WereBear Guest Post: Cats Without Social Distancing

Happy Mithrandir

Just in time so we don’t all go a little bit mad with the news, WereBear sent me a guest post. Take it way WB:

If anyone is going to be happy about this current crisis, it will be our pets. Especially our cats, since many of them don’t go out anyway.

They will think spending all this time with them is because we love them. Let them think so.

If there’s anything I’m well-supplied with, it’s cats. I am now living in Kitten Country with the full Boy’s Club; all five of them.

This is because of Cat Progress. Both in my home, and in the wider world of cat rescue. Since early fall, when I rescued feral pair-bonded kittens, the process of Cat Introductions has been going slowly. In fact, it’s still going on.

We recently moved Mithrandir, a professional scaredy cat, into Kitten Country. Two days in we had our first case of Three Heads, One Bowl. He and Bud and Lou all ate from the same bowl of food. Then I knew he’d fit in fine.

Mithrandir deals with some challenges. He was a feral rescue at five weeks. At three months we picked up the taming where the shelter left off. As he grew, I eventually realized he was a Gamma, the shyest of my three Cat Types. So change is not his friend.

When we adopted a bonded pair of kittens we named Bud and Lou, he was very cautious. The last kittens he’d seen was his own litter, and that was five years ago. But he’s a giant cat who took years to mature. Not that far from his own kittenhood.

What saved him is how social his heart turned out to be. Turns out, living with Miss Princess Olwyn was not nearly as much fun as hanging with his friends Reverend Jim and Sir Tristan. Olwyn has high Tortitude and low tolerance for anyone not “doing it right.” As she sees it.

Then she grew cranky with Mithy as she saw a chance to get Mr WayofCats all to herself. Knowing her, she thinks she has wished all the rowdy boys “into the cornfield.”

Mithrandir began misbehaving. Which is always a clue that our cat is distressed, not malicious. Transfer was delayed while we hunted down something which could contain his bulk. This is a combination of his 26 pounds of pure muscle, and his mutant-sheep (this is Jack Arnold level stuff) Persian coat. All of which makes our largest carrier fit him like a sausage casing.

We wound up with a collapsible dog crate that took both of us to lug upstairs to Kitten Country, but then the hard work was over. Mithy saw the working Litter Robot, the full dishes, and the welcome from his buddies. Compared to cranky Olwyn, the respectful kittens were even more appealing.

It also made me realize that our last three kittens came from managed feral rescue efforts. I think it takes someone with cat rescue experience over a few decades to understand just how amazing this is. Spaying and neutering efforts, the rise of no-kill shelters, and a network of dedicated volunteers have brought us so far along.

These efforts are all paying off when we have the capacity to go out and hunt down cats to be rescued. When feral colonies are managed to humanely dwindle on their own. Resulting in the joys of sweet velvet-eared kittens getting domesticated, and bringing their joy to people.

Lou and Bud NOT practicing social distancing

At a time when we could all use some safe hugging, WHO has declared pet cats and dogs safe from suspicion of passing on, or catching, the virus. I’m going with that.

Stay calm, wash your hands, and hug the ones you’re with.

Before bunkering, I stocked up on both food and litter, because you have to consider both ends, of course. All with social distancing, too.

Because I don’t need extra errands with our health issues, I was already getting pet supply shipments from Chewy and PetFlow. They both run deals with discounts on the first autoship

Discover the Way of Cats.  Get my book. Get the latest kitten pics on Twitter.

TaMara again. Whenever WereBear sends a post, it always makes me think about Gabe. He is so different than any cat I’ve ever had. But given the space to just be himself and find his way, with lots of love and no judgment when he needed to test the limits and occasionally soil outside the litterbox, he’s really opened up. When that didn’t end with him back in the shelter, he settled right in – after a year and a half he seems content with life in casa-crazy. Although sometimes I feel as if he’s a visitor judging us from his perch.

WereBear Guest Post: Cats Without Social Distancing

Hopefully, WereBear will be around for any cat questions. Meantime. how are your critters handling the social distancing?

