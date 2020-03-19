Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / COVID-19 Issues: Finding, or Making, Masks

COVID-19 Issues: Finding, or Making, Masks

by | 21 Comments

I don’t have any more details yet either, but I trust my junior Senator:


US mask manufacturers say they are experiencing unprecedented demand. With the pandemic and trade restrictions pressuring already-overwhelmed global supply chains, companies are struggling to keep up. Like much of the mask manufacturing industry, industrial giant 3M has been ramping up production since January—including expanding the output of its US based factories, hosting job fairs, and hiring employees on the spot. Yet some US hospitals are still unable to obtain new shipments of surgical masks and N95 respirators.

“There’s a really, really high demand for respirators and really all other products being used in response to the coronavirus to help treat and protect people,” Jennifer Ehrlich, communications manager for 3M told WIRED. “It’s more demand than any one company can supply, and we expect it to remain high for the foreseeable future.”

One reason is that over the last two decades China has become the primary manufacturer for the world’s masks and respirators. When the virus swept through China in late 2019 and early 2020, the country’s increased need for masks dealt a double whammy to the global supply. The US is particularly reliant on China for masks and other medical gear. According to the Department of Health and Human Services, 95 percent of surgical masks and 70 percent of respirators used in the US are made overseas, and China is one of the biggest producers.

“We were already in the middle of a bad flu season, and now we’re having a pandemic in the middle of the flu. Couple that with with American hospitals gearing up, people panic buying, and China now cutting off a good portion of the masks they send to the US—it’s a perfect storm,” says Bowen.

That’s led to a lot of hard decisions for manufacturers. Faced with hundreds of millions of orders a day, and a limited number of masks, Prestige Ameritech decided to sell only to hospitals, rather than the general public, and has prioritized working with medical centers that will sign five-year contracts, to reduce the likelihood that the company will have to lay off all its new employees once the pandemic subsides.

The policy is rooted in history. The last time the country faced a comparable mask shortage was during the 2009 H1N1 outbreak. To meet increased demand, Prestige Ameritech hired hundreds of new employees and expanded its manufacturing capabilities. But after the outbreak died down, Bowen says that most hospitals that had relied on Prestige Ameritech went back to Chinese suppliers, which typically sell masks and respirators for less than it costs him to produce.

In 2011, after the H1N1 pandemic ended, we had to lay off 150 people,” he recalls. “One hundred fifty people that saved a lot of hospitals from closing their doors were rewarded by losing their jobs. And that’s not going to happen again.”

Bowen says that about a fourth of the calls and emails he receives are from people who fell victim to scammers and fraudsters trying to profit off of the dearth of masks for ordinary people. 3M also says it has seen a sizable number of fraud cases in the wake of the pandemic. Bowen says that he regularly receives multiple messages a day from people who paid significantly higher than market rate prices on Amazon or eBay for supposedly new masks, only to find that the products were decades old and effectively unusable…

  • A Ghost to Most
  • Another Scott
  • debbie
  • Elizabelle
  • HumboldtBlue
  • Johnny Gentle (famous crooner)
  • Ken
  • Martin
  • Mary G
  • Mnemosyne
  • NotMax
  • Uncle Cosmo
  • WereBear

    21Comments

      Another Scott

      Relatedly, BlueVirginia.us:

      The Fatalistic View From an ER Nurse on What’s Ahead
      By Kellen Squire – March 19, 2020
      by Kellen Squire, RN

      Being an ER Nurse, a lot of people have asked me what I think about COVID-19. I almost inevitably tell them- first and foremost- that I really can’t overstate how much of a problem it is that we don’t have enough personal protective equipment (PPE).

      Sure, we don’t have enough ventilators. Frick, forget ventilators, I don’t think we have enough drugs to keep the number of patients we’re anticipating sedated. Imagine having a tube jammed down your throat and potentially being conscious the whole time- and these COVID patients are intubated for days; weeks. Probably closest approximation I can think of to what Hell would be like.

      But I always come back to PPE, and our complete lack of the volume we need. That shortage means with almost certainty my colleagues and I are going to be exposed to COVID-19… and healthcare workers are one of the groups at the most risk of being put in the ICU and/or dying, because we’re directly exposed to huge viral loads when we’re with these very sick patients.

      That means we’re going to have to change a lot of what we do. We’re already being told that unless we have “an aerosolizing procedure” to do (something that’ll cause a patient to spew a fine mist of pure virus particles), we use the bare minimum of PPE. Not because of any discovery that less protection is appropriate- because we just don’t have enough. Surgical masks, not N95 masks. Normal neoprene gloves. Maaaybe a paper gown a couple millimeters thick. Lots of soap and water. And prayer.

