You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / Red State, Blue State

Red State, Blue State

Coronavirus is running rampant in Florida. The Miami Herald says that residents in 19 long term care facilities have tested positive. All elder care facilities have been closed to visitors since last week, but that was probably too late.

My county confirmed its third case today; the first case was confirmed on Sunday. So far, only about 2800 tests have been done in the state, which has a population of nearly 22 million. According to a CNN graphic during Governor Cuomo’s press conference today, New York has done about 22,000 tests.

The governor of Florida is bleating about the lack of tests now. Drive-through testing was recently set up in South Florida by a nonprofit outfit, but they’re not accepting appointments because they don’t have enough personnel and protective equipment.

South Florida community officials closed their beaches, but other beaches are still crowded with spring breakers — it just depends on what local officials do. The “swamp adventure” airboat tours are still roaring past my house with boatloads of tightly packed tourists.

As the crisis moves beyond the initial hotspots and engulfs the nation in earnest, I suspect we’ll see a wide gap in how state populations are affected that correlates directly with the political representation of state governments.

Florida might be the new Italy in a couple of weeks. Maybe other states will try to stop people from Fox News-viewing states from coming in and swamping their overwhelmed hospitals, but it would be tough to close state borders in a country with a lot of roads. Maybe it’ll get bad enough for people to try? Honestly, nothing would surprise me.

All of our border states are all also led by Trump-adjacent idiots. So maybe the entire former Confederacy will get its wish at last and experience de facto separation from the Union? That would be the irony of ironies.

*****

I asked in the earlier thread if y’all thought Trump would ever be held accountable for his epic bungling. I hold out no hope that he’ll get what he deserves (i.e., Ceaușescu’d), but will it ever be widely acknowledged that he hideously bungled the coronavirus response, similarly to how W is commonly acknowledged to have fucked up by starting the Iraq War?

I don’t know, but it’s vitally important that Trump, his elected and appointed enablers and the media sycophants who propped him up and misled people with disastrous results are held to account. It’s not just a question of having nice things. It’s life or death, as new reporting by The Times underscores.

Open thread.

    1. 1.

      germy

      PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (AP) – A cow is on the loose in South Florida. Not considered dangerous, but police have been trying to corral it for weeks.

      The Pembroke Pines Police Department said Wednesday the animal has been spotted near Interstate 75 in southern Broward County. Somehow it has eluded capture since late January.

      The police department put out a tweet: “Wanted: Unknown Cow.”

      Followed by this:

      “Description: Female cow. Brown with a white head. Faster than it looks. Talented fence jumper. Enjoys pools.”

    2. 2.

      Aziz, light!

      So the braindead Foxbots will suffer a disproportionate number of casualties, and take a large number of innocent victims with them.

      We should have let the confederate states go in 1860.

    3. 3.

      JDM

      So you’re saying that if I live through this, I can expect to see people like Ellen tweeting about palling around with Donny at some sports event?

       

      Well, that does make the prospect of potential early death somewhat easier to accept.

    4. 4.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Philip Rucker@PhilipRucker
      23m
      Trump, in his distinctive Sharpie script, crossed out “Corona” and wrote in “Chinese.” Eagle-eyed
      @jabinbotsford got the close up —>

    7. 7.

      Feathers

      My fear is that the unequal toll of the virus will be used as proof that the virus was a liberal/commie China conspiracy to undermine rightful Republican rule.

    11. 11.

      Scout211

      Well, since I just heard from my sister that my BIL was hospitalized overnight and now is in the ICU at Florida Hospital with a lung infection, this thread is relevant to this jackal.

    12. 12.

      Chyron HR

      will it ever be widely acknowledged that he hideously bungled the coronavirus response, similarly to how W is commonly acknowledged to have fucked up by starting the Iraq War?

      Well, the Bernie gang is currently praising Trump as the greatest living president, so my guess would be “no”.

    13. 13.

      Gravie

      My 77-year-old stepmom lives in Brandon — at home, not in assisted living, thank God — and I worry about her situation. She has late-stage kidney disease, must visit doctors frequently, and is currently in the throes of a remodeling project (workmen coming to her home, etc.) These are the people put at risk by feckless public policy and wrong-headed behavior by people who don’t consider the virus a risk to their own health, and who apparently couldn’t care less about others.

    14. 14.

      WereBear

      @Aziz, light!:

      We should have let the confederate states go in 1860.

       

      Something even worse, right on our doorstep. Like having a child with an awful person: you are chained for life.

      No, what we need to do is completely defeat the confederacy: burn it down and sow the field with salt.

    15. 15.

      feebog

      When this is all done I think we are going to see the difference between Democratic and Republican governance.  Rachel Maddow reported last night there are still 7 states that have taken almost no preventative measures at all.  All red states, Texas, Tennessee, Missouri, Oklahoma are the 4 I remember.  We are going to see the numbers ramp up in those states while California and Washington are flattening out.  If anyone follows Nate Silver, he tweeted today that the numbers from Washington state and King County (Seattle metro area) are not increasing despite increased testing.  Hopeful sign.

    16. 16.

      laura

      Let’s Make Ceaușescu-ing Great Again

      Scout211 – best wishes for your BIL.

      Reported cases here in California are ratcheting up. It’s very concerning. No serious social distancing at my office. Yesterday it was Pizza in the breakroom everybody, get it while it’s hot. I did not. Cognitive dissonance is staggering.

    17. 17.

      L85NJGT

      Yep.

      The US is geographically large, and the choices made in, and by, state and municipal leadership will matter in terms of an unequal spread of outcomes.

    25. 25.

      mmolleur

      Yeah, Betty, I think Florida’s in trouble, (Bigly).  We’ve got 3.5 residents over 65 plus additional snowbirds still here for the winter. Tampa/Clearwater beach closings weren’t announced  until this morning.  Can you imagine what the infection rate is going to be with the Trumpistas up in the Villages?  I hope their hospitals are doing disaster planning.  And here in Citrus, parades and festivals were still being held this past weekend. Just a big soup kettle of virus.  Stay safe on your river.

    26. 26.

      Mary G

      This is no way to run a country:

      Just got off phone with Dr. Peter Slavin, president of Mass General. He is looking for anyone with a 3D printer to help make masks. He says there is a formula online. “I would hope companies across the country…would start making masks later this afternoon.” @NBC10Boston— Perry Russom NBC10 Boston (@PerryNBCBoston) March 19, 2020

    27. 27.

      piratedan

      @feebog: we shall see, the hospitals I support are down in Pierce county, and we’re still planning for a surge of patients… despite all of the measures taken, there’s still a two week/three week period that we’re wading thru where the massive commuter population could have been in carrier mode and spreading the virus, so while focus on King County is good, it’s also wise to be watching the surrounding counties where the workforce of Seattle commutes to and from daily…

      we’re still prepping in anticipation of a “surge” while our numbers have been increasing steadily… hoping its more of abnormally high tide rather than a tsunami…

    31. 31.

      lumpkin

      No he will not be held accountable. Just like Bush’s popularity soared after he did nothing to prevent 911. The national press is starting to rally around trump just like they did w, which means among other things he will continue to actively fuck things up as long as he is getting good press. I can honestly see trump riding his disastrous efforts to reelection just like Bush did.

      Yeah, I’m a pessimist but I’m rarely disappointed.

    32. 32.

      Kent

      We think of the US as one country, but it’s really not.   The countries of Europe are really more densely inter-connected by than many of our US states.  Here in the Pacific Northwest we basically have one highway connecting us to CA (I-5) and two highways connecting us to points east (I-90 and I-84).  That’s pretty much it.  Compare that to the border between Germany and France, Belgium, Netherlands, for example.

      I expect we are going to see just as dramatic differences in outcomes between various states and regions in the US as we will between different nations like Italy vs Sweden.  We are all in this together to a point.  But we are also more in it together at the local level than national level.

