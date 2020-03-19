Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / Thursday Morning Open Thread: Dead Leaves Can Be Theraputic

Thursday Morning Open Thread: Dead Leaves Can Be Theraputic

by | 51 Comments

This post is in: ,

The Spousal Unit has been working-from-home on Wednesdays for some months now, which meant we could get to our old peoples’ gym at a reasonable hour. PeopleFit, alas, has suspended services along with all the other gyms around here, but yesterday was unusually clement, so I got him to spend a couple hours raking last year’s leaves in the backyard while I cleaned out the ‘showplace’ flower bed in the front yard. I was pleased to discover that (along with the now-blooming daffodils) an encouraging selection of irises, columbines, daylilies, cranesbills, violets, dianthus, and even mini-roses are starting to green up already… and Himself, after a good dinner and a long bath, actually got to bed at a reasonable hour to deal with his daily online morning meeting. With luck and some good weather, we may just be able to make it through the next few weeks in lockdown, after all.

Thread on a plan I would greet enthusiastically:

Meanwhile, across the aisle…


‘MURIKA, FVCK… You:

Last month, Feeding Westchester, the nonprofit agency that provides food to 200,000 residents in the county, was on track to make 11 million pounds of food deliveries for the year.

But with coronavirus-related food insecurity in a county that is the epicenter of the outbreak, the agency will distribute 500,000 pounds of food this week alone. The National Guard also has been on hand to help pack items, including fresh produce, meats, dairy, beans and cereal…

“Right now, we are working as fast as we can against the clock to get ahead of whatever is coming,” said Matt Honeycutt, vice president of development at Feeding Westchester.

“We are working with the county authorities to address the needs of seniors who are shut in their homes, children who don’t have access to meals now that schools are closed and our most poverty-affected towns within the county.”…

The 30-year-old nonprofit, which operates out of a 30,000-square-foot distribution center in Elmsford and works with 300 partner agencies including food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters and day care centers, is currently also working directly with municipal governments.

On Tuesday morning, the agency, which feeds 60,000 children and 44,000 seniors every year, dropped off food with government agencies in Ossining and Peekskill.

“We are focusing on high-need areas first,” said Jenna Russo, spokesperson for the agency. “We are working with local municipalities who will handle distribution to get this food delivered as quickly as possible in case we have to shelter in place like other cities we’ve seen around the country.”…

  • A Ghost to Most
  • Baud
  • Bruuuuce
  • charluckles
  • Chyron HR
  • debbie
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • evodevo
  • hueyplong
  • Immanentize
  • Kristine
  • MagdaInBlack
  • MazeDancer
  • mrmoshpotato
  • NotMax
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • PenAndKey
  • rikyrah
  • satby
  • SFAW
  • Sister Rail Gun of Warm Humanitarianism
  • WereBear

    51Comments

    1. 1.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Oh goody. A thread where I can stick this bit of silliness before I try and catch some of that sleep that has been evading me all night: (NYT) Male Mammoths Died in ‘Silly Ways’ More Often Than Females, Study Finds

      Swallowed by a sinkhole. Washed away by a mudflow. Drowned after falling through thin ice.

      These are the fates that many unlucky mammoths suffered in Siberia thousands of years ago. Their well-preserved fossils have provided paleobiologists with insight into their prehistoric lives. Now, after performing a genetic analysis on the remains from the furry victims of natural traps, a team of scientists made a striking discovery: Most were male.

      “In many species, males tend to do somewhat stupid things that end up getting them killed in silly ways, and it appears that may have been true for mammoths also,” said Love Dalén, an evolutionary biologist from the Swedish Museum of Natural History.

      In a study published Thursday in the journal Current Biology, he and his colleagues analyzed DNA from nearly 100 mammoth bones, teeth and tusks, and found that about two-thirds came from males. They speculate the reason for the skewed sex-ratio may have to do with the risky behavior that young males take after leaving the protection of their mothers to live on their own.

      “Old females are very knowledgeable, they know best,” he said.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      A Ghost to Most

      @OzarkHillbilly

      As my B-24 pilot FIL was fond of saying, “There are bold pilots, and there are old pilots, but there are few bold, old pilots”.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      hueyplong

      @WereBear: Answering your question from last night, our cat is much smaller than yours.  And my wife corrected my “clone” remark by saying ours is much more attractive.

