COVID-19 Coronavirus / Nutpicking the Olds

Nutpicking the Olds

22 Comments

This post is in: 

Yesterday, Cole posted a WSJ article detailing how the youngs were being irresponsible. Now, just to show that you can nutpick any age group, here’s the Globe and Mail telling us that the olds are the true irresponsibles:

As Barb Choit, 42, read news in mid-February about the ill-fated Diamond Princess cruise ship, on which the coronavirus eventually spread to more than 700 of those on board, she couldn’t help but bring it up every time she called or messaged her parents, seasoned cruise-goers, who had a voyage coming up in mid-March.

Her parents, both in their 70s and with underlying health conditions, were quick to dismiss her concerns: Thanks to a friends-and-family discount from a relative, they’d been loyal to the Holland America cruise ships for two decades. Barbara, they told her, these ships are clean and professionally run. There was no need to worry.

They were going to drive from Vancouver to Seattle and then fly to San Diego before boarding the ship, which would take them to Mexico and back. Ms. Choit brought up that there had been outbreaks in Washington state and California, but they said they would be quickly passing through and told her not to worry.

As the cruise drew closer, Ms. Choit sent a text message to her sister, a doctor in Australia.

“Okay they’re [expletive] insisting on going on this cruise. They’re flying to a ship in Seattle where the outbreak that killed a bunch of seniors is still happening. What do you think? Is this an intervention situation?”

As Ms. Choit tells it, her sister called her parents to scream at them. The next day, they cancelled the trip.

I thought that anecdote was really funny, because it captured the circle of life with aging parents: surprise that the people who raised you are going to do something that stupid, expletive-filled texts between siblings to figure out who’s going to have a confrontation, tense confrontational phone calls, and finally sense prevails.

My point here, obviously, isn’t that the olds are any worse than the youngs, just that in any widespread crisis, you’ll find people of any age that are doing something stupid. From what I’ve seen in my community and among friends and family, the vast majority, old and young, are being smart.

    22Comments

    2. 2.

      p.a.

      Bit ot, but everyone has seen those ‘flatten the curve’ graphs. Do we have enough US info that anyone has included scales on the x & y axes? They would of course be projections, but is there enough data to make any projections, and has anyone seen any?

      Reply
    3. 3.

      OzarkHillbilly

      just that in any widespread crisis, you’ll find people of any age that are doing something stupid.

      And it’s usually some fucking hillbilly in a “hold my beer” moment doing it

      Reply
    5. 5.

      zzyzx

      I think what makes this so hard is that the goal of this period isn’t to reduce new cases to zero. That would be bad because it means it’ll just fire back up when we finally drop our new rules. It’s trying to thread this insanely narrow path of building herd immunity without overwhelming the system that’s so difficult. I think in part it’s because all we really know is the flu (seen as no big deal) and The Stand/Last Man on Earth/etc where it’s if you catch it, you automatically die. This case where odds are in the favor of any one individual – even at risk people have 4 in 5 odds of surviving – but the statistics on large groups is really bad is the blind spot in our brain.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Another Scott

      ‘morning everyone.

      ICYMI, the BBC has been showing “Wuhan – Life during lockdown”. A shorter version is on YouTube. (15:33).

      As you might expect, it’s quite harrowing but important.

      The lockdown there started around January 23…

      :-(

      Wash your hands!!

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      MattF

      @p.a.: Kevin Drum has been tracing the rise in cases in several countries, compared to Italy. You can’t separate the rise in cases from the rise in reporting of cases, but looking at data from several different countries all shows identical trends.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      zadig

      It turns out, much to everyone’s surprise, that 40 years of being told you can’t trust the experts because the facts have a liberal bias will take its toll.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      WereBear

      My point here, obviously, isn’t that the olds are any worse than the youngs, just that in any widespread crisis, you’ll find people of any age that are doing something stupid.

      From what I’ve seen, the worse offenders are the ones whose brains automatically put risk lower than their own convenience.

      Like my MIL, who was a teacher, piano player, and spoke two languages fluently; and completely refused to wear a seat belt. For some vague and never articulated reason.

      Except when she drove with me. I always insist :)

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Red Cedar

      @p.a.: Yes, the NYTimes has an article this morning about a Harvard study that puts numbers to the graphs, at least in terms of hospital beds. There are “flatten the curve” charts showing what happens if 20, 40, or 60% of adults are infected over 6 months, a year, 18 months. And of course basically we’re pretty screwed no matter what: our best hope is 20% infected over 18 months, and that’s way way below most “moderate” estimates.

      These Places Could Run Out of Hospital Beds

      Reply
    17. 17.

      OGLiberal

      @zadig: Newt Gingrich is in Italy so he is taking it seriously now but he said pretty much that in response to a “why didn’t you believe it at first?” question.   Assneck.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      OGLiberal

      Our Fox New friends turned on a dime the minute Trump and the prime time Fox talking heads started taking the whole thing somewhat seriously.  They are all “freedom” and “independent thinking” but they are just fucking sheep rounded up by the racist herding dogs.

      Of course, it’s still Obama’s fault.  And her emails.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Mathguy

      @zadig:

      My brother and I called our parents multiple times to make sure they weren’t doing something stupid. Both are devoted diners at the wingnuttery buffet.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      SW

      I think this is exactly right. Stupid knows no boundaries. Age, race, religion. None. Attempts to divide us along those lines are mistakes. Find the stupid and confront it wherever you find it.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Dupe1970

      I called my parents made sure they were social distancing. They said I sounded like my older brother but yes they were. Time to call them again and see if they have neighbors who can grocery shop for them. They are both in their 80s.  Very healthy but still have ailments that I would be upset if they caught the virus.

      Reply

