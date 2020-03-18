Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

When all else fails, rebrand…

When all else fails, rebrand…

As anyone who isn’t a Fox News-addled idiot with tapioca pudding for brains already knows, Trump spent weeks downplaying the seriousness of the coronavirus, frittering away precious time that could have been spent containing and preparing for the outbreak to instead scoff at warnings from experts and attempt to prop up the stock market with happy talk.

That’s because Trump himself is a Fox News-addled idiot with tapioca pudding for brains, and he approaches every issue under the sun as a PR problem/opportunity for himself:

When it became clear that downplaying the pandemic wouldn’t be an effective PR strategy anymore, Trump adjusted the approach, attempting to cast himself as a wartime president who is competently leading a struggle against an “invisible enemy.” Some media dupes fell for it.

As always, it’s difficult to chicken-egg whether Fox News is driving the revamped Trump PR strategy or Trump is driving the new Fox News PR strategy. But with whiplash-inducing speed, everyone got on the same page within a week:

So, everyone is now singing from the same hymnal. But it’s hard to demonize an invisible enemy, so Trump/Fox (or Fox/Trump) are now injecting a racism angle. It was predictable; color-coding hate objects has proved so effective with the base. Here’s Trump on Twitter this morning:

I will be having a news conference today to discuss very important news from the FDA concerning the Chinese Virus!

I always treated the Chinese Virus very seriously, and have done a very good job from the beginning, including my very early decision to close the “borders” from China – against the wishes of almost all. Many lives were saved. The Fake News new narrative is disgraceful & false!

And here’s the Fox News sycophant chorus:

When this messaging campaign sinks its hooks into soft tapioca pudding brains nationwide and discrimination, harassment and assaults on people of Asian descent increase, not only will Trump/Fox not give a shit, they’ll double-down.

That’s been their MO all along. They’ve demagogued immigration in ways that resulted in the death, physical harm and harassment of countless innocent people since Trump was elected. It works for the network, and it works for Trump, so they’ll keep at it.

So no, Dana Bash, Stephen Collinson, etc.: Trump hasn’t become presidential. He’s not rising to the fucking occasion now or at any point in the future. From Trump’s perspective, the pandemic is still a PR issue. He’s just adjusting his strategy and rebranding the enemy, giving it a human face for his supporters to punch.

    81Comments

    2. 2.

      James E Powell

      When this messaging campaign sinks its hooks into soft tapioca pudding brains nationwide and discrimination, harassment and assaults on people of Asian descent increase, not only will Trump/Fox not give a shit, they’ll double-down.

      And we can expect that the rest of press/media will repeat & amplify the racist messaging because whatever Trump says and whatever FOX is talking about are the only real news stories.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      waspuppet

      Well, when life gives you we-totally-fucked-up-a-global-pandemic, make we-totally-fucked-up-a-global-pandemic-ade. At least some nonwhite kids will get punched at school.

      When this messaging campaign sinks its hooks into soft tapioca pudding brains nationwide and discrimination, harassment and assaults on people of Asian descent increase, not only will Trump/Fox not give a shit, they’ll double-down.

      All the while insisting that they’re not actually doing it at all. “Just stating facts and asking questions.”

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Mike in NC

      Wingnut Wurlitzer circulating memo to denounce the “Chinese virus”. Marc Thiessen at WaPo turned out a particularly ugly column on that. Must have been co-written by Tom Cotton(elle).

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Martin

      @MattF: Conservatism consists of exactly one proposition …There must be in-groups whom the law protects but does not bind, alongside out-groups whom the law binds but does not protect.

      They’ve seamlessly pivoted off of latino immigrants onto china because because as long as you’re doing racism, you’re winning.

      I wonder how much of the youngs backlash against boomers is really just a response to Fox News constantly shitting on young people.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Fleeting Ex-istence

      When Dana Bash won some huge journalist-of-the-year award last week, I thought I remembered her as a sort of vapid blonde of the Fox variety whom I had ignored for years.  I was right.

      Changing my nym.  Expletives continue.  The fleeting part seems like a lot more likely to apply to existence these days.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Mandalay

      Somewhat related, yesterday the NYT published a piece titled Trump Now Claims He Always Knew the Coronavirus Would Be a Pandemic.

