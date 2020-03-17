Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Tuesday Evening Open Thread: Social Distancing

by | 54 Comments

That’s me right there, but not everybody is as mentally prepared for the current situation:

    54Comments

    1. 1.

      RobertDSC-iPhone 8

      One of my teammates is in the 6-county shelter in place order for the Frisco area. We were talking about it over the mic as we played our PS4 game.

      I have another teammate outside Toronto who has neighbors self-isolating voluntarily.

      My company’s executing an emergency shut down here in LA. My group is deemed essential but saying “see you when I see you” to people who are being sent home is worrying. There are people I used to see every day who are working from home.

      One at a time. That’s all I can do.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Geoduck

      Now, of all times, the city had to shut off the water supply to my dwelling to fix a leak. OK, fine, it was only for a couple of hours, and they sent a large crew to work on the problem but still…

      As for the broader picture, I was already an antisocial hermit, so my life has just contracted some more.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      FelonyGovt

      My husband and I, both over 65, are self-isolating (although we do go out for walks in our quiet neighborhood). Our adult daughter, who lives with us, is going to be working from home starting tomorrow. Sounds like an awful lot of togetherness.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      chris

      There was a tylenol/acetominephen discussion in the previous thread. From the British Medical Journal:

      Scientists and senior doctors have backed claims by France’s health minister that people showing symptoms of covid-19 should use paracetamol (acetaminophen) rather than ibuprofen, a drug they said might exacerbate the condition.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Jeffro

      LOL at the guy with the homemade “treadmill”

      Although I sure hope folks are careful while getting creative around the house like this.  Last thing anyone needs is an uptick in ER visits this month and next…

      Reply
    7. 7.

      dmsilev

      We’re sending as many people as we possibly can to work from home. Essential on-site operations are going to be at a bare minimum and with protocols to minimize “two people in one room” contacts. It’s still a transitional process (I’m on campus today, but it’s noticeably depopulated compared to yesterday, which was already almost a ghost town). We’re getting there.

      Silver lining: Hey, no line at the cafeteria for lunch!

      Reply
    8. 8.

      LuciaMia

      LOVE the homemade treadmill. I guess we’re all gonna have to get a little MacGyver-ish these days.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      dmsilev

      LA County (and I think the whole state):

      Officials also announced a moratorium on all no-fault residential and commercial evictions, starting retroactively on March 4 and lasting until May 31. Tenants will have six months after the end of the emergency proclamation to pay for lost rent, Sup. Hilda Solis said.

      Smart move. That will help a lot of people and small businesses.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Barbara

      My gym is offering customers a library of video workouts that can be streamed.  I did one today.  I felt so much better, although the feeling was fleeting.  We don’t use machines, just free weights and a few other props that you can improvise or don’t really need.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      gene108

      I need to venture out of the house to get a prescription, and some groceries.

      I don’t want to

      I am enjoying being a shut-int

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Steeplejack (sky-high wi-fi)

      (Dredged up from downstairs.)

      Okay, got the (overpriced) United wi-fi working, so I’m set. The Prosecco is flowing, and the pilot is drivin’ it like he stole it (h/t Silverman). He just said we should hit IAD about 8:50 EDT, well ahead of the scheduled 9:20.

      This is shaping up like a regular Tuesday night, except no housecat sideboard and I’m wearing tactical gear (pants!).

      Reply
    15. 15.

      HRA

      This is the third week of my being home. It is too cold to go out on the deck and we get days of rain mixed with days of barely covering the ground snow. I describe myself as retired and very busy if I am not sitting at my desktop.

      Tomorrow I will have to to the drugstore that is usually never crowded and a quick run into Marshalls for coffee, olive oil and dog treats. I will do my best to not be near too many people.

      We have 11 cases here of the virus reported. Three in their 30s have died. One current case is from my area.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      mrmoshpotato

      Jeanine Pirro, who claimed the virus was a hoax, now says "It's not a time for finger-pointing", adding, "I'd rather put on a tight dress, climb on my desk and shimmy that virus right back where it came from! Because you can't quarantine Jeanine – I'm a Fox News nutjob machine!" pic.twitter.com/BPjoKpZDbR— Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) March 17, 2020

      In all seriousness, her corpse will still be shithouse nuts.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Punchy

      So the GOP is going to back one of most socialist actions possible — direct cash to all Americans, regardless of merit, work status, race, or religion?  And no major pundit is going to call them out on this most absurd and extreme flip-flops in party policy and ideological tenets ever?  They can just pretend that helping the poors was their goal all along, and nobody is going to call a loud and angry bullshit??

      If a Dem suggested this, the run on fainting couches in DC would be a very close second only to the run on bathroom tissue.  Incredible that they can seemingly get by with this and every Fox News pundit can just pretend that this act of free monies to everyone is good, old-fashioned conservatism…..

      Reply
    19. 19.

      lamh36

      No surprise certain folks on twitter misrepresenting what Kamala Harris proposed, it was $500 A MONTH…not just the one $1000 lump sum being pushed by GOPers like Romney.

       

      Seems to me $500 a month is better than one taxed lump sum,

      Reply
    20. 20.

      lamh36

      Lordt… remind me next time I sy I’m ordering from Whole Foods, that I said I’ll never do it again.

