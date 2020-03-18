One thing I really hope people do take advantage of with all this time of home is to spend some time just shutting down and thinking. I know that will be hard for those of you with kids, but I don’t think people realize how much clatter and clang and just noise they deal with on a daily basis. You don’t always have to have the tv or music on. I sit for long periods of time with nothing but the occasional pitter patter of animal feet. It’s nice.

I sat on the back porch today with Thurston for an hour surveying the back yard, and realized how few people just take the opportunity to just sit and do nothing. It’s very nice, and a great luxury. Not to mention a great “activity” to achieve for social distancing.

And man has that willow tree grown. It’s astounding how much it has grown in such a short time.