    1. 1.

      Avalune

      Our dog had already grown a bit accustomed to Leto suddenly being around all the time. She seems to be enjoying it – though I got myself on her naughty list for not taking her out for a run with me this morning apparently. She is such a pokey runner I decided not to take her today because it was gonna be a long one – so naturally she drove Leto nuts until he brought her outside and they found me. She was so ready to run he had to drop her leash and just let her run with me for a bit.

    4. 4.

      WaterGirl

      I believe I have the exact kitty tree that’s in the bottom photo.  I don’t know what my guys would do without it!

    6. 6.

      Sab

      We have five cats. Two of them are feral rescues. One was a normal kitten. One was a tiny kitten abandoned by a busy highway.One was a stray we don’t know much about except that he is good at manipulating people.
      I am a dog person, so dealing with cats does not come naturally. I like them but I didn’t even begin to understand them until I read WereBear. Now all of my husband’s cats like me, even Shadow the feral, formerly known as Meankitty. She’s not mean, she is just anxious.

    7. 7.

      trollhattan

      Beginning to think the dog is wondering why the fvck we aren’t leaving so he can do whatever it is that keeps him busy on normal weekdays. Guess it’s better than 50 pounds climbing in my lap, but I’m picking up a vibe.

    16. 16.

      A Ghost to Most

      Our two cats haven’t changed their mutual disdain for each other. One is super smart, the other is a tough mfer.

      Asymmetric warfare has been the rule for 7 years

    17. 17.

      Redshift

      They both run deals with discounts on the first autoship

      For Chewy, it’s not just the first shipment, the discount is on every shipment. I’ve been getting hay for the rabbits from them ever since my local store that would order it closed. (Most pet stores only carry the 40oz size, which can cost as much as ten times more by weight.)

    18. 18.

      Old Dan and Little Ann

      The near 20 month old lab is not used to being up and at ‘em all day.  He’s crated during our work day.  Lots of walks, lots of hanging outdoors.  I spotted him sleeping out in the yard yesterday for the 1st time ever!

    21. 21.

      WaterGirl

      @TaMara (HFG): I was sorry to hear about work.  My summer client is usually about 20k, and I am 99% sure that it will be called off – the program is related to travel and kids and groups, so I can’t imagine it won’t be.

    23. 23.

      edm

      My cat is half dog sometimes. Rescue from a feral mother. asks for belly rubs, comes when I call. co workers Asks to be played with. Now teasing the new puppy after one week of ‘oh shit, what did you do to me?”

    26. 26.

      TaMara (HFG)

      @WereBear: I’m learning to understand him. My first goal was that he feel safe. After that, I let him decide on when and how to get attention. I also leave a towel on the bathroom floor, and if he’s feeling stressed or gets a UTI, he pees on that towel (he’s such a good boy) and I know to pay attention. He and Zander are inseparable and he loves the pups, so it’s worked out well.

      The cat tree – that’s because for a YEAR they didn’t use it and two days after I thought, hey, I should give this way and get a new one when we move, they use it every day.

    30. 30.

      WereBear

      @TaMara (HFG): Oh, that link is hilarious. Great pic.

      We took apart their favorite cat tree and moved it downstairs and it took a while for everyone to use it because now it was different!

      Mithy enjoyed going all the way to the top where there was a tunnel, and then he grew too big to fit through it.

      Bud and Lou are getting bigger while still staying kittens; I haven’t seen that before. Now Mr WereBear is muttering about how I have a growth hormone effect or something. They will be the size of pumas at this rate.

    33. 33.

      Anya

      My cat Westley invented social distancing. He does not like anyone (he tolerates me) and would like to be left alone most of the time until he decides he wants to be petted.

    35. 35.

      Avalune

      @TaMara (HFG): Kiwi is definitely my favorite so far – which is funny because I was like hum…how the heck am I supposed to do a kiwi surfing, this is going to look stupid.

