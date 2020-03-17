Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

This blog will pay for itself.

This blog is Obama’s Katrina.

No one could have predicted…

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

Too inconsequential to be sued

Just a few bad apples.

An army of rabid, anonymous commenters

The Math Demands It!

Screw the Judean People’s Front. Splitters.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Nevertheless, she persisted

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Shock troops for the Unitarian Jihad.

Yes we did.

We Survived Breitbartpocalypse!

Reality always wins in the end.

Today in our ongoing national embarrassment…

We can agree to disagree, but I’m right.

Not all heroes wear capes.

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

Also, too.

Dinky Hocker Shoots Smack!

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / Maybe Raising Two Generations on Lies, Hypercapitalism, and Nihilism Was a Bad Idea

Maybe Raising Two Generations on Lies, Hypercapitalism, and Nihilism Was a Bad Idea

by | 28 Comments

This post is in: 

Excellent:

Scientists and government officials fighting the coronavirus epidemic say they have a problem: Carefree youths.

As authorities moved to restrict social gatherings last week, bars and restaurants from New York to Berlin filled up with revelers, illegal “lockdown parties” popped up in France and Belgium, and campuses in the U.S. lit up for end-of-the-world dorm parties.

So far, most young Covid-19 patients have experienced mild or no symptoms from the virus, while more severe cases are concentrated among those aged 50 and over. Data released last week by the National Health Institute in Italy, currently the world’s worst-hit country, shows mortality rates starting at 0% for patients aged 0 to 29 and edging up to peak at 19% for those over 90.

Yet scientists say tests have shown children and young adults are no less likely than older people to get infected and transmit the virus. Epidemiologists are growing concerned that the millennial pushback against social-distancing measures—and an emerging generational divide about how the disease is perceived—could undo all efforts to slow the spread of the virus and put vulnerable people at high risk.

***

Inside the stylish Wagemut cocktail bar, a young woman pretended to sneeze in someone’s face, unleashing thunderous laughter.

On Sunday, Berlin health officials said 42 people were thought to have infected themselves in Berlin clubs. Some of those were club-hopping, spreading the virus as they went.

“This is the attitude of people who are part of this nightlife,” said Lutz Leichsenring, a director of the association of Berlin club owners. “So what? You get the flu, you’re not going to die.”

***

“They’re preventing us from living,” said Timothée Thierry, a 30-year-old statistician at France’s health ministry. He spoke on Sunday, after the government shut down bars but before it locked down the entire country.

On one hand, wtf. On the other, maybe keeping generations of people at subsistence living at slave wage gig economy jobs was a bad idea. We’ve told them to be thrift, they’re just taking advantage of the bargains and living their lives.

I should note that I personally know NO young adults with this attitude. All the people I know are staying inside. So who knows how overblown this report is.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Cacti
  • cain
  • Calouste
  • download my app in the app store mistermix
  • germy
  • Jeffery
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • Jinchi
  • Major Major Major Major
  • Marcopolo
  • MattF
  • Obvious Russian Troll
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • rikyrah
  • Robby-D
  • The Moar You Know
  • Tim C.
  • Walker

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    28Comments

    1. 1.

      MattF

      As a matter of historical fact, revels and orgies are SOP during plagues. I’m not up to that sort of thing myself, but I’m not going to get all judgmental about it, either.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      cain

      God save us from the actions of the young. They can’t be bothered to show up for voting, but they are happy to go around and spreading the virus.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Jeffery

      A lot of capital about to be redistributed if grand ma and pa die. It’s a win-win for the kids.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Robby-D

      I wonder if there’s an “ok boomer” attitude going on here… like, “you ruined our planet and showed no care for our generation, why should we care about yours?  Environmental death sentence for us; coronavirus at least gives you a fighting chance.”

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Major Major Major Major

      maybe keeping generations of people at subsistence living at slave wage gig economy jobs was a bad idea

      Sure, that explains the behavior of

      *reads*

      French government workers, and Berliners raised in a rather socialist culture among the crumbling ruins of communism.

      This really just reads as a “kids these days!” story. Young people are dumb.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      On the other, maybe keeping generations of people at subsistence living at slave wage gig economy jobs was a bad idea

      Yeah, not ready to give a pat on the head to a thirty-year-old statistician in a freaking government health administration and say, poor lad, Paul Ryan and Ronald Reagan gave you a damaged worldview. He’s striding toward middle age and acting like a spoiled teenager.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Omnes Omnibus

      Part of being young and “immortal” is believing you are young and immortal.  And, if you don’t and are a bit scared of whatever, part of being young is behaving as if you are young and immortal to prove it to yourself and show others that you aren’t scared.

      Do we really need to list all the dangerous things we did when we were young?  Right now the behavior isn’t helpful, but its nature isn’t new.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Cacti

      You’re overthinking this one, Cole.

      It’s in the nature of young people to act irresponsibly and feel like they’re invincible.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Obvious Russian Troll

      @Baud

      All too true. I mean, it’s relatively easy for me to socially isolate myself. I mostly work at home as it is and we’re not that social–we had to cancel a play with a friend of ours for Thursday, and we might have eaten out over the weekend.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      The Moar You Know

      Neighbor kids had a smashing party last night, guess someone’s parents had left.  Ain’t nothing to do about it.  I’m just grateful I have zero contact with the public save for my gigs, and looks like we won’t be doing any of those for quite a while.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      download my app in the app store mistermix

      The kids I know, including my daughter, are all self-isolating.  I’m sure there are assholes but the vast majority are not.  This is a generation with the fewer teen pregnancies and lower illegal drug use than previous cohorts.  They are better than ever, yet they’re constantly shat upon.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Tim C.

      Yeah,  this doesn’t seem like a generational issue.   Some of the olds I know are just as bad to worse, and they are the ones most at risk!   This article falls into the category of “Some people are dumb, let’s make generalizations about an entire generation based on that.”

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Marcopolo

      A young guy moved in across the street about a year ago. The demographic here had been aging in place until then. The first loud out in the yard at stupid hours party he had was last St. Patricks Day. Folks drinking green beer in the front yard starting at 10 am, then going off to the local parade & drinking there & in bars, then all of them coming back at 1 am & sorting out shit until 2. It was very annoying. It is 9:30 atm but his car ain’t there & the parades are cancelled & bars closed so maybe it will be less loud this year.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      rikyrah

      The youth think that they will live forever….sigh..

       

      Then again, the guy in Kentucky who refused to isolate and had to be forced to by the Governor, wasn’t a youth.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Jinchi

      “So what? You get the flu, you’re not going to die.”

      Young people may not feel mortally threatened by coronavirus, but I doubt the attitude is “so what?”. I think, like most of us, they hate getting sick, and they don’t want to be cooped up with fevers and chills. They didn’t want the actual flu, never mind a disease that will have them locked away in quarantine for 2 weeks.

      You go to the bar these days and you’re going to meet all the a*****s. That doesn’t make them representative of a whole generation.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.