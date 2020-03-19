Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Later Night Open Thread: Game of Snark

    4. 4.

      The Thin Black Duke

      NO ONE is going to re watch Game Of Thrones

      Bullshit.

    6. 6.

      Darrin Ziliak (formerly glocksman)

      Since this is an OT post, I’d like to ask for some advice.

      I ordered a cheap “factory refurbished” HP Chromebook from Woot, and they stated it came with a HP 90 day warranty.

      One of the USB ports (the left 3.1 USB C) doesn’t work so I set out to return it to HP for repair, but the HP Support page said my unit was sold without a factory warranty.😮

      I’m dithering over whether or not to return it to Woot because shipping is about what it’d cost to buy a replacement USB daughterboard and fix it myself.

      Also, the dead USB port in itself isn’t a deal-breaker.

      If I returned it, I’d get a refund instead of a replacement unit because they’re out of that model.

      Return, fix, or do nothing?

      Talk about having a First World problem. 😃

    7. 7.

      Mnemosyne

      I still suspect that GRRM let them make “Game of Thrones” because he couldn’t figure out how to make Daenerys do that 180 that he wanted her to do and was hoping that another writer would figure it out for him. Turns out, it’s just not a plausible change for that character no matter who tries to write it. 🤷‍♀️

    8. 8.

      The Dangerman

      This made me LOL for maybe the first time today:

      Egg Salad, Tomato, and Sprouts

      ETA: Oops, boned the link. Hope it’s correct now

      ETA: Fuck it, going to bed. It’s the second one at that link.

    9. 9.

      Mnemosyne

      @The Thin Black Duke:

      They’ll re-watch it, but they’ll stop at season 7. 😂

      I saw a YA novel by a writer who wrote it to try and fix all of the problems she saw with “The Phantom Menace,” and came up with her own sci-fi world based on Moroccan culture, to boot (her parents immigrated here from Morocco). I think it’s called “Mirage.”

    10. 10.

      NotMax

      @Steeplejack

      If it comes to that, yes. As it stands now she’s well stocked. Only urgency on the horizon of which I’m aware is she has an appointment to have stitches in one eye removed, however that is not until sometime late April.

      Note to self: remind her of the shelf stable milk I had her put into the back of a cabinet when I was there last.

    12. 12.

      The Thin Black Duke

      @Mnemosyne: I respectfully disagree. Re-watching the earlier episodes, the subtle foreshadowing of Daenerys descent into madness was always there. I think some viewers missed the clues because back then she slaughtered the people who ‘deserved’ it. But Daenerys was always a sociopath.

    13. 13.

      The Thin Black Duke

      @Mnemosyne: I’ll plead “Guilty” to enjoying season 8 of GOT. However, I will also admit that the truncated season didn’t help, unfortunately. Even two additional episodes would have helped enormously.

    15. 15.

      Steeplejack

      @Darrin Ziliak (formerly glocksman):

      If you like the Chromebook otherwise, and you’re confident that you can fix it yourself at some convenient point in the future, keep it.

      The spec sheet says that Chromebook has two USB-C ports. So you still have a working one?

      I have to say I’m a little surprised, because I have had very good experience with Woot “refurbished” stuff. I will note that I prefer to see “factory refurbished.”

    18. 18.

      No One of Consequence

      For what it is worth, if I may suggest for your consideration.

      The Malazan Book of the Fallen

      by Steven Erickson

      *IFF* (extra F meaning if and only iff), one is keen for epic fantasy, and wants to cut straight to weapons-grade. If you find Robert Jordan too interested in the fashion choices of the characters in the current scene, if you like the story of Terry Goodkind but could do without the douhebro heavy-handed wrong politics, if you like Tolkien but find it a bit thin, if you like Stephen R. Donaldson but want something with more heft, if you’re looking to cut with the bullshit and go straight to roughly 3.5 million words of complex, pretzel-plot, cast-of-thousands-not-including-infantry, most-advanced-*AND*-ambitious-world-building ever attempted in *ANY* fiction I have yet read…

       

      Then you may be ready for this series. I cannot recommend highly enough, but it will take effort. The struggle is rewarding multiple times within each book, and even more upon successive re-readings. This stuff is dense, and uncompromising. I try to peruse them annually, but it can be a big lift.

      So rewarding, I am mentioning it here.

       

      Bonus points: His co-creator of the world, derived from table-top gaming sessions, is too an author, writing stories in the same world, with some of the same plots. Ian Esslemont, I believe is his name. And his books are great too.

       

      Such an enjoyable way to spend dozens and dozens of hours.

       

      Peace,

       

      – NOoC

    19. 19.

      James E Powell

      The experience of @Darrin Ziliak (formerly glocksman): discussed above is relevant to my current situation and I wonder if anyone can provide guidance.

      I want to buy a laptop for a friend who is pretty much housebound in the current crisis. I need to order it and have it shipped. I’m leery of anything that I can’t touch before buying and, in this case, I will be shipping it to another state.

      So, what is the best place to order from. I’m thinking not just quality & price, but customer service, ease of returns, etc.