    34. 34.

      Mary G

      @Scout211: Yes, a lot of the replies in that thread mention that libraries and schools have them, plus people that have them at home are volunteering. There’s probably laws and regulations against it, because who knows if they actually work, but something’s better than nothing.

    35. 35.

      Eljai

      @feebog: My family lives in the KC, MO area.  As far as I know, the republican governor in MO has not closed anything.  He’s just asking people to self distance on their own.  My niece, who works for an accounting firm, has been told to work from home.  So maybe businesses are taking it upon themselves to do this piecemeal.  The MO governor’s tepid response is in direct contrast with the Democratic governor of neighboring Kansas.  Gov. Laura Kelly of KS was the first governor in the country to close all schools for the rest of the year.

    37. 37.

      LuciaMia

      It goes beyond the adjective ‘teflon’ but theres  just something  about this human train-wreck that no, I dont think he’ll ever be held accountable. Karma might eventually catch up with him but it will be ten years or so too late. And well have to be content with pissing on his grave.

    38. 38.

      Mary G

      😎

      This is a really disturbing display from the podium, one in keeping with the president's view of and statements about the press for three years, but taking place during a pandemic. He talks about how poorly he feels he's treated.— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) March 19, 2020

      why don't the reporters ask followup questions to challenge his false facts? why do they not repeat incoherent babble and ask what it means? The press has never figured out how to confront him face to face and now the country is paying a terrible price— Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) March 19, 2020

      Glad your takeaway from today is that it’s the press’s fault.— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) March 19, 2020

      That is not what I said. It is that the press is doing a bad job in the WH briefing room. But that's the sort of response I've come to expect.— Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) March 19, 2020

    40. 40.

      Citizen Alan

      @WereBear: I really wish Gen. Sherman had become President. The Confederacy  has been a millstone around our national neck since the day Lincoln died thanks to that fucker Andrew Johnson.

    41. 41.

      Major Major Major Major

      Woke up feeling like shit, sweaty and clammy all morning, worsening. Oral temperature 98.8.

      Turns out it was 85 degrees in the apartment because New York, and I’d had too much coffee, and was a little dehydrated. Turned on the window fans and drank some water. All good now.

    42. 42.

      Martin

      Shit. I’ve been reporting that the situation in Italy was looking better, that their fatality rates have been coming off the (exponential) trendline. What I couldn’t tell was whether they were coming off enough to achieve what China did.

      Italy appears to be preparing for more stringent lockdown measures, suggesting that it’s helping, but not helping enough. Also, there are reports that some areas are so inundated that they aren’t counting fatalities, so that may be contributing to the perceived improvement. I can’t imagine that’s terribly widespread, we’re not talking about a huge number of people relative to normal death rates, but even simple tasks fall victim to being overwhelmed (see: Superdome, water).

      I think places like where I am will do okay. We’re effectively in lockdown, but with only 42 confirmed cases and no fatalities in a county of 3.5 million. That suggests relatively little spread, but a LOT of prevention. Guessing Ohio and a bunch of other areas will be in good shape as well. NYC is a different matter. Washington, CA bay area, those not doing much will likely all have to deal with this for an extended period.

      I don’t see any evidence for a transition phase here. If we can contain it in certain parts of the country, but not others, how can those places that don’t have community spread go back to business without getting infected by the parts fighting this hard? And how can resources be moved from counties like mine to places like NYC who clearly need the assistance?

      Why do I have a feeling states are going to have to set up their own restrictions on interstate travel?

    45. 45.

      Eljai

      @Mary G: Even during a dire global crisis, NYT political reporter can’t keep her ego in check.  Clearly her fees fees are what’s important here.

    46. 46.

      Fleeting Ex-istence

      A lot of people are always trying some kind of an angle.   I was on my front porch yesterday when a couple in a truck pulled up, lady jabbering about chickens and three dollar steaks, and “the restaurants all have to close!!”  It sounded like she wanted to sell me stuff out of her truck, but then she started to get out and I shoo’ed her back into her truck.  As if…   Ruined my perfect serenity, it did.

