Stay Positive

Stay Positive

by | 22 Comments

This post is in: ,

I’m venturing out of the house today to do a curbside pickup of groceries for my parents, who arrived home from South Carolina yesterday. Lots of people have talked about the reversal of roles, with kids yelling at their parents to not leave the house, and that sure is the case with my family. All four of us have told my parents that they are grounded and I am their lifeline to the world. It’s going to be a unique challenge for both of them, because dad is a social creature, while mom is content to stay at home and read all day while watching sports. Unfortunately, ALL OF HER SPORTS are also cancelled.

At any rate, do yourself a favor and try not to drown yourself in bad news. Hell, just keep the tv and radio off. Netflix. Work. Play with the pets. Facetime friends. Just stay positive, wash your hands, and realize that this will one day end.

Also, stop calling my lifestyle “quarantine.”

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    2. 2.

      Soprano2

      Ok, I’ll try not to think about all my employees who now have no income, and how we’re going to have Biblical levels of flooding here if it doesn’t quit raining!!  :-)

    3. 3.

      Cheryl Rofer

      Totally agree on limiting news intake. A lot of what is on cable channels and the internet is repetitive. It’s okay to stay current but not to hear some bad news thirty times over.

      I’ve been watching the Coronavirus Show in full until yesterday, when I missed it by happenstance. They’ve been changing the time, so I was doing other things and came to it late. I decided to “watch” it via Twitter. It was much better for my mental health.

      Trump needs the hit of being the big media cheese. We’re likely to see much more of him now that he’s deprived of the audience hit of his rallies. Pence was saying, three or four weeks ago today, that we would have millions of tests available the next week. We’re starting to see an uptick this week, but it’s nowhere near the million that they predicted for this week.

      On Tuesday and Wednesday, Trump promised at least two things that were disproven by the afternoon. And there were others before that. Last night there were Twitter reports that today he will announce a treatment. It may be that someone at a university or government lab has something that looks hopeful, but it’s not gonna be a full-up treatment.

      The raising and dashing of hopes is an abuser tactic. The media folk who attend those debacles have bought in to the dynamic. I’m not going to watch today.

    4. 4.

      PenAndKey

      Sorry Cole, but I’d rather be stressed than caught flat-footed if things take a bad turn. Even if I can’t control the variables I feel more in control if I at least know them. I get that news isolation can help many, but me? My brain tends to invent worst case scenarios severe enough to end the world in an information vacuum. It always has.

      I get the part on parents needing to be grounded and yelled at the be responsible. My own parents are pretty good and tend to listen to me when it comes to anything science related, but they’re still coming to terms with things. They were hoping to have my son over for a day or two starting today. I can easily drop him off on my way to work, but my mom woke up yesterday stuffy. It’s most likely seasonal allergies because she doesn’t go out much beyond groceries and is a bit of a hermit herself, but I told her that she needs to track her and my dad for COVID symptoms and we’re not visiting her for at least a week to be safe.

    5. 5.

      Jim Parish

      We at the university have just been ordered to work from home, except for mission-critical things like keeping the lab animals alive. We have until the weekend to do whatever needs doing to make working from home possible. (I’ve got to go in tomorrow and grab a stack of textbooks and references.)

    6. 6.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Cheryl Rofer: The Corona Virus Show – brought to you by Kleenex and Dial!

      And now here’s your hostess with a global pandemic, Corona Virus!

      (Not my fault it sounds like a daytime talk show or game show. :))

    7. 7.

      Spanky

      @ant: Not just prune the top, root prune as well. And remove the trimmed roots so they don’t sprout a clone.

      Bad news for West Virginia: The total number of confirmed cases has doubled overnight. You’re up to 2 now.

    8. 8.

      Nelle

      I don’t think I’m your mother, John, but I’m perfectly okay (so far) staying at home.  Meanwhile, my husband has found somewhere to go Every. Single. Day.  Just hung up the phone from a call from unhappy son.  Thank goodness the pool has closed as the guy (76 yrs old) tries to swim a mile a day.  On the other hand, the exercise keeps him saner, so I may pay.  He’ll take to the bike when it quits raining.  Meanwhile, The Cough has turned chronic for me. Milder but chronic.   No one wants to be on the same street that I’m on.  If I were to go out, I’d be a bell-ringing leper.

    9. 9.

      satby

      Way ahead of you John, I quit watching news during the Bush2 era, and I honestly am better for it. Not at all less well informed since I read copious (real) news on the net from worldwide sources like BBC, Guardian, Al Jazeera, etc to get global perspectives. Plus online versions of major newspapers except the NYT, which we all know is trash 😉

    12. 12.

      Eunicecycle

      @Cheryl Rofer: Ohio has limited tests to health care workers and people already hospitalized. So Trump is still lying about the tests. My daughter ordered a test for someone on Saturday and she still doesn’t have results. It infuriates me. It’s almost to the point where the tests don’t matter; they have to treat the symptoms anyway.

    13. 13.

      MomSense

      Well the morning commute to my dining table was much less stressful.  Now I’m trying to install apps so I can access my desktop and work server.

      Kid had morning meeting via zoom with his class and several of his classes every day will be attended this way.  He’s griping that he’d rather just do the work so I’m trying to explain that there are kids who need the interaction and if this goes a long time he may become one of those kids.  Every day a teacher or student records a video message that the school puts on their social media and website. I love the way teachers will roll with whatever they have to – hopefully all these parents at home will now rise up to give teachers raises.

    14. 14.

      O. Felix Culpa

      I’d appreciate good thoughts for my stepmom, who’s having surgery today for a recurrence of breast cancer, 20 years after her first go-round. They had initially cancelled her surgery as “non-emergency” and said she would have to take some inhibitor for six months before they could get her in. That sounded like a not-good solution. Thankfully she was able to wrangle an appointment for today. It’s early stage so hopefully will be ok. But how many others will have needed medical care delayed because of our lack of preparedness, thanks to Trump’s ego?

    15. 15.

      Fair Economist

      My mother needs 24/7 care and one of the rotating care workers refused to wash her hands recently. So my brother is going to supervise for a few days. Considering going to help but I would need to quarantine after flying there and hubby here is higher risk due to asthma and chronic lung damage so I may be needed here.

    16. 16.

      FelonyGovt

      I’m one of those parents being yelled at by my 32 year old kid to stay home. It’s certainly weird but oddly touching.

    20. 20.

      Jerry

      I’ve got a 4th grader here at home and my biggest concern is preventing her brain from turning into useless goo. We’ve got a bit of supplemental education that we’re trying to give to her, but it’s hard to get her to stick to it. And since she’s a Girl Scout, we’re also trying to get her to earn badges. It’s a good plan, but takes a lot of work to get a kid to stick to it, especially when we’re still working.

    21. 21.

      JMG

      @Nelle: Yesterday was nice enough to go outside for a walk and I also had to drive on an unavoidable errand and I noticed that cyclists were both prevalent and in hog heaven. It’s a solitary form of exercise and they were safer than ever before due to the lack of automobile traffic.

      I see pictures of an empty 405 in LA, of deserted streets here in Boston and see that NYC transit ridership is down like 80 percent and I believe the overall rate of people shutting their lives down to protect themselves and others is pretty good. Pretty good may not be good enough, but I don’t believe most folks are ignoring this crisis.

