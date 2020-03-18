Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Wetsuit optional.

This is how realignments happen…

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Verified, but limited!

Our job is not to persuade Republicans but to defeat them.

Screw the Judean People’s Front. Splitters.

No one could have predicted…

Good luck with your asparagus.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

Shocking, but not surprising.

I showered with Rahm and all I got was this shitty blog.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

How has Obama failed you today?

Shock troops for the Unitarian Jihad.

We have all the best words.

Dinky Hocker Shoots Smack!

I thought we were promised Infrastructure Week

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense.

Gastritis Broke My Calculator

I personally stopped the public option…

Militantly superior in their own minds…

An army of rabid, anonymous commenters

You are here: Home / Anderson On Health Insurance / Unemployment and health insurance

Unemployment and health insurance

by | 6 Comments

This post is in: ,

Pennsylvania is not unique.  Ohio is having a similar spike in claims.  Every state that is shutting down this week will have a similar spike.  The states that have not shut down this week will have a spike next week when they shut down.  And then there is another wave of secondary lay-offs coming as firms that have a little bit of work available for their current work force run out of work and cash stockpiles in the next couple of weeks.

When one is laid off, there are five major insurance possibilities:

  • Go uninsured
  • Attempt to qualify for Medicaid or CHIP as appropriate
  • Go on Exchange
  • Go underwritten
  • Continue COBRA

I strongly recommend against going uninsured during a pandemic.  Medicaid will have the lowest premium and lowest cost sharing if you qualify.  Income qualified Medicaid looks at monthly income.  So if you had a job that paid really nicely in January and February, and not a lot of income in April, you can qualify on your April income.  This is especially important in the states that have expanded Medicaid due to the ACA (Minnesota and New York Residents, you will also look at the Basic Health Program).

ACA exchange coverage is available as a special enrollment period due to loss of insurance through work.  Income qualification is based on estimated annual income.  Estimate something reasonable (however what the hell is “reasonable” is one hell of a good question right now) but make sure you estimate over 100% FPL if you live in a non-expansion state.  If you are mainly worried about getting hit by a bus or covering ICU stays, the cheapest plan with a network that you like may be a good choice.  Your out of pocket expenses start over again at zero.

Underwritten coverage can be a decent choice at a lower premium if you can pass the underwriting, can read the fine print AND are unlikely to get ACA subsidies.  Just be careful and stick with products that are actually regulated by the state insurance commissioner.  Avoid plans that are explicitly “NOT INSURANCE!”

Finally, COBRA is tough.  You pay full premium but if you have already spent a lot of out of pocket expenses already, those carry over.  The quick rule of thumb is that COBRA will be look better relative to the Exchange the older you are if you do not qualify for subsidies.  Once subsides are thrown into the mix, there are a few situations where COBRA will be better, but I would bet on the Exchanges being attractive more often than not.

Good luck and as you have questions, e-mail me or let’s hash them out in comments.

 

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • azlib
  • glory b
  • Mary G
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • PenAndKey
  • WereBear

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    6Comments

    2. 2.

      PenAndKey

      Meanwhile, Wisconsin is still telling people temporarily laid off because of covid shutdowns that they have to attend unemployment training sessions to qualify for assistance.

      Because of course they are.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      glory b

      @PenAndKey: I  work for PA’s Unemplpyment system. One of the first things we did was to suspend attendance at those classes.

      Also, the offices that provide those classes, called Careerlink offices, were full of people on Monday. Lots of workers in seasonal jobs who would have been going back to work stayed on layoff status.

      Some needed to reopen claims that were suspended, other people who aren’t computer literate needed help to open claims.

      Of course, now the state is shut down, except for essential employees.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      azlib

      Maybe the stimulus can duplicate what was done in 2008. The Feds paid 2/3 of Cobra premiums. I forget the duration, but it helped get me through my 9 months of unemployment at the time. The system should be documented somewhere unless Trump burned the paperwork.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.