      The article merely calls Trump’s statement that “I felt it was a pandemic long before it was called a pandemic” a “remarkable assertion“. But everyone knows that is a lie. It is obviously a lie.

      The article goes into great detail, showing how the president has downplayed and misrepresented the crisis for weeks, and yet the NYT still can’t summon up the courage to factually state that he lied. What it is about the L-word that reporters dare not use it?

      Reply
    17. 17.

      schrodingers_cat

      Exhibit # Elebenty of why I want the Orange Corona gone and have no stomach for a structural revolution right now. The house is on fire, redesigning the kitchen has to wait for another day. When in doubt he always always turns to racism and bigotry. While I am not Chinese or Mexican the low level antagonism against immigrants is ever present everywhere since Orange Corona descended from that fucking elevator.

      Just this weekend on my street, at an intersection less than a 10 minute walk away from my home I found Swastika graffiti on a Stop sign. We are deep blue here. Bluer than Boston but still there is no escape from the ugly even here.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      wjs

      The next president should declassify the Presidential Daily Briefing that Trump has been receiving throughout this crisis. Specifically, we should be able to see to what extent they have been informing him of this crisis and what was being done about it.

      Kidding. His PDB is likely just a series of flattering pictures of Trump being fawned over by lickspittles.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Ruckus

      Bigotry is the base of the republican party.

      They call it conservatism and what they are trying to conserve is bigotry. Racism is the main and obvious form but misogyny, tribalism, and basically whatever ism you want to discuss, that’s in there. They talk about being tough and all but none of the “leaders” do any more than rile up the true haters for power and money. Oh and believe their own bullshit. It’s always about what is making their lives dangerous or less powerful but the reality is that it’s all racism. They are and have been for my entire life. They are the Stepford party. Everyone has to hate the same things, everyone has to be the same color, the men have to be in charge, everyone has to speak the same language, everyone has to be religious, everyone has to be the fucking same or their entire world and all it’s pettiness is all for nothing and they can’t give up that pettiness because it’s the entire point. They look in the mirror and see, not what’s in it but what they think it represents, that they are the best, the brightest, the chosen people. It’s shallow, it’s stupid, it’s not true. And trump is their leader because he is the among the worst among them and that makes him the best. It’s illogical, it’s insane, but it’s the republican party.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      RoonieRoo

      I have a wonderful BIL that’s Chinese and a niece and nephew that are half.  I’m terrified for them now.  This positively infuriates me.

      Maybe this will be another dose of reality in my other sister’s racist head as she loves the Chinese side of the family equally.  Probably not but maybe.  She’s a Republican that believes in the wall for obviously  racist reasons but loathes Trump because “He’s clearly insane”, in her words.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Belafon

      It was Tucker Carlson who finally got Trump to take it seriously: https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2020/3/17/1928547/-Not-scientists-not-medical-professionals-not-epidemiologists-Trump-needed-Tucker-Carlson?utm_campaign=trending.

       

      A turning point for Trump came last week when Fox News host Tucker Carlson, whom the president regularly calls, said in his opening monologue: “This is real.”

      “People you trust — people you probably voted for — have spent weeks minimizing what is clearly a very serious problem,” Carlson said.

      Carlson’s riff caught Trump’s attention and was one of the factors that led the president to start to reconsider his position, according to two White House officials who requested anonymity to speak frankly.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      scav

      Well, if they’re going to play the “Oh! It’s the origin card” faux ingenue card, make sure they call the whopper flu epidemic of 1918 the American Flu. First recorded case is ours.  They’ll enjoy that.  Biggest, Bestest, Killed Millions!  All their favorite hobbies.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Ruckus

      @Mandalay:

      What it is about the L-word that reporters dare not use it?

      They might get sued.

      To say he lied they have to be 10,000% sure, have irrefutable proof, and better lawyers. And their paper has to first be convinced and that is the tough part with the FTFNYT.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      BBA

      High-ranking officials in the Chinese government have spread conspiracy theories that the virus is a US Army bioweapon.

      There are many ways to retaliate against this, but of course Trump and his simpering kapo Miller had to pick the maximally racist one.

