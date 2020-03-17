Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Today in Curve Bending

I don’t have much to report. In the next few days, we’re going to have a burst of new cases acquired in the last couple weeks, so we need to wait a few more weeks to see if what we’re doing today is working. I’ve been going through my email deleting notices for plays, dinners and other events that I was thinking about attending but won’t happen now.

That said, fuck Amazon:

At a New York delivery center, Jonathan Bailey, a sortation associate, said pressure from Amazon to meet the rate at which it wants workers to fulfill orders could lead workers to ignore safe sanitary practices. If Bailey and his colleagues don’t “make rate,” managers can write that up, a blemish on their record that can make it difficult to advance at the company and can even lead to firings, Bailey said.

So even though Amazon is encouraging workers to wash their hands, it’s not giving them enough time to do so, Bailey said. The nearest bathroom is a two- to three-minute walk in each direction, reducing the amount of time he and his colleagues have to meet company shipping expectations, he said.

Trump is blathering at a press conference if you care to watch. I don’t. Open thread.

    1. 1.

      Fair Economist

      Just heard a big WHOMP here in OC CA. Everybody in the neighborhood was out trying to find out what happened. One woman out walking said it made her ears ring.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Lacuna Synecdoche

      mistermix @ Top:

      Trump is blathering at a press conference if you care to watch.

      Nah, I’ll skip it. Trump’s blathering reminds me of all the times he’s bitched about not being Time Magazine’s Person of the Year – particularly because I’m pretty sure, even 9 months out, that Time’s Person of this Year is going to be: CoVid-19.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Betty Cracker

      Mnuchin was at the press conference earlier talking about giving money away like a common Andrew Yang! I’m sure this admin will find a way to funnel it into their own pockets.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      L85NJGT

      French are claiming half of their ICU beds are under age 60. Whether that reflects a different triage prioritization, or a flattening of the curve, or what…

      Reply
    11. 11.

      MazeDancer

      @Elizabelle:

      Cheered outloud when I saw Chris Hayes retweet Cheryl, yesterday.

      Get even more famous, Cheryl, you deserve it!

      Meanwhile wondering who’ll be first up with “Quarantine Kitchen” – 450 Creative Things to do with Rice & Beans”

      HGTV? Food Network? Netflix? TaMara on YouTube?

      Reply
    14. 14.

      joel hanes

       

      This is a first report, but I’m looking for any ray of hope:

      One week after Italy’s national lockdown (8 days after the north), Italy has three days with same number of new cases. This means 5 days after lockdown cases leveled off, consistent with typical incubation period of 3-5 days.

       

      https://twitter.com/yaneerbaryam/status/1239697605606682626

      via the tweet stream of the estimable hilzoy, who sometimes reads and has on rare occasion actually commented on Balloon Juice

      IMHO, if you  just read @hilzoy without logging into twitter, and ignore all the rest of the twitterverse, you’ll be better informed.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Martin

      @L85NJGT: The misconception out of China was that people under 60 don’t need serious care – they do, they just generally don’t die from it. They’re less likely to need ICU beds, and less likely to need ventilators, and much more likely to recover.

      Willing to bet that France and Italy have a fuckton of middle age smokers in their ICUs. Should be less of a problem in much of the US.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      cckids

      Amazon is not the only place paying lip service to hand washing. I can guarantee, even though your local grocery store is putting up flyers and telling people they’re having cashiers wash their hands often, it ain’t happening. Looking at you, Kroger.

      The rush of customers is unending; we can wash hands when we get our 10-minute break, or at lunch. Never any other time. We do have hand sanitizer at the checkstands, but it’s running low; customers keep stealing it. Same for the disinfectant wipes to wipe down the carts; people have just opened the tower and stolen the roll. Repeatedly.

      And, here in Seattle/Bellevue, the crowds have taken John’s advice to heart and started clearing out the produce area daily. Potatoes, onions, celery, carrots, tomatoes and garlic are always gone by 8 p.m. And bananas. For whatever reason, always so so many bananas.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      GC

      I find these briefings worth watching at the moment.

      Warning: if you’re playing the drinking game with “this has never been done before” you should set some sort of limit in advance, short of blackout.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Martin

      @lee: I think we’re getting some real action out of some companies. Amazon is also refusing to receive products that are not household goods, medical supplies, etc.

