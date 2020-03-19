Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

We’re paying for externalities now

The Senate passed the House Covid19 paid sick leave and Medicaid payment bump bill 90-8 yesterday.

 


 

This bill, once it is signed into law, will have two major effects. First, it will give states a significant cash infusion routed through the Medicaid program. State sales and income tax revenue is crashing this week and will be at minimal levels going forward. 49 out of 50 states have balanced budget constraints. So a big infusion of federal funds to cover more of the Medicaid expense will mean states won’t be cutting back as deeply as they otherwise would have been.

Secondly, the paid leave portion of the bill is the first downpayment that we, as a society, are making to pay for externalities. The public health measure of physical distancing requires people to act, at high cost to themselves, for the good of everyone else. Three weeks ago, this ask is an ask for impoverishment for the vast majority of the working population. People can’t afford to not go to work as they have rent or a mortgage to pay, food to buy and lights to keep on. With paid leave for some that will (eventually) be fully paid for by the federal funds, we’re making it easier for some more people to stay home and break infection chains.

The 3rd round stimulus package has a possibility of being designed as a massive purchase of more externalities. There is also a set of designs where it is just a redistribution of public wealth to well connected private interests. But the current second package that is now heading for a signature is a large, first attempt at buying some needed externalities.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      “I do not believe we should let perfection be the enemy of something that will help even a subset of workers,” Mitch McConnell says.

      Is that what you believe, Mitch? Does that mean you might be looking at some of the other 400 House bills you’ve blocked this year?

      Major Major Major Major

      I’m very concerned about all the proposals to means-test stimulus payments. It’s just impossible to do efficiently, and what we need right now is a firehose of cash. I’ve seen some proposals to just count it as taxable income–it effectively means-tests itself in a year’s time. Payroll taxes complicate that somewhat but you could always exempt them.

      Cheryl Rofer

      I agree that the means testing, and the delay its discussion is causing, is ridiculous. I won’t say the name of one of the people pressing for it, but we should be bombarding her and our own members of Congress with demands to cut it out.

      trollhattan

      Jerry Brown and then Gov Gav got constant grief for their “rainy day” state budget reserves. Grab your umbrellas folks, because as the OP says, revenues will plummet.

      We’ll see how long those funds last soon enough. (Ca fiscal year is July – June and we’re in budget season for 2021.)

      PSA: Balanced budget requirements are idiotic.

      PenAndKey

      @Major Major Major Major: It’s just impossible to do efficiently, and what we need right now is a firehose of cash. I’ve seen some proposals to just count it as taxable income–it effectively means-tests itself in a year’s time.

      The Republican fear of the ever-present moocher will ensure they they always fight tooth and nail for means testing. It doesn’t matter that it’s an unnecessary roadblock and doesn’t work anyway.

      *Sees Cheryl reply*

      What the ever loving hell? Idiots.

      JPL

      My next door neighbors both work for a major travel/convention company and instantly received pay cuts.   They know layoffs are next.   If means tested, they would not be able to receive the lump sum because last years income was above the 75,000 cap.

      I could care less at this point if Bill Gates receives a thousand dollars.   The one percent or ten percent is not a big enough number to worry about.

      janesays

      Of topic, but Tulsi Gabbard has:

      A) Ended her presidential campaign, and;

      B) Endorsed Joe Biden.

      Maybe we are in the end of days. Never saw either of those things happening anytime soon. Or ever, really.

