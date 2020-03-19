Chinese authorities said Wuhan and its surrounding province had no new COVID-19 cases to report https://t.co/g9s0DTVqvC — TIME (@TIME) March 19, 2020

.@DPalder and I have made a nice rod for our own backs and will be maintaining a (not exhaustive) list of politicians and senior officials from around the world who have contracted coronavirushttps://t.co/9Gl86ug41y — Amy Mackinnon🦖 (@ak_mack) March 19, 2020

“Also, reading 500 coronavirus papers in a row and not sleeping? Probably not great for you either, but I haven’t found any studies confirming that yet. I’ll keep looking.”https://t.co/vrFYt2hNNw pic.twitter.com/w5Pxg31QMf — Julie Wolf (@JulieMarieWolf) March 18, 2020

Countries that failed to test early (Italy) are seeing far higher death rates than countries that did (South Korea).

Why is testing so important?

"We should be clear that more testing saves lives by preventing the next infection."https://t.co/IGqvFZ2CZr — Carol Leonnig (@CarolLeonnig) March 17, 2020

How one small town at the center of the outbreak has cut infections virtually to zero: test all 3,300 in town, isolate the 3 percent who tested positive. Infection rate 10 days later down to .3 percent. https://t.co/5Tgpa7cCgl pic.twitter.com/qlydmYJ0mM — Alec MacGillis (@AlecMacGillis) March 18, 2020

This is the town that reported Italy's first death. A new study says they've stopped the epidemic there, cold. How did they do it? Mass testing and isolating all positives, including those who were non-symptomatic but positive.https://t.co/b95c25hQOL — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) March 18, 2020

An 82-year-old woman with hypertension. A 39-year-old man with diabetes. A 68-year-old man with lung cancer. @NBCNews has analyzed media and official reports on more than 150 coronavirus deaths. Here is what we have found. https://t.co/7ttp5yxTRS — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 19, 2020

There is a common belief #coronavirus only harms the elderly. But, in the U.S., 40% of those hospitalized with serious symptoms are age 20-54, by @PamBelluck https://t.co/IgBflJ2Q5s via @NYThealth #COVID19 — André Picard (@picardonhealth) March 18, 2020

1. If the coverup in China hadn’t happened in Dec, the COVID outbreak wouldn’t be as bad as it is. 2. China’s actions since late Jan, incl the lockdown and huge costs borne by Hubei, were effective in slowing the spread. Puzzling why so hard for many to accept both can be true. — Ananth Krishnan (@ananthkrishnan) March 14, 2020





Incredible. “Denmark’s government told private companies struggling with drastic measures to curb the spread of coronavirus that it would cover 75% of employees’ salaries, if they promised not to cut staff.” https://t.co/kh5ngjW0tN — Waleed Shahid (@_waleedshahid) March 17, 2020

Canada has spent the past two decades preparing for this moment, @Justin_Ling writes.https://t.co/UyBO4DLom8 — Foreign Policy (@ForeignPolicy) March 19, 2020

Update: we’re expanding our safety rules to include content that could place people at a higher risk of transmitting COVID-19. Now, we will require people to remove Tweets that include the following: — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) March 18, 2020

hope this includes banning Chinese official accounts that promote TCM https://t.co/E31RVvUwva — James Palmer (@BeijingPalmer) March 18, 2020



(TCM = Traditional Chinese Medicine)

This Coronavirus Is Unlike Anything in Our Lifetime, and We Have to Stop Comparing It to the Flu — ProPublica https://t.co/R9s4vpX8h4 #coronavirus #covid19 #wuhanpneumonia pic.twitter.com/6oCNDTIVQg — Novel Coronavirus – COVID19 (@PneumoniaWuhan) March 18, 2020

Politically motivated hoax tweet about non-existent coronavirus cure: 61,000 retweets, 263,000 likes Thread debunking the hoax: 35 retweets, 131 likes Don't pollute the public discourse. Don't share unconfirmed crazy claims about the coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/qYws8idNuo — (((Yair Rosenberg))) (@Yair_Rosenberg) March 18, 2020

From the United Kingdom:

The pub at the end of our street is absolutely rammed tonight. The big sainsburys around the corner is completely empty, every aisle. Feel like there's a failure in communicating to people what to do and why. — Mark Di Stefano (@MarkDiStef) March 17, 2020

Neil did the Imperial College study that convinced #BorisJohnson & #DonaldTrump that their #COVID19 policies would kill tens of 1000s of people and fail.

