Blood needed

by | 39 Comments

This post is in: ,

From ABC News:

The American Red Cross said they’re now facing a “severe blood shortage,” as blood drives across the country continue to be cancelled as concerns over the novel coronavirus pandemic grow….

As of Tuesday morning, nearly 2,700 Red Cross blood drives in the U.S. have been cancelled, resulting in approximately 86,000 fewer blood donations, according to a statement from the organization….

If you are capable of safely donating blood and you are in a low risk group regarding COVID-19, please find a way to make a donation this weekend.  I’m scheduled to donate a pint on Thursday morning.  It will be an excellent excuse for a face to face conversation with people that I am not related to.

We’re in this together, so let’s start bleeding.

 

 

 

    39Comments

    2. 2.

      Roger Moore

      Please note that other blood products- platelets, plasma, etc.- can be even more valuable, and you’re eligible to donate more frequently than whole blood.  They typically take longer to donate, but these days plenty of people will have the time.  And donating blood or blood products is a great excuse to get out of the house if you’re feeling cooped up.  I donated platelets last Thursday, so I’m not eligible to donate this weekend, but I am scheduled to donate next Thursday.

      Also, too, if you’re eligible (under 40 and in good enough health to donate blood), you should sign up with Be The Match.  Your chances of being called to donate are slim, but if you are called it’s a unique opportunity to save a life.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      not_a_cylon

      Schedule an appointment! I naively walked in last saturday, and was told the wait would have been up to 2hrs as they prioritize existing appointments over walk-ins. I scheduled while I was there, and will be donating blood Thursday night.

      Reply
    catclub

      catclub

      I gave about march 5. I know my next eligible is cinco de mayo.

       

      Anybody else get the hard sell to give platelets via the filtering machine? I hated it.

      I think I did it at least twice, though.

      My BP is fairly low, and it would regularly alarm on low suction, unless I furiously pumped the

      stress ball.

       

      I went back to regular whole blood donation. Also 3 times faster.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Roger Moore

      @Major Major Major Major:

      You’re still not allowed to donate if you’ve had sex with another man in the past 12 months.  You’re also not allowed to donate if you’ve lived for more than 3 months in the UK between 1980 and 1996, more than 5 years in Europe after 1980, have traveled to an area with endemic malaria in the past 3 years, or have had a tattoo or piercing in the past 12 months.  There are also a whole bunch of drugs that prevent you from donating for various lengths of time after taking them, anywhere from a few days to the rest of your life.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Jeffro

      Thanks for the prompt – just made an appointment and I guess I’m not the only one, the soonest they could get me in is next Thursday(!)

      Red Cross, c’mon man, you can use my garage if you want a non-hospital/non-ER site to do one of these things!

      But still.  Thanks David!

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Cermet

      I would seriously consider donnating platlets (and glad to hear about someone doing that!) but being over 60, currently shouldn’t be out there. Aside, I’ve donnate many times (whole blood) since I was 18.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      different-church-lady

      How the fuck am I supposed to donate blood when I’M NOT ALLOWED TO TOUCH A GODDAMNED THING OUTSIDE OF MY FRONT DOOR?!?

      Reply
    14. 14.

      The Dangerman

      I’ve donated quite a lot over the years; used to do challenges on who gets the bag filled first. I almost always won. I drain like a madman if they get the vein…

      …but I wonder if the medicine I am on DQ’s me? If anyone has any great links on what medicines DQ a person I, like Ross Perot, am all ears (truth, especially after going Kojak yesterday).

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Roger Moore

      @catclub:

      Anybody else get the hard sell to give platelets via the filtering machine? I hated it.

      I think I did it at least twice, though.

      I got the hard sell until I finally gave in.  I can do two units in about 2 hours.  I also have problems with the machine alarming, mostly because I have side veins*.  I find that pumping my hand does very little to help with the alarms.  The nurses actually discourage me from pumping too hard, since they say tensing up the muscles can close off the vein.  Instead, they keep my arm warm and turn down the flow rate.  The apheresis nurses at my work are really good at what they do.  At any rate, I’ve toughed it out through about 140 donations.

