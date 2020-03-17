Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Much Needed Respite: Viral Humor

by | 12 Comments

This post is in: 

Sorry, it’s still virus related. Been a very rough day here, so I needed some fun.

That little girl is me. LOL

Love the spitting out version of this.

Have we seen these before?

Still funny even if we have.  And finally…

Today’s theme song:

How is everyone doing? Hanging in there?

Tell me something fun if you can…otherwise, kvetch away! We need a place to vent about self-quarantine!

Open thread

