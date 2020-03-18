Grammypat asks whether liquid pool chlorine can be used in place of bleach. I’ve done a little Google research, and it looks to me like liquid pool chlorine is twice as concentrated as bleach – 12% sodium hypochlorite versus 6%, so dilute it with equal quantities of water. I can’t see any other ingredients or any reason it shouldn’t be able to be used in the same way.

Keep in mind not to mix either of them with other cleaning products – that can produce chlorine, which will wreck your lungs faster than covid-19 will.

Open thread!