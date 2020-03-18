Andrew Cuomo:

Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an Executive Order on Monday allowing New York to increase hospital surge capacity to prepare for an expected deluge of patients with the novel coronavirus. […] The state will organize the National Guard and work with building unions and private developers to find existing facilities — such as college dormitories and former nursing homes — that can be converted to backup medical facilities, Cuomo said in a release.

Kevin Drum:

Job 1 right now is the construction of more hospital capacity.

Here’s my question: Who’s going to staff those hospitals? And where is the equipment going to come from?

I’m not trying to be negative or panicky. Patients on ventilators require a large staff of medical professionals to monitor and treat them. Has anyone seen a plan to, say, take half of the dermatologists, orthopedic surgeons and plastic surgeons in a city and give them a refresher on intensive care? How about recruiting large numbers of young people for intensive paramedic training (assessment, starting IVs, etc.) ? If we had a functional President, I imagine that he or she would be talking to all the US-based medical equipment companies and supply companies to make sure they have everything they need to manufacturer mass quantities of a targeted set of equipment and supplies, with the military helping if necessary.

We have the resources to do almost anything, but has anyone seen more than a statement that we need more beds?