      I mean, part of what the feds are supposed to do is logistics during something like this, and well, they aren’t. Amazon can, though. They operate at that scale. For now, let’s be thankful. If they go back to SOP after this is over, we can be critical again.

      Sometimes it takes a crisis.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      MattF

      @lee: I had to stop taking ibuprofen several months ago because of kidney problems. Ibuprofen works, but it’s not harmless, particularly when taken regularly.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Martin

      @joel hanes: Italian doctors were saying the same thing a week ago.

      We grabbed a bottle of Tylenol just in case. If it’s true, there won’t be any Tylenol to be found by the time we know it’s true.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Fauci just praised Cuomo. You can almost read trump’s mind: “Is he going to say I’m doing a terrific job?”

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Marcopolo

      @L85NJGT: Here’s an article which discusses the demographics of various countries & tries to explain why different countries are having different experiences in terms of COVID-19 infections & death rates. Worth a read. Keep in mind, the US is a country with an older pop.

      Coronavirus: Why it’s so deadly in ItalyDemographics and why they are a warning to other countries

      To make sure we are all on the same page: The case fatality rate of COVID-19 is the number of confirmed deaths due to COVID-19 divided by the total number of confirmed cases of infections with the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. The case fatality rate (CFR) should not be confused with the mortality rate or death rate (while it often is confused with them), which is simply the total number of deaths that occur during a specific time frame divided by the number of the total population at approximately the same time. Currently, we are more interested in the CFR because we see the number of cases growing and we want to know how many of these diagnosed cases will result in the death of the patients. The CFR is currently at 0.066 or 6.6% in Italy, 2.1% in France, 0.8% in South Korea, and 0.2% in Germany, according to the latest data collected by worldometer. What explains these immense differences?

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Fair Economist

      @Marcopolo: A lot of the reason Italy has a high rate is that it’s mostly only testing the symptomatic. S Korea is low for the opposite reason. There is also some real effect from Italians being so old, the second oldest nation.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Mandalay

      So Trump was hogging the limelight at the press conference with the softball questions, and then a nasty and disrespectful reporter asked him about bailouts: “I’ll let Mike take this one…“. So willing to delegate when the going gets rough.

      And while the Administration correctly talks about social distancing, at the press conference there are six or seven people permanently on camera, within six feet of each other. A real bummer, because they really could have used the conference itself to visually demonstrate that people should avoid getting unnecessarily close to each other right now.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Feathers

      @MazeDancer: The YouTuber doing Instant Pot recipes I threw into my feed coz I liked her intro videos did a “food storage” video. Note: She talks about how to cook everything in the IP, as if it were your only way to cook (RV, dorm, hotel) She also makes everything kid friendly (sweetened condensed milk in the yogurt?). I am recommending, but with caveats.

      31 CHEAP + EASY INSTANT POT FOOD STORAGE MEALS:
      https://youtu.be/bZq-_4_skSc

      Reply
    31. 31.

      La Nonna

      New cases in our nearest villages in the news today, as well as a round up of the number of local people stopped/fined for breaking quarantine by leaving home without a critical reason.  206 eu a pop, that mames an impression, we hope.  We have mail piling up at the posta privata, but it is 2 villages away and we are not supposed to leave ours, those magazines, letters, packages will just have to wait, no home delivery of post in the countryside.  Planning next trip out for groceries on Friday, busy with homemade facemasks today, they turned out great, and beautiful too.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      🐾BillinGlendaleCA

      @Mandalay:

      And while the Administration correctly talks about social distancing, at the press conference there are six or seven people permanently on camera, within six feet of each other. A real bummer, because they really could have used the conference itself to visually demonstrate that people should avoid getting unnecessarily close to each other right now.

      Yup.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Mandalay

      Trump on February 29:

      President Trump told the country there were only 15 cases of coronavirus in the US, and “within a couple days [it is] going to be down to close to zero.”

      Trump just now in the press conference:

      I felt it was a pandemic long before other people were calling it a pandemic. All you had to do was look at other countries.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      different-church-lady

      The only guy who’s going to make money during the temporary end of the world is the guy who already has more money than everyone else.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      different-church-lady

      @Mandalay: If we don’t pound him into sand with this, I don’t know what will: “Donald Trump lies about everything, but now he’s lying about our very lives.”

      Reply
    39. 39.

      different-church-lady

      @JPL: I will get a check for $1000.

