at least have to cut back on his pot addiction.

      My kid came home for Spring Break and is now in residence until (at least) September.  I’m not touching his pot addiction as long as he’s willing to share.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @patroclus:

      I’ll never vote for him, but when he does something good like cooperating with Democrats in advancing good policies, it deserves some acknowledgement.

      Republicans never do this and never pay a price.

      Besides, he ignored this for over a fucking month. It’s too little, too late as we’re going to unfortunately find out in a few weeks. So no, he doesn’t deserve credit for doing things half-assed and a day late and a dollar short

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      How are you coping?

      Poorly.  Never missed a house payment, haven’t missed a credit card payment in 30 years.

      That’s about to change.

      Wife is essentially unemployed, and has been offered some mighty weak tea (salaried management took a 20% paycut), what they’re offering is caretaking her files on a part time basis for less than 10% of what her commissions previously garnered – which might pay for most of our health insurance, at best, and which is about half of what she’d get by taking unemployment. Kids are unemployed.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Phylllis

      We transitioned to skeleton crew at work beginning today, so I’m at home. Will go in Monday until about noon, and at least one more day next week to help pack the grab and go meals we are delivering to our district’s students. South Carolina schools were closed initially closed through March 31, but we’re already hearing through the grapevine that will be extended. I’m pretty sure we’re done for the year, but I understand why the state superintendent isn’t ready to make that call.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      cintibud

      “I have to give credit to the bus driver since, once he woke from his nap, was able to get the bus back on the road before it hit the tree”

      Reply
    32. 32.

      JWR

      Trump hemming and hawing and doing the accordion thing (his “I’m making shit up” tell) as he pretend-talks about the Defense Production Act. No yes or no answer as to whether or not it’s been invoked.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      joel hanes

      @dr. bloor:

      I’d mostly given up smoking dope for the duration in the interest of maximum lung health, but a couple days ago I took a nice big hit of bud.

      Result:  dread, followed by depression

      I’ll probably be avoiding weed for a while.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Barbara

      @joel hanes: What I remember is George H. W. Bush’s approval numbers after the first Iraq adventure.  They were sky high too.  I assumed that made him a shoo in for reelection, but it didn’t.  Just, really, we probably need to worry more about the how rather than the whether of defeating Trump.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      joel hanes

      @Mandalay:

      I can’t see how he can be “exonerated” before January if he’s not indicted , which I’m assuming that today’s SEC will not do (even though they took down Doug Collins).

      Reply
    37. 37.

      waspuppet

      Trump cannot make it more obvious that these details of, like, people not dying were supposed to be taken care of for him, and all he was supposed to do was roll around like a kid in a ball pit for four years.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Lapassionara

      @patroclus: Is he implementing the Defense Production Act? The last I heard he had not done this yet.

      the stories of medical supply shortages have been horrific.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Barbara

      @joel hanes: Dread followed by depression/anxiety was nearly every experience I ever had with marijuana, which is why I had very few before I quite forever.  That was around 40 years ago.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      joel hanes

      @cintibud:

      was able to get the bus back on the road before it hit the tree

      This is far too generous.

      “after going over the embankment, was able to jerk the wheel back and forth and honk the horn, shouting ‘I got this!’, while the bus plunged a  hundred feet to the rocks below, killing everyone in the three back rows”

      Reply
    43. 43.

      WereBear

      I have opened the emergency pickles.

      I’m kind of planning grocery shopping like a commando raid. Go when it’s not crowded, look for alternates when they don’t have something, warding people off when they get too close, buy the weird thing because who knows if I’ll get the right one, and then shower and wash gloves when I get home.

      A friend said he played the Impossible Mission theme on his earbuds the last time he went. That’s the spirit!

      In my spare time I pet cats and read. I never get tired of that. Mr WereBear says I have to watch this new Galaxy Quest documentary. We got BritBox for the duration.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      cintibud

      Buddy of mine just posted on FB that he stopped to walk his dogs in a park before going to Krogers. The dogs got sprayed by a skunk. He got a bit on himself getting them back into the car. But instead of going home first he continued on to Krogers with a very good plan to encourage social distancing. It worked but he was glad he didn’t see anyone he knew!

