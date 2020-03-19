The sound is SO SATISFYING every time pic.twitter.com/AZ7nL52Qwj — Paul F. Tompkins (@PFTompkins) March 15, 2020

The Spousal Unit has been working-from-home on Wednesdays for some months now, which meant we could get to our old peoples’ gym at a reasonable hour. PeopleFit, alas, has suspended services along with all the other gyms around here, but yesterday was unusually clement, so I got him to spend a couple hours raking last year’s leaves in the backyard while I cleaned out the ‘showplace’ flower bed in the front yard. I was pleased to discover that (along with the now-blooming daffodils) an encouraging selection of irises, columbines, daylilies, cranesbills, violets, dianthus, and even mini-roses are starting to green up already… and Himself, after a good dinner and a long bath, actually got to bed at a reasonable hour to deal with his daily online morning meeting. With luck and some good weather, we may just be able to make it through the next few weeks in lockdown, after all.

post office workers, Amazon warehouse staff, grocery clerks, nurses – as in China, the heroes of this epidemic will be the frontline working class. https://t.co/sZn9B8iyrF — James Palmer (@BeijingPalmer) March 18, 2020

New polling on media attention and #covid-19 from YouGov and The Economist: % who say they are worried about the virus, by media they most pay attention to: MSNBC: 74%

National newspapers (NYT/WaPo): 72

CNN: 71

Broadcast news: 68

Local news: 57

Radio: 49

Fox News: 38 — G. Elliott Morris (@gelliottmorris) March 18, 2020

After going to the House floor with more than 400 other representatives early Saturday morning to vote on a coronavirus relief package, at least two members of Congress fell ill that evening and have now tested positive for COVID-19 https://t.co/7ksD9j4cF3 — Julie Davis (@juliehdavis) March 19, 2020

Two Members of #Congress have #COVID19.

Rep. Ben McAdams (D-Utah) and Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-Fla.) both confirmed their test results today. — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) March 19, 2020

Thread on a plan I would greet enthusiastically:

THREAD// I'm teaming up with @SenatorBennet, @corybooker and @SenSherrodBrown on a plan to provide Americans with direct cash payments to help them cope with the economic fallout of COVID-19. Here's what that means. pic.twitter.com/WRcnoLnImw — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) March 18, 2020

.@SenSherrodBrown embodies the RAGE of everyone that tried to get a test & can’t, who’s lost their job or fears losing it, who’s fearful for their health… Mitch McConnell wasted FOUR DAYS ALREADY so he could fly home to Kentucky & hold parties to praise himself #COVID19 WATCH pic.twitter.com/rwpsMrx7AG — Alexis Goldstein 🏳️‍🌈 (@alexisgoldstein) March 17, 2020

Meanwhile, across the aisle…

Senators who voted no on the coronavirus relief package are all Republicans:

Marsha Blackburn

James Inhoffe

Ron Johnson

James Lankford

Mike Lee

Rand Paul

Ben Sasse

Tim Scott of SC — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) March 18, 2020





The Trump administration *today* said they’re moving ahead with trying to kick 700,000 people off food stamps, even amidst the coronavirus crisis.https://t.co/EYPRzOm4OY — Ian Sams (@IanSams) March 19, 2020

Don't let the right-wing media in this country forget that they spent weeks spreading lies and helping kill people. — James Palmer (@BeijingPalmer) March 18, 2020

The Dow has now given back ALL the gains during Trump's presidency. All gone. pic.twitter.com/5tO6RauaX4 — Joshua Green (@JoshuaGreen) March 18, 2020

‘MURIKA, FVCK… You:

Some militia groups are threatening the National Guard on the belief that they're in town to take away militia guys' guns. Feeding Westchester: 'Working as fast as we can against the clock to get ahead of whatever is coming' https://t.co/wXOig5ZdfH via @lohud — JJ MacNab (@jjmacnab) March 18, 2020