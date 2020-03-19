It’s not just Richard Burr, there’s another Republican Senator trying to make a buck off the suffering and possible deaths of millions of Americans:

Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) reported the first sale of stock jointly owned by her and her husband on Jan. 24, the very day that her committee, the Senate Health Committee, hosted a private, all-senators briefing from administration officials, including the CDC director and Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institutes of Health of the United States, on the coronavirus.

I doubt the press will make much of this story. If Michael Bloomberg wanted to make himself useful, he’d run an eight-figure ad buy at these assholes. He won’t though.

It’s a given that neither Burr nor Loeffler will face any real consequences for this. But I hope we can run them out of office.

I’m a bit hesitant to do any fundraising right now with all the worthy causes in need of help, but if you do want to, you can click through here to the Democratic Senate nominee funds for Georgia (there are two, this is the Special Election one) and North Carolina.