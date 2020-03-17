Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Good luck with your asparagus.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

Hot Air and Ill Informed Banter

This blog is Obama’s Katrina.

I showered with Rahm and all I got was this shitty blog.

The house always wins.

Nevertheless, she persisted

This Blog Goes to 11…

Han shot first.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity.

No one could have predicted…

Today in our ongoing national embarrassment…

We can agree to disagree, but I’m right.

Not all heroes wear capes.

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

An army of rabid, anonymous commenters

Yes we did.

Consistently wrong since 2002

This is a big f—–g deal.

Mission Accomplished!

The revolution will be supervised.

You are here: Home / Election Year / Primary Election Results

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • A Ghost to Most
  • Baud
  • Bex
  • Brachiator
  • Chyron HR
  • David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch
  • debbie
  • delk
  • Elizabelle
  • Frankensteinbeck
  • hitchhiker
  • James E Powell
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • JMG
  • Josie
  • Ken
  • Kent
  • Ksmiami
  • L85NJGT
  • lamh36
  • Marcopolo
  • Martin
  • MisterForkbeard
  • Mnemosyne
  • Mo Salad
  • MoxieM
  • mrmoshpotato
  • NoraLenderbee
  • NotMax
  • pattonbt
  • PaulWartenberg
  • PenAndKey
  • planetjanet
  • Ruckus
  • Rusty
  • schrodingers_cat
  • Sister Golden Bear
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • trollhattan
  • WaterGirl
  • 🐾BillinGlendaleCA

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    132Comments

    2. 2.

      PaulWartenberg

      Officially, Bartow (FL) Public Library will close for thirty days due to the current Coronavirus crisis. We will attempt to provide various online resources through our databases and those of Polk County Library Cooperative. We will make arrangement regarding materials currently checked out so that no fines shall accrue during these days.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      thanks Cheryl

      Illinois non-college whites going two-to-one for Biden after having gone two-to-one for Bernie against HRC. It’s almost as if…

      ETA: Kornacki warning that exit polls less reliable than usual since they’ve gone from on-the-ground to phone polling

      Reply
    8. 8.

      lamh36

      Projection CNN: Joe Biden winner in Florida. Illinois too early to call. Biden has won 17 states, and I’m betting by the end of the night it’ll be 19

      Reply
    14. 14.

      lamh36

      Oldest county in America…Bernie polling at 9%…wow. Also those same older voters Bernie comm folks were trying to scare…voted in large numbers, but they voted early and absentee. So the Bernie comm scare tactic backfired!!!

      Reply
    19. 19.

      debbie

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist:

      I think exit polls should be jettisoned immediately. Personal agendas have destroyed reliability. Unless the pollster can poke voters with a cattle prod to ensure they’re giving honest answers, there’s really no point to them anymore.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      lamh36

      Rachel, ever the Bernier apologist, tried to say voter turn out was low? Kornacki corrected her and said nope, turnout was higher than 2016 due to the large number of folks who voted absentee/early

      Reply
    23. 23.

      PenAndKey

      Biden has a BIG early lead in Florida – 61% to 23% for Bernie

      I know what this line means, but my stress levels must be getting to me because I just about had a heart attack reading it because I had to read it twice to figure out that Sanders had 23%. I was worried all day that the calls for people to stay home were going to play havoc with voting, so apparently my brain wanted one last jump-scare.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Josie

      @Baud:

      I hope the DNC declares that there will be no more debates.  Why should the party give Bernie free advertising for no good reason?

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Kent

      @Baud:Bernie will never drop out.