      Jeff Bezos will get a check for $1000.

      I’ll end up giving my $1000 to Jeff Bezos, because it’s the only way I’ll be able to get food.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      trollhattan

      @Martin:

      I’ll pound Amazon along with everybody, but thank goodness for their infrastructure because it’s going to make this much more manageable than if it did not exist and we were instead all queuing up at fooking Walmart.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Mandalay

      Trump: “The admiral has been incredible…“.

      Either Trump can’t remember Admiral Giroir’s name, or he’s scared to pronounce it.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      cmorenc

      @joel hanes:

      That said, I have carefully checked that my household has adequate acetaminophen, and am awaiting later evidence.

      @MattF:

      @lee: I had to stop taking ibuprofen several months ago because of kidney problems. Ibuprofen works, but it’s not harmless, particularly when taken regularly.

      For some folks (e.g me) acetaminophen is utterly ineffective – it does absolutely nothing; no pain relief, no fever relief.   Ibuprofen, OTOH is *very* effective at those objectives, and at least in me, doesn’t cause the side effects (e.g. GI distress) it does in others.  And *both* acetaminophen and ibuprofen potentially can, with high enough dosage over long enough time, deleterious effects on organs such as kidneys, etc.

      During my hospitalization and recovery for knee joint replacement three years ago, the hospital and Drs kept trying to push acetaminophen on me, which I refused because for me, it carries zero benefits but all the potential side effects.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Matt McIrvin

      I have to stop myself from getting into fights with people blaming Republican idiocy on Nancy Pelosi. Which seems to be every fucking person on Twitter.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Martin

      @Marcopolo: That description isn’t quite correct. They’re describing the preliminary CFR, which is deaths/cases for a given period of time. The final CFR is only calculated after everyone has either died or recovered.

      Final CFR during the growing part of an outbreak is generally quite a bit higher than the preliminary because you’re counting people who are sick who haven’t advanced to recovery or death. IOW, you’re assuming they’ll recover when you put all of them in the denominator. In the US, our true CFR right now is 94/(94+74) = 56% because only 74 people are confirmed recovered. But our preliminary is 94/5260 = 2%. We don’t yet know what’s going to happen with the roughly 5100 cases that are still sick. The preliminary CFR should go up since we’ll move some of those denominator people into the numerator. But at the same time, because we’re shit at testing, we have no idea what the denominator actually is.

      As we move to the backend of this, the preliminary and final CFRs come into more and more agreement.

      In short, we know 94 people have died, and this isn’t getting better yet, and the president is an incompetent asshole. And that’s about it.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Elizabelle

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist:

      Trump: I’ve always known this is a pandemic.

      He is such a lying motherfucker.  November cannot come soon enough.

      Even the Foxbots, who have woken to the virus threat, might wonder how that could be and meanwhile Hannity and everyone else is scoffing at the idea.  Because they are nothing if not cheerleaders and brownnoses over at Fox.  It’s their business model for Republicans.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Matt McIrvin: Just as Obama was supposed to be able to yell at Mark Pryor and Mary Landrieu till they voted for single payer, Nancy Pelosi is a failure for not running the country through one half of the two branches that make policy.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Mandalay

      Trump is waffling on almost everything, but not this: “We’re going to help Boeing. Yeah.

      And this…. “We’ve done a great job, but we’ve done a poor job in terms of press relationships.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      hueyplong

      I don’t understand the “this hasn’t ever happened before” shit.

      By  my count, this is the 7th or 8th “hoax” he’s complained about during his squatiture in the White House.

      Surely he’s not reversing himself on whether this is a hoax.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Martin

      @cmorenc: Neither works for me. They work for fever reduction but not pain relief. I’m one of those lucky duckies that anesthetics are generally ineffective (which I didn’t discover until my mid-40s, btw – I just thought I was a wuss).

      What does work for pain relief, and better on us than the general population is opioids. I can take half the dose of an opioid based medicine, but I need double or more of non-opioid. We’re not more susceptible to addiction, it just works better for pain.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      MattF

      @Elizabelle: And it’s so obvious that Trump is the reason for the lack of test kits. You can just picture him ‘deciding’ against virus testing because it would produce bad numbers.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Elizabelle

      @MattF:   I wish he could be punished for that.

      Along with every other awful thing he has done.  This one’s gonna have a body count, though.