      So now US media is banned from China, and Xinhua is posting anti-racism memes. Looking forward to being told that it’s “racist” to question the tenets of Xi Jinping Thought or challenge Chinese sovereignty over the waters within the Nine-Dash Line. Or to point out that the, ahem, illegitimate government occupying Taipei and environs has done a much better job containing the virus than the legitimate Chinese government has.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      JMG

      This is too late. Virus already has a name that has been adopted by the general public and the media. It’s like trying to give the Super Bowl a new name.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Ruckus

      @James E Powell:

      Well before that. Before this country existed. Conservatives have always been this way, just the name of the party has changed.

      It is what they are trying to conserve. Everything else is just icing.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Mandalay

      @Ruckus:

      @Ruckus: They might get sued.

      For what? Defamation of character? Trump is a public figure. The reporter can state that Trump lied, and provide the abundant evidence.

      What are Trump’s lawyers going to do? How are they going to win a case when Trump obviously lied?

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Frankensteinbeck

      It works for the network, and it works for Trump, so they’ll keep at it.

      Also they’re all white supremacists and they believe this ‘foreigners cause disease’ shit.  It’s disgusting.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @JMG: are these terms in general use? I was in a bit of a bubble before this blew up, but most people I see/hear call it corona virus, or, ‘this thing’ or something like it

      Reply
    35. 35.

      JAFD

      In other perjurative descriptions, I was in to see my Primary Care Physician in January, welcomed her back from her spell with the Egyptian Flu* …

      She’d never heard that bit of 1960’s slang before.

       

      *an oft-dreaded condition…

      that takes a young lady…

      and turns her into a mummy

      Reply
    36. 36.

      chopper

      @NotMax

      for his next press scrum, i’m sure someone in the WH has written in big letters on trump’s notepad ‘DON’T DO THE ‘ME SO SOLLY’ BIT’

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Ohio Mom

      “No, I don’t take responsibility at all.” I’ll always remember that, Friday the 13th was my 65th birthday.

      Just like when John Dean started spilling the beans on the day of my high school graduation, and when my brother, the executor of our mother’s estate, finally finished the paperwork that would allow him to sell her stock on Friday afternoon, October 16, 1987 — that Monday, the stock market crashed before he could get started.

      On another note, drive-by testing for those referred by their doctor starts today in the Cincinnati suburb of West Chester, at the UC hospital. I think that’s a bit of positive news.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Betty Cracker

      O/T: I wish to Christ Andrew Cuomo was my governor right now instead of the Trump-humping lunkhead who actually is. Cuomo seems to be handling the outbreak competently, as far as I can tell. But sweet, weepin’ Jeebus, he is such an insufferably smug prick.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      scav

      There’s a certain theme to recent Republican administrations and their devotees.

      “When we torture, it’s ok because terrorists do it!“  “It’s ok if we’re racist because they’re racist!”  “We’re the best because we’re exactly like the worst!”

      Reply
    41. 41.

      syphonblue

      Trump and Fox News may have changed their tune, but the cult followers are still in full-on “THIS IS A HOAX” mode, judging by my wife’s Facebook feed. I saw one of them screeching about how “48,000 people have recovered, so what’s the big deal?!”

      Which is…a take. Should we be celebrating the black plague? 2/3rds of the population recovered from that afterall!

      Reply
    42. 42.

      lamh36

      Hmmm…dont’ know it this is true or not…but it it is…

      You will know its coming when Bri Bri and nem start rendering their garments. I wonder if the Sanders camp can have something written in therir severance that the bot gang can’t trash the campaign or post negative shit bout the new nominee

      @PunditAnalytics

       BREAKING FROM PUNDIT ANALYTICS

      Our bots have detected that @BernieSanders has deactivated ALL digital ads a few moments ago.

      281
      9:57 AM – Mar 18, 2020

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Nicole

      As a horse-racing fan, I’ve been reading articles and comments over Churchill Downs’ decision postponing the Kentucky Derby until September, and it’s really, really obvious which of the fans get their info from Fox News because “Chinese Flu” and “Wuhan Flu” get tossed around in comments (even by those who are fine with the decision to postpone).  It’s astounding how they march in virtual lockstep in their terminology.