      At some point soon, Biden just starts to ignore him and go into general election mode.  Treat him like Tulsi who is apparently still in the race.  Let the surrogates start mocking Bernie subtly.   Bernie can keep running all he wants, but if Biden is ignoring him and talking like the presumptive nominee it is going to get old really soon.  Bernie only gets attention if we give him attention.  Otherwise he becomes Tulsi or Deval Patrick.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      JMG

      Isn’t there anyone in Sanders’ camp with the guts to be Eddie Futch and throw in the towel? It’s meaningless now and all it does is expose an old man with a record of honorable public service to health risks and ridicule and hatred. I have never supported Sanders, I know he would be a terrible President and a disastrous general election candidate, but he deserves better than what he’s headed for.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Baud

      @Josie:

      Me too. Shift to GE mode. Too much happening to worry about Bernie.  We saw on Super Tuesday that the majority of our people know what to do.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Brachiator

      @lamh36:

      Rachel, ever the Bernier apologist, tried to say voter turn out was low? Kornacki corrected her and said nope, turnout was higher than 2016 due to the large number of folks who voted absentee/early

      A sad, weak attempt at apology.  Biden’s lead appears to be too great for “low turnout” to be a factor.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      lamh36

      @Baud: Bernie comm online and across social media were trying to claim Biden camp was telling folks to vote in jeopardy of their health.  Saying Biden was should have told folks not to vote or something.

      But guess what…in person voting may be lower, but the absentee/early voting in surpassing 2016 levels including total turnout!

      It backfired.  The older voters just voted early and absentee.  Guess who DIDN’T…young voters.  Instead, many of them came for the spring break, but NOT to vote.

      https://twitter.com/debi_orchard/status/1239991455529271297

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Marcopolo

      @lamh36: We must be watching different shows.  I saw Maddow ask if turn out was low because of corona virus issues not because she’s a Sanders supporter.

      it was a perfectly valid question.  The same issue will come up with IL, and I bet turnout there is lower because no vote by mail.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      pattonbt

      At the end of the results today, the primary should be concluded by the DNC (public safety).  Yeah, shouts of “rigged” etc, will blare from the usual suspects, but fuck them (and they would have claimed such regardless).  Time to gear up and move forward.  Bernie has his platform of influence and continuing on “just in case something happens to Biden” is a fucked up philosophy.

      No more debates, no more acknowledgement of Sanders, let him bray and howl into the background noise.  It would be nice (and still possible) if Bernie does this himself, but, yeah, that won’t happen.  Bernie can not-quietly go back to being a not-Democrat for the next three years

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Mo Salad

      Time for Joe to dangle one last big ass carrot to Bernie. Then, if Bernie doesn’t drop out in the next 24 hours, Joe (or a surrogate) starts accusing Bernie of risking thousands of lives by extending campaign activities and voting past tonight on a hopeless vanity run.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Marcopolo

      @JMG: Beats me.  Sanders is more of an ideologue than a politician.  You combine that with the way a presidential run with mass rallies can twist a candidate’s brain & I don’t know what it’ll take to get him to step aside.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      lamh36

      @Marcopolo: Maddow has consistently erred on the side of spin for Sanders, even when the numbers don’t show it.

      She did the same last Super Tuesday with Black voters, and Lawrence O’Donnell told her about a poll of Black voters, the only one done in the field primarily on Black voters, and it showed that almost the same numbers that Biden got in the poll, he also got in those states large Black voter populations.

      Her go to is to err on the spin side for Sanders.  She not as bad as Chris Hayes or Kornacki can be, but she has done it consistently

      Reply
    47. 47.

      NoraLenderbee

      Bernie and Liz = Calvin and Hobbes. Calvin wished for a rocket ship. Hobbes wished for a sandwich. Hobbes got his wish.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Ken

      @pattonbt: At the end of the results today, the primary should be concluded by the DNC (public safety).

      Has either party started contingency planning for the nominating conventions yet?  I’m trying to imagine how they’d look without the thousands of delegates shouting, the dozens of speeches by top party officials, and the hundreds of journalists trying to find something new to say.