Then Neil came down with it. https://t.co/VvMGGf6VIZ — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) March 18, 2020

Follow our live coverage of the #coronavirus pandemic here: ⚠️ Emergency legislation to be published in parliament 🚓 Police handed powers to arrest and isolate 🚇 Up to 40 tube stations to close across Londonhttps://t.co/hjOuEz03Vf — The Independent (@Independent) March 19, 2020

Aerial footage shows nearly empty streets in Paris as France goes into unprecedented peacetime lockdown to combat the coronavirus outbreak. Latest updates on the pandemic: https://t.co/3uc2RSEjBO pic.twitter.com/JNlPWhbyXX — Reuters (@Reuters) March 19, 2020

“MADRID—I realized the total lockdown in Spain was serious when I got pulled over by the cops while taking out the trash.” https://t.co/RD4VjTkC8z — Vera Bergengruen (@VeraMBergen) March 18, 2020

The only way we can contain the novel coronavirus from spreading further is by practicing 'Social Distancing'. It is the need of the hour right now.#covid19 #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/Ht946VqK8V — Indiatimes (@indiatimes) March 19, 2020

India's response to the coronavirus impact could include cash transfers to the informal economy https://t.co/5o9XrKlwTe — The Capital Daily (@TheCapitalDaily) March 19, 2020

120 tertiary healthcare workers trained today in infection prevention and control in Lagos by @NCDCgov and @AfricaCDC to respond to #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/cpdYM51Zdz — Africa CDC (@AfricaCDC) March 18, 2020

Battle lines in Israel: "Health Ministry is pushing for a total and immediate shutdown. The army… wants more time to prepare, while the Finance Ministry is fighting with everything it has to delay a shutdown…Netanyahu is still caught in the middle."https://t.co/8Yhhum1d5z — Henry Rome (@hrome2) March 18, 2020

Iranians are blaming their government (not US sanctions) for a horrifically botched coronavirus response https://t.co/OXMX2tQK4J — Miriam Elder (@MiriamElder) March 18, 2020

still trying to wrap my head around the reasoning for imposing more sanctions on iran during a pandemic that may leave them with one of the higher death counts of any country. I promise you iran isn't out here thinking "oh this is the perfect time to start building nukes" — Gerry Doyle (@mgerrydoyle) March 18, 2020

Epidemiologists in Venezuela are warning that a news media blackout and an already-ruined health care system is risking a coronavirus medical disaster. https://t.co/k9rCqLB5Ez — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 19, 2020

Thai hospitals are deploying "ninja robots" to measure fevers and protect the health of overburdened medical workers on the frontlines of the #coronavirus outbreakhttps://t.co/5jd90vIws3 — AFP news agency (@AFP) March 19, 2020

Everyone will need to be tested. Even the (apparently) healthy. The sooner we realize this, the better. Antibody (“serologic”) tests are only beginning to arrive—these will be essential, to discover exposure and immunity. https://t.co/sDKvfi5Laq — James Gleick (@JamesGleick) March 18, 2020

You won't necessarily find relief here, but you will see quite a bit about what it felt like, how reluctant doctors were to test for COVID, and how that ultimately played out… https://t.co/koq2pb5WOR — Adia Benton (@Ethnography911) March 18, 2020

New coronavirus stable for hours on surfaces https://t.co/hQF6jgJW28 — ɪᴀɴ ᴍ ᴍᴀᴄᴋᴀʏ, ᴘʜᴅ 🦠🤧🧬🥼🦟 (@MackayIM) March 19, 2020

Great illustration of herd immunity, and why in the absence of a vaccine, effective antivirals, or widespread testing that would enable more targeted measures, social distancing is ESSENTIAL to stop the spread. https://t.co/5VzwZKuMRr — Dr. Angela Rasmussen (@angie_rasmussen) March 19, 2020

Interesting thread (via Ian Mackay’s feed):

This is a thread on use of drugs for #COVID19

Hydroxychloroquine (Lupus, RA) Lopinavir/Ritonavir (HIV/AIDS) Remdisivir and Favipiravir (Ebola) and Camostat (Pancreatitis, Japan) are drugs that seem to have activity against SARSCov2

Some of these are used on Emergency Basis. 1/n pic.twitter.com/6cT0G4sZo0 — Dr Able Lawrence MD DM (@abledoc) March 18, 2020