      My stepbrother and stepmom are Asian (though not Chinese, though, of course, your average ‘Murican is uninterested in being able to tell the difference) and I am curious if my stepbrothers will start to think their long-standing alliance with the Republican party.  I know at least one of them voted 3rd party in 2016.  It’s not a lot, but it’s a start.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Ruckus

      @Mandalay:

      You asked. You didn’t ask for reality, for the law, you asked why they won’t. The truth is about a millionth of an inch below that surface. The owners of the FTFNYT are conservatives, they want what they want, and that is the world they see in their closed minds, not the world that exists. The being sued is the cover for them.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Nora

      @Mandalay: Saw that this morning.  In God’s name, what would it take for them to call it a lie?  It’s so clearly and obviously a lie that NOT saying it in so many words makes them look stupid and gullible.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Ruckus: No, Trump is a public figure as has been for a long time.  The standard for public figures to win in a defamation suit is extraordinarily high in the US.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      J R in WV

       

      Haven’t read preceding comments yet, but watched this cute yet repulsive video last night at about 5 am and wanted to share my opinion. These people are all professional preverts! Their facial expressions are identical no matter which lie they have been told to tell, the biggest varition is the color of their costume!

      The earlier posture, facial expression, eyes and speech of their original lie “This virus is just a new variation of the flu and no one will die who wouldn’t have died of the COMMON COLD!” is IDENTICAL to the posture, facial expression, eyes and speech of the new and more racist lie that “President Trump has protected this nation from the CHINESE VIRUS in a unique, new and fresh manner that no other President could have invented!”

      I would not have believed that these monsters could have pulled off such a tour de force of acting — there is no way a common FBI lie detector would catch them for any crime against the state, or even a common crime like embezzling the framastotz from their church~!!~

      Reply
    51. 51.

      tokyokie

      @Ruckus:

      What it is about the L-word that reporters dare not use it?

      They might get sued.

      To say he lied they have to be 10,000% sure, have irrefutable proof, and better lawyers. And their paper has to first be convinced and that is the tough part with the FTFNYT.

      Who’s going to sue them and what grounds? Trump? For defamation? If the president isn’t a public figure for purposes of Times v. Sullivan, then nobody is, and that means that Trump’s lawyers would have to show that The Times knew that its claim that he lied was false or it showed reckless disregard about whether it was true or false. That’s a high legal hurdle to clear for a legal team as it appears to be objectively true that Trump did in fact lie, and truth is an absolute defense in defamation cases.

       

      No, The Times didn’t use the L-word for fear of being sued. It did so because it’s run by chickenshits who fear that were the paper to do so, some Republican might be mean to them. Wankers. FTFNYFT.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      chris

      Here in Canada our conservatives, same as yours, are in high dudgeon because we are not shooting asylum seekers at the border. Same as it ever was.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      zhena gogolia

      Am I supposed to stay 6 feet apart from my husband at all times? This seems impossible. We only have one bed.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Well, Trump just started his presser and in the very first sentence referred to the “Chinese virus.” This is deliberate, tactical racism and xenophobia.

      EDIT: Or what Debbie said, more succinctly.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Eolirin

      @Nora: The reason why journalists avoid the term, generally, is that it requires knowledge of intent. Trump being in the throws of dementia is a defense against lying, for instance, and no reporter can know for sure what’s going on in his head. They make a pretense to not editorializing and this kind of thing is one of the easiest ways to maintain that pretense. That they violate that pretense constantly in so many more subtle ways only makes it more important that they cling to language policing.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      SFAW

      @NotMax:

      “There are no chinks in America’s Armor!”

      Pointless anecdote alert:

      First job out of college. One day, a few of us were eating at a table in the company cafeteria. Some “old” guys down a few seats, eating their lunch. One said to the other “There’s gotta be a chink …” My friends and I stop chewing, somewhat stunned to hear that epithet, then the old guy said “There’s gotta be a chink in the armor somewhere.” Relieved, we started chewing again

      ETA: “Old” because they were 20-plus years older than we were. Which means they were 20-or-so years younger than I am now.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Bill Arnold

      @syphonblue:

      Which is…a take. Should we be celebrating the black plague? 2/3rds of the population recovered from that afterall!

