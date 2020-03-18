Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Plague life: What's happening?

Plague life: What’s happening?

If you’re interested in sharing it, I’m interested in hearing what’s happening in your life and your town as the C-19 crisis unfolds. When talking to friends and colleagues over the past couple of weeks, I got the impression that there were varying degrees of alarm and disruption, depending on geography. Some folks were carrying on as normal. Others were taking the danger seriously.

The reality of the public health emergency belatedly hit my town this week. On Saturday, there were two events in the county: a St. Paddy’s Day parade and a shrimp festival. It seemed foolish to me to hold such events, but despite some controversy, they went on, albeit with lower than expected attendance. I made a grocery store run Sunday, and while there was no toilet paper to be found, there was plenty of food.

Over the weekend, a case of coronavirus was confirmed in the county, and then another. Yesterday, the governor ordered bars and nightclubs shuttered for 30 days and restaurants to operate at a maximum of 50% capacity. According to the news, some beaches are closed down, and at ones that are open, signs warn people not to gather in large groups and to maintain a safe distance from each other.

I decided to go back to the grocery store yesterday. It was a completely different scene than just a few days earlier. The store reeked of bleach. There were empty shelves and bare produce bins. There were no eggs, potatoes or mushrooms. Many shelves containing frozen or canned staples were bare, and there were signs in those areas advising customers that purchases of those products were limited to two per customer. An elderly man in front of me at the checkout line missed that sign, and I thought he might start sobbing when the cashier told him he could only have two of the 20 or so cans he unloaded from his cart.

I was there to stock up on dog food and a couple of other items; I’d made an earlier shopping run to augment my usual two-week hurricane emergency stores. But because I’m a frightened asshole like everyone else, I contributed to the panic buying-induced local food shortage by loading my cart again. Of course, there was still no toilet paper, but if there had been, I’d have thrown that in my cart too. I’m ashamed at how quickly I succumbed to the hoarding impulse.

On the job front, my husband is still going to work every day. He works outdoors and doesn’t have to come within 20 feet of another person to do his job, so his work is unaffected so far. I’ve been working from home for more than 10 years, so social distancing isn’t anything new for me, and I’m staying busy so far. But neither of us know how our employment will be affected long term by large swathes of the economy coming to a standstill for an unknown period. It’s worrisome, but in a back-of-the-mind way right now.

Our elders’ health is our most immediate concern. Every damn one of them had a maddening YOLO attitude last week — even the non-Fox News watchers. But in more recent conversations, they seem to be taking the danger seriously, thank dog. I’ve read about young people going out and partying in groups, smug in the confidence that their youth would protect them. But our daughter (age 21) is behaving sensibly — it was her grandma and great-aunties who were driving us to distraction with their reckless socializing!

Anyway, that’s what’s happening at Chez Cracker. How are things in your town?

    8Comments

    1. 1.

      David C

      In MD, continuity of operations – teleworking. Built surge capacity starting about 3 weeks ago. Occasional trips to get perishables. Morning walks and exercise. Posting reliable information (except for that FB AI glitch).

      My day job is preparedness for a radiological/nuclear “event.” A lot of the same principles apply – identify medical countermeasures, particularly generic supportive measures, build surge capacity, identify people who need help, communicate transparently and accurately. Leadership not named Fauci has failed. We’re in this for a long haul.

      Feeling like Charlie Geller in The Big Short, knowing weeks ago that we were headed for bad times but life continuing like normal and nobody’s listening.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      teacherryan

      Kuala Lumpur. Stores are largely empty, or so I’ve been told. I’m high-risk, so I’ve quarantined myself in an airbnb while my wife brings me supplies every few days. Plenty of restaurants are still open for delivery, which is extremely helpful. The city is largely at a standstill – I can see a highway from my window which is normally bumper-to-bumper and I haven’t seen a single car pass while writing this (it would be rush hour here right now). I think people are taking it seriously and the local authorities say there will be home testing kits available in about 2 weeks.

      I’d stay at home, but my 2-year-old daughter would be absolutely miserable if she couldn’t get outside here and there, and my wife and I made the decision to do everything we can to let her live as normally as possible, playing with the same 3 friends in a closed circuit. It’s not foolproof, but we are hopeful.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Bruce K

      In Athens, Greece, the streets are emptier but not quite deserted. I made a quick run for foodstuffs and paper towels at a mini market about ten minutes’ walk away, wearing a mask and gloves designed for winter weather rather than medical emergencies. They’re limiting how many people can go into a grocery store at a time, but I was permitted to enter. No shortages that I could see; the bread shelves were partially depleted, but just about all the other shelves were full, including paper goods. Plenty of toilet paper there. (I’ve got six rolls in my closet in addition to what’s in my bathroom; I live alone and can use a handheld shower as a makeshift bidet in a pinch, so I’m not about to run out any time soon.)

      The government is sending out alerts to the cell phone networks on blast now. Don’t go out except if absolutely necessary. However, car traffic on the roads seems to be about normal. Maybe because you can isolate in your own car or something.

      Yesterday, I encountered someone on a dirt path and gave them a wide berth to let them by. They told me I shouldn’t be afraid of them. I answered that I didn’t know if I had it (which is true, even though I’m completely asymptomatic right now). That may have penetrated their minds.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Shantanu Saha

      I’m currently traveling on an almost empty commuter train to my job in a NYC school, to prepare for distance learning next week. I’ve been set to go from the start, but we’re required by the Dept of Ed to defy the recommendations of our own mayor to stay home in order to come in to… watch video Professional Development and have questions answered by admins, most of whom usually ask ME for help with tech problems.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Baud

      I’ve had to cancel my massage. My glutes are going to be TIGHT by the time this is all done.

      I’m seriously fortunate. No kids, and I can telework easily. Only really need to go out to stores for food. Aside from cancelling a couple of out of town trips, I’m in a better position than most.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Geoduck

      SW Washington state, so we’re a week or so ahead of everyone else in the US, I guess. I’ve already pretty well quarantined myself, only going to the nearby grocery store on foot. No TP to be had, of course, and no hand sanitizer or bleach of any sort. Everything else picked over to varying degrees. The state and county governments have shut down everything, but from my limited perspective, the population seems about 50/50 when it comes to taking it seriously. Those of us paying attention are pretty much waiting for the flood of cases to hit all the local hospitals, and for Governor Inslee to order everyone to shelter in place ala San Francisco.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Waldo

      Yesterday at my local supermarket here in CT, I noticed that all the spaghetti sauce was on sale. Every brand and type, which seemed odd. Then I realized it was because all the pasta (except the weird non-gluten varieties like quinoa, spinach etc.) had been cleaned out, and the store was stuck with a surprise sauce surplus. Made me wish I’d hoarded more linguine.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Betty Cracker

      @Waldo: We’ve made our own pasta before and may have to again. It’s a pain in the ass: we had strands of linguine drying on coat hangers attached to cabinet knobs. But it’s good!

      Reply

