I don’t have much to report. In the next few days, we’re going to have a burst of new cases acquired in the last couple weeks, so we need to wait a few more weeks to see if what we’re doing today is working. I’ve been going through my email deleting notices for plays, dinners and other events that I was thinking about attending but won’t happen now.

That said, fuck Amazon:

At a New York delivery center, Jonathan Bailey, a sortation associate, said pressure from Amazon to meet the rate at which it wants workers to fulfill orders could lead workers to ignore safe sanitary practices. If Bailey and his colleagues don’t “make rate,” managers can write that up, a blemish on their record that can make it difficult to advance at the company and can even lead to firings, Bailey said. So even though Amazon is encouraging workers to wash their hands, it’s not giving them enough time to do so, Bailey said. The nearest bathroom is a two- to three-minute walk in each direction, reducing the amount of time he and his colleagues have to meet company shipping expectations, he said.

Trump is blathering at a press conference if you care to watch. I don't.