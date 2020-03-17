Times are tough right now, and we all need a good laugh, I hope this helps Happy #StPatricksDay Everyone! ☘️ Have fun, but please be safe! pic.twitter.com/tHf9rgMNLm — Muppet History (@HistoryMuppet) March 17, 2020

Just in case anyone was missing the tuneless, convivial drunks of yesteryears… this could the soundtrack of my Irish-American Bronx childhood, if you added more puking noises and some extremely random profanity.

My attention has been divided for the last several days, because while I have serious credentials as an aspiring agoraphobe, the Spousal Unit’s company just switched to work-from-home on Friday. And like many Virgos faced with a change in routine, it takes him a while to adapt. I love the man dearly, but it’s a good thing our tiny house has four separate levels and a yard, ifyouknowwhatImean — those of you in long-term relationships are nodding along…

Also, it’s allergy season here! Death to all polleniferous junipers!

Here are the differences between typical allergy, cold and flu symptoms, and ones associated with the coronavirus. https://t.co/i9AWkvrcwO — CNN (@CNN) March 14, 2020

And certainly the data from South Korea and China is very encouraging, even if we don't quite have a sense for what the endgame is there yet. There's *maybe* a case that the number of new cases in Italy is leveling off, though we should probably wait a few more days on that. — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) March 16, 2020

Not ashamed to admit I called my therapist yesterday. After baseball I had a tough time adjusting, staying home a lot, self-worth, anxiety etc. if you’ve dealt with anxiety/depression in the past I encourage you to make arrangements now so you have someone to talk to. — dan haren (@ithrow88) March 16, 2020

Excellent Democratic messaging!

Any stimulus package should go directly to families, not ineffective tax cuts. Let's also expand Social Security checks, cancel student loan debt, & invest in affordable housing. We should learn from 2008 & fight for workers, not just Wall Street. https://t.co/VQ4BpCBOTF — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) March 16, 2020

Repub rebuttal:

YES RON THATS THE POINT pic.twitter.com/toursyHwed — Robert Jones (@stanton_jones) March 17, 2020

Amazon is planning to hire 100,000 new delivery and warehouse workers in the U.S. to meet demand as people turn to ecommerce while social distancing. Will raise pay for employees in those functions through April https://t.co/VojdjQMbXZ — Dana Mattioli (@DanaMattioli) March 16, 2020

These states have taken some action – closing schools or modest bans – but are severely lagging and have not adopted the CDC recommendation on gatherings: AR, FL, NV, SC, TN, UT, WY — Topher Spiro (@TopherSpiro) March 16, 2020

There are 16 people in this photograph https://t.co/tKDld4NOEE — Eric Haywood (@EricHaywood) March 16, 2020

coronavirus like the plague and if ur going out to bars and parties like everything is all good cause ur not part of the vulnerable population, u are the fleas. — m i t h (@ManlnTheHoody) March 16, 2020

“Health officials warn that this could become the worst influenza pandemic since 1918,” Trump’s aides were told — in a mock exercise with Obama officials three years ago. Inside Obama’s effort to prep Trump for this moment. https://t.co/PhWq7HZEnO by @nahaltoosi @dlippman and me — Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) March 16, 2020