Here was the plan..shot a timelapse of the Milky Way rising and then as it faded into the sunrise and take some shots of the Milky Way and some of the nebula near the galactic core with my other camera. When I arrived at Red Rock, the battery on my NX1 was dead(somehow the power switch got switched on), so I used the NX500 to shoot the timelapse while I used the car to charge the NX1(turns out I had a fully charged battery in my camera bag). The NX500 hadn’t had the SD-card formatted so it ran out of space just as dawn was breaking and I had to delete an earlier folder and then ran into a low battery(it’s got a much smaller battery than the NX1). The timelapse turned out reasonably well and I got one shot of the Milky Way with a bit of the Sun’s light at the horizon. I was planning on checking traffic for the drive back to LA and if bad, I’d head north and shoot some pictures of Mt. Whitney. Red Rock is a bit remote and there’s not a cell signal there, so I headed north anyway. I stopped at the Red Hill in Coso and then on to Lone Pine. The view of the Mt. Whitney(the tallest peak in the loser 48 states) was stunning in the morning light. I was thinking of shooting Mt. Whitney though the Mobius Arch, but I wasn’t sure how far I’d need to travel over the dirt road that was already loosening some of my fillings. So I drove back and stuck to the paved road and stopped just short of where the road makes it’s climb up into the Sierra and west to Whitney Portal.