Coronavirus is running rampant in Florida. The Miami Herald says that residents in 19 long term care facilities have tested positive. All elder care facilities have been closed to visitors since last week, but that was probably too late.

My county confirmed its third case today; the first case was confirmed on Sunday. So far, only about 2800 tests have been done in the state, which has a population of nearly 22 million. According to a CNN graphic during Governor Cuomo’s press conference today, New York has done about 22,000 tests.

The governor of Florida is bleating about the lack of tests now. Drive-through testing was recently set up in South Florida by a nonprofit outfit, but they’re not accepting appointments because they don’t have enough personnel and protective equipment.

South Florida community officials closed their beaches, but other beaches are still crowded with spring breakers — it just depends on what local officials do. The “swamp adventure” airboat tours are still roaring past my house with boatloads of tightly packed tourists.

As the crisis moves beyond the initial hotspots and engulfs the nation in earnest, I suspect we’ll see a wide gap in how state populations are affected that correlates directly with the political representation of state governments.

Florida might be the new Italy in a couple of weeks. Maybe other states will try to stop people from Fox News-viewing states from coming in and swamping their overwhelmed hospitals, but it would be tough to close state borders in a country with a lot of roads. Maybe it’ll get bad enough for people to try? Honestly, nothing would surprise me.

All of our border states are all also led by Trump-adjacent idiots. So maybe the entire former Confederacy will get its wish at last and experience de facto separation from the Union? That would be the irony of ironies.

*****

I asked in the earlier thread if y’all thought Trump would ever be held accountable for his epic bungling. I hold out no hope that he’ll get what he deserves (i.e., Ceaușescu’d), but will it ever be widely acknowledged that he hideously bungled the coronavirus response, similarly to how W is commonly acknowledged to have fucked up by starting the Iraq War?

I don’t know, but it’s vitally important that Trump, his elected and appointed enablers and the media sycophants who propped him up and misled people with disastrous results are held to account. It’s not just a question of having nice things. It’s life or death, as new reporting by The Times underscores.

Open thread.