Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

This is how realignments happen…

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity.

A snarling mass of vitriolic vicious jackals

Our job is not to persuade Republicans but to defeat them.

The revolution will be supervised.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

I personally stopped the public option…

This Blog Goes to 11…

Naturally gregarious and alpha

Just a few bad apples.

Usually wrong but never in doubt.

Han shot first.

Reality always wins in the end.

This blog will pay for itself.

What fresh hell is this?

Mission Accomplished!

The Math Demands It!

I thought we were promised Infrastructure Week

Nevertheless, she persisted

I showered with Rahm and all I got was this shitty blog.

Wetsuit optional.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

This is a big f—–g deal.

You are here: Home / Guest Posts / Distance Teaching (Surprise!) and COVID-19: Martin (Assessment)

Distance Teaching (Surprise!) and COVID-19: Martin (Assessment)

by | 28 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

This is our fifth Guest Post related to the impact of school and university closings that are catapulting schools into distance teaching on the fly!

It’s our second post from Martin.  (Thanks, Martin!)

Opinions: Distance Teaching and COVID-19 (a lurker) Distance Teaching (Surprise!) and COVID-19: Martin 2

With all the great information we’ve had so far in these posts, I am wondering whether we’re still in the “dog” phase, or if some of you might at least be approaching the “cat” phase.  Perhaps that’s too hopeful – what with this being the first week of Distance Teaching for some – but we’ll get there.

For now, we’ll consider the cat as aspirational.

Take it away, Martin!

Online Teaching in the Trenches – Assessment

Pushing your presence out to students is one thing. You probably have Canvas or Blackboard to help you with this. You can publish lectures on YouTube or your campus’ video hosting platform of choice, you can do live lectures or discussions on Zoom. But maybe you’re accustomed to collecting student work on paper and returning it that way, and you’re almost certainly accustomed to doing exams on paper.

Formative Assessment

This is a bit easier to handle becuase you can often forgo any serious grade  consequences here. If you have a standard textbook, see if the publisher has an LMS service like WileyPLUS. I’m generally not a fan of these for a variety of reasons – I don’t like the publisher lock-in, their software is almost universally terrible, and students usually hate it. That said, it does usually work, and you get the benefit of large problem libraries and automated grading. But if you need to get something going quickly, it succeeds nicely at that. We’re after ‘good enough’ solutions here.

If you have Canvas, use its built-in quiz tool. It can do automated grading, or you can grade manually. It’s pretty good. Students like it because its right there in the course space. The downside is that it’s not a great fit for most STEM courses. If you need to do multiple choice, or even short typed answers, anything from Google Forms to Canvas can work very nicely.

For traditional STEM courses where problem solving is the goal, you’ll need to do a bit more work. One of the simplest solution is to have students take a photo with their phone, convert it to a PDF and then upload it through your LMS (Canvas, Blackboard, etc.) Recommend one of the free apps that make this easy. I really like Scannable for iOS – it adjusts contrast, perspective and cropping automatically, and automatically stitches multiple pages into a single document. There are similar apps for Android. In fact, I’ve stopped using my big office copier/scanner because my phone and the app was faster and gave me similar quality.

Jupyter notebooks are also quite good for this as well, particularly if you’re replacing a lab assignment. Students take photos of their work and add them to the notebook, provide their formal report, and can do data analysis and the like in the notebook if they has experience with python, etc. Or just have them assemble them in their tool of choice (Office, Google Docs, etc.) and send you a PDF.

One of the bigger challenges with large classes is simply organizing the work that comes in for ease of grading and returning it to students. That’s really what your LMS helps most with, but if you don’t have one, and need to rely on emailed assignments, etc. make sure you give them some hard rules on file naming and such. One of the big challenges at my institution is each student has two IDs – their numerical student ID and the first part of their campus email. Different systems sort on different IDs. Do yourself a favor and have them name the file [ID]-[Assignment Number] so that you can easily organize the assignments into different folders and sort them on your computer to match your gradebook. If you have TAs, that can help divide up the work if you normally work with paper assignments.  Consider a file sharing tool like DropBox that allows you to do file requests so their emailed files will all drop into a folder for you: https://help.dropbox.com/files-folders/share/create-file-request#filerequest Students don’t need a DropBox account. You can put a deadline on the request and submit to multiple people so you can dump your whole roster in there.

