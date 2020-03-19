I’m venturing out of the house today to do a curbside pickup of groceries for my parents, who arrived home from South Carolina yesterday. Lots of people have talked about the reversal of roles, with kids yelling at their parents to not leave the house, and that sure is the case with my family. All four of us have told my parents that they are grounded and I am their lifeline to the world. It’s going to be a unique challenge for both of them, because dad is a social creature, while mom is content to stay at home and read all day while watching sports. Unfortunately, ALL OF HER SPORTS are also cancelled.

At any rate, do yourself a favor and try not to drown yourself in bad news. Hell, just keep the tv and radio off. Netflix. Work. Play with the pets. Facetime friends. Just stay positive, wash your hands, and realize that this will one day end.

Also, stop calling my lifestyle “quarantine.”