Send this Motherfucker to Jail

by | 100 Comments

Jesus H. Christ:

The chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee warned a small group of well-connected constituents three weeks ago to prepare for dire economic and societal effects of the coronavirus, according to a secret recording obtained by NPR.

The remarks from U.S. Sen. Richard Burr were more stark than any he had delivered in more public forums.

On Feb. 27, when the United States had 15 confirmed cases of COVID-19, President Trump was tamping down fears and suggesting that the virus could be seasonal.

“It’s going to disappear. One day, it’s like a miracle. It will disappear,” the president said then, before adding, “it could get worse before it gets better. It could maybe go away. We’ll see what happens.”

“There’s one thing that I can tell you about this: It is much more aggressive in its transmission than anything that we have seen in recent history,” he said, according to a secret recording of the remarks obtained by NPR. “It is probably more akin to the 1918 pandemic.”

But wait, it gets better:

Soon after he offered public assurances that the government was ready to battle the coronavirus, the powerful chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, Richard Burr, sold off a significant percentage of his stocks, unloading between $582,029 and $1.56 million of his holdings on Feb. 13 in 29 separate transactions.

As the head of the intelligence committee, Burr, a North Carolina Republican, has access to the government’s most highly classified information about threats to America’s security. His committee was receiving daily coronavirus briefings around this time, according to a Reuters story.

A week after Burr’s sales, the stock market began a sharp decline and has lost about 30% since.

On Thursday, Burr came under fire after NPR obtained a secret recording from Feb. 27, in which the lawmaker gave a VIP group at an exclusive social club a much more dire preview of the economic impact of the coronavirus than what he had told the public.

These people are traitors.

    100Comments

    2. 2.

      Nicole

      This is such bullshit.  And I have zero faith anything will happen to him because of it.

      (Returns to surfing Netflix looking for documentaries about the French and Russian Revolutions)

      Reply
    4. 4.

      trollhattan

      unloading between $582,029 and $1.56 million of his holdings on Feb. 13 in 29 separate transactions.

      Damn. Just…. Damn.

      I’m sure it was just a misunderstanding.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Shalimar

      Burr won’t be the only one.  Expect to hear soon about dozens of senators and congresspersons who did the same thing.  Trump was apparently the only one in denial about how bad the stock market would be hit.

      Also, too, don’t be surprised when it turns out day-trading by Trump friends is creating the daily yo-yoing for profit.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Jeffro

      Did not know he sold his stocks off in advance like that…wow…not surprised, just didn’t read that far.

      Holy cow, America: they really are willing to let us all die just to stay in power/live high on the hog.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      The Moar You Know

      These people are traitors.

      Not a word to be use lightly.

      I fully agree.  They are traitors in the literal, Constitutional sense of the word.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      PenAndKey

      How is that not clearly a major insider trading violation? Martha Stewart went to jail for far, far less

      @The Moar You Know: even knowing what the punishment is for treason I’d be more than willing to see them prosecuted for such once next year starts.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Ella in New Mexico

      If I recall, I was reassured here several days ago that the vast majority of trading on the stock exchange was being conducted by algorithms and computer programs, not people…

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Elizabelle

      On February 7, Richard Burr and Lamar Alexander wrote this op ed for Fox News.

      Sen. Alexander & Sen. Burr: Coronavirus prevention steps the U.S. government is taking to protect you

      …. Thankfully, the United States today is better prepared than ever before to face emerging public health threats, like the coronavirus, in large part due to the work of the Senate Health Committee, Congress, and the Trump Administration.

      The work of Congress and the administration has allowed U.S. public health officials to move swiftly and decisively in the last few weeks.

      The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), along with airport security and Customs and Border Protection officials, are screening incoming passengers at airports as they arrive in the United States from China. [BUT THEY NEVER SCREENED PASSENGERS ARRIVING FROM EUROPE ONCE IT WAS OBVIOUS COVID19 WAS THERE, TOO.] … Health and Human Services (HHS) is training state and local health departments on the symptoms of the coronavirus. The CDC has developed a diagnostic test that detects coronavirus infections and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is prepared to expedite its review. [ALTHOUGH TRUMP PASSED ON AN AVAILABLE AND EFFECTIVE TEST FROM THE WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION.] The White House has convened a Coronavirus Task Force [MIKE PENCE!], HHS has declared a public health emergency for the U.S. to help state and locals with the response efforts, and the National Institutes of Health, along with drug manufacturers, are expediting the development of a vaccine. [DUE IN MAYBE 18 MONTHS, UNLESS WE ARE UNCOMMONLY LUCKY.]

