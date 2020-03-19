Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

All the politicians making crazy sounds and all the dead bodies piling up in mounds

All the politicians making crazy sounds and all the dead bodies piling up in mounds

by | 77 Comments

It’s not just Richard Burr, there’s another Republican Senator trying to make a buck off the suffering and possible deaths of millions of Americans:

Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) reported the first sale of stock jointly owned by her and her husband on Jan. 24, the very day that her committee, the Senate Health Committee, hosted a private, all-senators briefing from administration officials, including the CDC director and Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institutes of Health of the United States, on the coronavirus.

I doubt the press will make much of this story. If Michael Bloomberg wanted to make himself useful, he’d run an eight-figure ad buy at these assholes. He won’t though.

It’s a given that neither Burr nor Loeffler will face any real consequences for this. But I hope we can run them out of office.

I’m a bit hesitant to do any fundraising right now with all the worthy causes in need of help, but if you do want to, you can click through here to the Democratic Senate nominee funds for Georgia (there are two, this is the Special Election one) and North Carolina.

    1.

      Omnes Omnibus

      Ooohhh, thank your God that I’m not aware
      And thank God that I just don’t care
      And I guess I just don’t know
      And I guess I just don’t know

    2.

      Jeanisdead

      Burr’s seat doesn’t reopen until 2022. And although the current governor of North Carolina is a Democrat, state law requires that a replacement Senator be from the same party as the Senator whose seat was vacated.

    4.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

       doubt the press will make much of this story. If Michael Bloomberg wanted to make himself useful, he’d run an eight-figure ad buy at these assholes. He won’t though.

      It’s a given that neither Burr nor Loeffler will face any real consequences for this

      Serious question: why do you think this? Isn’t this overly pessimistic?

    7.

      Hunter Gathers

      If this had happened back in 2011 when Feinstein was in Burr’s position, Obama would have been impeached within 15 minutes of publication.

       

      Burr and Loeffler will soon be be praised by Dana Bash.

    8.

      Mike in NC

      Seems like about 9 weeks after the first coronavirus case was reported in the US, a majority of FOX News viewers still think it a hoax. It might well burn through The Villages like a Hollywood wildfire. Until today most Florida beaches were swarming with Spring Breakers.

    10.

      Mike in NC

      Somebody posted that Burr claims to be retiring in 2022, but predicated on Fat Bastard being defeated in November, I guess.

    11.

      sdhays

      @Hunter Gathers: Loeffler is on the ballot in an already competitive election. And Georgia actually has two Senate seats up for grabs. This could potentially end up costing the Republicans 2 seats in Georgia and one in North Carolina if voters associate Tillis with Burr.

    12.

      C Stars

      @Mike in NC: just found out tonight that my SIL is still planning to take a 5-hour flight (with kids) to visit her 73-year-old parents on the East Coast. Next week. She’s full of good intentions, except, I guess, when it comes to having to change her plans.

    15.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @C Stars:

      No offense, but that’s very foolish of your SIL. One of my other uncles is going flying to Florida this Saturday to help his elderly father move back to Ohio. I have to wonder if domestic flights will be curtailed soon

    17.

      joel hanes

      Kelly Loeffler is married, IIRC, to the head of the New York Stock Exchange, and the couple is worth over half a billion dollars.

      So of course it was critical that she protect a few million from the stock market plunge she knew was coming because of the information she learned in a confidential government briefing.  Because if they were reduced to a hundred million, that would be penury.

    22.

      Martin

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): Because it’s up to Barr to prosecute them, and they’re not going to give up those seats.

      McConnell is asking federal judges to retire so he can fill their seats. Trump is willing to kill 5% of the country to stay in power. They’re not going to let some insider trading fuck up the plan.

    24.

      Mary G

      I don’t know anything about this account, but he seems to be going through and evaluating every state’s senators, and he doesn’t think highly of David Perdue from Georgia, either.

      If I were @sendavidperdue I would be speed dialing DC SEC attorneys Right Booking NOW
      His March 2020 “transaction” report 82 individual transactions
      2/24/2020 = FIFTY ONE TRANSACTIONS
      Sell- Red = Caesars Entertainment Corp
      Buy – Blue – Big Bio Pharmahttps://t.co/Lu25tZnS5r pic.twitter.com/3ZZXQfvhDd
      — File411 (@File411) March 20, 2020

    25.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Martin:

      Because it’s up to Barr to prosecute them, and they’re not going to give up those seats.

      Why not just hound Barr then? Make his life a living hell until he does the right thing

    26.

      Mandalay

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka):

      Serious question: why do you think this? Isn’t this overly pessimistic?

      More like overly realistic.

      Loeffler is married to the Chairman of the NYSE (a notable and odd omission from her Wikipedia  entry), so there is no way Bloomberg is going to fuck with her. And if he won’t fuck with her then how can he go after Burr?

      Besides, I’m sure that there will be others – possibly Democrats – who come crawling out of the woodwork. Bloomberg would (rightly) get pilloried if he selectively targeted the profiteers.