      We’re only three days into our new normal after getting back from a vacation that began when all this was officially a hoax, and our last acts before this hunker down were redwood forest hiking and whale watching, yet all I can think about is the fact that she’s watched The Shining innumerable times in the past.

      Hope I don’t get “corrected” soon.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      debbie

      There has got to be someone who can get through to Trump.

      26 mins ago, I wrote we would soon break through 9,000 COVID-19 cases & had just moved from 7th to 6th most infected country.Now – 26 mins later -we've moved from 6th to 5th most infected. We just hit 9,200 cases. But Trump praises himself. His incompetence is killing people.— Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) March 18, 2020

      Maybe we should start calling COVID-19 the Trump Virus?

      Reply
    9. 9.

      OzarkHillbilly

      I got more bad covid-19 news yesterday. My wife’s company? The one I thought would never lay her off?

      Yeah, they want her to work from home.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      debbie

      @MagdaInBlack:

      Good. I wish that would have occurred to me sooner. I’ve got more than a few RWNJ FB friends and they’re spreading the bullshit (Fake! Overblown!) like crazy.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      hueyplong

      @debbie: Only a 9mm at the base of the skull can get through to Trump, and that’s against the rules.

      But those 3.5 years of votes to own the libs or heighten the contradictions or maintain party order came waaaaay before the orange blob simply followed its nature into highly dangerous as well as innocuous arenas.

      As if a single one of them will consider that to be the lesson learned here.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      SFAW

      @debbie:

      Maybe we should start calling COVID-19 the Trump Virus?

      Excellent idea. Maybe we can get Maddow, O’Donnell, and Bill Moron Maher to push it?

      And maybe Sherrod Brown (among others) can?

      ETA: Especially since the Orange Plague grew up in Corona, Queens. [No, not really, but it would be fun to distract the RWMFs with that. Plus, Jamaica Estates isn’t THAT far from Corona.]

      Reply
    16. 16.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Baud: She just might decide to put me out of her misery. If I suddenly stop commenting, my body probably lies in several caves. I never should have shown her them.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      My writer group met via Zoom last night. It was less than ideal, but I was glad to see them and keep some bit of my routine.

      It’s been raining here, which makes it hard to get out and walk. Also, when I do, I feel like a teenager who’s sneaking out after being grounded.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      evodevo

      @debbie: There is NOTHING you can say that will get through his thick, narcissistic skull…If the markit continues to tank, THAT gets his attention.  Otherwise not…

      Reply
    20. 20.

      PenAndKey

      @OzarkHillbilly: Could be worse. My wife’s boss (small business clothing retailer) closed up shop with a day and a half notice yesterday and thinks he’ll be open again on Monday. He doesn’t have a clue, and I’m still not sure he realizes he’s not going to be able to.

      So she’s at home effectively out of work and now we’re down to my income. I work in the food industry in a part of the industry that’s considered “critical infrastructure”, so that part is at least secure. We won’t lose the house or cars, but my credit is going to be trashed after this is all said and done because there are going to be a lot of angry billing departments in the next month or two.

      The kicker? In order for my wife to collect unemployment she has to wait a week before applying, and once she does she needs to attend classes and show that she’s actively applying to other jobs. Wisconsin, right now, is treating “you’re out of work because a pandemic shuttered your industry” the same way as “you’re out of work because you got fired”. They’re working on changing that, but right now anyone who’s in my wife’s shoes in this state is screwed.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Bruuuuce: Nah, she actually has one of the few CV-19 proof jobs: She works the help desk at a cable company. People will be homeless in the streets before they’ll give up their cable at a time of self quarantine.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Sister Rail Gun of Warm Humanitarianism

      My genealogy society will be meeting via Zoom next week. On the one hand, a lot of us are retired tech. On the other hand, a lot of us are not.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @PenAndKey: My NOLA son and his wife both lost their food service jobs this week. On the good side, if I understood him correctly, no wait week for their unemployment. They also have some savings as they were getting ready to buy a 2nd car.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      charluckles

      Maybe I am looking for bright spots but my neighbor had time to shoot hoops with her children for an entire hour yesterday.  I have lived next to them for a decade and I don’t think I have ever seen that.  She and they are all just too busy.  The laughter and good times brought the entire neighborhood up.  Will people come out of this and begin to question the stress and anxiety that accompanies a lot of our daily lives?