      …. article concludes:

      No matter the outbreak or threat, Congress and the federal government have been vigilant in identifying gaps in its readiness efforts and improving its response capabilities.

      The public health preparedness and response framework that Congress has put in place and that the Trump Administration is actively implementing today is helping to protect Americans. Over the years, this framework has been designed to be flexible and innovative so that we are not only ready to face the coronavirus today but new public health threats in the future.

      How did that work out? Sixteen days later, Burr is warning the Tar Heel Circle — privately — of what the US can actually expect.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Jail? A jail for life sentence would be much too kind.

      I’m thinking more along molten-lead/boiling-oil lines, myself.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Betty Cracker

      Jail yes, but also seize all his assets and distribute them to his victims. These people need to start fearing the consequences of their actions, and a short stint in Club Fed followed by a return to the family manse isn’t scary enough. Maybe the prospect of eking out a paycheck-to-paycheck living would teach the senator a valuable lesson.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Elizabelle

      NPR: Intelligence Chairman Raised Virus Alarms Weeks Ago, Secret Recording Shows

      [Richard Burr, the] chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee warned a small group of well-connected constituents three weeks ago to prepare for dire economic and societal effects of the coronavirus, according to a secret recording obtained by NPR. The remarks … were more stark than any he had delivered in more public forums.

      On [February 27, as Trump was suggesting the virus might just disappear], Burr [spoke at a luncheon in DC for “The Tar Heel Circle” of NC business leaders] and …. delivered a much more alarming message.

      “There’s one thing that I can tell you about this: It is much more aggressive in its transmission than anything that we have seen in recent history,” he said, according to a secret recording of the remarks obtained by NPR. “It is probably more akin to the 1918 pandemic.”

      The message Burr delivered to the group was dire. Thirteen days before the State Department began to warn against travel to Europe, and 15 days before the Trump administration banned European travelers, Burr warned those in the room to reconsider.

      “Every company should be cognizant of the fact that you may have to alter your travel. You may have to look at your employees and judge whether the trip they’re making to Europe is essential or whether it can be done on video conference. Why risk it?” Burr said.

      Sixteen days before North Carolina closed its schools over the threat of the coronavirus, Burr warned it could happen.

      “There will be, I’m sure, times that communities, probably some in North Carolina, have a transmission rate where they say, ‘Let’s close schools for two weeks. Everybody stay home,’ ” he said.

      And Burr invoked the possibility that the military might be mobilized to combat the coronavirus. Only now, three weeks later, is the public learning of that prospect.

      “We’re going to send a military hospital there; it’s going to be in tents and going to be set up on the ground somewhere,” Burr said at the luncheon. “It’s going to be a decision the president and DOD make. And we’re going to have medical professionals supplemented by local staff to treat the people that need treatment.”

      Burr …. helped to write the Pandemic and All-Hazards Preparedness Act (PAHPA), which forms the framework for the federal response.

      But in his public comments about the threat of COVID-19, Burr never offered the kind of precise warning that he delivered to the small group of his constituents.

      Because Burr knew about this and did not want to go against the vindictive Trump. Burr has already announced he is retiring in 2022.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Barbara

      @Shalimar: Collins had specific inside information about a specific company — he was told by the CEO or some other executive that the results of clinical trials were much less successful than they needed to be.  He got off that phone call and called his son, who, no doubt, he had encouraged to invest in the company.  His son (and maybe others) then sold a lot of stock before the news became public.  The information here is what you would call non-company specific information.  Dude is a horrible person and a traitor, but I doubt if this qualifies as insider trading as defined by the securities laws.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Elizabelle

      Burr is not going to be the only Senator/Member of Congress/Trump administration official who dumped stocks before the public realized the extent of the coming pandemic.

      In time, the House should investigate all of them.

      Be interesting to find out what’s up with Fox News’s finest gazillionaires, too.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Immanentize

      @Mary G: That was because it wasn’t his trade — it was his son’s.  Conspiracy.  Typical prosecutor plea behavior:  Either you can go to jail, or your son will go for life.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      kindness

      Using one’s position with the secret data he gets to maximize his holdings isn’t kosher.  This should be branded on his head so no one ever forgets.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Mary G

      @Shalimar: IANAL, but I think using insider information  is illegal whether or not the shares sold belong to the legislator

      ETA: Actual lawyers chime in to tell me I am wrong. Sorry.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Yutsano

      @Betty Cracker:

      a short stint in Club Fed

      I already see the problem. This is why Biden HAS to win in November. Burr should not only lose his seat over this, he should have a nice long stint in the pokey as well. And I am all about some old fashioned asset forfeiture as well.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Waldo

      Nice thing about NPR breaking this story: For once they didn’t “both sides” their coverage. Well, so far, anyway.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Ella in New Mexico

      Can’t decide if this kind of shit pisses me off more or the fact that the Republicans in the Senate are simultaneously working to either stop or significantly water down the cash payments to taxpayers being proposed, to point that many middle class families will not qualify for any assistance or will get sharply reduced amounts

      Because God knows when you make 110K you have a year’s salary in the bank and there’s no way one of you taking time off for illness for a month could tank your entire family’s finances.

