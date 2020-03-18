Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Politics / Domestic Politics / Sanders assessing 2020 campaign

Sanders assessing 2020 campaign

According to CNN, the Bernie Sanders campaign told supporters the senator is assessing his 2020 bid in light of last night’s results. Sounds like he’s gonna hang it up, then. It’s for the best. Open thread.

ETA: Here’s more complete info from The Post:

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) will spend the next few weeks talking to supporters to “assess his campaign,” his campaign manager said Wednesday following decisive victories Tuesday by former vice president Joe Biden in Florida, Illinois and Arizona that gave him firm control of the Democratic nominating contest.

“The next primary contest is at least three weeks away,” Faiz Shakir, Sanders’s manager said in a statement. “Sen. Sanders is going to be having conversations with supporters to assess his campaign. In the immediate term, however, he is focused on the government response to the coronavirus outbreak and ensuring that we take care of working people and the most vulnerable.”

So, probably not today or even this week, but in all likelihood before another primary. Again, that’s for the best given the insurmountable delegate lead and danger of asking people to cast ballots during a pandemic.

CNN on Biden’s speech last night:

Biden said he and Sanders “may disagree on tactics, but we share a common mission” on issues like health care, income inequality and climate change.

“Sen. Sanders and his supporters have brought a remarkable passion and tenacity to all of these issues, and together they have shifted the fundamental conversation in this country,” Biden said.

“So let me say especially to the young voters who have been inspired by Sen. Sanders: I hear you. I know what’s at stake. I know what we have to do. Our goal as a campaign and my goal as a candidate for president is to unify this party, and then to unify the nation.”

That’s a smart approach. Good for him.

    49Comments

    dmsilev

      dmsilev

      Let’s hope. If nothing else, that would let the remaining states shift their primaries for all the downticket races to the late spring or early summer, giving time to ramp up a pervasive vote-by-mail system.

    4. 4.

      Lapassionara

      Cue the Twitter harpies.

      Good morning, everyone, since I must have missed the morning thread.

    PST

      PST

      I sure hope he pulls out. My dog Bernie has been asking for a name change lately, but that would probably calm her down. She’s young and adaptable, but I’m too old to get used to calling her something different.

    dmsilev

      dmsilev

      @Baud: (optimistically), it could be sooner. Notice what the spokesman said. “The next primaries are three weeks away. We are assessing the campaign”. Two separate sentences. It gives the impression that Sanders is going to take those three weeks to do the reassessment/post-mortem, but it doesn’t explicitly say “we’re fighting on to the next primary” like he did last week.

      I have to find hints of optimism wherever possible these days. Don’t ruin my fond dreams, please.

    Don Beal

      Don Beal

      Vote by mail works. We have a wonderful example right here in Oregon.

      Please raise your hands if you think the House under Pelosi will prevent the looting that the Republicans have planned under the banner of stimulus. She has all the cards but she and her corporate friendly peers (moderates) will bail out business after business and require nothing in return. See how quickly sick leave provisions got gutted. Dean Baker has more this morning.

    Chyron HR

      Chyron HR

      Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) will spend the next few weeks talking to supporters to “assess his campaign,”

      Translation: He’s going to keep the grift going for three more weeks* during which we’re not allowed to call on him to drop out because he’s assessing his campaign, man.

      * After which he will refuse to drop out.

    15. 15.

      Immanentize

      Bernie wants to assess?  Here’s an assessment.  He lost. 

      Now get with the Democratic Party program and support Biden.  Or at least do what Warren is doing — don’t endorse, but work closely with Biden on issues of great importance to you. If that is healthcare, work with Joe now.

    MattF

      MattF

      ’I’ll think about it for a few weeks’ isn’t good enough. Sanders should stop taking contributions now and donate what he’s got to other causes.

    20. 20.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @dmsilev: “The next primaries are three weeks away. We are assessing the campaign”. Two separate sentences.

      I am choosing to interpret the wording as “I am taking 3 weeks to let my supporters down gently. I don’t want them walking the country off a cliff in a suicide pact.”

      I know, hope springs eternal.

    Chyron HR

      Chyron HR

      @Don Beal:

      Have you considered the possibility that Bernie is lying to you, in order to gain money and political power for himself?  You know, like a politician does?

    24. 24.

      O. Felix Culpa

      @Baud: You never have all the cards when you actually care about people’s lives.

      Nor do you have all the cards when you’re one-half of one of three branches of government. But let’s blame the woman (not you, the other guy). Sheesh.

    zzyzx

      zzyzx

      This tweet came up in my feed in one of those “other people you know follow him” things. It’s a good sign that some are moving to bargaining.

      THREAD — HOW (NOT) TO TALK TO #BERNIE VOTERSYou want #NotMeUs to listen to you? Here's how:1. No consolation prizes (as in "aww thanks, you moved the conversation left.") The progressive movement wants to overhaul a corrupt system, not settle for cosmetic language changes.— Peter Daou (@peterdaou) March 18, 2020

    Calouste

      Calouste

      A president who takes weeks to make a decision might not be what people are looking for in the current period of crisis.

    NotMax

      NotMax

      “After exhaustive study, we’ve determined that the votes of 300% of the college students forced out of state before the primaries would have had us run the field, so it would be an insult to them to give up now.”

      //

    dnfree

      dnfree

      News reports and speculation about Bernie dropping out always seem to adds that if he dropped out, the rest of the primaries could be canceled. But in Illinois, at least, there are other national (senator Durbin), state, and local races on both the Democratic and Republican ballots, as well as nonpartisan local issues. Are there actually states where the sole purpose of the election is the presidential primary?

    37. 37.

      Another Scott

      As it stands, Biden has won every county in Florida, Alabama, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri and South Carolina.

      He has won nearly every county in Illinois, Arkansas, North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

      — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) March 18, 2020

      “So, you’re saying there’s a chance!!”

      He should withdraw within the week. In 3 weeks time the vast majority are going to be thinking, “OMG let me out of the house!! Bernie who? Is that the congresswoman from Hawaii who likes Assad?? Help me out here…!!”

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    Don Beal

      Don Beal

      If you really care about peoples lives you don’t hide behind Republican intransigence to plead your case. A little “Shock Doctrine” education right in front of us and you know how it will play out.

    39. 39.

      different-church-lady

      @zzyzx: I’m pretty sure bargaining is not one of the five stages for Bernie Bro grief. It’s more like anger, anger, anger, extorting, anger.

    49. 49.

      Betty Cracker

      @dnfree: Yeah, in FL (or at least in my district and the districts of some friends I spoke to) yesterday’s vote was presidential primary only. They’re having primaries for other races in August. Because Florida I guess.

