Illinois, Florida, and Arizona. Biden has a BIG early lead in Florida – 61% to 23% for Bernie, according to the New York Times.
Have at it!
SiubhanDuinne
MSNBC just called Florida for Biden.
PaulWartenberg
Officially, Bartow (FL) Public Library will close for thirty days due to the current Coronavirus crisis. We will attempt to provide various online resources through our databases and those of Polk County Library Cooperative. We will make arrangement regarding materials currently checked out so that no fines shall accrue during these days.
Baud
Bernie will never drop out.
Jim, Foolish Literalist
thanks Cheryl
Illinois non-college whites going two-to-one for Biden after having gone two-to-one for Bernie against HRC. It’s almost as if…
ETA: Kornacki warning that exit polls less reliable than usual since they’ve gone from on-the-ground to phone polling
PaulWartenberg
I am still hoping they called Florida for Gore.
NotMax
Kornacki shaved his arms?
Elizabelle
Y’all catching the free Dropkick Murphys concert from Boston? Livestreaming here.
Listen to them and watch the election results without sound.
lamh36
Projection CNN: Joe Biden winner in Florida. Illinois too early to call. Biden has won 17 states, and I’m betting by the end of the night it’ll be 19
James E Powell
I’m right there with you. Forever angry.
lamh36
SteveKornacki
Our decision desk expects turnout for the Florida Dem primary will end up around 2.25 million. In 2016, it was 1.7 million.
Baud
Moderate white guy > socialist white guy > woman.
lamh36
Oldest county in America…Bernie polling at 9%…wow. Also those same older voters Bernie comm folks were trying to scare…voted in large numbers, but they voted early and absentee. So the Bernie comm scare tactic backfired!!!
lamh36
@MisterForkbeard: early voting/absentee voting in bigger than the in person voting and high turnout from last time
Telling older people not to vote because it was “scary”
debbie
I think exit polls should be jettisoned immediately. Personal agendas have destroyed reliability. Unless the pollster can poke voters with a cattle prod to ensure they’re giving honest answers, there’s really no point to them anymore.
Baud
Oh that’s gonna backfire.
@Baud: He will run in 2024 too.
lamh36
Rachel, ever the Bernier apologist, tried to say voter turn out was low? Kornacki corrected her and said nope, turnout was higher than 2016 due to the large number of folks who voted absentee/early
PenAndKey
Biden has a BIG early lead in Florida – 61% to 23% for Bernie
I know what this line means, but my stress levels must be getting to me because I just about had a heart attack reading it because I had to read it twice to figure out that Sanders had 23%. I was worried all day that the calls for people to stay home were going to play havoc with voting, so apparently my brain wanted one last jump-scare.
NotMax
Biden has collected more than 50% of the 1991 delegates needed as of now.
Kent
@Baud:Bernie will never drop out.
At some point soon, Biden just starts to ignore him and go into general election mode. Treat him like Tulsi who is apparently still in the race. Let the surrogates start mocking Bernie subtly. Bernie can keep running all he wants, but if Biden is ignoring him and talking like the presumptive nominee it is going to get old really soon. Bernie only gets attention if we give him attention. Otherwise he becomes Tulsi or Deval Patrick.
lamh36
Cook reports calling Illinois for Biden, but no nets yet
Baud
To be fair, President Biden will have been worse than Trump.
JMG
Isn’t there anyone in Sanders’ camp with the guts to be Eddie Futch and throw in the towel? It’s meaningless now and all it does is expose an old man with a record of honorable public service to health risks and ridicule and hatred. I have never supported Sanders, I know he would be a terrible President and a disastrous general election candidate, but he deserves better than what he’s headed for.
L85NJGT
FOX is projecting Biden in Illinois.
MoxieM
@Elizabelle: Fuckin-A! Just like being home again. Thanks!
Brachiator
Rachel, ever the Bernier apologist, tried to say voter turn out was low? Kornacki corrected her and said nope, turnout was higher than 2016 due to the large number of folks who voted absentee/early
A sad, weak attempt at apology. Biden’s lead appears to be too great for “low turnout” to be a factor.
lamh36
@Baud: Bernie comm online and across social media were trying to claim Biden camp was telling folks to vote in jeopardy of their health. Saying Biden was should have told folks not to vote or something.
But guess what…in person voting may be lower, but the absentee/early voting in surpassing 2016 levels including total turnout!
It backfired. The older voters just voted early and absentee. Guess who DIDN’T…young voters. Instead, many of them came for the spring break, but NOT to vote.
SiubhanDuinne
@PaulWartenberg: You are far from alone in that!
pattonbt
At the end of the results today, the primary should be concluded by the DNC (public safety). Yeah, shouts of “rigged” etc, will blare from the usual suspects, but fuck them (and they would have claimed such regardless). Time to gear up and move forward. Bernie has his platform of influence and continuing on “just in case something happens to Biden” is a fucked up philosophy.
