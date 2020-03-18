Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: Time for Bernie Sanders to Drop Out

Late Night Open Thread: Time for Bernie Sanders to Drop Out

24 Comments

Senator Sanders — yes, he has a job already! — could be working with his Senate colleagues tomorrow. Murphy the Trickster God knows we could use every available hand in this crisis, if only to help reading through the various GOP proposals to see what kind of Ayn Rand boobytraps they’re trying to sneak through. Step up and do the hard thing for once, Bernie!

The counter-arguments are, to say the least, unconvincing:

    24Comments

    2. 2.

      dmsilev

      I Can No Longer Rationally Discuss The Sanders Campaign

      Good thing this category was kept around after 2016.

      At this point, I think Biden should just disengage from Sanders. Start campaigning solely against Trump and basically just ignore Bernie. No more debates (I think there’s one tentatively scheduled, but no date or place or anything specified), primarily start campaigning in general-election swing states, etc.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Leto

      Which one is going to kill us first? Republicans, Purity Ponies, or Corona? Seems like we’re dealing with a shit-fecta tsunami.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      Chris Hayes (Ivy league graduate) says because so much has changed in the last six weeks, so much can change again, and therefore you just can’t say Biden has it won.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      Their excuse is they lost cause the coronavirus kept their voters home.   Well, why didn’t the virus keep Biden’s voters home?

      And what’s their excuse for losing all five primaries last week and losing 10 primaries on Super Tuesday.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

       

      @Martin: direct quote: “I will just give this caution, the world as it exists now was unthinkable six weeks ago, so I feel so tentative about offering any predictions about what is or isn’t [an] insurmountable [lead for Biden].”

      To say we can’t predict the nomination because so much can change again is stoopid.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Mary G

      Been a bit over a week since I got groceries so I went to Instacart. I have bought 82 different items over the years and 57 of them are sold out. There are no delivery times available for tomorrow and no times are being scheduled past that. I ordered a few things and left them in the cart to try later after midnight. Luckily I don’t have to have any of them except cat treats! Petco.com here I come.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Geoboy

      It’s time to run the table on the Senate.  For sure keep the energy up on Maine, and Colorado, and Arizona.  But this is a once in a generation, maybe once in a century chance to tie Trump like an anchor to every last one of the Republican senators who voted against in impeachment and who are up for re-election.  We can win North Carolina.  We can win two in Georgia.  We can win in South Carolina.  And sweetest of all, we can make Mitch McConnell not just ex-Majority Leader but ex-Senator.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Calouste

      One silver lining to the Corona cloud is that the world is conducting a gigantic experiment in working from home and distance learning. This might have some major long term positive benefits.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      jc

      Strange how easy it is to imagine a scenario where the general election could get “postponed” due to the health crisis, but we can’t imagine moving up the date to within the next two months, and have everyone vote by mail or online. Bernie should bow out gracefully. We need (new) leadership now, not six months from now.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Repatriated

      @Calouste:

      One silver lining to the Corona cloud is that the world is conducting a gigantic experiment in working from home and distance learning. This might have some major long term positive benefits.

      … or it may just be used to justify moving jobs overseas and replacing even adjuncts with canned online classes.

      That’s a policy choice, and policy is driven by politics.
      We need to vote accordingly.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Omnes Omnibus:

      Why, other than Bernie losing, are these primaries illegit?  I haz a confuzzled. 

      Because he’s too legit to quit!

      I kid.  I kid.  Knitting in the forest has been calling for Wilmer since May 2016.

      Oh Berrrrnie.  Oh Berrrrnie.  Fuck oooff already.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Repatriated

      @jc:

       

      Strange how easy it is to imagine a scenario where the general election could get “postponed” due to the health crisis, but we can’t imagine altering the timing of our upcoming election, to where we move up the date to within the next two months, and have everyone vote by mail or online. We need (new) leadership now, not six months from now.

      The institutional structures for a postponement, though pushing the bounds of constitutionality, exist. Those for moving the dates up, do not — no matter how desirable that might be.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Mnemosyne

      @Morzer:

      Prezactly. One of the ways that voters evaluate candidates is by who they hire. Biden has hired some very good people, including former Bernie staffer Symone Sanders. Bernie has hired a bunch of thin-skinned incompetents who spend more time getting into Twitter beefs than they do campaigning. This. Shit. Matters.

      Reply