      No sweet potatoes are NOT a good substitute for regular russet potatoes.

      If you didn’t have my Fiji Water, 2 liters of Mineral water is NOT the same damn thing.

      SMH…never again!

      Reply
    21. 21.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Punchy:

      So the GOP is going to back one of most socialist actions possible — direct cash to all Americans, regardless of merit, work status, race, or religion?  And no major pundit is going to call them out on this most absurd and extreme flip-flops in party policy and ideological tenets ever

      Nope.  Not even a peep from Trump Trash News (Fox).

      Reply
    22. 22.

      MattF

      @chris: Derek Lowe has a post about the coronavirus-angiotensin connection, and there’s a link in the comments on the post about the further connection to ibuprofen. Suffice it to say that it’s complicated.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      piratedan

      @lamh36: agreed, this has the possibility of turning into Gilligan’s Island, National Edition if not enough folks take this seriously… and it seems like a majority do, but those that don’t.. well they are rather flamboyant in taunting the karma deities.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Cacti

      Did the Soviet Union refer to their country being a large open air prison as “self-isolating”?

      It has a nice Orwellian ring to it.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      PenAndKey

      Well, shit. I just found out that my wife and crew are wrapping up operations for the next two days and then they’re all out of a job. No word yet if it’s a temporary measure because of the Wisconsin ban on getherings or not, and this comes a month before she was scheduled to go on maternity leave. We absolutely did not need that news right now.

      If you need me I’ll probably be playing games on my computer so I don’t freak out over our finances and have a nervous breakdown today.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      mrmoshpotato

      How is The The USA Today Democratic primary site not updated?  Are they taking a break before Biden’s blowout tonight?

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Sure Lurkalot

      @Barbara: That’s wonderful. I’ve done video fitness for like 25 years! It’s not for everyone and there’s the outlay for weights, bands, platform, DVD or stream, etc., but it really is a nice habit in times like these.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Major Major Major Major

      Going alright. I didn’t go outside too much anyway, lol, but my husband did, so he’s going a little stir crazy I guess. Early days, we shall see. We have lots of books and video games and streaming services!

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      I worry about my son who can’t work from home because most of his work is classified. They’re a defense contractor, so every hour has to be billed somewhere, meaning they can’t just say stay home if you need to. The best they offer is use your personal days, ie your vacation and sick days.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Brachiator

      @dmsilev:

      Officials also announced a moratorium on all no-fault residential and commercial evictions, starting retroactively on March 4 and lasting until May 31. Tenants will have six months after the end of the emergency proclamation to pay for lost rent, Sup. Hilda Solis said.

      Apparently just county wide for now.  But, as you say, a good move.

      ETA: your note also helped me find an office site for LA County news related to the virus.

      Thanks

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Tony Jay

      @Punchy:

      No, see, it’s easy.

      Democrats wanted this, right? So if Republicans do it Democrats should say thank you and shut up, or else they’re guilty of hypocrisy and/or playing politics, in which case they should be ignored. By adopting a Democratic priority Republicans are proving how non-ideological and results oriented they are, while by complaining Democrats are showing the world they’re just a bunch of partisan whiners who are never happy unless they’re unhappy about something.

      It’s a bonkers place, the mind of a high-end political pundit, but it makes sense to them…. and their accountants.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      zhena gogolia

      So I thought I was ahead of the game, and early on the CDC said use ibuprofen. So I got a bunch. I have no idea if there’s any Tylenol in the house. I think not but I’m afraid to look.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      chris

      @MattF: Thanks. I can’t take aspirin or acetominephine and I guess I’ll pass on the ibu too. Not that I’ve ever taken it for a fever before but…

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Mary G

      @lamh36: If you use Instacart it’s important that you use the option to choose replacements. The first time I ordered cherries on sale and got expensive cherry tomatoes NOT on sale taught me that!

      ETA had to add the not

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @Tony Jay:

      It’s a bonkers place, the mind of a high-end political pundit

      I think it’s even simpler than that.  Republicans are the Daddy Party.  They’re the mature, rational adults who know that tough love is the only thing that works.  Democrats are soft, emotional, goofy idealists who don’t understand the real world.  If Republicans decide to give away money to the poor, why, you know it was necessary and the right thing to do.

      It’s the logic of abusers, it’s how most of the national press views the world, and like all abusive relationships the Democrats cannot win.  Heads Republicans get the credit, Tails Democrats get the blame.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      lamh36

      @Mary G: I actually had signed up for them to message me before substituting, but it’s been busy in the lab of late, and I actually forgot I was getting a delivery today.  I actully put the order in on Saturday, but today was the first delivery date available.

       

      I’ve got a pickup order at SAMS tomorrow that I hope will be better, but still…

      Reply
    53. 53.

      PenAndKey

      @WaterGirl: She is, thankfully. She has been ever since Toys R US was murdered and she lost her longtime retail level job there. Unfortunately her current boss is in the ever sacred “too small for employees to have human rights” business category so she has no insurance or benefits and we’ve been treating the start of her maternity leave as the end of her job. This just comes a month earlier than we had planned, so I haven’t told her yet but it likely means she will need to cut her “leave” period in half unless we’re going to triage our bills.

      Just… Uggg.

      Reply