      Reply
    28. 28.

      rikyrah

      Maddow had on a reporter last night who talked about a thermometer company that talked about how they could measure clusters of fevers, but the muthaphuckin’ CDC wasn’t working with the company because they couldn’t own the data

      Reply
    29. 29.

      PenAndKey

      @OzarkHillbilly: That’s rough. I nearly had a panic attack when my wife told me until I ran the numbers and reaffirmed that my “this is what needs to get paid” list was less than my own single income and accepted that there are worse things than a trashed credit report. I’m glad to hear that both of them at least have a lifeline.

      Out of all of this I think that’s the worst part. The people most hurt by this economically are basically being asked to take one on the chin for others, all while large chunks of society are still arguing that it’s no big deal and that we don’t need to offer any help because things’ll be back to normal soon. Whether by sticking their heads in the sand or just plain ignorance, they honestly don’t have a clue.

      Hell, I just got into an argument last night with an old classmate who, knowing I’m an actual microbiologist, tried to tell me that “this is just the flu; people need to quit freaking out about it” and then got pissy when I corrected them and gave them the projection numbers from the UK Imperial College simulation study and what they mean.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      MazeDancer

      What happens if too many Reps and Senators are sick or quarantined and Congress can’t vote?

      Yes, sounds like a joke set-up, but it is a concern.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Bruuuuce

      @OzarkHillbilly: As a cable subscriber — and more importantly, as a cable internet customer (IMO there is no such thing as truly secure WiFi :-) ) — I can grok that. Squared, now that both my wife and I are working from home (she for a Big Three accountancy firm, I for my desktop publishing contractor to the investment bank whose logo is a bull) and need our service to be stable and constant (I work overnight, she works days).

      Reply
    34. 34.

      satby

      @Kristine: the tail, and when she wears her butterfly wings just slay me. I’ve watched this about 6 times since yesterday. And Stella has her own YouTube channel, there’s other funny ones. Stella is a very good girl!

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Immanentize

      Hello All.
      @OzarkHillbilly:
      We are all Mammoths now.

      Thank you for your attention to this PSA.

      Meanwhile, OHB, please consider being outside away from the house or driving around aimlessly from 9-6 each work day. Your health may depend on such social distancing.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Chyron HR

      The Dow has now given back ALL the gains during Trump’s presidency. All gone.

      Trump: “So from now on, it’s Obama’s market crash!”

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Baud

      The president is turning to racist rhetoric to distract from his failures to take the coronavirus seriously early on, make tests widely available, and adequately prepare the country for a period of crisis.

      Don’t fall for it. Don’t let your friends and family fall for it.
      — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 18, 2020

      Reply
    40. 40.

      rikyrah

      The basic incompetence is going to kill people 😠

      If you want to understand how catastrophically Trump has failed in this response, consider that the first cases were in the US and South Korea on the same day. And because of testing, honesty, and a swift government response, South Korea has already flattened the curve. https://t.co/XlH1EtGKgQ— Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) March 18, 2020

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Immanentize

      @rikyrah: This is so true.  It makes me upset when they say “only two members have Covid”. That admit it.  What about Romney Daniels?  She was quite sick and tested negative for flu or strep?  And Ted Cruz extended his isolation because he came into contact with another person — while supposedly in isolation? We know they were criticized for even mentioning seclusion.

      We could call it CPAC-virus or Conservo virus too

      Reply
    44. 44.

      satby

      @MazeDancer: they can still vote, most votes, including quorum votes, are done electronically and so could be cast remotely if they deem it necessary, and allow members to vote “yea” or “nay” or “present”.

      Edited to remove bolding 😜

      Reply
    46. 46.

      rikyrah

      "Biden's political resurrection was fueled by black voter support. He doesn’t need a black vice president like Kamala Harris to spur their excitement."There’s a reason Republicans are pushing this narrative—to depress Black turnout. Don’t fall for it. https://t.co/Ecx5BY57ry— Brian McBride (@BrianDMcBride) March 19, 2020

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Immanentize

      @rikyrah: I continue to ask people — what other male presidential candidate would have been willing to go into a campaign and be understudy to a black man?  And work with Obama so well in that supporting role for 8 years?  After the dust settled, we learned Hillary could too.  From that perspective alone, they are both amazing humans in these amazing times.

      Reply