    27.

      sdhays

      @Mandalay: I believe Bloomberg hates Dump. I don’t believe he sees the Republican Senate majority as the existential threat that it is. I agree with what you say except the part where he doesn’t want to be criticized for not going after Democrats. I don’t think he would give that a second thought.

    30.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Mandalay:

      Loeffler is married to the Chairman of the NYSE (a notable and odd omission from her Wikipedia entry), so there is no way Bloomberg is going to fuck with her. And if he won’t fuck with her then how can he go after Burr?

      What powers does the Chairman of the NYSE have? Surely a man as rich as Bloomberg wouldn’t care and how would Loeffler’s husband (I presume) retaliate without drawing attention? It would look sketchy as hell

    31.

      Martin

      Good news about that $1T GOP stimulus

      An early analysis showed the vast majority of middle class people would receive the cash payment, but the percentage doing so falls dramatically toward the bottom of the income distribution. About 22 million people earning under $40,000 a year would see no benefit under the GOP plan, according to an initial analysis by Ernie Tedeschi, a former Obama administration economist.

      So, the cash payments are going to salaried people like me, who aren’t being laid off, rather than the hourly workers who are.

      Great plan, GOP. Give money to everyone except those that really need it.

    33.

      hilts

      Addendum to Cole’s “Send this Motherfucker to Jail”

       

      We’ve got ourselves a second motherfucker:

       

      The Daily Beast reports that Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) — who is married to Jeffrey Sprecher, chairman of the New York Stock Exchange and CEO of the business services company Intercontinental Exchange — attended a classified briefing about the coronavirus in late January. On that same day, she sold somewhere between $50,001 and $100,000 worth of stock from Resideo Technologies.

       

      h/t https://www.mediaite.com/politics/second-republican-senator-reportedly-sold-off-stock-holdings-ahead-of-coronavirus-market-plummet/

      https://www.thedailybeast.com/sen-kelly-loeffler-dumped-millions-in-stock-after-coronavirus-briefing

    34.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Martin:

      Are you fucking serious?! Pelosi should tell the GOP to pound sand on this stupid plan. What happened to every adult getting $1000?

    35.

      Mandalay

      @🐾BillinGlendaleCA:

      so why would Bloomberg spend the money if there’s no political advantage

      Well you’re right – he probably wouldn’t. We’re just shooting the breeze because DougJ tossed it out as a thought in the OP.

    36.

      mrmoshpotato

      Allow me to fire up the Punch You Rethuglican Trash In The Face-inator!

      It runs on anger and disgust.  (And has no self-destruct button.)

    37.

      Mary G

      Horrific story in the Hill:

      A CEO of a Georgia-based hospital on Wednesday said the supplier of a protective mask critical for health care workers treating COVID-19 patients is charging $7 for the masks that typically cost 58 cents.

      “We were just looking at sourcing these at a company out of Mexico,” Scott Steiner, CEO of Phoebe Putney Health System, said in an appearance on CNN’s “At This Hour with Kate Bouldan,” referring to the N95 masks.

      “They want $7 per mask, they’ve got a million of them on hand. And this is a mask that would normally cost us 58 cents.”

      “But I would tell you, we’re probably going to go ahead and take them for $7 each because we’re that desperate,” Steiner said.

    38.

      danielx

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka):

      Make his life a living hell until he does the right thing

      Whatever makes you think that William Barr is now or ever going to do the right thing – the right thing as perceived by any reasonably decent person, that is to say? Fat bastard is probably sitting in his office this instant researching every near-plausible excuse for postponing the November election. He sure as shit is not going to permit the filing of insider trading charges against a couple of Republican senators.

      William Barr doing anything, never mind the right thing, for any reason other than the wishes of Donald Trump…well, really….

    41.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Alan Rappeport@arappeport· 3h
      Pelosi/Schumer on Senate GOP relief plan: “We are beginning to review Senator McConnell’s proposal and on first reading, it is not at all pro-worker and instead puts corporations way ahead of workers.”

    42.

      Mandalay

      @Mary G:

      Perdue’s transactions look really, really bad – very conveniently selling casino stock and buying drug companies???!!!

      The only thing saving him is that he also bought stock in Delta. His lawyer will probably argue that Perdue isn’t a crook but simply dumber than a door knob.

      Case dismissed!

    50.

      Mary G

      NBA PLAYER: *gets access to a coronavirus test*
      SENATOR: *uses inside info to sell stocks before the market crashes*
      NORMAL PERSON: *trades family heirloom for black market toilet paper*
      — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) March 20, 2020

    51.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @danielx:

      Probably not on his own initiative, unless coerced, I’d assume. Sometimes you just gotta believe evil people will get their just deserts and work towards that becoming a reality. The best way to do that I reckon is electing Biden and turning Congress completely blue

    52.

      bluehill

      @Mary G: Just skimming the list transactions, Perdue was also buying Delta Airlines, Devon Energy (shale gas), Dupont (chemicals) and Disney. These stocks have all been hit pretty hard. Can’t say he wasn’t trying to make money off inside info or maybe he’s a long-term investor, but either way he’s not a good short-term trader.

