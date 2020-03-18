Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Take Advantage of the Quiet

by | 37 Comments

This post is in: ,

One thing I really hope people do take advantage of with all this time of home is to spend some time just shutting down and thinking. I know that will be hard for those of you with kids, but I don’t think people realize how much clatter and clang and just noise they deal with on a daily basis. You don’t always have to have the tv or music on. I sit for long periods of time with nothing but the occasional pitter patter of animal feet. It’s nice.

I sat on the back porch today with Thurston for an hour surveying the back yard, and realized how few people just take the opportunity to just sit and do nothing. It’s very nice, and a great luxury. Not to mention a great “activity” to achieve for social distancing.

And man has that willow tree grown. It’s astounding how much it has grown in such a short time.

    37Comments

    1. 1.

      rikyrah

      This morning I commented that I thought that I might be off.

      Alas, I am essential personnel. I have a time sensitive project that must be done. So, trying to get thru it, fast as possible.😕😕

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Ohio Mom

      Cueing comments about the willow’s proximity to the house, three, two, one…

      I love doing nothing. It’s hard to accomplish though with Ohio Dad and Son moping around the house on a very rainy day.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      mrmoshpotato

      And man has that willow tree grown. It’s astounding how much it has grown in such a short time.

      Anyone else scared now and thinking, “Oh. Shit.”?

      The willow is coming from inside the house!

      Reply
    7. 7.

      dmsilev

      I’m still on campus at work, helping organize/supervise/work on the wind-down. Not sure how much longer we’ll have. I have a feeling that the County or the city will issue a shutdown order soon, maybe a few days or a week at the absolute longest. This place is like a ghost town now; at a guess, something north of 90% of the normal population is gone, and a bunch of the rest will be leaving today/tomorrow.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      germy

      @A Ghost to Most:  Be grateful for the monitors.  Your foundation is important.

      A few years ago they tore up the street in front of my house to replace water mains.  Took weeks and weeks, and when they repaved, the whole house rattled, like an earthquake.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      R-Jud

      I finished up work for the rest of the week today in between naps. The Child’s dad will come and take her off my hands tomorrow. I am looking forward to a couple days of quiet, other than planned check-ins with friends and family online. I figure if I make it to Saturday without my symptoms worsening precipitously I should be okay.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Mai naem mobile

      The Dow is about 80 points away from what it was when Obama left. That’s about a 1% return per year under Trumpov. And oil is at $22/barrel.  That should mean a bunch of people who no doubt voted for Trumpov will lose their jobs because of shale and fracking not being competitive with Saudi oil. Guess Prince in Waiting  Jared has a really great relationship with Prince in Waiting MBS.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      MomSense

      Packing up my office to go home.  We are going to work remotely and our hours are reduced.  I’m just grateful to be going home.  My anxiety has been off the charts.  And of course the trees are budding.  Do I have a cold, allergies, flu, COVID??!

      The one bright spot in all of this is that I won’t spend 10 hours a week commuting and I’ll be able to go for walks in the woods every morning with my pup.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Fair Economist

      Hubby is working from home today. For lunch, we walked to our downtown, picked up some salmon bowls as takeout, ate out on a patio, and strolled back past the historic houses. The apocalypse isn’t all bad!

      Reply
    17. 17.

      dmsilev

      I found this to be kind of amusing in a mordant sense:

      Europe is mostly shut down. But what’s still open says a lot about a country’s priorities.

      But it turns out that what’s “essential” can vary from country to country. Amsterdam’s marijuana-supplying coffee shops remain open. Belgium’s french-fry stands are still serving up doses of greasy potatoes. Parisian wine shops — bien sûr — can still be paid a visit.

      […]

      Amsterdam’s iconic Red Light district, apparently, is nonessential, or at least a good place to spread the virus, and it will remain closed until at least April 6.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      germy

       You don’t always have to have the tv or music on. I sit for long periods of time with nothing but the occasional pitter patter of animal feet. It’s nice.

      I agree.  But my my spouse is one of those people who always needs to have something “on.”  She has two public radio stations she goes back and forth between if she’s in the kitchen.  If she’s in the living room, it’s the TV.

      And half the time it’s just background noise!  She’ll be absorbed in whatever she’s doing, but she still wants the sound on.