      Senate GOP direct cash plan: —$1,200 check per person —Phases out starting $75K income —Lowered $5 for each extra $100 —Add $500 per child —No $ for incomes $99,000+ —Based on 2018 tax return

      3:26 PM · Mar 19, 2020

      https://twitter.com/sahilkapur/status/1240751566493224962?s=20

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Betty Cracker

      @Elizabelle: He shouldn’t be allowed to retire with a fat pension and Cadillac healthcare plan, not after this stock scandal. Cole is right; that motherfucker needs to go to jail.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      The Dangerman

      @PenAndKey:

      How is that not clearly a major insider trading violation? Martha Stewart went to jail for far, far less.

      We will need to build new Hospitals that convert easily to Prisons.

      Slammer Time. Can’t touch that (your face).

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Aardvark Cheeselog

      @Betty Cracker:

      I looked at the Wiki page for the STOCK Act and if it specifies any penalties for violations, they aren’t mentioned.

      It’s noteworthy, how many things are prohibited by Federal law, but it turns out there’s no consequence for the violation. Almost like “it’s against the law” is supposed to be deterrent enough for a public official.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      waspuppet

      You don’t understand! If Richard Burr loses money, it’s a national security risk! You couldn’t possibly expect him to not sell secrets in order to keep his fourth boat.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Elizabelle

      @Betty Cracker:   A lot of them do.

      Wonder what Mitch and his wealthy family did.

      Asset forfeiture, you’re right about stripping the pension and the healthcare (let them use Medicare).  Will be expensive to prosecute these well-connected crooks …

      Burr also slow-walked his committee’s findings on how Trump benefited from Russian interference.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Ella in New Mexico

      @Immanentize: I didn’t–I was complaining that the way the stock market has been behaving makes me think people were attempting to artificially manipulate it and thus make lots of bucks selling high then waiting for the right moments to buy back low, and shouldn’t we find a way to halt that kind of thing…

      Reply
    54. 54.

      West of the Cascades

      Cal Cunningham is going to have some wonderful material to work with for his campaign ads (and hopefully Steyer and Bloomberg will create “TURNTHESENATEBLUE” PACs to blanket the airwaves in a dozen states with competitive Senate races, too).

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Martin

      I think Burr should be forced to man a drive-up clinic 40 hours a week without a mask. Each patient that arrives he needs to say ‘I’m Senator Richard Burr and I profited off of your potential illness. I need to take a nasal swab.’

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Mary G

      Red states, god help them:

       

      So get this. Monday night Fayetteville had a city council meeting and passed a resolution to give our mayor temporary power to guide our city based on CDC recs. Today, Arkansas Gov announced in a press conference he and only he will make decisions. Basically telling mayors ..— 🌈DemocratWithABigDFruitKace💅🏽 (@FruitKace) March 18, 2020

      across the state to stfu and quit trying to be all good at your jobs by trying to make cities as safe as possible .. bc he’s in charge.— 🌈DemocratWithABigDFruitKace💅🏽 (@FruitKace) March 18, 2020

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      Blast from the past:

      Sen. Burr: STOCK Act was a waste of time

      Burr, along with Sens. Jeff Bingaman (D-N.M.) and Tom Coburn (R-Okla.), were the only members of the Senate to vote against the bill on Feb. 2.

      Burr pointed out in his letter that it is already illegal for congressmen – or anyone – to engage in insider trading.

      “Insider trading activity is illegal for all Americans including government employees, members of Congress and congressional staff,” he wrote.

      Burr’s letter was apparently in response to criticism he has taken for his vote against the bill, which many in Congress proclaimed as a giant step toward transparency and self-regulation.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @West of the Cascades:

      I really hope Biden’s campaign and Bloomberg use, “No, I don’t take responsibility at all.”

      Mind boggling. You never say that shit as a leader.

      All the AM radio RWNJ have gone full North Korea, praising Trump for his “leadership”: “Where would we be if Trump wasn’t President”?

      All these BS right-wing takes will age like milk a few weeks

      Reply
    62. 62.

