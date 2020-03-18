According to CNN, the Bernie Sanders campaign told supporters the senator is assessing his 2020 bid in light of last night’s results. Sounds like he’s gonna hang it up, then. It’s for the best. Open thread.

ETA: Here’s more complete info from The Post:

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) will spend the next few weeks talking to supporters to “assess his campaign,” his campaign manager said Wednesday following decisive victories Tuesday by former vice president Joe Biden in Florida, Illinois and Arizona that gave him firm control of the Democratic nominating contest. “The next primary contest is at least three weeks away,” Faiz Shakir, Sanders’s manager said in a statement. “Sen. Sanders is going to be having conversations with supporters to assess his campaign. In the immediate term, however, he is focused on the government response to the coronavirus outbreak and ensuring that we take care of working people and the most vulnerable.”

So, probably not today or even this week, but in all likelihood before another primary. Again, that’s for the best given the insurmountable delegate lead and danger of asking people to cast ballots during a pandemic.

CNN on Biden’s speech last night:

Biden said he and Sanders “may disagree on tactics, but we share a common mission” on issues like health care, income inequality and climate change. “Sen. Sanders and his supporters have brought a remarkable passion and tenacity to all of these issues, and together they have shifted the fundamental conversation in this country,” Biden said. “So let me say especially to the young voters who have been inspired by Sen. Sanders: I hear you. I know what’s at stake. I know what we have to do. Our goal as a campaign and my goal as a candidate for president is to unify this party, and then to unify the nation.”

That’s a smart approach. Good for him.