      But I love that artists and comedians can work from home and share with the world.  Josh Rogen’s got a very funny thread about watching “Cats” while toking up, spreading a false rumor that the actors all had CGI buttholes and they had to be erased.  Hilarity ensues.

    47. 47.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Not unexpected, but still a blow: the Metropolitan Opera has cancelled all of the remaining 2019-2020 season.

    48. 48.

      hueyplong

      @Mary G: Good lord, the nation’s foremost stenographer bleats about be described as engaging in stenography.  She’s just like Trump in that the only thing that ever excites her is perceived criticism of herself.

    49. 49.

      piratedan

      @LuciaMia: considering the effects of the media is taking to “normalize” his behavior.  Comes down to who “owns” the media, apparently its rich people who prefer him doing what’s he’s doing tyvm, and the coverage is slanted and biased in many ways, some subtle, some less so that reflect that.

       

      as has been mentioned ad infinitum on this blog, hard to make someone report the truth when their very job depends on them not doing so…

    50. 50.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Mary G: for a long time MSNBC had, I believe, a policy of not airing trump live because it was usually bullshit. Now trump is spewing bullshit interspersed with people giving real information, or at least that was true before Fauci apparently got sent to the cornfields.

      I at first thought they were in a real bind, but now that I think of it they could have, for example, Katy Tur say “Breaking News”, read off whatever Fauci (or whichever actual expert) said, and then show the clip of Fauci actually speaking a few minutes later. There is really no need to show trump’s ramblings.

      And Jen Rubin going after Haberman? /chef’s kiss/

    51. 51.

      Mary G

      @Kent: I don’t know for sure, but probably around HEPA filter vacuum cleaner bags, as one of the commenters posted they are doing in Italy. Here’s a chart from Kevin Drum showing surgical mask most effective at 90% and vacuum cleaner bags second at 86%.

      ETA: He’s not a fan of the idea:

      File this under “last resort measures in case of the apocalypse.”

    53. 53.

      hueyplong

      @Baud: “People will forget about holding Trump accountable as soon as Biden appears in a tan suit.”

      [Narrator:  Actually, it was always ok for white guys to wear tan suits, and occasional proximity to an AA person never revoked that right.]

    54. 54.

      sdhays

      All of our border states are all also led by Trump-adjacent idiots.

      I think California and New Mexico would beg to differ…

    57. 57.

      lee

      I don’t think we should have let the Southern States go in 1860. We should have let Sherman go on much longer.

      Texas is finally doing the right thing. All restaurants, bars and gyms are closed. No larger gathering than 10 people.

      I did see a great meme today on FB.

      Q: How much does it cost to change a Trump voter into a socialist?
      A: $100

       

      Edit: Might have jumped the gun. Abbott is having a town hall tonight. Maybe he will announce then.

    59. 59.

      germy

      @hueyplong:

      She’s just like Trump in that the only thing that ever excites her is perceived criticism of herself.

      She must live in a constant state of excitement, then.

    60. 60.

      hueyplong

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: I love what Jen Rubin is doing now, but without going too 1942 Soviet about it, if she falls in honorable battle that’s her highest and best use.

      Don’t ask how I saw this, but Bloody Bill Kristol now describes himself as a Democrat and talks shit on Trump-loving GOPers in tweets.

      Fuckin’ “interesting times.”

    62. 62.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      OUTFALKNED FORM THE LEFT

      Jake Sherman @JakeSherman
      NEWS, from the closed Senate GOP lunch: @LindseyGrahamSC just told his Republican colleagues that he is trying to convince TRUMP to oppose direct payments in PHASE THREE bill— as is new WH COS, Mark Meadows.

    63. 63.

      Mallard Filmore

      Maybe other states will try to stop people from Fox News-viewing states from coming in and swamping their overwhelmed hospitals, but it would be tough to close state borders in a country with a lot of roads. Maybe it’ll get bad enough for people to try? Honestly, nothing would surprise me.