No more debates, no more acknowledgement of Sanders, let him bray and howl into the background noise. It would be nice (and still possible) if Bernie does this himself, but, yeah, that won’t happen. Bernie can not-quietly go back to being a not-Democrat for the next three years
Mo Salad
Time for Joe to dangle one last big ass carrot to Bernie. Then, if Bernie doesn’t drop out in the next 24 hours, Joe (or a surrogate) starts accusing Bernie of risking thousands of lives by extending campaign activities and voting past tonight on a hopeless vanity run.
NotMax
Sanders schooled in the lesson that in Florida votes are not Castro convertible.
;)
@Baud: “It’s only a flesh wound”….
lamh36
@Marcopolo: Maddow has consistently erred on the side of spin for Sanders, even when the numbers don’t show it.
She did the same last Super Tuesday with Black voters, and Lawrence O’Donnell told her about a poll of Black voters, the only one done in the field primarily on Black voters, and it showed that almost the same numbers that Biden got in the poll, he also got in those states large Black voter populations.
Her go to is to err on the spin side for Sanders. She not as bad as Chris Hayes or Kornacki can be, but she has done it consistently
NoraLenderbee
Bernie and Liz = Calvin and Hobbes. Calvin wished for a rocket ship. Hobbes wished for a sandwich. Hobbes got his wish.
Ken
@pattonbt: At the end of the results today, the primary should be concluded by the DNC (public safety).
Has either party started contingency planning for the nominating conventions yet? I’m trying to imagine how they’d look without the thousands of delegates shouting, the dozens of speeches by top party officials, and the hundreds of journalists trying to find something new to say.
Actually, it’s a pretty good look…
Mo Salad
@planetjanet: One remaining candidate, far fewer players, a/k/a vectors at this point.
Ksmiami
@Marcopolo: moving his senate chair to the men’s room?
L85NJGT
Chicago breaks World War II-era record for vote-by-mail applications; sets new high for primary early voting.
Martin
Martin likes her 20 minute windups because it helps Ms Martin, not a follower of politics, understand this stuff.
Jim, Foolish Literalist
She not as bad as Chris Hayes or Kornacki can be, but she has done it consistently
by my read she’s less Bernie-sympathetic than O’Donnell, who’s just a weird dude in a lot of ways.
I wonder if they’ll drag Michael Moore out of whatever bunker of emo he’s been in since Michigan
Rusty
Repeatedly getting crushed is hurting Bernie’s own cause. It gets harder and harder to argue that his positions should be included if they are being rejected so heavily primary after primary. He should get out now while there is still some validity to arguing Biden needs to take more of his planks (like Biden agreeing to take Warren’s bankruptcy reforms).
Bex
@Marcopolo: Illinois has vote by mail.
Brachiator
At some point soon, Biden just starts to ignore him and go into general election mode. Treat him like Tulsi who is apparently still in the race. Let the surrogates start mocking Bernie subtly.
Aren’t we supposed to treat Bernie and his supporters like little lambs until Warren decides to endorse someone, or something like that?
ETA: Putin didn’t get his money’s worth in his attempt to prop Bernie up.
lamh36
Anyway, I’m not getting bogged down a rabbit hole over Maddow criticism…I understand for some she’s a sacred cow though so…moving on.
Biden beating Bernie by over 400,000 votes in Florida right now! Wow!
Kent
@Ken:
Has either party started contingency planning for the nominating conventions yet? I’m trying to imagine how they’d look without the thousands of delegates shouting, the dozens of speeches by top party officials, and the hundreds of journalists trying to find something new to say.
Actually, it’s a pretty good look…
They could do all kinds of things virtually. A lot of the virtual learning online stuff has interactive voting capacities. They could also have small conventions in each state that network in. Lots of creative things they could do. Especially if there is no suspense on who the nominee is so they are really only voting on more minor platform planks and such. TV will still cover all the big speeches even if they are given from studios.
lamh36
NPR
BREAKING: Joe Biden is projected to win the Illinois primary, according to the AP. https://trib.al/M0XshUr
NPR calling Illinois for Biden
Martin
@lamh36: I don’t know, Maddow seems to pretty regularly ask the question of how Bernie wins the general if young people don’t actually vote. She’s also brought out the ‘how do you win Florida after the Castro thing’ not just for the primary but also for the general because we have to win Florida.
She seems pretty evenhanded overall now that Warren isn’t her daily interview (which I personally didn’t mind).