      *Some people have a single, large vein in the hollow of their elbow, and others have two smaller veins on either side.  The large vein makes for easier donations.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      dimmsdale

      How the hell do you know if you’re in a “low risk” group? It seems like every day I read something suggesting there ain’t no such animal; previously healthy people catch it and it can be bad, YOUNG people can catch it and it can be bad, athletes can catch it and it can be…etc etc etc.

      Makes me feel better to know the blood centers are busy–I stopped off at one last Thursday without an appointment, waited for over an hour to be seen, only to be turned away because my iron was too low. So now I’m working on that.

      I suppose the idea is for each of us to flatten the curve as best we can, but assume that sooner or later, we’ll either get it, or (if lucky) either miss it or get a mild version.

      Stay safe, everybody.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      debbie

      @Roger Moore:

      Arthritis-type drugs and blood thinners. They don’t want anyone with autoimmune disorders. If you have asthma, it has to be “well controlled.” Not sure how they define that. Four strikes, so I’m out.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Roger Moore

      @debbie:

      It’s not the autoimmune disorders they’re worried about.  They don’t want blood that’s full of blood thinners, since they really want the blood to be able to clot, and many anti-inflammatory drugs are also anticoagulants (e.g. aspirin).  There are also a bunch of drugs for skin conditions that are teratogens, and they don’t want to infuse those into a pregnant woman.  And there are a few oddballs like bovine insulin from the UK and growth hormone from human cadavers, which might contain prions.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Al Z.

      I donate every 8 weeks. I think I’m eligible again on March 24th. Hopefully I can stay well another week. I wonder if they are doing any screening for corona since some donors may be symptom free?

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Sure Lurkalot

      I wish I could donate, especially my O-, but I currently don’t weigh enough and the Covid anxiety isn’t helping that.

      Grateful that you posted this and for all you who donated blood products.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Roger Moore

      @Al Z.:

      I wonder if they are doing any screening for corona since some donors may be symptom free?

      The last time I donated, they only asked questions about exposure and symptoms.  They checked my temperature, but they always do that anyway.  They still don’t have enough test kits to test anyone but the highest priority patients, much less every blood donor.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Mary G

      My rheumatoid arthritis rules me out for life. I admire all of you so much for your devotion. I have to have transfusions after surgery and have had a lot of surgeries, so thank you for saving my life.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      captnkurt

      Considering donating, but are they testing incoming blood for COVID? What if I am in the asymptomatic phase and don’t know?

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Percysowner

      I can’t donate. 1) I’m over 65, so I’m a high risk group. 2) A few years ago I donated and got a false positive on the HIV test. My doctor double checked and it WAS false, but once that happens you are out forever. I’ll talk to my kids about donating.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      WaterGirl

      @captnkurt: I read that they are not testing for COVID-19 for blood donations.  I also read that it is not transferred through blood, but I don’t have a link to verify that, so take it for what that’s worth.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      debbie

      @Roger Moore:

      Most autoimmune disorders also involve anemia which is disqualifying. Plus science still isn’t totally sure of all of the effects autoimmune disorders may have on a body.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Mo Salad

      My blood donation CSB. Gave about 8 years ago. A couple of weeks earlier, I had had a one-off 24 hour bug, ran a fever, threw on some sweatclothes and buried myself in blankets. Figured I had fought something off, no big deal.

      So I ended up getting a call from the County Health department. They had to toss my blood since it tested positive for West Nile. I took the follow up tests and got cleared to give again a year or two later. Haven’t given since. I guess I should set something up for after tax season.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Al Z.

      @WaterGirl: according the Red Cross website

      The top priority of the Red Cross is the safety of our donors, volunteers, employees and blood recipients, and we are committed to transparency with the American public during this evolving public health emergency. There are no data or evidence that this coronavirus can be transmissible by blood transfusion, and there have been no reported cases worldwide of transmissions for any respiratory virus including this coronavirus.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Avalune

      😑 I want to help but as I’ve said before  – I lived in the U.K. within the last five years and sustained in Europe for too long to be permitted. I try when we have them at my work and they kick me out.

      Reply

