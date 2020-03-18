Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Wednesday Morning Open Thread: Dominoes

by | 6 Comments

Apologies for being ‘off schedule’ — the Spousal Unit is still adjusting to life under (voluntary) lockdown, and that is disrupting both my routine and that of the two rescue dogs. Most dogs, per twitter, are grateful that their people are home all the time now. But our guys hate change even worse than I do, so they alternate whining at whichever of their persons is closer and trying to start stuff with the cats (who are as large, or slightly larger, than the dogs). First world problems, as the youngs phrase it…

  • AxelFoley
  • debbie
  • rikyrah

      debbie

      Colbert played clips last night of Trump insisting he has been calling this a pandemic all along. It was the closest I’ve ever come to punching out the television. 🤡 😡