      Think of this as practice for the time when the chaos of global warming dissolves civilization.

    64. 64.

      Fleeting Ex-istence

      @Mary G: And yet that’s where we are.  CDC just approved the use of fucking bandanas as masks.  Apparently they may work better than tee shirts.

    65. 65.

      Martin

      @Kent: The mask is mostly a plastic cover for your face. You insert a cut-out part of a conventional fiber mask as a filter (you can get multiple filters per mask, so it stretches your resources). Ideally you would use an antimicrobial/antiviral printing material (yes, they make those).

      But I’m seeing all of these drive-through testing facilities with workers wearing surgical masks, not N95s.

    69. 69.

      kindness

      I figure Florida will pay attention when the old folks at The Villages start coming down with it.  I said that over at LG&M and was told I was a monster for wanting old people to die.  I replied that wasn’t what I meant at all, but it didn’t matter at that point.  The masses needed their witch to burn and I was handy.  When the olds start dying the media will treat it with the seriousness it deserves.

    72. 72.

      pamelabrown53

      [email protected], Foolish Literalist:

      Jim, (and Phillip Rucker,et al). Don’t allow yourself to get sucked into Trump’s racism ploy. This is only a DISTRACTION. Ignore what he calls it, continue calling it it’s appropriate name and focus on all the ways he is making this worse than it had to be.

      BTW, did anyone catch the totally propaganistic plant of an OAN “reporter” in today’s Trump Shit Show?  She was asking if calling Chinese food, Chinese food, is racist? And more. IMO, this is a sidetracking ploy. Trump wants us to freak out and consume our disgust, anger and analysis on this issue,

      P.S. Virtual XO’s to the person who can link to that question and our reality show president’s response!

    74. 74.

      catclub

      I always modified  my statements that “Trump is so far much less bad than GWBush – just ask a million dead iraqis.”

       

      with ‘yet’

    76. 76.

      Baud

      There was an article recently comparing the current Dem governor in Kentucky favorably with former GOP governor Matt Bevin with regard to how the current governor is handling the situation.

    85. 85.

      Gin & Tonic

      @WaterGirl: Some time recently somebody on the intertubes posted a photo of St. Ronnie visiting the Bronx when he was Pres. Damn, that suit wasn’t even “tan”, it was “beige” or “ecru.” B/W photo, so hard to tell exactly, but it sure was light.

    88. 88.

      lgerard

      I learned from donny three chins today that social distancing is a “hot new term” and is becoming more popular.

      It’s like one of the Kardashians became president after dropping 50 IQ points

    92. 92.

      Dan B

      @feebog: Here in southeast Seattle it’s eerily quiet.  We’re a few bloks east of the 1,500 foot altitude flightpath for SeaTac and under the flightpath for small planes.  It’s a cloudless day and there’s one or two planes per hour.  I went shopping in Columbia City, a gentrified 10 block long shopping neighborhood.  There were four pedestrians.  Three of them were mom plus twins.  Abraham the butcher was wiping down all the bags with soapy water.  Our friends are freaked.  I believe the isolation is making the pandemic “feel” real.  No jokes today.

      A friend who is a retired nurse took a part time job intubating patients at a large research hospital and immediately quit, despite getting a huge pay increase.  There were no masks.

      My 70 yo ass is feeling calm.  But the shuttered businesses are going to be a long term disaster unless there is a huge disaster package for those who are laid off.

    102. 102.

      Kelly

      Wish me luck. I’m off to the Post Office to pick up our strawberry plants from Territorial Seed. I hope Territorial is having a good spring. Must be a lot of folks thinking home grown food.

    104. 104.

      Kent

      @kindness:I figure Florida will pay attention when the old folks at The Villages start coming down with it.  I said that over at LG&M and was told I was a monster for wanting old people to die.  I replied that wasn’t what I meant at all, but it didn’t matter at that point.  The masses needed their witch to burn and I was handy.  When the olds start dying the media will treat it with the seriousness it deserves.

