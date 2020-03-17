Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Physical distancing and the 2nd Derivative

Physical distancing and the 2nd Derivative

Physical distancing is what we are engaged in right now.  Spreading out the population and minimizing interactions is the strategy to minimize new infections so that the hospital system has a chance to care for the wave of people that are starting to hit the ER and then the ICU.  It is a strategy where we will not see immediate success and the first success will “merely” be a slowdown in the rate of increase of infections and hospitalizations.

Anyone showing up to the hospital today was infected at the end of February or the first week of March.

Anyone showing up at the hospital next Monday will have been infected in the first half of March when there were instructions to wash your hands and cough in your elbow and little else.

Anyone showing up at the hospital at the end of March will have been infected as everyone was heading to the bars and restaurants and Spring Break for one last hurrah before everything started to lock down.

Incremental social distancing in the first half of March will have helped against a counterfactual of business as usual, but the big actions of governors like Cuomo, Murphy, Dewine, Baker, Inslee and others that have shut down their states in the past couple of days won’t show up until the last few days of March or the first couple of days of April.  The next two weeks are already baked in.  And when we start to see results of physical distancing, the first results will merely be changes in the second derivative.  Case counts per day may still increase, but at a slower rate.  It is hard to get excited against a grim counterfactual.  And that is what we have to wait for over the next several weeks; success as measured by a second derivative decreasing and then hopefully turning negative at some point.

 

 

    1. 1.

      WereBear

      I still remember the graph put up, here and elsewhere — 11 days away from Italy.

      Tattooed on my brain now. And moving forward. The worst is yet to come.

    2. 2.

      Matt McIrvin

      I’ve seen the models. If we do everything right, the system will still be completely overwhelmed and a million Americans will die. If we do nothing, two million. It will feel like total failure even if we save a million lives. It’s going to be hard to stay motivated.

    3. 3.

      New Deal democrat

      At the rate that diagnoses have grown, there will be between 20,000 to 25,000 cases *reported* by a week from Friday. That probably means between 200,000 to 1,000,000 non-diagnosed carriers before the effects of social distancing start to sink in.

      Meanwhile, I had two encounters with neighbors yesterday who are *still* in denial.

    4. 4.

      burnspbesq

      @Matt McIrvin:

      Given the unreliability of the inputs, no model tells us anything useful, yet. Get back to me when you models are based on data.

    5. 5.

      Baud

      @Matt McIrvin:

      We all are going to die. More so earlier than expected for the sake of enforcing email management best practices and deterring wall street speeches. 

       

      If we’re only motivated by success, we’re always going to fail.  FIDO.

    6. 6.

      evodevo

      THANK YOU FOR THIS…i have a nephew-in-law, a BIL and numerous MAGAt acquaintances who are still in denial, and this will help my case a lot…what’s even more frustrating, the NIL IS IN ITALY RIGHT NOW, and is still in denial about the epidemiology and IS AN ENGINEER WHO SHOULD BE ABLE TO UNDERSTAND MATH lol.  So this, along with this graph, is how I presented my case…

      https://scontent-atl3-1.xx.fbcdn.net/v/t1.0-9/90149853_2922767907766189_1124318117632147456_n.jpg?_nc_cat=102&_nc_sid=d4cf07&_nc_eui2=AeG2BdBh8ru9XO2XM3MM4VTkVktFYFk6zRvDOhNINvaDZ2PUU0R0JvFqf1AzwS0F22DebYd2caSNK6LArzx5SrppAx7tTdoJQDmKei_RKx0Ibw&_nc_ohc=3aTKimM5KLgAX-ltzjS&_nc_ht=scontent-atl3-1.xx&oh=d5d05d934f518bb6d31e4419fa9d4397&oe=5E9829D6