Writing assignments are always challenging. Consider a service that can help with peer grading for formative work. Some LMSs have this built-in, Turnitin offers it as a service and there are 3rd party services such as www.peergrade.io. Find the ones that work best for you. Peer grading can help reduce the amount of review that you need to provide. There are a number of studies that show that peer grading does a servicable job at giving students feedback. In fact, you can shift your approach a little bit and use the quality of peer feedback the student gives as part of the grade, just to ensure they take it seriously.

My instructors really like Canvas Speedgrader once they get it all set up. It’s a bit of work to get set up, and required them to change their approach a little bit, but the payoff was worth it. Students upload their assignments as PDFs, my instructors use an iPad Pro with Pencil to load the assignment, mark it up just like a paper assignment, submit the grade, and return the work to the student. It removes a lot of the administrative overhead of grading, and works very well for both writing and for traditional STEM problem solving assignments. It also works well for take-home exams.  You really do want a tablet with decent pen input though – iPad Pro, Surface Pro, some Samsung tablets, some convertible laptops all work well. Not a cheap setup, but we’ve been able to reduce the number of graders and readers doing this becuase a surprising amount of their workload is actually just taking a stack of paper assignments and sorting them, etc. and here the computer does all of that adminsitrative stuff for you and allows everyone to focus on assessment and grading.

Summative Assessment

Here’s where things get hard. Test taking services like ProctorU are appealing and do work pretty well in most situations, but have a few drawbacks you should consider. These services work by having students install a piece of software on their Mac or PC that takes control of the computer, preventing students from switching into other apps. It also take over their microphone and camera so that a person at a workstation can monitor the student, just as you do when proctoring an exam. The student needs to show the proctor they have no study aids around, that there is nobody else in the room with them and the proctor enforces a time limit on the exam. The exam is in a web browser and students submit their answers online, which you get in electronic form. The caveats:

1) I do not think they can scale to the current situation. Unlike Zoom which is a matter of spinning up new servers, ProctorU and similar services need to have a person monitoring students – they usually monitor roughly a dozen students at time. I’m skeptical they can staff up and add workstations for the current situation given that almost everyone holds exams in the same few weeks. I would do extra effort to ensure they can handle your course.

2) It works well for multiple choice, short answer, essay – things that can either be easily typed or run through a scantron. It does not work well for problem solving, equations, sketching a diagram, etc. We have worked around that by having the student type in the final answer to each problem, and then taking a picture of their work product with their phone as I describe above and upload that with the exam. They have to do this within 15 minutes of completing the exam. It works, but we’ve never tried it a scale more than a few dozen students, and you don’t get the benefit of easy organization of work materials that your LMS offers.

3) It costs $15-$30 per exam. This is a serious issue at my institution where we have a tremendous number of low income students and being a public, we don’t spring unexpected costs on them. Putting out up to $120 for a set of four finals is something we don’t ask students to do.

We’re advising switching to a paper/project final if you’re about to start a new quarter. If you can make the quiz tool in Canvas work for your final, that’s another good option. Otherwise we’re advising designing an open-book final that students upload through the LMS as a PDF. You may still want a timed final during your scheduled final exam window, and for our instructors they can still do that, but we ask them to give students some leeway on time due to problem with uploading, etc. For project courses we’re adapting an existing strategy that we use. Our project teams normally make a weekly 2 minute presentation on the status of their project, what they did in the last week, and what they are working on in the next week, and noting any new problems that developed. It’s designed to be short so they’ll have to actually put effort into it since they can’t just ramble, and the instructor has a few minutes to ask questions. It’s our way of keeping projects on track. We’re expanding that concept to the final project – students will either put together a video showing their project, addressing specific requirements as part of the course, or doing an interactive Zoom presentation where the instructor can ask questions. The former for larger courses, the latter for smaller ones. Basically, an oral exam. My son is currently doing an animation in Blender illustrating how his project works. You’ll be shocked at the skills your students have if you give them room to be creative.

There’s a lot of other cool ideas and services out there, but they require a lot more prepration and rethinking of how a course is taught. Continuous assessment is the future in a lot of areas, and I’m a big fan, but that’s for another day.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Another Scott
  • Avalune
  • Brachiator
  • cckids
  • Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
  • Kent
  • Lyrebird
  • mali muso
  • Martin
  • Mary G
  • Old Dan and Little Ann
  • Sab
  • trollhattan
  • WaterGirl
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    28Comments

    2. 2.