      Honestly the villages is just the formal version of what much of Florida is in practice.  I have elderly relatives living in Sarasota.  Their subdivision is not some mandatory over-55 community like the Villages, but it might as well be in practice.

      And, remember, Florida is a non-Medicaid expansion state so their rural hospitals have been closing and suffering as has been the case in all of the Confederate south in the greatest hissy-fit in history, just to “own” the Black Kenyan.

    105. 105.

      Martin

      So, seamstresses…

      The respirator fabric is standard non-woven polypropylene. You might have some in your fabric pile. It’s also the same material used for fine particulate filters for vacuum cleaners and the like, so if you have some old vacuum cleaner bags or fine air filters, you can cannibalize them.

      And if you do have a mask, you can reuse it. UV will kill any virus on it, so if you have a UV light for curing resins or, uh, growing stuff, you can use that. Or you can stick it out in the sun for an hour.

      Hospitals all have UV lights, so I’m not sure why they aren’t just sterilizing their used masks instead of switching to other kinds. Surely a used, sterilized mask is better than nothing.

    106. 106.

      geg6

      @Citizen Alan:

      Actually, if you read the history, Sherman may not have been much better.  When Grant was in office, he and Sherman became estranged over Grant’s actions in the South in regard to protecting the black community and their voting rights.  I love War Sherman.  Not so much Reconstruction Sherman.

    109. 109.

      LongHairedWeirdo

      I asked in the earlier thread if y’all thought Trump would ever be held accountable for his epic bungling… will it ever be widely acknowledged that he hideously bungled the coronavirus response, similarly to how W is commonly acknowledged to have fucked up by starting the Iraq War?

      I don’t know, but it’s vitally important that Trump, his elected and appointed enablers and the media sycophants who propped him up and misled people with disastrous results are held to account. It’s not just a question of having nice things. It’s life or death, as new reporting by The Times underscores.

      I expect he’ll suffer the same consequences as those who made the Schiavo controversy a club to use to beat people up with, demanding to know “why do liberals want Terri Schiavo to die?”

      There will probably be one or a few news  stories claiming he did poorly, but alongside “counterpoint” arguments claiming he did *marvelously* well, in spite of the relentlessly negative press. “Deaths could easily have reached the *millions*, but he held it down to mere tens of thousands…”

      Remember, political reporters will write stories like “Republicans are  ready to talk about global warming, but not with the (dirty, filthy, horrible) liberals who want them to admit they were wrong for saying it was a hoax”; or “Republicans don’t believe in forbearance, the political science notion that the other party can produce good leaders, so it’s normal for them to try to get more Republicans elected”, or even “Mitch McConnell is a strong leader who brought his caucus together, to acquit the obviously criminal President of his obviously criminal acts – what STRONG LEADERSHIP!!!”

      I’d like  to be wrong, but face it: W made a total mess of not just starting a war in Iraq, but bungling at every step. Then, he says “everyone says we should leave, but I’ll throw in more troops, because we finally, after years, have learned useful tactics, and if I send more troops, it’ll look like I *won*!!!” – and, sure enough, people praised “the surge” and said that it worked – and it did. It got journos to claim W did something right.

      NB: I trimmed the quote above, hence the ellipsis.

    110. 110.

      pamelabrown53

      @feebog:

      So right and so scary. I live in El Paso and there is basically no state leadership. We’re on our own. While El Paso is a large city it is very spread out and I think only 2 conformed cases. (Of course there is no adequate testing). So, locally, while we’re experiencing restaurant shut-downs, problems keeping grocery stores stocked, etc. there is no state leadership and no signs of help from the fall-out.

    123. 123.

      JPL

      Sorry if this is has already been mentioned         link

      The acting director of the National Counterterrorism Center was fired Wednesday night in what insiders fear is a purge by the Trump administration of career professionals at an organization set up after 9/11 to protect the nation from attacks, according to two former U.S. officials familiar with the matter.