      WaterGirl

      @Martin:

      I think Burr should be forced to man a drive-up clinic 40 hours a week without a mask. Each patient that arrives he needs to say ‘I’m Senator Richard Burr and I profited off of your potential illness. I need to take a nasal swab.’

      I love this so much.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      low-tech cyclist

      Gitmo. Send that fucker to Gitmo.

      As soon as there’s a Democratic Administration, it should turn Gitmo into a prison for all the crooks of the Trump Administration (definitely including the Mango Mussolini himself) and the GOP generally.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      The Dangerman

      (Note to self … next time, glasses that you don’t have to push up with a finger without thinking about it. Also, let the nose itch, DAMMIT.)

      So, this is why there are blind trusts, huh, Donald (I bet he was dumping shit …. ewww, I know … like crazy)?

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Anya

      Can’t decide if I am angry about Barr’s blatant corruption and lack of concern for the people he represents or because he will still win because our fellow citizens in most states will vote for a republican no matter what.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Anya: Thilis is the one up for re-election this cycle, he’s been polling a few points behind Cunningham, but this could be contagious to Tillis. This is the kind of thing people understand

      Reply
    74. 74.

      Mallard Filmore

      @low-tech cyclist:

       

      As soon as there’s a Democratic Administration, it should turn Gitmo into a prison for all the crooks of the Trump Administration (definitely including the Mango Mussolini himself) and the GOP generally.

      Trump will pardon himself and many of his co-conspirators making prosecution difficult politically and legally. We will need to send many of these crooks to The Hague instead.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Anne Laurie:

      It was amended a year later to weaken those restrictions.

      Because of course it was. A year later would’ve been 2013 or so. Did Senate Dems initiate the changes?

      Reply
    81. 81.

      sherparick

      None of this would have surprised George Carlin, Joseph Heller, Mark Twain, or Kurt Vonnegut.  As George says, “There is a Big Club, and you & I are not in it.”   https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i5dBZDSSky0

      If you want a face to match the phrase “A Fucking Cocksucker who does not care” – in this case that  thousands of North Carolinians, including many who voted for him, may die over the next couple of months, Senator Richard Barr will do.

      Reply
    83. 83.

      Sister Golden Bear

      At today’s press conference, San Mateo County Public Health described the situation here as “somewhere between dire and catastrophic.”  😱 😭 🤬

      The hardware stores are open, so I can stock on pitchforks and torches, but making it to D.C. may be a problem.

      But with Home Depot open, at least there’s time to Quarantine Pro Tip: Get Yourself A Lesbian //

      You’ve probably heard jokes about queer female couples staying in at night and U-Hauling — the phenomenon in which new lesbian couples get so attached so quickly that they shack up together after the first date. This is what we do. This is where we thrive. Welcome to our culture. I’m actually encouraging you to appropriate it as a means of public safety. For your own good: Get a lesbian, now.

      This may seem like a pyramid-scheme-like sales pitch, but it’s actually more of a surgeon general warning: If you want to survive this pandemic, invite a queer woman into your home and let her do her thing. She’ll know what to do. All you have to do is emotionally support her in return. Here’s what getting a lesbian during the apocalypse can do for you:

      My people can teach our survival skills to straight folks, including 101 ways to make hummus.

      #QueerHumor

      Reply
    86. 86.

      Mary G

      It's pretty bad when you've just become the worst Burr in American political history…and No. 2 is the guy who shot and killed Alexander Hamilton— Will Bunch 🆘 (@Will_Bunch) March 19, 2020

      Reply
    88. 88.

      raven

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): We’re ok. Great neighborhood full of kids we can yell across the street at. Our local government is going to bump it up a level tonight but, like everywhere else, this is a service based community and people are going to be in a world of hurt. It’s hard to figure out who and when to help.

      Reply
    90. 90.

      Shana

      @Nicole: TCM had The Battleship Potemkin on the other day.  I swear they program to comment on the current situation, whatever that may be.  Lots of political films during the Impeachment process.

      Reply
    92. 92.

      tomtofa

      NPR headline fixed to make it more accurate:

      Intelligence Chairman privately Raised Virus Alarms Weeks Ago, then dumped stocks, Secret Recording Shows.

      Reply
    93. 93.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @raven:

      My community is in the same boat. We’re a retail hub. Everything’s closed, aside from gas stations and supermarkets. Hope you and your wife stay safe and I’m glad you came back

      Reply
    94. 94.

      lamh36

      It’s interesting that CNN and MSNBC haven’t been reporting the Burr thing as “breaking news” I guess maybe they are trying to confirm the reporting?

      Reply