Jim, Foolish Literalist
@Marcopolo: one thing that I don’t get: I read today that ballots have to be post-marked by today? if that’s right, there won’t be a final count by at least a week, I’d imagin
ETA: @Martin: also, I at least compare it to Hayes’ absolute infatuation with Bernie, giving some real assholes a bigger platform than they merit to say things he wants to hear about a campaign that was already over
@Marcopolo: I am from IL. I think it must be fairly recent, because I didn’t know we could do that. But it’s available in every county.
lamh36
Raw votes cast vs. ’16 in ’20 Dem primaries so far: VA: +69% TX: +45% SC: +45% TN: +38% MI: +31% MS: +19% NH: +17% VT: +17% NC: +16% MA: +15% AL: +14% MO: +6% CA: +4% (still counting) AR: +3% OK: -10%
Marcopolo
@Jim, Foolish Literalist: Well that’s always going to be an issue with VBM. In CA in 2018 they didn’t declare winners in some of the congressional races until three weeks after Election Day—which was actually kind of cool if you were patient.
Kent
@Marcopolo:@Kent: Dems are looking at doing a virtual convention. One positive…no opportunity for Sanders supporters to be jerks & disrupt things.
Yep. Just unplug their motherfucking feeds if they act up. Let them rage-tweet into the ether instead.
Ksmiami
@Mnemosyne: man he’s just an SDS punk in a decrepit body
@Mnemosyne: I am not impressed by him either. He is older than my parents but not quite grandparents age.
David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch
Bernie has lost 18 consecutive primaries.
He lost 10 on Super Tuesday
He lost 5 last week
He’ll lose 3 tonight.
It’s likely he’ll lose EVERY county in Florida, Illinois, and Arizona. He already lost every county in Michigan, Missouri, and Mississippi.
There’s no path to win the nomination. By prolonging the campaign he is only exposing voters and campaign workers to a deadly virus. How many people will Bernie kill for Socialism.
lamh36
@benswasey
One thing to note from a Biden campaign memo they just sent:
The number of ballots cast early in Arizona exceeds the *total number* of votes in the 2016 Democratic primary.
Marcopolo
@WaterGirl: Must have been one of the results of getting the Dem trifecta in 2018. I’m usually aware of what happens in IL cause it’s just across the river but I missed it.
now, let’s all hope Newman ousts Lipinski in the IL-03 primary.
Brachiator
Repeatedly getting crushed is hurting Bernie’s own cause. It gets harder and harder to argue that his positions should be included if they are being rejected so heavily primary after primary. He should get out now while there is still some validity to arguing Biden needs to take more of his planks
Good point. At some point, Sanders needs to get with the program to defeat Trump, more than he needs to fan his own ego.
Kent
totally off-topic but was just listening to my brother-in-law on the phone who is a top investment manager with one of the biggest banks in Europe.
He predicts that this crisis is going to launch the Chinese decade (or Century) just like WW2 launched the American century. China all but has this virus licked. They have almost no new cases and know how to nip any new outbreaks in the bud. He projects that Chinese industry is going to ramp up to light speed very soon and start producing every single thing that North America and Europe can no longer do on account of our quarantines. The container ships are going to start rolling in with everything Chinese. They have enormous production capacity and can build new factories overnight. Once those markets are lost to US and Euro producers they will be tremendously hard to claw back.
Mnemosyne
The same issue will come up with IL, and I bet turnout there is lower because no vote by mail.
Someone else probably jumped in, but IL has pretty extensive early voting. My brother in law voted last week and got it over with.
lamh36
@Mnemosyne: I can see that, I mean..
@CBSNews
According to CBS News primary polls, 59% of Florida likely voters said they trusted Biden over Sanders -37%- to handle Social Security. https://www.cbsnews.com/live-updates/democratic-primaries-live-news-updates-2020-03-17/ …
L85NJGT
Putin is perhaps more focused on throwing up temporary Corvid hospitals. For a population that is having troubling living past 60 in any event, and smokes, like chimneys.
@Marcopolo: Will cross my fingers on that. We would like to oust some folks downstate (central illinois) as well.
lamh36
@mcimaps
Gadsden County, which is the only maj-black county in the state and is 70%+ black in a democratic primary
Biden 75%
Sanders 10%
Biden is gonna sweep the four black congressional districts #flapol #sayfie #FloridaPrimary
Jim, Foolish Literalist
Repeatedly getting crushed is hurting Bernie’s own cause. It gets harder and harder to argue that his positions should be included if they are being rejected so heavily primary after primary.
except that in the deepest heart of BernieWorld, and I suspect in his own mind, losing just proves that he’s right. Something something Establishment something something corporate wing something we’ve won the ideological debate!
@Kent: They can ramp up all they like, but if everyone here and in Europe can’t leave their house, it won’t do much good.
Marcopolo
@Jim, Foolish Literalist: Yeah, Hayes has drunk the kool-aid. The TV goes to TCM when he has Michael Moore, who I think is insufferable, on.