      Actually, it’s a pretty good look…

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Martin

      @lamh36: I don’t see how that’s spin for Sanders. A lot of us now look at black voters as the key to Democratic victory. High black vote for Biden is good spin for Democrats, not an excuse for Bernie.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      lamh36

      @Martin: Correct, once it became evident that Warren was not viable, and round the time MSNBC memo about going easier on Bernie was reported, many of the more pro-Bernie spin became more prominent.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @lamh36:

      She not as bad as Chris Hayes or Kornacki can be, but she has done it consistently

      by my read she’s less Bernie-sympathetic than O’Donnell, who’s just a weird dude in a lot of ways.
      I wonder if they’ll drag Michael Moore out of whatever bunker of emo he’s been in since Michigan

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Rusty

      Repeatedly getting crushed is hurting Bernie’s own cause.  It gets harder and harder to argue that his positions should be included if they are being rejected so heavily primary after primary.  He should get out now while there is still some validity to arguing Biden needs to take more of his planks (like Biden agreeing to take Warren’s bankruptcy reforms).

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Brachiator

      @Kent:

      At some point soon, Biden just starts to ignore him and go into general election mode. Treat him like Tulsi who is apparently still in the race. Let the surrogates start mocking Bernie subtly.

      Aren’t we supposed to treat Bernie and his supporters like little lambs until Warren decides to endorse someone, or something like that?

       

      ETA: Putin didn’t get his money’s worth in his attempt to prop Bernie up.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Marcopolo

      @L85NJGT: Guess I missed when IL started doing vote by mail.  I thought they were still like MO where you can request an absentee or vote early absentee but you need to give a reason.

      Anyone from IL on tonight? is the vote by mail change a result of Pritzker becoming Governor in 2018?

      Reply
    64. 64.

      lamh36

      Anyway, I’m not getting bogged down a rabbit hole over Maddow criticism…I understand for some she’s a sacred cow though so…moving on.

      Biden beating Bernie by over 400,000 votes in Florida right now!  Wow!

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Kent

      @Ken:

      Has either party started contingency planning for the nominating conventions yet?  I’m trying to imagine how they’d look without the thousands of delegates shouting, the dozens of speeches by top party officials, and the hundreds of journalists trying to find something new to say.

      Actually, it’s a pretty good look…

      They could do all kinds of things virtually.  A lot of the virtual learning online stuff has interactive voting capacities.  They could also have small conventions in each state that network in.  Lots of creative things they could do.  Especially if there is no suspense on who the nominee is so they are really only voting on more minor platform planks and such.  TV will still cover all the big speeches even if they are given from studios.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Martin

      @lamh36: I don’t know, Maddow seems to pretty regularly ask the question of how Bernie wins the general if young people don’t actually vote. She’s also brought out the ‘how do you win Florida after the Castro thing’ not just for the primary but also for the general because we have to win Florida.

      She seems pretty evenhanded overall now that Warren isn’t her daily interview (which I personally didn’t mind).

      Reply
    69. 69.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Marcopolo: one thing that I don’t get: I read today that ballots have to be post-marked by today? if that’s right, there won’t be a final count by at least a week, I’d imagin

      ETA: @Martin: also, I at least compare it to Hayes’ absolute infatuation with Bernie, giving some real assholes a bigger platform than they merit to say things he wants to hear about a campaign that was already over

      Reply
    70. 70.

      A Ghost to Most

      @Martin: My wife doesn’t follow as close as me, and she thinks Maddow can’t get to the point either. No biggie. Big Bang Theory is on then.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      Marcopolo

      @Kent: Dems are looking at doing a virtual convention.  One positive…no opportunity for Sanders supporters to be jerks & disrupt things.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Mnemosyne

      @lamh36:

      I’ve seen people online point out that older voters don’t see Bernie as a nice old grandpa who will take care of them. They see him as a peer, and they’re not impressed.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      Marcopolo

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: Well that’s always going to be an issue with VBM.  In CA in 2018 they didn’t declare winners in some of the congressional races until three weeks after Election Day—which was actually kind of cool if you were patient.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      Kent

      @Marcopolo:@Kent: Dems are looking at doing a virtual convention.  One positive…no opportunity for Sanders supporters to be jerks & disrupt things.

      Yep.   Just unplug their motherfucking feeds if they act up.  Let them rage-tweet into the ether instead.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      Bernie has lost 18 consecutive primaries.

      He lost 10 on Super Tuesday

      He lost 5 last week

      He’ll lose 3 tonight.