      Avalune

      So at my university I’m in this weird hybrid support system where I’m basically covering three positions in some capacity. One of those positions is a proctor in our testing center. A lot of people struggle with the online test proctoring for various reasons – lack of camera, cats, kids, whatever, not even getting to cost. It will be interesting as this goes on to see how we handle that. I know that we get a fair amount of income for providing proctor services for the government and other companies, so we’re taking a hit on that while we’re closed too.

      I don’t have anything to add about blackboard except I’m glad I took a support position instead of an adjunct position this time. :-P

      Good write up though!

      Reply
    3. 3.

      mali muso

      I’ll be very curious to see how our health professions that have to prep students for standardized licensure (ie. NCLEX) exams handle all of this.

      I’ve been using Canvas for a few years and the speed grader for all of them, but I didn’t know you could set it up to be able to mark papers using an iPad.  The things you learn here…

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Sab

      That dachsund looks like I imagine my sister looked when they told her she had to distance teach.  Easy for me to laugh because I don’t teach.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Martin

      So, our distance learning efforts are a bit hosed given that we didn’t anticipate faculty not being able to go to their offices, and we didn’t think we’d get so locked down that we couldn’t hold 20 person labs. So, we’re trying to figure out where to go. Finals this week, spring break next, so we’re only slightly hair on fire.

      We’re trying to sort out the guidance on essential research and how to mesh those with local health policies.

      And I’ll invite anything related to coronavirus. Though Italy’s fatalities were still up quite a bit and look terrible, they’re continuing to fall off the trendline and are now on a more gentle exponential curve than the US is, where we were consistently doing better than them. If this trend continues, it’ll be roughly another week before it’s obviously not exponential any longer. It might be faster than that if we haven’t seen the benefits of the later lockdowns, and it may not reach that point at all, but it’s been 4 straight days of increasing improvements.

      My models aren’t designed to look beyond the inflection point when herd immunity kicks in, or a vaccine, or just massively aggressive isolating, so I can’t really forecast where this is headed for them, but I think it may not be until nearly 10K fatalities before the daily fatalities are lower than the day before. meaning they could drift up to 20K, or if they really halted the spread it could fall off even faster. That’s just too far ahead to do more than guess at possibilities.

      The US had a bad day after a kind of okay day yesterday.

      What I can’t tell yet is which of Italy’s actions were the trigger, so I have no real insight on when the US might bend, but I’m guessing we’ll not see it until we cross 1000 fatalities. Hopefully it won’t be longer than that. Guessing we’ll hit 1000 8 days from now.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Another Scott

      Having watched the House floor obsessively for years, my prediction is that we’re about to see a flurry of members test positive. https://t.co/US7CIp7LTA— Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) March 18, 2020

      I'm feeling much better. However, it's important that everyone take this seriously and follow @CDCgov guidelines in order to avoid getting sick & mitigate the spread of this virus. We must continue to work together to emerge stronger as a country during these trying times. pic.twitter.com/g5W5vSQIyH— Mario Diaz-Balart (@MarioDB) March 18, 2020

      Diaz-Balart has tested positive.

      The House, Senate, White House, etc., all need to have procedures in place to do remote work.

      Weeks ago.

      (sigh)

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      OT, but I have to get this off my chest. Many of you know I work in a supermarket as a cashier. There are three confirmed cases now in my county. I’m planning on taking a leave of absence from my job and quitting if necessary. I can’t in good conscience go to work in what are in my opinion unsafe working conditions. I don’t feel safe going to work and being exposed to this virus. We’re less than six feet from customers at the registers. My union contract doesn’t even allow us to get hazard pay (which was apparently in past contracts)

      My parents are both nearly 60; my father had stents placed 10 years ago and he has (controlled) hypertension.

      I understand we have important jobs, but I don’t feel it’s worth risking my parents’ health for little pay and no protection whatsoever. My employer won’t pay for hospitalization or god forbid funeral costs. I can weather the next few months on my savings and my parents’ help. I should add both of my parents don’t want me to work either

      Do you all think I’m doing the right thing?

