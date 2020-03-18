On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.
Here was the plan..shot a timelapse of the Milky Way rising and then as it faded into the sunrise and take some shots of the Milky Way and some of the nebula near the galactic core with my other camera. When I arrived at Red Rock, the battery on my NX1 was dead(somehow the power switch got switched on), so I used the NX500 to shoot the timelapse while I used the car to charge the NX1(turns out I had a fully charged battery in my camera bag). The NX500 hadn’t had the SD-card formatted so it ran out of space just as dawn was breaking and I had to delete an earlier folder and then ran into a low battery(it’s got a much smaller battery than the NX1). The timelapse turned out reasonably well and I got one shot of the Milky Way with a bit of the Sun’s light at the horizon. I was planning on checking traffic for the drive back to LA and if bad, I’d head north and shoot some pictures of Mt. Whitney. Red Rock is a bit remote and there’s not a cell signal there, so I headed north anyway. I stopped at the Red Hill in Coso and then on to Lone Pine. The view of the Mt. Whitney(the tallest peak in the loser 48 states) was stunning in the morning light. I was thinking of shooting Mt. Whitney though the Mobius Arch, but I wasn’t sure how far I’d need to travel over the dirt road that was already loosening some of my fillings. So I drove back and stuck to the paved road and stopped just short of where the road makes it’s climb up into the Sierra and west to Whitney Portal.
About mid way between Red Rock and Lone Pine, the Red Hill crater looms in front of you as you travel north on US395. It’s a volcanic cone that last saw an eruption about 10,000 years ago.
Looking to the west towards US395 and the southern Sierra Nevada mountains. The lack of snow(we hadn’t had a major storm since December) fueled a pessimism about the prospects of snowy peaks further north.
Once I’d arrived at Lone Pine and found my way to Whitney Portal Road, I pulled over the Prius to get some pictures of Mt. Whitney(center) and it’s surrounding snowy peaks.
Further west of Lone Pine is the Alabama Hills. This area was inhabited by confederate sympathizers during the Civil War and was named after the war ship Alabama. It’s appeared in countless westerns and contains a number of natural arches. Lone Pine Peak is centered in this photo with Mt. Whitney to the right.
I had decided to not travel all the way to Whitney Portal, due to being time constrained and the sign warning that the road wan’t plowed. Actually you can’t see Mt. Whitney from Whitney Portal, the closest view is about a half a mile east of Whitney Portal.
One thing that was impressive about the view on this February morning was how clear the air was. My last trip up to Mt. Whitney in mid-June saw quite a bit more haze even from a closer distance, though the better optics of the camera I was using for this trip might have also made a difference.
Looking southeast, you can see Owens Lake, or what’s left of it after Los Angeles stole the water fair and square.
With Mt. Whitney to the west(out of frame to the left), looking northeast you can see another 14’er, White Mountain Peak, the tallest peak in the White Mountains. From this location you can see 3 14’ers: Whitney, Williamson and White Mountain Peak.