      For the big stuff, like when we intubate patients- putting a breathing tube down their throat to put them on a ventilator- we need to be garbed up, and do the procedure verrrryy carefully. Which is great… as long as our limited supply of PPE lasts for those procedures… and as long as nobody needs emergent intervention- like, they’re dying, right there, and we have to run to save them. Because getting fully gowned up can take as long as 5 to 10 minutes, to do it by the book.

      In the end, though, we’re just going to say “Fuck it” and save the patient however we can. Young, old, it doesn’t matter. We’re going to do whatever it takes.

      And expose ourselves in the process. And not just a little exposure, like if you accidentally touch a doorknob with someone’s COVID snot on it. I’m talking a viral load potentially seven orders of magnitude higher– the difference between drinking out of a water fountain versus a firehose.

      Click over and read the whole thing.

      :-(

      Grr….

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      HumboldtBlue

      I just got back from a trip to Urgent Care. My dentist is closed and I have an infected tooth. The first thing they did at UC was hand me a face mask and a pair of gloves to put on.

      At least got a prescription for antibiotics and made sure to tell the folks at Urgent Care and at the pharmacy how much we appreciate their service during a very difficult period. Poor pharmacy tech looked like she hadn’t slept in days.

      County health department holding a press conference now, shelter in place at midnight.

      Ken

      @Johnny Gentle (famous crooner): Someone in a BJ comment thread a few days ago said (or perhaps reposted a tweet) that late-stage capitalism under stress looks a lot like the failed communist states – the ones we used to mock for not being able to keep toilet paper and necessary medicines in stock.

      Mnemosyne

      Looking at that chart, it may be time for quilters to get to work since “tea towel” fabric is probably pretty darn close to the cotton fabrics that quilters use. 🤔

      Mary G

      Speaking of profiteering:

      NEW: After assuring the public about the government’s coronavirus preparedness, Senate Intel chair Richard Burr, in one day, sold off up to $1.6 million is stock.

      A week later, the market began its fall.

      His committee was receiving daily briefings.https://t.co/LlMDnKnYoQ
      — Robert Faturechi (@RobertFaturechi) March 19, 2020

      We’re going to need a bigger jail.

      Elizabelle

      Luxury perfume and soap manufacturers in France (those frogs) are now making hand sanitizer, which they will GIVE to the French government.

      Some people in the government (career people, not the god-awful political appointees) might have suspected an epidemic was afoot in November, and certainly December. With a better administration, we could already have supplies of masks and sanitizer and vital medicines in the pipeline.

      Fuck Trump, and fuck all the fuckwits he brought in with him.

      Elizabelle

      @Mary G:   And more on Richard Burr:  he was warning people in private about the scope of the pandemic on the way.

      Could not open his mouth in public on the matter, though.  Someone at a February 27 engagement leaked the tape to NPR.

      Mary G

      Remember how you used to call your elected officials?

      You need to do it NOW.

      We need Personal Protective Equipment in the hospital.If we don’t get it, either we

      a) don’t take care of you or

      b) take care of you and get sick & don’t take care of you.

      Let’s avoid that. 1/x

      — Chavi Eve Karkowsky MD (@ChaviKar) March 19, 2020

      Uncle Cosmo

      Now watch Jar Jar Kush go rushing over there with a sackful of white bandanas with “3D” printed on them in black Sharpie…

      Mary G

      @Mary G:

       

      We have only a few weeks of supplies left — a lot of docs are working with suboptimal protection already. And the numbers are only going to go up, and up and up. 2/Please call the White House, the Senate, the House, your local governance. Then call them again. 3/— Chavi Eve Karkowsky MD (@ChaviKar) March 19, 2020

      Martin

      Italy continues to look better. Fewer fatalities today than yesterday, which hopefully becomes a trend. But we’ve seen that before as there are always challenges with collecting that kind of information. I was expecting 3550 total deaths today, and that was accounting for the trend in fewer deaths, and they came in closer to 3400. Old trend would have them at 4100 by today.

      That said, Italy still believes they need to tighten their restrictions down, so I’m guessing they’re seeing evidence that it’s still not slowing enough.

      Mary G

      Let’s try this again, @realdonaldtrump:

      Hospitals are already running out of ventilators and beds. Nurses are using bandanas as masks.
      If you’ve already ordered more with the Defense Production Act, tell us now.
      If you haven’t, you’re failing to lead and failing Americans.
      — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 19, 2020

      Uncle Cosmo

      @NotMax: “MAGA masks! Now only $99.95 a dozen! Plus grifting and handling.

      FTFY! (And I bet they’d ship 10 a pack & claim any complainers had miscounted. Bastards.)