      Betting pool on who he will blame for not accepting the WHO kits?

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Elizabelle

      Oh gawd.  Now there is a confirmed COVID-19 case in one of the biggest retirement communities in Richmond VA.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      dimmsdale

      @lee: Yeah, I’ve gotten into the habit of shopping for stuff on Amazon, finding the item I need, and then searching for it from other sellers. Amazon is a shit company and Bezos runs it like he’s a shit human being, and there’s plenty of alternatives out there.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      jonas

      @Betty Cracker:   I’m sure this admin will find a way to funnel it into their own pockets.

      Republicans have no problem showering government largess on people — as long as they’re already rich, thereby proving they deserve it.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Elizabelle

      Oh boy.  Breaking from the WaPost.  This is a good time to get accurate news out of China.  But — Trump.

      U.S.-China media war escalates as Beijing pulls credentials for journalists at five U.S. news outlets, including The Post

      The move by Beijing follows personnel restrictions placed on Chinese media companies by the Trump administration. The Chinese order will pull the credentials within 10 days for journalists from The Washington Post, the Wall Street Journal and the New York Times whose press documents were set to expire this year. The Chinese order will designate those outlets, plus Time and Voice of America, as “foreign missions.”

      Reply
    71. 71.

      eric

      Here is an interesting (and correct take, I believe) from one of the “voting-rights” criminals in the GOP saying that only Congress and not the President can move the election day.  On fox news website….surprising that this is out there so early and with such conviction.

      Also read Tucker Carlson’s prescription for helping workers…..very through the looking glass.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Martin: Luckily, I still have a big supply of extra-super-duper-turbo-kapowie Tylenol left over from when I broke me arm last fall. Haven’t taken one since mid-November, but I’m glad it’s there if necessary.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Soprano2

      I just overheard a guy in the lunchroom going on and on about how this isn’t any worse than the flu, lots more people died of the flu, and this is all just because people want to take two weeks off work and get a check!  And yeah, Trumpie to the core.  They’re handing out bottle of hospital-type disinfectant for us to clean our desks with, so I don’t think our office is going to be closing – at least not this week. I did tell the Trumpie guy that if I had symptoms I would try to get tested, if I could, because of my husband.  That did kind of shut him up.  That gives you some idea of the kind of disinformation that’s going around, though.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      Barbara

      @different-church-lady: Said before:  Look at how much energy he used to devise a plot to extort Ukraine so he could goose his reelection chances and look at how lazy and inept he is when it comes to the health of the American people.  And the only thing that ties them together is that he’s lying about both of them throughout.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      PST

      Nothing to do with viruses, but I just read that China will expel reporters from the New York Times, Washington Post, and Wall Street Journal will be expelled in retaliation for Trump limiting the number of Chinese journalists in the United States working for certain state-controlled media outlets. That’s really hitting Trump where it hurts!

      Reply
    76. 76.

      Mel

      @joel hanes: My suspicion is that most people who are already taking or have been taking regular or large daily doses of ibuprofen, etc. are using it because they are already managing a chronic illness (esp. autoimmune or inflammatory illnesses), or recovering from an injury or a surgery. That automatically would put them at higher risk for a more serious course of illness if they contract Covid-19.

      Additionally, in treating autoimmune conditions like lupus, rheumatoid arthritis,  psoriasis, various types of arteritis, etc., ibuprofen is often used in conjunction with other medicines such as corticosteroids, methotrexate, cellcept, or biologics, all of which serve the purpose of intentionally reducing the body’s immune response.

      The French doctor’s comment is so vague as it stands as to essentially be worthless, in my opinion. We don’t have any actual data which we can use to evaluate his statement. I would want specific, data-driven answers to the following questions before I would put any faith in his comment:

      1. How many patients were supposedly impacted, and were there any patterns found in the patients’ background data (i.e. were most of the affected patients in a certain age range? was there a certain illness or condition common to the supposedly ibuprofen affected patients [like a history of smoking, or of asthma, or a history of clotting disorders, etc.], but not to Covid-19 patients in general)?

      2. were the patients already on ibuprofen or other anti-inflammatories? If so, for what reason(s)? Were the affected payients also on immunosuppressants, biologics, or immune modulators?

      3.  Were there specific, measurable effects seen only, or at a significantly higher rate, in patients taking ibuprofen versus patients of similar age and medical history who were not taking ibuprofen?