      It’s interesting. This pandemic is massively differentially killing older people, and due to the nature of our systems of power, the powerful tend to be older or old.
      So the powers that be are taking this seriously. US excepted but that’s because the GOP death cult[1] is utterly disconnected from reality.
      We need to seize the initiative from the death cultists. Paid sick leave. Basic health care for everyone, no exceptions, and that includes the undocumented. Proper unemployment insurance. All of it, especially including measures to seriously help the paycheck-to-paycheck class in America to make it through this without going bankrupt (loss of income and/or medical costs), getting evicted, losing their house, etc. Many will regardless, but we need to try. It’s a very big fucking deal, and the GOP is utterly unequipped, due to ideology mostly, to usefully participate.
      [1] They’re trying to pivot 1984 style from death cult to not death cult, we were never a death cult, Democrats are the real death cultists. We cannot let them. No forgiveness. Nice clip of Fox before and after.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      The Thin Black Duke

      Thing is, the hardcore Trump voters can’t be reached. That’s a lost cause, and trying to convince them otherwise is a waste of time. And unfortunately, the fake progressives who see Biden as a ‘band-aid’ candidate, aren’t on our side either. More than ever, this crisis has illustrated how dangerous  DonaldTrump and the GOP are to the United States, and the only goal that is important right now is getting him out of the White House. Nothing else matters.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Soprano2

      I was just in the lunchroom, and they had his press conference on.  It took all my self-control not to start yelling at the TV screen “Thousands of people are going to die who shouldn’t die because of you and your administration’s inaction and lies”.  It’s so disgusting how Pence pumps him up constantly.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      Martin

      @zhena gogolia: Yeah, sacrifices need to be made. Ms Martin had to hang onto the back of the car just to maintain separation on our trip to the store. I felt bad, but rules are rules, man.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Shalimar

      Dow Jones Industrials currently below where it was when Obama left office.  We are in negative territory for the entire Trump peesidency, just like we were negative for the entire Dubya presidency between the Clinton and Obama booms.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      Mandalay

      Nobody could have predicted that Rand Paul would delay coronavirus legislation….

      Senate leaders were scrambling Tuesday to pass coronavirus legislation as quickly as possible, but Sen. Rand Paul put a damper on those plans, two leadership sources told NBC News…

      …The sources said Paul is forcing a vote on his amendment, which would “require a social security number for purposes of the child tax credit, and to provide the President the authority to transfer funds as necessary, and to terminate United States military operations and reconstruction activities in Afghanistan….”

      What a massive dick.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      J R in WV

      Being retired hermits, self-isolating up the hollow is no problem for us.

      Wife hasn’t left the farm in over a month. I’ve been to town once a week, coming home with 3X the normal amount of material. First such mission was all kibble, 8-30 pound sacks of dog kibble and two 17 pound bags of cat kibble. My last trip I got 4 more bags of dog kibble and 2 more cat kibble. Was pretty organized about it, although I now realize I forgot the apocalypse milk/dried milk powder and such. Did get a dupe of most 90-day prescriptions last visit using a Good Rx card, which did help some, statin, blood pressure med, glaucoma eye drops, the most important things.

      Could have gotten a couple more sacks of King Arthur whole wheat too.

      Have wine and beer to last!  ;-)

      Won’t be going into town again for a least another 8 days, can’t refill a couple of prescriptions until then, so will wait for that. I would bet we’re good for 6 or 8 weeks, although it might get boring after the first month or so… … …

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Bill Arnold

      @Ruckus:
      They could point out that one of these two is possible:
      (1) That he was lying when he was downplaying the notion of a pandemic or a severe crisis.
      (2) That he is lying when he said that he always thought it was a pandemic.
      Either way, he is a liar, proven, about this.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      Bill Arnold

      @germy:

      Boeing is just out with its bailout ask in a new statement. Minimum $60 billion in access to “public and private liquidity, including loan guarantees”
      Bailouts currently on table for: hotels; airlines; cruises; casinos; oil & gas producers

      No bailouts for corporations without substantial, effective bailouts for people living paycheck to paycheck, or trying to survive on no paycheck at all.

      Reply