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Old Dan and Little Ann

      I had an issue today with a student losing access to an online platform that was being used daily.  The two of us had a Zoom meeting and she was able to screen share with me so I could walk her through the steps to get back on the other platform.  I was pleased as punch. That was the highlight of my day.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      trollhattan

      My kid’s HS German teacher is ON THIS and today sent everybody a shot of her at her home office desk rocking four displays. She’s the Germaniest German I’ve ever met and the kids love her (most of them, because kids). TBF she’s legit adorable and loves what she does.

      The others are kicking out this or that assignment too, and kiddo is sufficiently bored/motivated to keep on task. I’ll be dazzled if they resume school, don’t think it’s in the cards. But there’s a looming AP test suite so how do they accommodate that?

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Brachiator

      @Martin:

      One of the simplest solution is to have students take a photo with their phone, convert it to a PDF and then upload it through your LMS (Canvas, Blackboard, etc.)

      I just find it fascinating how these remote teaching/learning systems work.

      But this bit assumes that all the students can also afford a smartphone. Or, if they are given or at least get access to a Chromebook or other laptop, can they also use the camera on the laptop for this?

      Might be too obvious a question, but I was thinking how to insure that all students have equivalent equipment?

      This may not be an issue for colleges, but for lower level schools trying to deploy these tools, I don’t know.

       

      ETA: I was reading some story about some group deliberately down rating Zoom in the app store.  Weird that anyone would spend time trying to create problems related to this stuff.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Another Scott

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): The following is just my – some random guy on the Internet – opinion.  You need to do what you think is right based on your reading of the situation, input from people you know and respect, etc.

      WHO:

      Wash your hands frequently

      Regularly and thoroughly clean your hands with an alcohol-based hand rub or wash them with soap and water.

      Why? Washing your hands with soap and water or using alcohol-based hand rub kills viruses that may be on your hands.

      Maintain social distancing

      Maintain at least 1 metre (3 feet) distance between yourself and anyone who is coughing or sneezing.

      Why? When someone coughs or sneezes they spray small liquid droplets from their nose or mouth which may contain virus. If you are too close, you can breathe in the droplets, including the COVID-19 virus if the person coughing has the disease.

      Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth

      Why? Hands touch many surfaces and can pick up viruses. Once contaminated, hands can transfer the virus to your eyes, nose or mouth. From there, the virus can enter your body and can make you sick.

      Practice respiratory hygiene

      Make sure you, and the people around you, follow good respiratory hygiene. This means covering your mouth and nose with your bent elbow or tissue when you cough or sneeze. Then dispose of the used tissue immediately.

      Why? Droplets spread virus. By following good respiratory hygiene you protect the people around you from viruses such as cold, flu and COVID-19.

      If you have fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical care early

      Stay home if you feel unwell. If you have a fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical attention and call in advance. Follow the directions of your local health authority.

      Why? National and local authorities will have the most up to date information on the situation in your area. Calling in advance will allow your health care provider to quickly direct you to the right health facility. This will also protect you and help prevent spread of viruses and other infections.

      Stay informed and follow advice given by your healthcare provider

      Stay informed on the latest developments about COVID-19. Follow advice given by your healthcare provider, your national and local public health authority or your employer on how to protect yourself and others from COVID-19.

      Why? National and local authorities will have the most up to date information on whether COVID-19 is spreading in your area. They are best placed to advise on what people in your area should be doing to protect themselves.

      Protection measures for persons who are in or have recently visited (past 14 days) areas where COVID-19 is spreading

      Follow the guidance outlined above.

      Stay at home if you begin to feel unwell, even with mild symptoms such as headache and slight runny nose, until you recover. Why? Avoiding contact with others and visits to medical facilities will allow these facilities to operate more effectively and help protect you and others from possible COVID-19 and other viruses.

      If you develop fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical advice promptly as this may be due to a respiratory infection or other serious condition. Call in advance and tell your provider of any recent travel or contact with travelers.
      Why? Calling in advance will allow your health care provider to quickly direct you to the right health facility. This will also help to prevent possible spread of COVID-19 and other viruses.

      Because there is insufficient testing in the US (though it is – finally – starting to ramp up), one has to assume that the virus could potentially be anywhere.

      But that does not mean that you are doomed to be infected if you continue working.