      It’s likely he’ll lose EVERY county in Florida, Illinois, and Arizona.  He already lost every county in Michigan, Missouri, and Mississippi.

      There’s no path to win the nomination.  By prolonging the campaign he is only exposing voters and campaign workers to a deadly virus.  How many people will Bernie kill for Socialism.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      Marcopolo

      @WaterGirl: Must have been one of the results of getting the Dem trifecta in 2018.  I’m usually aware of what happens in IL cause it’s just across the river but I missed it.

      now, let’s all hope Newman ousts Lipinski in the IL-03 primary.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      Brachiator

      @Rusty:

      Repeatedly getting crushed is hurting Bernie’s own cause. It gets harder and harder to argue that his positions should be included if they are being rejected so heavily primary after primary. He should get out now while there is still some validity to arguing Biden needs to take more of his planks

      Good point. At some point, Sanders needs to get with the program to defeat Trump, more than he needs to fan his own ego.

      Reply
    83. 83.

      Kent

      totally off-topic but was just listening to my brother-in-law on the phone who is a top investment manager with one of the biggest banks in Europe.

      He predicts that this crisis is going to launch the Chinese decade (or Century) just like WW2 launched the American century.  China all but has this virus licked. They have almost no new cases and know how to nip any new outbreaks in the bud.  He projects that Chinese industry is going to ramp up to light speed very soon and start producing every single thing that North America and Europe can no longer do on account of our quarantines.  The container ships are going to start rolling in with everything Chinese.  They have enormous production capacity and can build new factories overnight.    Once those markets are lost to US and Euro producers they will be tremendously hard to claw back.

      Reply
    84. 84.

      Mnemosyne

      @Marcopolo:

      The same issue will come up with IL, and I bet turnout there is lower because no vote by mail.

      Someone else probably jumped in, but IL has pretty extensive early voting. My brother in law voted last week and got it over with.

      Reply
    85. 85.

      lamh36

      @Mnemosyne: I can see that, I mean..

       

      @CBSNews

      According to CBS News primary polls, 59% of Florida likely voters said they trusted Biden over Sanders -37%- to handle Social Security. https://www.cbsnews.com/live-updates/democratic-primaries-live-news-updates-2020-03-17/ 

      Reply
    87. 87.

      L85NJGT

      @Brachiator:

      Putin is perhaps more focused on throwing up temporary Corvid hospitals. For a population that is having troubling living past 60 in any event, and smokes, like chimneys.

      Reply
    91. 91.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Rusty:

      Repeatedly getting crushed is hurting Bernie’s own cause.  It gets harder and harder to argue that his positions should be included if they are being rejected so heavily primary after primary.

      except that in the deepest heart of BernieWorld, and I suspect in his own mind, losing just proves that he’s right. Something something Establishment something something corporate wing something we’ve won the ideological debate!

      Reply
    93. 93.

      Marcopolo

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: Yeah, Hayes has drunk the kool-aid.  The TV goes to TCM when he has Michael Moore, who I think is insufferable, on.

      Which is too bad cause the live Friday shows he was doing (assume they are over for now) were fun to watch.

      Reply
    104. 104.

      Kent

      @🐾BillinGlendaleCA:@Kent: They can ramp up all they like, but if everyone here and in Europe can’t leave their house, it won’t do much good.

      People are still going to buy shit.  Amazon.com and FedEx/UPS are going nuts. People just aren’t going out to spend money.  Once the quarantines start to fall, pent-up buying is going to start up fast.  Who’s going to have all that stuff ready to sell?

      Reply
    105. 105.

      Marcopolo

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: Lipinski eeked our a win over Newman cause there were 4 or 5 candidates running against him & they split the vote.

      I don’t think there are that many folks on the ballot today, though Lipinski did recruit at least one other person to run as a progressive.

      Reply
    107. 107.

      Mnemosyne

      @lamh36:

      Also, Propane Jane thinks we could swing Texas to Biden if we play our cards right. Lots of white suburban Trump-haters ready to join hands and go back to something approaching normalcy, allegedly.

