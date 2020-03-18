Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Liquid Pool Chlorine and Bleach – Open Thread

Grammypat asks whether liquid pool chlorine can be used in place of bleach. I’ve done a little Google research, and it looks to me like liquid pool chlorine is twice as concentrated as bleach – 12% sodium hypochlorite versus 6%, so dilute it with equal quantities of water. I can’t see any other ingredients or any reason it shouldn’t be able to be used in the same way.

Keep in mind not to mix either of them with other cleaning products – that can produce chlorine, which will wreck your lungs faster than covid-19 will.

Open thread!

    18Comments

    1. 1.

      HRA

      I had an above ground Redwood pool for many years. The chlorine was put in the pool when it was shut down for the day and after the water was tested to determine how much was needed. That was right before dark.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      grammypat

      WOW!  Talk about a full-service blog.  Around 30 min for not just a response, but a PSA post.  Thank you.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      trollhattan

      Depends, but probably. Don’t mix up regular chlorine and the shock stuff.

      Your best bet is to get the MSDS (material safety data sheet) and check. Here’s a random example. It’s calcium hypochlorite, not sodium hypochlorite.

      Once you have the concentration, there will be math.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Bill Arnold

      that can produce chlorine, which will wreck your lungs faster than covid-19 will.

      Or, I suspect, damage them such that COVID-19 is more likely to kill you. (Not sure, but please be careful with this people. I’m lucky to have survived childhood; I quickly found most of the “interesting” chemicals one can buy in grocery and hardware stores.)

      Reply
    9. 9.

      sdhays

      @Gin & Tonic: I wonder what he thinks he’s doing to “make sure we don’t have an economic meltdown”. I saw Joe Biden make some fairly detailed proposals, as has Elizabeth Warren. Warren and Sanders both have responsibilities in the Senate, but frankly, the action there is between the House and White House. The best the Senate can hope to do is just not get in the way too much (which is probably asking too much, but that’s where we are).

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Roger Moore

      @trollhattan:

      Your best bet is to get the MSDS (material safety data sheet) and check.

      You safety fu is out of date.  They changed the official name from MSDS to SDS (Safety Data Sheet) at least 5 years ago.  At the same time, they streamlined the information the SDS is supposed to contain to make it easier to read and understand.  Now if they can just stop the companies from ass covering to the point that the SDS for sodium chloride makes you think it’s dangerous.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      grammypat

      @trollhattan: My understanding is that the granules are calcium hypochlorite and the liquid is sodium hypochlorite (i.e. the same as household bleach).

      Since the household stuff seems to be non-existent in the grocery stores, I was wandering in the pool maintenance area and found that the liquid pool chlorine was readily available.

      Since I’m a perpetual-4-yr-old who’s always asking “Why?” or, in this case, “Why not?” I thought that it could be a reasonable substitute.

      ETA:  …. and then asked an expert.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Gin & Tonic

      @grammypat: From the couple of SDS’s I’ve looked at, the granular/tablet stuff tends to be more complex chemicals that I (who intentionally took no chemistry after high school) don’t understand at all.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Gravenstone

      @Roger Moore:  Sadly, the SDS has always been at least 90% legal ass covering. But there will be nuggets of useful information to be gleaned once you know where to look.

      Reply

