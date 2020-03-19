Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

  • Aleta
  • Amir Khalid
  • BruceFromOhio
  • dmsilev
  • Eljai
  • HumboldtBlue
  • scav
  • Steeplejack
  • WaterGirl

      dmsilev

      Bleargh. What a day. Shutdown of all non-critical research work is due for tomorrow, Friday at absolute latest. I’ve got a half-finished umpteen page checklist to get through to make sure that nothing burns, explodes, falls over, poisons someone, gets stolen, etc. etc. etc. Favorite item on the list, which thankfully I was able to tag as Not Applicable: “Request immediate waste disposal of all peroxide-forming compounds”. For the chemistry-ignorant, peroxides have this nasty tendency over time to become very unstable. Explosively unstable. Definitely glad that one is Somebody Else’s Problem.

      WaterGirl

      Talked to a friend of mine tonight who was a poll judge for the primary in Illinois yesterday.  Way too many people in a small space.  She said this:

      We all tried to keep distance but… we’ll see what happens in a couple of weeks.  We are waiting.  We are writing down our farewell letters which reveal details to our kids of where to find things and how to proceed should we join the old people who die.

      In fact, all the state’s poll judges are now waiting.

      She is over 65, but not by that much.  Democracy is dangerous this year.

      dmsilev

      On a cheerier note,

      Campaign signals Sanders may be open to exit

      Bernie Sanders signaled Wednesday that he was open to ending his presidential run after another round of landslide losses to Joe Biden, and new signs emerged of communication between the two camps as some Democrats hoped for a swift end to a bruising primary.

      Sanders campaign officials said the senator from Vermont planned to leave Washington and return home, where he and his wife, Jane, would talk to supporters and determine the future of his presidential run. The campaign also suspended its Facebook ads and, uncharacteristically, made no request for donations in an email to backers updating them on the situation.

      Biden deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield said that aides to the two candidates have been in touch regularly to discuss the public health crisis that has gripped the country, disclosing talks that could form the basis of a broader agreement on policies and might make Sanders more comfortable leaving the race.

      Definitely will be filed under “I will believe it only once I hear it from Sanders himself”, but a good sign.

      Eljai

      My local library is closed as part of my county’s shelter at home order. So I’m getting library emails about all of their free digital services. I found out that I can read the NYT online without a subscription through a link that the library sent me. Plus, I can keep the physical books I checked out until the order lifts, without incurring fines.

      Amir Khalid

      I went to the hospital (U of Malaya Medical Centre) this morning to give blood and pee samples ahead of next week’s regular appointments — which are still on. A much lighter crowd than usual, almost everyone masked (including me); I was done and out in just fifteen minutes instead of the usual hour or so.

      Steeplejack

      Self-quarantine day 1: I didn’t do squat. Yay! (I guess.)

      I got back from Las Vegas last night, went to the grocery as soon as I got home to pick up a few things. Stayed up way late decompressing, then slept in this morning. Puttered around all day and took a long jet-lag nap in the early evening.

      At some point in the next three to five days I need to do a more substantial grocery run to get me through a longer stretch of time. And I need to pick up the housecat in the next day or two from the friend who kept her while I was out of town. Other than that I don’t have a reason to be out and about.

      I have been considering rolling the dice and going to get a haircut tomorrow. I’m overdue for one, and I thought I would pay my barber ahead for the next few and get her to give me coupons for the future ones. Her income has to be taking a big hit. I’ll call ahead to make sure the place is even open. It’s a small shop, just her and two others who work different shifts so that there’s never more than two of them present at one time. (Not a coronavirus thing, just their usual routine.)

      scav

      @Eljai: Happiest email I’ve received recently is from a bibliophile: “all my library books were just renewed for the next 63 days.  Score!”

      HumboldtBlue

      I have a swollen tooth.

      Is there anything other than hoping Pabst helps that I can do until I somehow manage to see a dentist?

