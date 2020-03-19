Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / COVID-19 Coronavirus Update – Wednesday/Thursday, March 18/19

COVID-19 Coronavirus Update – Wednesday/Thursday, March 18/19

(TCM = Traditional Chinese Medicine)

From the United Kingdom:

Interesting thread (via Ian Mackay’s feed):

      OzarkHillbilly

      NYT:

      Grace Fusco — mother of 11, grandmother of 27 — would sit in the same pew at church each Sunday, surrounded by nearly a dozen members of her sprawling Italian-American family. Sunday dinners drew an even larger crowd to her home in central New Jersey.

      Now, her close-knit clan is united anew by unspeakable grief: Mrs. Fusco, 73, died on Wednesday night after contracting the coronavirus — hours after her son died from the virus and five days after her daughter’s death, a relative said.

      Four other children who contracted coronavirus remain hospitalized, three of them in critical condition, the relative, Roseann Paradiso Fodera, said.

      Mrs. Fusco’s eldest child, Rita Fusco-Jackson, 55, of Freehold, N.J., died Friday; after her death, the family learned she had contracted the virus. Her eldest son, Carmine Fusco, of Bath, Pa., died on Wednesday, said Ms. Paradiso Fodera, the family’s lawyer who is Mrs. Fusco’s cousin and is serving as a spokeswoman.

      Mrs. Fusco, of Freehold, died after spending Wednesday “gravely ill” and breathing with help from a ventilator, unaware that her two oldest children had died, Ms. Paradiso Fodera said.

      Lapassionara

      Thank you for this, AL. Very informative.

      I went to my doctor yesterday and was handed a mask at the registration desk. Elsewhere, I hear of nurses on the front lines who cannot get masks.

      Anybody know the shortage of masks story.

      And good morning, everyone

      Mary G

      W00t!

      I’ve taken that first drug – hydroxychloroquine – continuously since 1985! Maybe I am safe! It can ruin your eyes so I get them checked once a year, but there haven’t been any side effects over the 35 years.

      WereBear

      @Mary G: Happy about any GOOD news :)

      My own management of my autoimmune, which was horrible last January, is so much better. I took heroic efforts to revamp my response, and the peace of mind was worth all the sacrifices :)