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Dadadadadadada

      I’m at work for the first time since Monday (skeleton crew at a courthouse; I’m still on full salary for the duration, and getting overtime pay for the one day in 10 or so that I’ll have to work, because socialism is kind of awesome). Nothing at all is happening, so I’m working on my book.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Ruckus

      @MattF:

      Just went to the IRS website and it doesn’t say that. The payment deadline was extended to July 15, 2020 but the filing deadline is still listed as April 15. That’s the news and what’s hot menus.

      On twitter is where it has been posted. So is it official or is this just another line of BS?

      I’d go with BS with this crew before anything else. They may have announced it without any actual thought about the rest of the IRS.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      A Ghost to Most

      @WereBear:

      Go when it’s not crowded, look for alternates when they don’t have something, warding people off when they get too close,

      Good luck with that.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      debbie

      How are you coping?

      I just spent four hours driving around trying to get basics like paper towels and bread, through flooding and road closings and screwed-up parking at more than a couple shopping centers. I was walking through Target, just about to give up and go home, when in front of me was a shelf filled with Clorox Wipes. I felt like the guy in the desert crawling toward the oasis. I was sure I was hallucinating.

      Assholes are still hoarding and totally ignoring limits. They can probably get away with it by using self checkouts.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Mandalay

      @joel hanes: They had Collins by the balls, and his son would have gone down if he didn’t confess.

      It’s not so clear cut with Burr, though his public statements that the coronavirus is nothing to worry about certainly make his stock sales problematic.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Marcopolo

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: If your friend (or anyone for that matter) would like to see how episodic fiction can be written I’d have them read & study Dickens.  He did most of his writing for magazines so a lot of his novels originally were presented in installments in monthly publications.  I’d think that would be similar to writing for episodeic podcasts. The Pickwick Papers is an example that is also just a fun read.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      JWR

      Trump, when asked what he has to say to the American people who are afraid:

      “I say that you’re a very bad reporter. That’s a nasty, nasty comment.”

      Something a bit more aggressive about the reporters today.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      bemused

      Not watching trump presser but I’m getting the impression that it’s even worse than his last one, more belligerent with reporters.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Shalimar

      @Mandalay: The problem with Burr’s lie is that his own public statements were that everything was fine.  He knew he was lying then.  We know he is lying now.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Ruckus

      @Ruckus:

      Of course it’s the IRS, you have to read all of the fine print. On March 6, 2020 there is a press release that says that the dates have been moved.

      The tax relief postpones various tax filing and payment deadlines that occurred starting on March 3. As a result, affected individuals and businesses will have until July 15, 2020, to file returns and pay any taxes that were originally due during this period. This includes 2019 individual and business returns normally due on April 15, as well as various 2019 business returns due on March 15. Among other things, this also means that affected taxpayers will have until July 15 to make 2019 IRA contributions.

      The July 15 deadline also applies to quarterly estimated income tax payments due on April 15 and June 15 and the quarterly payroll and excise tax returns normally due on April 30. It also applies to tax-exempt organizations, operating on a calendar-year basis, that have a 2019 return due on May 15.

      Here is the release number IR-2020-51, March 6, 2020

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      Oh holy shit. I knew there was a reason I don’t watch these press briefings.

       

      “What do you say to Americans that are scared?” NBC’s @PeterAlexander asks.“I say you’re a terrible reporter,” Trump snaps.— McKay Coppins (@mckaycoppins) March 20, 2020

      Surreal moment where Trump discusses his disagreements with Dr Fauci on some questions of clinical treatment of COVID-19.— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) March 20, 2020

      Reply
    62. 62.

      The Dangerman

      @waspuppet:

      …and all he was supposed to do was roll around like a kid in a ball pit for four years.

      If there is one picture/video that shows the Trump years in a few seconds, it’s his taking The Beast for a few laps at the Daytona 500. I bet they even let him beep the horn.