      I notice her mother and aunt are the same way.  We were over her aunt’s house one holiday, and her TV was blasting, so that conversation became a confusing jumble.  It was obvious her aunt didn’t even know what was on (nobody was watching or listening to it), so I asked if I should turn it off.  “No, leave it on!”

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Major Major Major Major

      At the urging of my editor(ish), I signed up for the Novel-in-a-Day SPECIAL APOCALYPSE EDITION, which looks like it should be fun. My creative output has been zero… granted, this event is a few weeks away, but still, good to have something on the calendar.

      What is it?
      Novel-in-a-Day is an annual event where a group of writers from across the planet get together and write a novel. A whole novel. In a single day.

      If you’re new to NiaD please check out the FAQs for more details and background, but essentially:
      1) At midnight (UK time) on the day of the event you’ll be emailed a brief of what you need to include in your chapter.
      2) You go away and write your section without any knowledge of the wider story or where your chapter fits in the book.
      3) You return your chapter by 8pm (UK time) at which point it’s turned into ePub, mobi and PDF books.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      mali muso

      Spent a good hour after lunch (and post many Zoom meetings for virtual work) holding my toddler on my lap, reading books, and then just sitting quietly together.  No TV, no educational games.  Just some lovely moments in one another’s company.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      CaseyL

      I’ve noticed the diminishing noise around my house for days, but this morning it was so quiet as to be eerie.

      Another thing I’ve noticed.  I live about 3 blocks from a fire station and less than half a mile from the North Precinct police station.  Sirens throughout the day and night have been a fact of life as long as I’ve lived in this house, and is one reason I keep a fan going at night even in winter.

      But now, with most of the city shut down and people staying home, there are a lot fewer sirens.  Which is really interesting to me: has crime decreased that much?  Fires?  Traffic accidents would, of course, with hardly anyone on the road.  But the rest of it is kind of interesting and I wonder if anyone’s tracking that information.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      germy

      @MomSense:

      And of course the trees are budding.  Do I have a cold, allergies, flu, COVID??!

      Here’s how paranoid I’ve gotten:  A few days ago I was paying bills, writing checks.  After licking a few return envelope seals, my throat felt “scratchy” !   I started worrying the virus had somehow lived on my utility and credit card bills’ return envelopes….

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Nicole

      I was looking forward to the quiet, and then the business that rents the ground floor of my apartment building decided to start doing drilling construction (without a permit).  Because, hey, why not, seeing as how they can’t be open anyway, amirite?

      The business is one of those drink and paint places, and I don’t see how they survive this.  I’m bummed, because they’re actually generally pretty good neighbors, the place is fun, and the regular noise level isn’t bad, but yesterday- drilling all day- in a building filled with people who now have to work or school from home- not cool.

      I went out yesterday because the battery on my phone no longer holds a charge, and I had saved up gift cards over the past 2 years to put towards a new one, so I had to go in person to a Verizon store (no way to enter in 5 gift cards on an online order).  They were allowing 2 customers in at a time, so there was a short line.  We were all maintaining social distance, but being very kind and chatty with each other, which NYCers aren’t always when in line.  I think, much as NYCers bitch about other people, we are used to be surrounded all the time and, dare I say, are feeling a bit lonely for the company of strangers.

      On the bright side, my husband pointed out that this is an honest-to-god example of situational irony, which of course made my Gen-X brain go right to you-know-what.

      “Oh the Covid 19, came to our shores.
      And the government said, ‘You best stay indoors.’
      Take care of each other, show your good heart.
      We can all come together if we just stay apart.
      Isn’t it ironic, don’t you think?”

      Why yes, yes I do!  It IS ironic!

      Reply
    25. 25.

      geg6

      Are you sure that thing isn’t a whomping willow?

      I am finding working from home a bit of a challenge.  It seems that our IT guys thought I had Cisco AnyConnect installed on my laptop, but it turns out it wasn’t.  So that took up several hours trying figure it out how to connect to the VPN on my own and then finally calling the main IT number which referred me to the campus IT guys and waiting for them to get back.

      That is to be fixed when I can get to campus, so Friday.  Then I had several Zoom meetings and am still waiting for instruction from the VA as to how to handle VA educational benefits, especially their housing stipend, now that they are all attending online and not seat time.  Hopefully, we’ll know by tomorrow.  Other than answering some emails, I really got nothing productive done.  But Koda and Lovey took full advantage of me being home and drove me nuts, either barking or driving me crazy to go out.  I have to figure out a better place to work.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Bill Arnold

      And man has that willow tree grown. It’s astounding how much it has grown in such a short time.