    53.

      Mallard Filmore

      @Mandalay: Its easy to fix.  Have a nice Democrat suddenly change parties and appoint him/her.  After all, several people have done that recently in order to run for President.

    56.

      Tom Q

      @🐾BillinGlendaleCA: As I understand it, if it happens soon enough, whichever Republican is appointed will have to stand for election THIS year, not wait till 2022.  (He or she would then have to run again in two years.)

      North Carolina is clearly a competitive state, and the November electoral situation is looking like a hellscape for GOPers.  The chance of picking off both seats in NC is a golden opportunity for Dems, and would greatly increase their chances of capturing Senate control.  If they could put Ron Johnson’s seat up as well ( I don’t know the details on his trades), all the better.

    57.

      Calouste

      @Mandalay: I think there is going to be fall out on the NYSE if the spouse of the chairman is engaged in insider trading. I doubt he will last very long in that position. I mean, it’s not that they are screwing over the rubes, everyone does that there. They’re screwing over other rich people. Same thing that became a problem for Bernie Madoff.

    58.

      Mandalay

      @Mandalay:

      Imhofe got some ‘splainin’ to do!

      • Imhofe received the confidential briefing about shit getting ugly real fast on Friday, January 24.
      • On Monday, January 27 he sold five stocks with a combined value of somewhere between $180,000 and $400,000.

      These fuckers know that their transactions are going to become public. Are they so cocooned that they just don’t care, or are they so up themselves that they truly believe that they didn’t do anything wrong?

    59.

      hells littlest angel

      @Jeanisdead: Is there anything to stop a North Carolina Democrat from “switching” parties? Get appointed as a Republican, vote with the Democrats, and switch parties again at election time.

    60.

      Mary G

      @Mandalay: The devil is in the details –

      Sen. Dianne Feinstein disclosed that her husband, Richard C. Blum, sold a biotech stock in January, when it was trading near its 2020 intraday lows.

      The cancer research stock he sold rose after he sold it at $21.28. It was up to $27.00 at the end of February.

      In response to a request for comment on the transaction, Sen. Feinstein’s office provided the statement that she “has no involvement whatsoever in her husband’s financial and business decisions aside from the Senate’s routine reporting requirements.”

      So not really the same thing.

    61.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Martin:

      Trump earlier Thursday repeated his belief that the onus should be on the states — and not the federal government — to obtain needed equipment to combat the pandemic, saying his administration is not a “shipping clerk” for the supplies that could potentially save lives.

      I hate this man so much. He’s such a lazy fuck. And a coward. Outsourcing the pandemic response to the states and pretending that he’s doing something

    62.

      BR

      @Thaddeu:

      I don’t get why the California order isn’t available anywhere — the link in Newsom’s tweet goes to the main state page which has nothing about the stay at home order…

    64.

      Calouste

      @Mandalay: Feinstein could do something useful there and resign after dragging this a bit more in the spotlight, to set an example. It’s not like we’re going to lose that seat.
      Oh, and one piece of wisdom from my gran  for all these Senators: you can’t take your money with you when you die.

    65.

      Brachiator

      All these GOP scumbags think that they can grift it like Donald.

      Too bad they can’t claim executive privilege.

    66.

      The Dangerman

      @Cacti:

      So how is that going to work for the 150,000 homeless?

      There was a rumor going around that Newsom was going to rent out 110,000 motel/hotel rooms for homeless and hospital. I can tell you that I have a contact in the hotel industry that kinda confirms it. Same contact also wants absofuckingnothing to do with the homeless and the sick. I suspect lawyers will be paid well to get it resolved.

    70.

      HalfAssedHomesteader

      Why do we allow congress people to own stocks outside of indexed funds? That’s just totally insane.

    73.

      Mandalay

      @Mary G:

      So not really the same thing.

      Agreed. In fact he sold at the worst possible time. And the sale was on 1/31 rather than immediately after the briefing on 1/24.

      So Feinstein should be in the clear (apart from taint by association with lower life forms like Ron Johnson).

    74.

      The Dangerman

      All the politicians making crazy sounds and all the dead bodies piling up in mounds

      So the kids they dance and shake their bones
      And the politicians throwing stones
      Singing ashes, ashes, all fall down

      Grateful Dead, “Throwing Stones”

    75.

      Jay

      @Mary G:

      there is/was a US Company that ramped up mask production for SARS and saved the US “Healthcare” Providers asses during a Global Shortage. As soon as the SARS outbreak was over,

      the US “Healthcare” Providers switched back to Chinese made masks,

      for a savings of $0.05 per mask.

      The US Company, having invested in new workers and additional equiptment had to lay off much of their staff and barely survived.

      $7 a mask for a Mexican Company for a one time sale to racist, Mexico bashing, wall fondling USA, to a state that crucifies Mexican “guest workers”, when Mexico is also going to need masks sooner or later, sounds very much like a fair deal, a bargain even.