      He’s a sick fuck and the sooner he’s off the stage (I don’t care how), the faster this ends. He spreads the ignorance (along with Devin Nunes: “Hey, now’s a really good time to go to a pub!” Fuck him, too)

      ETA: Seriously, dude needs a binky to suck on (he can Maggie SImpson it for the rest of his term).

      Reply
    63. 63.

      zhena gogolia

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:

      I tried this with my local Stop & Shop yesterday, and the first day I could get a delivery was April 1. We have enough until then (except for fresh vegetables), but this is not going to be a solution for us unless things loosen up.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Betty Cracker

      Someone told me the mortality rate for C19 is twice as high for males than females. Has anyone else heard that?

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Aziz, light!

      My wife’s 89 year old mom and her 91 year old husband were on a four-month cruise around the world aboard the Holland America Amsterdam, and all the passengers (mostly in their 70s and up) have just been dumped in Perth, Australia, and told to find their own way home. The arduous 3 or 4 days of travel home, rather than the virus, will probably kill some of them.

      Here’s the eye-opening story, Nightmare at sea: Cruise line forces elderly tourists to get off halfway across the globe.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      debbie

      @Betty Cracker:

      They were just talking about that on NPR. Some think it’s because men are more likely to be smokers so their lungs would be more susceptible. (Not where I come from, to be sure.)

      Reply
    69. 69.

      MattF

      @Ruckus: Both NYT and WaPo say filing deadline has moved to July 15, so I’m persuaded. And, yeah, since it’s the IRS, there’s always some doubt, but this sounds like it’s real.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      trollhattan

      This could prove important.

      Scientists with the Medical College of Georgia have invented a new coronavirus test that can get results in as little as two hours.

      Augusta University announced Thursday that the novel test, developed just days ago by a team of researchers at the Georgia Esoteric and Molecular Laboratory, is already being used for patients of the AU Health System.

      Current coronavirus testing can take days or more from the moment a patient’s saliva swab is collected and tested, to the time they know if they’re infected.
      https://www.sacbee.com/news/coronavirus/article241364191.html#storylink=cpy

      When the kid caught flu earlier this year it was diagnosed during the doctor visit, which was a real surprise. Multi-day response times are not nearly as helpful as same-day results. Both topped by lack of tests entirely, of course.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      joel hanes

      @Betty Cracker:

      Someone told me the mortality rate for C19 is twice as high for males than females. Has anyone else heard that?

      Yes.  I think that’s what the ten-days-ago mortality rates coming out of China said.   IIRC, it mostly applied to people over 50.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      Hungry Joe

      Just returned from Costco. Long, long line, controlled entry. Everyone calm, polite, almost cheerful. All out of TP and some other stuff, but I got almost everything on my list. Checkout guy (at 9:30am) said he’d been working since 1:00am.

      Here’s how I’m coping: learning to ride a motorcycle and shoot a crossbow. “Fury Road,” motherfuckers!

      Reply
    80. 80.

      Geminid

      A result in a Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll published last September stuck with me. While Trump’s job approval rating was 45%, the question, do you like/ dislike him personally? was asked, and 69% of respondents said they disliked him. (previous high dislike: George Bush, 45%, after Katrina) Told me he had a lot of fair weather fans, and that the Democrats did not risk much backlash for impeachment proceedings. I see people dismayed that his approval rating has not fallen yet. Just give it a few weeks. His inaction over Covid-19 during February cannot be swept under the rug; it’s worst effects have yet to be actually experienced. I believe the election will be held this fall, and the Republicans will suffer a defeat of historic proportions.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      RWNJ mom just sent me a screaming text, angry about Gavin Newsome.  I’m unwilling to engage, but I assume it is to complain about his order.

      Swear to god, the first moment it is going to be feasible, she’s going to the cheapest, filthiest nursing home I can find….

      Reply
    82. 82.

      Marcopolo

      @joel hanes:  With the caveat that smoking is very prevalent among men in China.  Chinese women don’t smoke much at all.  COVID-19 is a lot worse for folks with the underlying conditions & smoking (damaged lungs) is one of them.

      Reply