      Reply
    113. 113.

      lamh36

      @Mnemosyne: I mean I could see that, just to get rid of Chump.  But I suspect once they get rid of Trump, they’ll go back to what they know…and that’s GOP.

      Reply
    114. 114.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Mnemosyne: no question in my mind Biden broadens the EC path, but I’d rather focus on FL, NC and AZ– maybe IA and OH– than chase TX

      ETA: also, has Iowa picked a Dem nominee for the Senate race? That wasn’t part of the caucus process?

      Reply
    115. 115.

      hitchhiker

      I don’t think Maddow is all that big on Bernie herself, but I do think she’s gone overboard in trying to be “fair” to him. The intensity of his online support spooks people who should know better, especially now that it’s clear voters don’t want him.

      As I look at the results over all these states, he’s routinely at about 30-33%. It’s remarkably consistent. And as we all know, he can’t catch up to Biden unless there are a bunch of states where he’s double that.

      What’s the correct media attitude toward someone with no chance of winning but who enjoys undying devotion from a big fraction of the eventual November electorate? They can’t pretend he’s a serious candidate for the nomination. They can’t ignore him. Treat him like a wise elder? I.e., with grave respect but no questions, ever, about the primary race?

      Reply
    118. 118.

      Marcopolo

      @Kent: Well, I guess that depends on whether we learn from China & start doing temp testing for folks when they go to the grocery store or bank or pharmacy.  If we get the testing regimen down people will be able to go out & start participating in more regular shopping at some point.

      Reply
    120. 120.

      Baud

      @hitchhiker:

      What’s the correct media attitude toward someone with no chance of winning but who enjoys undying devotion from a big fraction of the eventual November electorate?

      As long as he’s criticizing Democrats, fluff him.

      Reply
    121. 121.

      Kent

      @hitchhiker: This.  I watch Maddow from time to time and haven’t personally caught her in any egregious Bernie-fluffing.  But she is meticulously fair-minded.  Which may be it’s own version of slanted if there is no longer any reason to be “fair” or pay real attention to Bernie.  It just prolongs the inevitable.

      Reply
    123. 123.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      @delk: Even he’s not that dumb.  NY is a closed primary that he lost by 16 points.  The slaughter will be worse this time because of the absence of the Hillary Haters.

      Reply
    124. 124.

      Kent

      @Ken:@KentAmerican pizza drones.

      I don’t think there are any American-made drones.  DJI is from Shenzhen, China.  Well, the big military drones are made by US military contractors like Boeing and Lockheed Martin.  But I don’t think pizzas are going to be delivered by predator drones.

      Reply
    125. 125.

      Chyron HR

      @delk:

      Bernie thinks NY will turn it around for him.

      I look forward to him whining that five years wasn’t enough lead time to register his supporters in NY to vote in the primary.

      Reply
    127. 127.

      Mnemosyne

      @lamh36:

      Yeah, I don’t trust more than a few of them to stay, but I’ll take the help for as long as we can get it. I just wouldn’t build any hopes and dreams on them staying.

      Reply
    128. 128.

      Kent

      @trollhattan:Our damn 401ks are on fire, if that’s not enough to poison the Trump well, nothing is.

      The youngsters are loosing their jobs.  The oldsters are loosing their retirements.   Who’s left to be happy with Trump other than perhaps the fundies who are into plagues.  I’m getting facebook posts of highlighted bible verses from some of my fundie relatives.

      Reply
    130. 130.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @hitchhiker:

      I don’t think Maddow is all that big on Bernie herself, but I do think she’s gone overboard in trying to be “fair” to him.

      She does fall for the bullshit paradigm that Warren and Sanders are the ‘progressive wing of the party’.  They’re not.  Warren’s supporters didn’t go to Sanders when she conceded.  Yeah, they’re strongly progressive, but progressive/moderate just is not where any major split in the party goes.  The biggest split is ‘eat the rich’ vs ‘get shit done’ and Sanders always owned the former, while the latter hates him.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.