      That’s not to say that it isn’t possible that anti-inflammatories might impact the body’s response to a new virus that we still know relatively little about in terms of its complex interaction with the human immune system. It is to say that I think a lot more concrete, fact-driven information is needed to say one way or the other, and that encouraging people to avoid a medicine that in some cases is essential to managing their health care, and in other cases might be the only medicine readily available to manage fever, etc., is not a wise move on the French doctor’s part.

      So far, I haven’t seen any confirmatory data coming out of France or any mention of a suspected similar trend in other affected countries. I’m keeping my eyes open for any, as ibuprofen is part of the management plan for both a loved one’s and my autoimmune conditions. But until I see some facts and data, I’m not convinced.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      Feathers

      @Kelly: There was an article about a US mask maker. They’ve massively ramped up, are only selling to hospitals, and only to hospitals that agree to a five-year contract. Apparently, they invested in new equipment and busted ass to make all the masks needed for SARS and then had to lay off a ton of people because everybody went back to buying the cheaper masks from China.

      Reply
    80. 80.

      Shalimar

      @Mandalay: Staging on-camera events is supposedly Trump’s area of expertise, what with the successful television show and salesman personality.  These press conferences prove yet again that it isn’t.  He had nothing to do with production of The Apprentice.  He was just a very erratic actor.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @La Nonna:

      busy with homemade facemasks today, they turned out great, and beautiful too.

      Oooh! Please say more about these. And if you can, please take some photos and forward them to one of the FPs so we can all enjoy them!

      Reply
    83. 83.

      MattF

      @Barbara: From a Haberman-bylined NYT article:

      Crises are treated as day-to-day public relations problems by Mr. Trump, who thinks ahead in short increments of time and early on in his presidency told aides to consider each day as an episode in a television show. The type of long-term planning required for an unpredictable crisis like a pandemic has brought into stark relief the difficulties that Mr. Trump was bound to face in a real crisis.

      My emphasis.

      Reply
    84. 84.

      Shalimar

      @PST: If China were as vindictive as Trump, they would revoke one of Ivanka’s trademarks every time Trump calls it China Virus.

      Reply
    88. 88.

      WaterGirl

      @Martin: I saw that information last week, so I ordered some Tylenol from Amazon and shared the link here on BJ.

      I was hoping to share the links again, but I just checked and both the items are currently unavailable on Amazon.

      Reply
    89. 89.

      NotMax

      @dimmsdale

      While I don’t use Amazon for stuff which have any reasonable expectation of finding locally at a competitive price, it’s a boon for those of us out in the sticks. As for other online sources, the shipping costs to Hawaii range from eyebrow arching to ridonkulous to outright prohibitive. “Free shipping to the 48 contiguous states” offered on other sites may even be a worse encounter, an instant signal to click elsewhere.

      Reply
    90. 90.

      WaterGirl

      @NeenerNeener: I was so thrilled when I found CatCake, that I looked long and hard for a corresponding PupCake, but I was not successful in that endeavor.

      If anyone finds a PupCake anywhere, please let me know.

      I 💕CatCake.

      Reply
    91. 91.

      Feathers

      @schrodingers_cat: The homemade masks are not intended to protect you from close up encounter with the virus. They are meant to keep you from touching your mouth or nose and to provide a bit of extra protection while taking all the other recommended precautions.

      ETA: They hopefully remind others to stand back a bit, too.

      Reply
    92. 92.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      @Elizabelle:

      Cheryl’s tweet:

      To wrap a bit of context around this, the fear of liquids was based on the idea that terrorists could do a chemical synthesis, complete with filtering a solid from a liquid, in the airplane restrooms, which was always absurd.

      The way I remember it was that whenever the W administration was failing in the polls, they’d post a threat warning based on intel and raise the terrorist level. As I recall, this was one of those and like the others, the supposed threat warning was a year or more old. They were banking these to trot out whenever they needed to encourage the “W is keeping you poor babies safe” narrative, and I did much gnashing of teeth at how well it seemed to work.

      But underneath it all was some sort of actual intel that terrorists were looking into methods of creating in-flight bombs with carry-on liquids. No intel on whether such a method actually existed. At any rate, nobody thought it was enough of a threat to change procedures until the dog needed wagging.

      Reply