      Needs more fertilizer.
      A good thing about willows is that you can take broken branch and stick it in the (wet) ground in a preferred location and it will often root.
      I once had great horned owls nest and raise owlets in an old willow that had broken off a few times in storms and regrown and had plenty of deadwood. That was fun. Weird noises at night until they were spotted a week or two later. Shortly after the human spotting, the crows found them, but they wouldn’t budge even when mobbed.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      FlyingToaster

      We all warned you about the willow…

      Today I encountered one of my neighbors at the cleaned-out-shelves Stop-and-Shop. I had gone to fetch:

      • Tropicana Orange Juice
      • Heinz Ketchup
      • King Arthur All PurposeFlour
      • whole wheat flour
      • Quaker Oats, large old fashioned
      • Hellmann’s light mayo
      • honey
      • baking soda
      • buttermilk

      What I was able to buy:

      • Tropicana Orange Juice (the last one!)
      • Hellmann’s light mayo
      • honey (shi-shi organic because the regular honey was gone
      • baking soda
      • organic catsup

      We need flour because our baker is on short hours/staff, and instead of their normal 20 varieties per week, they’re making 5. If you want anything but White, Wheat, Dakota 4-seed, Cinnamon, or Sourdough, well, make it yourself.
      Everything’s out. People saw the news out of SF and NYC, and went and bought up flour and eggs and OJ. The nearest 6 pack of Bounty Paper Towels is 25 miles away, according to Target.
      I caught up with another neighbor after that, and we’re like, “Wait a second, we’re not looking to hoard, here. We’re looking for normal quantities of stuff, at roughly the same time we always need them. WTF?”
      Later I went out to MarketBasket, and they had flour and sugar and rolled oats and everything normal, except no ginormous pack of [rice, flour, sugar, etc]. And a sign saying, “look, buy the 5 pound. It’ll be a while until we get a pallet of 25 lb packs again”.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Nicole:

      The business is one of those drink and paint places 

      Drunken painting?  Does the most sloshed person who can describe their painting win a prize?

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Darrin Ziliak (formerly glocksman)

      @germy:

      I agree. But my my spouse is one of those people who always needs to have something “on.” She has two public radio stations she goes back and forth between if she’s in the kitchen. If she’s in the living room, it’s the TV.

      And half the time it’s just background noise! She’ll be absorbed in whatever she’s doing, but she still wants the sound on.

      I notice her mother and aunt are the same way. We were over her aunt’s house one holiday, and her TV was blasting, so that conversation became a confusing jumble. It was obvious her aunt didn’t even know what was on (nobody was watching or listening to it), so I asked if I should turn it off. “No, leave it on!”

      I’m like that as well because if I didn’t have background noise, my permanent tinnitus would drive me insane.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Benw

      Mrs Benwrietta and I have been playing guitar a bunch to relax, so maybe we’re not good contemplaters. Gonna take the kids and dog for a walk before it gets dark.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Brachiator

      My nephew started working at home on Monday, and is enjoying it.

      I’ve been doing it for a while, so for me it is just work.  However, I always try to go out for a morning breakfast to relax and prepare for the day.  And now I have to re-adjust now that restaurants and coffee shops are now  “to go” only.

       

      ETA: The new rule for restaurants came out last night. The owner of the coffee shop I go to let me and one other customer eat there for morning breakfast. Very nice and quiet.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      geg6

      @germy:

      Did she grow up in a large family?  I’m the same way and always have been.  My siblings also.  We had six kids in the house.  It was never quiet, not even the middle of the night.  Background noise helps me concentrate.  My college roommates were appalled at what I needed to study.  Preferably a tv in the background, but music would do in a pinch.  Graduated magna cum laude, so it worked for me.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      joel hanes

      @germy:

      “No, leave it on!”

      In that situation, I ask if it can be turned down two notches.

      My daughter cannot go to sleep without a TV talking at her.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      joel hanes

      @Bill Arnold:

      A good thing about willows is that you can take broken branch and stick it in the (wet) ground in a preferred location and it will often root.

      This is very useful in repairing riparian corridors after a big flood, or in the aftermath of gravel-mining or the cofferdam thing.

      Reply

