The Senate passed the House Covid19 paid sick leave and Medicaid payment bump bill 90-8 yesterday.

BREAKING: Senate passes House coronavirus aid package 90-8. Senate GOP inches closer to unveiling their proposal for a third, larger stimulus package to address the epidemic, and Treasury sends topline figures to the Hill for individual payments & loans.https://t.co/P3QzlXZVCU — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) March 18, 2020





This bill, once it is signed into law, will have two major effects. First, it will give states a significant cash infusion routed through the Medicaid program. State sales and income tax revenue is crashing this week and will be at minimal levels going forward. 49 out of 50 states have balanced budget constraints. So a big infusion of federal funds to cover more of the Medicaid expense will mean states won’t be cutting back as deeply as they otherwise would have been.

Secondly, the paid leave portion of the bill is the first downpayment that we, as a society, are making to pay for externalities. The public health measure of physical distancing requires people to act, at high cost to themselves, for the good of everyone else. Three weeks ago, this ask is an ask for impoverishment for the vast majority of the working population. People can’t afford to not go to work as they have rent or a mortgage to pay, food to buy and lights to keep on. With paid leave for some that will (eventually) be fully paid for by the federal funds, we’re making it easier for some more people to stay home and break infection chains.

The 3rd round stimulus package has a possibility of being designed as a massive purchase of more externalities. There is also a set of designs where it is just a redistribution of public wealth to well connected private interests. But the current second package that is now heading for a signature is a large, first attempt at buying some needed externalities.