      Wash your hands. If you can’t, use a hand sanitizer. Don’t touch your face unless just after you have washed your hands.

      Keep away from people who are coughing or sneezing. Even though it is most likely allergies, etc., you need to keep your distance if someone seems sick. Don’t take a chance.

      Etc. Follow the WHO information above.

      Checkout clerks around here wear gloves. Is than an option for you?

      You’re doing an important job. It may be very difficult to find a different job for months – look before you leap. See what your colleagues say – maybe you can get management to be more responsive to your concerns? If you feel that you have no choice, then do what you need to do for your peace of mind and overall health. But try to consider all the implications (staying or going).

      My $0.02. Good luck.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Kent

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka):

      OT, but I have to get this off my chest. Many of you know I work in a supermarket as a cashier. There are three confirmed cases now in my county. I’m planning on taking a leave of absence from my job and quitting if necessary. I can’t in good conscience go to work in what are in my opinion unsafe working conditions. I don’t feel safe going to work and being exposed to this virus. We’re less than six feet from customers at the registers. My union contract doesn’t even allow us to get hazard pay (which was apparently in past contracts)

      My parents are both nearly 60; my father had stents placed 10 years ago and he has (controlled) hypertension.

      I understand we have important jobs, but I don’t feel it’s worth risking my parents’ health for little pay and no protection whatsoever. My employer won’t pay for hospitalization or god forbid funeral costs. I can weather the next few months on my savings and my parents’ help. I should add both of my parents don’t want me to work either

      Do you all think I’m doing the right thing?

      Here in the Portland area the grocery chains are hiring like crazy.  It’s not like you are a trained respiratory therapist walking away from a hospital job running ventilators.    There are thousands of newly unemployed people who will be looking for your job.  So it will get filled.  Only real question is if you can afford to do it.  And how long it will take you to find something else in this economy.  That could be a LONG time.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Avalune

      @Brachiator: Def an issue for community college students. They rely heavily on the library in town (closed) and the library at school (closed) to get their work done. Most have phones but phones aren’t very well equipped for this obviously.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      cckids

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): You need to do what is best for you and for your family. Given your situation, I’d say yes.  Going by your comments here, this has obviously been weighing on you, and you deserve some peace. I hope your employer will work with you.

      As a fellow cashier, I entirely understand how you feel. It’s most definitely not safe distancing, nor do we get to wash our hands nearly enough. I’m not in a financial place that allows me to quit, so I’m just doing my best.

      I’ve got a bit of a fatalistic view, I suppose. Living for 7 years with my son having 3 different antibiotic-resistant bugs, hearing continually that he could go at any time, I guess my lifetime stress quotient has been reached long ago. I take all possible precautions, but que sera, sera. I’m not minimizing, I’m just numb.

      But Goku, please know that I wish you the best. Find your peace!

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Mary G

      @Kent: That was going to be my advice to Goku as well. If he can afford to quit, he should. He’s just short of graduating nursing school. We need those more.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Another Scott:

      I get what you’re saying. I’m doing pretty much all of those things. I’m wearing gloves when I can. It’s just my parents feel strongly about this. And I still live under their roof, y’know? This is a respiratory illness. Handwashing isn’t all there is. At best, I’m maybe 2 feet away from customers in front of me. There’s still be people behind me in another line. And a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine has found that COVID-19 can remain infectious in the air for 3 hours

      I’m not the only person at work who feels this way and I tried discussing it with store leadership; I was largely brushed off, imo.

      “We’re all in the same boat”. Um no we’re not, HR witch. You’re in your office upstairs away from the unwashed masses.

      Unfortunately, there’s no penalties for call-offs right now”.

      We’re too close to customers. The panic buying has lessened, but it’s still been very busy and doesn’t help matters.

      We’re just as much risks to our customers as they are to us. The median age of my county is 43.5 or so. Compared to 38 nationwide. A lot of customers are older. This is a clusterfuck

      They can’t fucking fire me for feeling unsafe and working in unsafe working conditions. I’ll use the grievance procedure and dig in my heels if I have to.

      I hope I’ll be graduating this May and getting my RN license. Granted, it’ll be more dangerous at least I’ll be getting better pay for it.

