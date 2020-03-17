Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Tuesday Morning Open Thread: Happy St. Pat’s

Just in case anyone was missing the tuneless, convivial drunks of yesteryears… this could the soundtrack of my Irish-American Bronx childhood, if you added more puking noises and some extremely random profanity.

My attention has been divided for the last several days, because while I have serious credentials as an aspiring agoraphobe, the Spousal Unit’s company just switched to work-from-home on Friday. And like many Virgos faced with a change in routine, it takes him a while to adapt. I love the man dearly, but it’s a good thing our tiny house has four separate levels and a yard, ifyouknowwhatImean — those of you in long-term relationships are nodding along…

Also, it’s allergy season here! Death to all polleniferous junipers!

Excellent Democratic messaging!

Repub rebuttal:

