A message from me and my dad, @Melbrooks. #coronavirus #DontBeASpreader pic.twitter.com/Hqhc4fFXbe
— Max Brooks (@maxbrooksauthor) March 16, 2020
Sorry, it’s still virus related. Been a very rough day here, so I needed some fun.
Day3 in pic.twitter.com/EKBDpQiwQI
— Bryan Shields (@BryanShields1) March 16, 2020
That little girl is me. LOL
— mouhoubi lounes (@mouhoubi_lounes) March 16, 2020
Love the spitting out version of this.
Have we seen these before?
Still funny even if we have. And finally…
Today’s theme song:
How is everyone doing? Hanging in there?
Tell me something fun if you can…otherwise, kvetch away! We need a place to vent about self-quarantine!
Open thread
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings