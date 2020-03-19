Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / Dubious Conversion Open Thread: Tucker Carlson, Jedi Master of the CYA Corps

Dubious Conversion Open Thread: Tucker Carlson, Jedi Master of the CYA Corps

by | 43 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,

He plays a bigoted thug to perfection on TV, but either Mr. Carlson isn’t quite as dumb as he acts, or he’s at least smart enough to hire competent advisors. Lo, a Damascus moment for one of the richest ‘conservatives’ on Fox News!

Though it’s hard to believe, Fox News host Tucker Carlson made his very first visit to Mar-a-Lago only a week and a half ago. The resort was hosting a birthday party for former Fox host Kimberly Guilfoyle, also attended by Florida congressman Matt Gaetz, and Donald Trump Jr.,—but Carlson wasn’t there for the party. He didn’t even know about it, he says. Instead he’d come with an urgent message for the president. He was there to pull Donald Trump aside and speak frankly about the dangers of the coronavirus epidemic, the gravity of which had not yet fully registered with Trump or his White House.

For his troubles, Carlson was actually exposed to the coronavirus, along with Senators Lindsey Graham and Rick Scott, all of whom had been in the room with infected Brazilian officials attending the party…

Tucker Carlson started talking more extensively about the virus on his Fox News show on February 3, spurred, he says, by harrowing reports emerging from China. Trump, it seems, was the last to know. A White House adviser arranged for Carlson to meet with Trump so the TV personality could, in essence, penetrate Trump’s bubble. They talked for two hours. The oncoming pandemic, Carlson told him, was an existential threat to the nation. To translate it into Trumpian language, an existential threat to his reelection. Mike Pence joined at one point. Carlson won’t discuss the president’s reaction on the record, but suffice it to say that Trump’s denial went on for another week while the pandemic ballooned and right-wing allies—many of them on Fox News—suggested the virus was a liberal hoax and members of Congress, as recently as three days ago, told people to continue going out in public as if nothing was happening.

I’ve known Tucker Carlson for 20 years, since before his infamous Jon Stewart debate on CNN in 2004 and before his paleoconservative tendencies—he was always sympathetic to Pat Buchanan—found their moment in the election of Donald J. Trump, reanimating his career. Carlson has always been one of the most intelligent and reliably savage observers of Washington—even more so off camera. A canny TV diplomat, he won’t say Trump is terrified, weak, politically doomed, in deep denial and surrounded by toadies and mediocrities. But what he does say is enough to make you realize we’re entering uncharted territory…

A sample of the ensuing tonguebath:

We’re at the point where conservative media and right-wing politicians take their cues from Trump and from the White House. Tell me when you decided that maybe something had gone out of whack.

So a lot of Trump voters believe that all news about Trump is designed to hurt Trump. And they’re absolutely right about that. It’s been monomaniacal, the coverage of Trump. So when the moment came, when there was something that ultimately really didn’t have anything to do with Trump, which is the emergence of a weird new virus from Eastern China, they were trained to believe that all coverage was designed to hurt Trump. Because that’s been true. So it was very hard to convince a lot of those news consumers that this was fundamentally not a political story.

Everyone in America has been praying for three years to see all stories through the lens of political advantage, period. And so this isn’t fundamentally political. I mean, it’s affected, of course, by politics and the decisions that elected leaders make. But in the end it’s a story about health and economics. Do you know what I mean?

I do. But I also see that Trump’s political worldview, which 35 to 40% of the country believes, says they should distrust elites and institutions. And we now are in a situation where we need both. We need public trust, we need leadership, and we need faith in institutions to hold up. And now it’s not there.

No, no, we don’t. Now, let’s be wise here. We don’t need faith in institutions to hold up, listen to yourself. We need institutions to behave wisely. That’s what we need. And faith is restored when people make wise decisions. That’s the truth.

The truth is people distrust institutions because they’ve hollowed out the economy and made a mess of the country. Now, that’s just true. Trump has been an imperfect vessel for those sentiments. But the sentiments are rooted in reality, and there’s nobody who looks at America 2020 or 2019 who can say that people in charge have done a good job, ’cause they haven’t, they just haven’t, period. So at a time of crisis, you need people to make wise, prudent, selfless decisions. That’s what you need. And you need the institutions to earn the trust of the population…

When you say institutions have failed, I would include the Trump administration in with that.