    124. 124.

      artem1s

      @Citizen Alan:

      I really wish Gen. Sherman had become President.

      If nominated I will not run, if elected I will not serve.

      Uncle Billy was pretty clear about how he felt about politicians.  True fact, Lincoln offered him the Secretary of War.  Abe had to settle for Copperhead, Edwin Stanton instead.

    126. 126.

      Kattails

      After working all day yesterday & feeling increasingly uptight, decided this morning to call HR to ask whether it was feasible for me to take time off as I’m relatively high risk.  Was told no problem, apply for unemployment online, they’ve waived the usual week waiting period, your job will be safe. So I then called work wherein the manager told me that she was headed home as soon as a replacement came in from a neighboring store, since she was feeling overheated and congested.  Well, at least I don’t feel guilty now.  Told them I’d need at least 2-3 weeks, see how this plays out, and that we need to get testing done FFS.

      So far I’m ok, have been taking better precautions than the other two I think–more hand washing, went to gloves a few days ago.

      Donald Trump and his enablers are some of the worst quasi-humans on the planet right now.

    127. 127.

      pamelabrown53

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:

      Thank you, thank you, thank you Dorothy. You provided a yeoman’s service!  Who can at least entertain the idea that we were allowed to get a glimpse of Trump’s sharpied “Chinese virus” and that horrific OAN question and not think it was a plant and a distraction?

    128. 128.

      Martin

      @Major Major Major Major: Because this will be a sustained effort, with systematic restrictions against spending and economic output. It’s not that consumer confidence is down – it’s that restaurants are closed by law and consumers are stuck at home for an extended period of time.

      Pretending that we can shut down half the economy and then effectively gift card our way out of this is absurd. You need to basically shut down the other half of the economy. Pause everyones need to repay finance. We know very well how to bail out the financers and there really aren’t that many of them, so you can organize that. But what’s the point of giving taxpayers $1000 so they can hand it to their bank for their mortgage payment or their landlord for rent (who then just funnels it to the bnak)? The Fed is already giving them 0% loans. Let the bank borrow at 0% to make payroll, let consumers and small businesses stop paying the banks/landlords, etc. and use that money instead for groceries, their payroll, etc.

      That will also help those small businesses stay afloat a bit longer. It doesn’t solve all of the problems, but it takes a huge chunk of the problem out of the way. You do that, and almost anyone who still has a job (like me) gets a pretty big stimulus, at least until we turn loan payments back on. I don’t come out any better off long term because my loan term is now x month longer, but so what?

      And that allows you to focus assistance to those who need it rather than just raining money from the sky. You can give longer, more sustained assistance and more stability to those who did lose their jobs, etc.

      In effect, the economy is right now on hold. So put it on hold. Close the markets. Pause evictions. Pause loans. Put all of our resources into necessities – food, medicine, etc. Give everyone SNAP for now.

    132. 132.

      Suzanne

      I am trying to be a person who doesn’t wish death or injury on people, no matter how heinous. But I hope, hope, HOPE that Trump is absolutely terrified and miserable. I hope he can’t sleep. I hope he cries a lot. I hope he feels the same weight on his chest that I do. I hope that this terrorizes him every moment of every day.

    133. 133.

      gene108

      Unless we go to some kind of “Marshall” Law, which bans people from going outside in groups, we won’t get handle on things.

      People still do gatherings, kids to still go out and play or hang out together. We need to literally lock people in their homes, and only let one person out at a time to get groceries and prescriptions.

      Otherwise this will be with us for a year or two, and schools may not reopen in the fall.

    134. 134.

      Kent

      @Fleeting Ex-istence:@Martin: Just read a bit of Wikipedia on this, but could they be autoclaved?

      Hospitals and labs (even HS science labs) have UV light sterilizers that are used for things like googles.  I wonder if masks can be sterilized and re-used with UV light or if the porous surfaces would make that ineffective (if viruses are embedded in the fibers and not reached by the UV light).

      I’m not sure how paper fibers are going to hold up to autoclaves.

