From ABC News:

The American Red Cross said they’re now facing a “severe blood shortage,” as blood drives across the country continue to be cancelled as concerns over the novel coronavirus pandemic grow…. As of Tuesday morning, nearly 2,700 Red Cross blood drives in the U.S. have been cancelled, resulting in approximately 86,000 fewer blood donations, according to a statement from the organization….

If you are capable of safely donating blood and you are in a low risk group regarding COVID-19, please find a way to make a donation this weekend. I’m scheduled to donate a pint on Thursday morning. It will be an excellent excuse for a face to face conversation with people that I am not related to.

We’re in this together, so let’s start bleeding.