Well I don’t think anybody thinks the government is going to save you. I really don’t. I don’t think there’s anybody who thinks that…

Nobody with a grain of sense would fall for that crap, of course. Enter the Cosplay Socialists!


Margaret Sullivan, who has always refused to play the idiot for the Media Villagers:

Was Trump’s turnaround all Carlson’s doing? Of course not.

With the world turned upside down and Americans dying, Trump would have been forced to reckon with the disaster eventually. But the talk-show host did seem to get through to Trump in a way that no one else could, which is completely consistent with what we know about this president.

Trump has always placed far too much emphasis on what he sees on television, especially on Fox, which functions as his inspiration and megaphone. Sean Hannity is a close friend and adviser, who once got a slap on the wrist from Fox brass by appearing with Trump at a rally….

All of which is well beyond unseemly. It would be shocking except that we’ve all grown inured to it in this norm-shattering era of reality-TV star as president…

Honorable mention to Fox ‘newsman’ Sean Hannity:

    2. 2.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      grazie…

      three GOP Senators accused of insider trading in the last few hours

      California on lockdown, commenter HRA says their daughter is seeing tanks outside of San Diego

      trump asks states to not release new unemployment numbers

      hell’s a’poppin’!

      Reply
    3. 3.

      cain

      Well, if Tucker manages to get these two senators intro big trouble then I say mission accomplished. What these three people did is absolutely heinous. Putting your interests ahead of the nation, never mind your wealth. They broke their oath of office, to the constitution, and to whatever sky father/mother they pray to. Fuck them.

       

      ETA – three not two

      Reply
    4. 4.

      The Dangerman

      He was there to pull Donald Trump…

      Hannity wasn’t available?

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Jerzy Russian

      I am not sure I want to live in a world where Fucker Carlson is the voice of reason.  However, beggars can’t be choosers so here  we are.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      smintheus

      It’s the Eratosthenes defense: Pay no attention to the things you know I said and did the whole time I seemed to be in cahoots with the bums, but trust me when I tell you about all the admirable things I said to them and did in private.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      hueyplong

      What has really happened is Burr got caught red-handed and there really isn’t any defense.  Carlson takes him out because: (1) it’s really impossible to do otherwise; (2) throwing Burr to the wolves distracts from Trump’s own virus-related disasters; and (3) Trump probably thought Burr should have been more blatantly obstructionist of the investigations as a public sign of unctuous fealty, so fuck him.

      Obviously, not in that order.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      WaterGirl

      This from the respite thread has me pretty wound up.

      SACRAMENTO (KABC) — California health officials predict that about 56% of the state’s population — 25.5 million people — will be infected with the novel coronavirus within the next eight weeks, Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a letter to President Donald Trump.

      The letter, dated March 18, echoes a phone conversation with Trump on Tuesday in which Newsom formally requested that the Navy’s USNS Mercy, the largest hospital ship in the world, be deployed to California.

      If I remember correctly from Gov Newsom’s press conference yesterday, he talked about 80% being mild cases, 15% requiring significant help and 5% really in trouble.

      Hoping I am remembering wrong because otherwise 2.5 million * even 5% = 125,000 = we are so screwed.  In 8 weeks, so essentially all at once.  Doesn’t sound like a flattened curve to me.  if it’s 20% who need a lot of care, that’s 500,000 or half a million people.  Trying to stay calm.  Hoping there’s something seriously wrong with my math or with my memory from last night’s speech.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      sanjeevs

      @hueyplong:

      Guarantee you a huge part of the abysmal response is Trumpworld looking to profit off everything.

      Developing their own test instead of WHO test, failing to pre-order PPE etc.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Nelle

      Hey, remember last Nov/ Dec when so many had The Cough from hell, unlike any we’d ever experienced?  I know that included Ozark H, and Josie.  But others too?  My daughter in Phoenix and my friend in Fargo and my husband, all the same week and me about a week later – all four of us were hit with laryngitis and then it seemed to go to the chest.  This may be nothing but..

      My daughter said her brain went on alert when she read this:  Remuzzi says he is now hearing information about it from general practitioners. “They remember having seen very strange pneumonia, very severe, particularly in old people in December and even November,” he says. “This means that the virus was circulating, at least in [the northern region of] Lombardy and before we were aware of this outbreak occurring in China.”  from https://www.npr.org/2020/03/19/817974987/every-single-individual-must-stay-home-italy-s-coronavirus-deaths-pass-china-s?utm_source=npr_newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_content=20200319&utm_term=4469412&utm_campaign=breaking-news&utm_id=10804548&orgid=95

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Adam L Silverman

      @beef: It would be whichever Republican senator has enough seniority to want the position. And that Republican senator may not even be on the committee. This is why if the Republicans retain their Senate majority next year that Grassley will be taking back the Judiciary chairmanship. Because he wants it and he’s got more seniority than Lindsey Graham.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Chetan Murthy

      It’s reported Ron”Dumbass” Johnson sold beween $5m and $25m.  Also, saw a report that Inhofe sold ($500k)?  I won’t be surprised to learn that most GrOPer Senators sold.  And to hear that Tucker’s been told to walk back his accusations, b/c “we can’t all resign, Tucker”.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Cheryl Rofer

      @Nelle: I had a cough from hell before that. A friend had something that her doctor said was whooping cough, although she had been vaccinated against it recently. Mine was shortly after hers.

      I’ve been wondering about those illnesses too.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      southpaw @ nycsouthpaw
      This is Sen. Johnson’s medical device company from before he was in the Senate. A big private equity firm invested in it last month.  

      Looks like he sold his family company? Mike DeBonis is a local reporting WI

      Mike DeBonis @mikedebonis
      Pacur is his family’s privately held plastics company, not publicly traded. Different category from Burr/Loeffler.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      HRA

      I wish I was more tech savvy and could sent you all the photo. They are in a very long single line going through her upper canyon area.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      hueyplong

      @Chetan Murthy: I’d guess the number who dumped stock probably matches the number of Senators in the room.

      No doubt a GOP-only meeting because Democrats would have blabbed.  Because they’re, you know, human beings.

      There is no bottom with Trump Republicans.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Jerzy Russian

      @Chetan Murthy:   If Fucker Carlson can bring even one of those asshole senators down, then I will take him off of the list that I plan to give to my nut-kicking robots (these robots are still in the early stages of development).  Until that time, he is on the list because he is Fucker Carlson.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Another Scott

      @Jeffro: I hope that anyone who dumped their stocks on the news is rightly punished for it.

      But I hope we wait for the evidence – gazillionaire Senators could have automatic selling things set up that just kicked in at that particular time.

      The details may matter – and may matter a lot.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      HRA

      @Jerzy Russian: My other NYS daughters work at a local university.

      MY CA daughter works as a medical tech at a a medical center. She lives in a canyon and the mountain road is close by her home.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Brachiator

      @WaterGirl:

      Hoping I am remembering wrong because otherwise 2.5 million * even 5% = 125,000 = we are so screwed.  In 8 weeks, so essentially all at once.  Doesn’t sound like a flattened curve to me.  if it’s 20% who need a lot of care, that’s 500,000 or half a million people.  Trying to stay calm.

      The governor also said that social distance and more people staying home may reduce this figure.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      The Dangerman

      @Jerzy Russian:

      …nut-kicking robots (these robots are still in the early stages of development)…

      These, um, nut kicking robots, um, they could be, um, repurposed, right? Asking for a friend from San Fernando Valley. Apparently social distancing isn’t working well for his product.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      hells littlest angel

      How hopelessly fucked up is your party when a wretched weasel like Carlson is one of its most principled members?

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Fair Economist

      @Nelle: We have hundreds of sequences and this unambiguously started with the Wuhan outbreak. All the sequences descend from the wuhan ones except a few from an immediate ancestor we didn’t get sequenced.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      hueyplong

      @Another Scott: If Burr’s stock was sold on some automatic trigger, I’d guess that would have been their cover story.  It wasn’t.

      Don’t know about the others, but I’d bet a small amount of my greatly reduced retirement on Burr being guilty as hell.

      Reply