      I’m planning on requesting a LOA. It’ll only be for 30 days but it’ll be better than nothing. I will still take 2 weeks probably to be processed

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Martin

      @Avalune: A number of years ago I led an institutional push to develop in-house assessment platforms. It’s absurd that we’re paying a 3rd party for this. And it was kind of okay while ALEKS was independent as it was developed at my institution and we had a very good relationship with them (as well as held some of their patents), but their sale to McGraw Hill has really reduced the utility of the platform for us.

      The push failed when circumstances overwhelmed the group I was putting together, some restructuring, unexpected losses to other institutions, etc. but the institution accepted the benefit of doing this, so I’m going to try and make another run at it here. Ideally we would develop this systemwide and then open it up to the other two public systems in the state, and go from there.

      Our justification is that assessment should be a core competency of educational institutions and that we shouldn’t have to pay others to do this for us, and that traditional high stakes testing fails pretty miserably once you leave the traditional instructional model.

      Our proposal is to build frameworks for continuous assessment, with online, unproctored summative assessment. That’s met with a lot of skepticism because proctoring is seen as critical, but proctoring is also needed because assessment is too infrequent, meaning that it’s relatively inexpensive to cheat. We’ve seen a big increase in the shift from per-test cheating to per-class cheating, basically acquiring a fake student ID and paying another student to complete the entire course, rather than just sitting for a test. Larger classes and worse instructor/student relationships definitely feeds into this. Our plan is to substantially increase the rate of assessment to make it increasingly expensive to do this, and to integrate assessment across courses to make it harder for a student to cheat in Econ 101 and not get caught in Econ 102.

      By collecting the formative assessment data and being clever about how it feeds into the summative assessment, we can effectively predict the student performance on the summative assessment, making it fairly reliable at catching cheating, except in the case of a student paid to do the entire course. And if we do this in an integrated way we can do that across courses as well.

      So, we’ll see where things go, but this is an opportunity for change.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Martin

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): I think you need to do what you feel is right. You are not obligated to sacrifice your parents if that’s what you feel is happening. Your employer has options that they can choose to employ or not. That includes things like hazard pay and protective gear, but also closing the store to customers moving to delivery only with online payment so you don’t need to interact with others.

      Why do you think Amazon is hiring 100,000 people? They’re surely planning on doing that at Whole Foods, among other things.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Sab

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): Normally Imwould say wimp, but you are nursing and cashier, and those two don’t mix.

      Huge issue in my family. I do tax prep and my bosses, who I normally hugely admire, have apparently been watching Faux. My sister has a Chinese husband and they are pretty good at pandemic prep.

      So I have been concerned since January. Doing usual flu season prep, wildly handwashing etc.

      My office has been completely fucking oblivious. Laughed at me for the last month. Wanted to have a fucking birthday party in the conference room. It was cancelled but they still tried to have a tiny party in the hall with danishes and people singing. Nobody much went and the infected danishes are languishing in the break room.

      And clients back from their cruises are wandering the halls. Me being a faithful employee has put a severe strain on my marriage. Our receptionist agrees.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Lyrebird

      @Avalune@Brachiator:

      But this bit assumes that all the students can also afford a smartphone.

      So far as I know, and at the moment I have a pretty accurate picture, I have some students with a smartphone but no computer, and no students with no smartphone.

      I have a few students using a Chromebook, which handles some things easily, but if they’re struggling to click the right buttons to get into a Zoom meeting, no way will they get through the hoops involved to maybe be able to install R Studio on it.

      Anyone know how to get Zoom to behave better when you are sharing your screen to teach how to use a program with pop-ups, like a big stats package?

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Brachiator

      @Sab:

      Huge issue in my family. I do tax prep and my bosses, who I normally hugely admire, have apparently been watching Faux.

      I was wondering today whether tax preparers who do face to face tax prep were seeing any slowdown in business; and also what steps they are taking to deal with virus related issues.

      ETA: related to the topic, I know some preparers use remote office tools in their offices, although maybe not on the same level as educators.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Martin

      @Old Dan and Little Ann: I really do like Zoom a lot. I think they’ve done a great job. We first started using it to do interviews of foreign students so we could do an informal assessment of their english proficiency (given that cheating on the TOEFL is pervasive). A 5 minute causal interview will tell you all you need to know – do they understand idioms, are their answers canned, etc.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.