Sir, while you are locked up and have nothing to do, is there a possibility, even the remotest, the tiniest, the most hypothetical one, that you may dedicate a small fraction of your newly-found free time to stringing some words into sentences? https://t.co/zq0DCM58BV
— Slava Malamud (@SlavaMalamud) March 18, 2020
(Preferably, not resulting in a novelization of Season 8)
— Slava Malamud (@SlavaMalamud) March 18, 2020
it's a testament to how quickly the cultural relevance of game of thrones fell off a cliff that absolutely no one's gone viral for telling GRRM to stay inside and finish the damn books
— local jack please ban the nazis person (@pleizar) March 15, 2020
The 8th season was so insultingly bad that people about to be locked in their houses for weeks on end and NO ONE is going to re watch Game Of Thrones
— Hank Lockwood (@hen_ease) March 15, 2020
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings