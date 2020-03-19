On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.
Good morning everyone,
We have another few submissions from Sister Golden Bear, and we’ll begin today and continue Monday. Great stuff!
Take care and keep sane. This is a long-haul situation and we’re just pulling out of the gas station, looking at the road ahead and thinking we’ll be there before long, that it will be a quick drive. It won’t.
I expect this feature will need to evolve a bit, and am mulling around another daily pick-me-up feature, details when I’ve got some time to prep. I know many folks have planned travel-related submissions, and I encourage them, but perhaps we need to move our focus to local pictures and not make those housebound feel even more cut off from life. Still life, portrait, snapshot, and backyard photographers, assemble!
Continuing the travelogue from a few months ago. I took the ferry from Split to Korčula, a Croatian island in the Adriatic Sea.
Like most costal towns in Croatia, it was heavily fortified (having changed hands numerous times over the centuries), but the outer walls were mostly torn down in recent decades.
Korčula is home to the Moreška, a traditional sword dance, involving elaborate an production involving two groups of dancers, engaging in a mock battle over the fate of a veiled young woman. The dance dates back to the Middle Ages, and used to be more widely performed, but now is only performed in Korčula. Performers must be native to the town, and local families take great pride in their participation.
Korčulans claim the town is home to Marco Polo, which is debatable, but great for local tourism.
Korčula features a unique fishbone arrangement to streets in the Old Town, intended to protect against cold and unpleasant North/Eastern winds in winter, while still allowing cooling breezes in summer.