Which is too bad cause the live Friday shows he was doing (assume they are over for now) were fun to watch.
Baud
I think Bernie’s chief concern is fundraising.
@Marcopolo: Chris was great on the weekends when he had time to let the story develop a bit before he got it.
Marcopolo
@WaterGirl: I’m actually afraid the better Biden does the better Lipinski might do.
lamh36
Now NYT calling Illinois for Biden, nets still calling it too close to call.
@David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch: As many as it takes comrade.
lamh36
AP calling Illinois for Biden
Baud
According to MSNBC, turnout seems down in Illinois, which has less early voting. Biden still dominating.
Jim, Foolish Literalist
@Marcopolo: oh, that race had fallen off my radar today. I wonder when that’ll be called. As I recall is was very close in ’16?
Baud
Bernie won’t be speaking tonight.
Kent
@🐾BillinGlendaleCA:@Kent: They can ramp up all they like, but if everyone here and in Europe can’t leave their house, it won’t do much good.
People are still going to buy shit. Amazon.com and FedEx/UPS are going nuts. People just aren’t going out to spend money. Once the quarantines start to fall, pent-up buying is going to start up fast. Who’s going to have all that stuff ready to sell?
Marcopolo
@Jim, Foolish Literalist: Lipinski eeked our a win over Newman cause there were 4 or 5 candidates running against him & they split the vote.
I don’t think there are that many folks on the ballot today, though Lipinski did recruit at least one other person to run as a progressive.
delk
Bernie thinks NY will turn it around for him.
trollhattan
I could see that, but in the form of a special shouting pacemaker placed on a stool.
lamh36
More
Clarifying: News:
@GavinNewsom says he doesn’t think schools will open in California again this school year.
trollhattan
Our damn 401ks are on fire, if that’s not enough to poison the Trump well, nothing is.
lamh36
@Mnemosyne: I mean I could see that, just to get rid of Chump. But I suspect once they get rid of Trump, they’ll go back to what they know…and that’s GOP.
Jim, Foolish Literalist
@Mnemosyne: no question in my mind Biden broadens the EC path, but I’d rather focus on FL, NC and AZ– maybe IA and OH– than chase TX
ETA: also, has Iowa picked a Dem nominee for the Senate race? That wasn’t part of the caucus process?
hitchhiker
I don’t think Maddow is all that big on Bernie herself, but I do think she’s gone overboard in trying to be “fair” to him. The intensity of his online support spooks people who should know better, especially now that it’s clear voters don’t want him.
As I look at the results over all these states, he’s routinely at about 30-33%. It’s remarkably consistent. And as we all know, he can’t catch up to Biden unless there are a bunch of states where he’s double that.
What’s the correct media attitude toward someone with no chance of winning but who enjoys undying devotion from a big fraction of the eventual November electorate? They can’t pretend he’s a serious candidate for the nomination. They can’t ignore him. Treat him like a wise elder? I.e., with grave respect but no questions, ever, about the primary race?
Baud
What’s the correct media attitude toward someone with no chance of winning but who enjoys undying devotion from a big fraction of the eventual November electorate?
As long as he’s criticizing Democrats, fluff him.
Kent
@hitchhiker: This. I watch Maddow from time to time and haven’t personally caught her in any egregious Bernie-fluffing. But she is meticulously fair-minded. Which may be it’s own version of slanted if there is no longer any reason to be “fair” or pay real attention to Bernie. It just prolongs the inevitable.
@Kent: Depends on the product, tech products…probably not.
Kent
@trollhattan:Our damn 401ks are on fire, if that’s not enough to poison the Trump well, nothing is.
The youngsters are loosing their jobs. The oldsters are loosing their retirements. Who’s left to be happy with Trump other than perhaps the fundies who are into plagues. I’m getting facebook posts of highlighted bible verses from some of my fundie relatives.
lamh36
More
The air traffic control tower at Chicago Midway International Airport is temporarily closed after several technicians at the facility tested positive for coronavirus, the FAA says https://cnn.it/2w6yNWI
I don’t think Maddow is all that big on Bernie herself, but I do think she’s gone overboard in trying to be “fair” to him.
She does fall for the bullshit paradigm that Warren and Sanders are the ‘progressive wing of the party’. They’re not. Warren’s supporters didn’t go to Sanders when she conceded. Yeah, they’re strongly progressive, but progressive/moderate just is not where any major split in the party goes. The biggest split is ‘eat the rich’ vs ‘get shit done’ and Sanders always owned the former, while the latter hates him.
lamh36
@hitchhiker: I think this is right.
Marcopolo
@Jim, Foolish Literalist: So don’t forget those three states we lost in 2018: WI, PA and MI.
