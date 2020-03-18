The Pentagon is preparing Navy hospital ships in the even that coastal hospitals get overwhelmed https://t.co/v7xbz74FwB — Blake 'Don't Touch Your Face' News (@blakehounshell) March 17, 2020

Breaking: @VP Pence says federal government asking construction companies to donate N95 respirator masks to hospitals and hold off on ordering more — Josh Lederman (@JoshNBCNews) March 17, 2020

This is how behind the U.S. is in coronavirus testinghttps://t.co/b3uofYfkfD — The New York Times (@nytimes) March 17, 2020

This is the key takeaway: the more testing you do, the less social distancing you have to do, because you can identify and isolate the people who are sick, rather than forcing everyone to isolate. And the US is still at a point where widespread testing would be useful. https://t.co/48qwQuqWlW — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) March 18, 2020

If the number of positives *as a share of total tests* declines (e.g. 9% of tests are coming up positive when 12% were before) that's *mildly* positive. But it's also something we should expect to see because with more tests, we can test people who are less likely to be positive. — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) March 17, 2020

Trump's administration is pushing to use the coronavirus pandemic to accomplish some of the tough immigration restrictions hardliners have struggled to put into practice since Trump took office, including blocking entry to asylum seekers, US officials say https://t.co/kc6wd8ixWn — CNN (@CNN) March 18, 2020

Coronavirus will decimate refugee communities. Millions live in overcrowded, unsanitary camps with little health care. Iran, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Greece, Syria, Yemen etc -"the consequences will be devastating"- @NRC_Egeland https://t.co/fyFgwmylpL — Liz Sly (@LizSly) March 17, 2020

Finally UK, EU, US moving to lockdown & suppress the epidemic. Major battles still to be fought. But if successful, next question will be, how to get out of lockdown without a new epidemic. If you have spare mental cycles, please start thinking about that. Good place to start… https://t.co/AQx1X2eoeg — Alistair Miles (@alimanfoo) March 17, 2020

Two hours. That’s all the time medical teams in Singapore are given to uncover the first details of how patients contracted the coronavirus and which people they might infect. The nation’s strategy provides a model for keeping the epidemic at bay. https://t.co/SgbWyO9FqN — The New York Times (@nytimes) March 18, 2020

From the Chinese and the early Italian numbers (the lockdown of an initial 50,000 people), it takes some two-three weeks of lag and startling rises before the numbers start to fall again. Fingers crossed. https://t.co/UcrGkNYPTg — James Palmer (@BeijingPalmer) March 17, 2020





this, with caveats – strong measures are still in place, Wuhan is still entirely locked down, and there's incentives to under-report. Let's hope. https://t.co/W52AANM5d1 — James Palmer (@BeijingPalmer) March 17, 2020

You are less likely to have heard that she is now under criminal investigation in China. https://t.co/dw1y7ELvTe — China Law Translate / Jeremy Daum (@ChinaLawTransl8) March 17, 2020

'We need foreigners to start buying stuff again before thousand of factories close. What should we do?'

'Remind them the CCP can shut down your business at any moment?'

'Good. Pang?'

'You know how they like the perceived certainty of Hong Kong? What if we took that away?' https://t.co/uwrKKMqTfc — 茶馬 (@CoalhadaTM) March 18, 2020

Domestic communications proved deadly for Wuhan. Did America stay open for business too long because of similarly bad policy? New piece by me discusses this https://t.co/aLwLzS17sX — Rui Zhong 钟瑞 (@rzhongnotes) March 18, 2020

Remember all the hot takes early on in the epidemic in the Anglophone press that the CCP would surely collapse? China has a worse information ecosystem and a hubristic deterministic ideology, so expect the same about the US now that country is going to be hit. https://t.co/hzGXFhKLRS — Sense Hofstede (@sehof) March 18, 2020

Coronavirus caused dramatic collapse in China’s economy, in warning to rest of world https://t.co/OG55Mbqn0b — SCMP News (@SCMPNews) March 16, 2020

China getting back to work FedEx says… -Demand rebounded more than expected

-65-70% of small business operating again

-90-95% of large manufacturers operating — Jonathan Ferro (@FerroTV) March 17, 2020

So much for "no significant outbreak in Russia" https://t.co/ebOWzkQkJN — staying home stan account (@Convolutedname) March 17, 2020

I was washing my hands in a public toilet in Moscow when a middle-aged security guard exited a cubicle and began washing his. “We’ll all fucking die from this virus, blyat,” he said. “Only Putin will survive blyat.” Little panic in Russia’s capital, but fatalism is alive & well — Matthew Luxmoore (@mjluxmoore) March 17, 2020

Putin: – Russians must not waste money stocking up, there are no shortages!

*shows off technological center thingie with video survellance of store shelves*

Russians: – Uh-huh

*dash to nearest supermarket*

(photo taken by a colleague) pic.twitter.com/HFdBEp92ea — Maria Antonova (@mashant) March 17, 2020

Coronavirus will single-strandedly reverse years of commendable Russian progress in reducing alcohol consumption. https://t.co/v2RyL2Jkwo — Mig Greengard (@chessninja) March 17, 2020

In case you are wondering what Russia is up to in these troubled times. https://t.co/YYZxIO0XpN — Slava Malamud (@SlavaMalamud) March 18, 2020

Employees in the private-sectors in #SaudiArabia will work remotely for the next 15 days as regulations are implemented to curb the spread of #coronavirus https://t.co/qd7kekap7y — Arab News (@arabnews) March 18, 2020