Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

We are aware of all internet traditions.

No one could have predicted…

This blog will pay for itself.

This blog is Obama’s Katrina.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense.

Shock troops for the Unitarian Jihad.

I showered with Rahm and all I got was this shitty blog.

We have all the best words.

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

Women: They Get Shit Done

Lighten up, Francis.

I thought we were promised Infrastructure Week

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Today in our ongoing national embarrassment…

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Good luck with your asparagus.

Hot Air and Ill Informed Banter

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Han shot first.

The house always wins.

An army of rabid, anonymous commenters

Gastritis Broke My Calculator

You are here: Home / Food & Recipes / Let’s Talk Food

Let’s Talk Food

by | 37 Comments

This post is in: ,

I’ve got a bunch of depressing items in the queue to blog here, but this is the time of evening (after dark, before [ETA: most of the] primary results) when we can do a little community.

So let’s go back to one of the blog’s core fixations: eating well by our own hands. I don’t know about all of youse, but the shelter-in-place regimen makes me want to cook, every day, in quantities that soon run into tribble-esque storage problems.  So, kind of at random, I’m going to share some of what I’ve been doing lately, and y’all can fill in the comments with either your zombie apocalypse g0-tos or anything else, for that matter.

Let's Talk Food 1

First up: a steak sauce I invented out of the fridge a while back that is just…really nice:

For one big rib steak (i.e., dinner for two): put a healthy glug of olive oil, four or five tablespoons in your smallest saucepan.  Chop up a lot of garlic (two or three big cloves) and poach them in the oil with a pinch of salt–bring ’em to a bare simmer and then keep the heat pegged as low as it can go. While that’s mellowing, chop up three or so papadew peppers (again fine), and peel off a good sized piece of lemon rind. Toss both of those in the pan, raise the heat enough to bring it back up to a bare simmer, and then adjust the temp to keep it there. Chop up a couple of scallions — the white part and an inch or so of the green–again, to a fine mince. Add a generous teaspoon of prepared horseradish, a rounded teaspoon of good mustard, and toss in the scallions. Cook till the scallions wilt and lose their raw bite. Taste, add salt and pepper as needed, and if you want a hint of sweetness, throw in a bit of syrup, and cook for another minute.

Sounds weird, I know, and I’m sorry about the quantities–but that’s as precise as I’ve ever known it.  It’s really a great steak dipping sauce (and bizarrely is not bad as a late night jolt on pasta).

Let's Talk Food 3

Next up, and speaking of pasta:  I can really recommend this Amanda Hesser recipe for a really lovely pasta sauce. For religious heritage reasons, I don’t cook with pork in my own kitchen (my kashrut is notional, but childhood habits die hard), so I substitute my local Whole Foods lamb kofta–they sell it as either seasoned ground meat or patties–along with the 1 lb bricks of ground veal they were regularly stocking before our current hordeapalooza.  My only real variation is to add a couple of teaspoons of freshly ground fennel seed and a little bit of Ricard pastis–any anise flavored digestif will do–added with the wine.  This brings out the astringent edge of the fennel really nicely (and can even make up for those times you start to make this and realize you don’t have any fresh fennel). That, and I use good linguine or fettucine, because I don’t really like penne that much…but YMMV.

I’ll save a couple of other recent pleasures for later posts, but one more for now, because, as you may remember, I believe that roast chicken is the one plausible piece of evidence that the FSM exists and loves us.

Long ago, I filmed Michael Romano, chef (then) of the Union Square Cafe in New York. He was a lovely man, and his job that day was to cook up an analogy to the way galaxies cook stars into greater and greater concentrations of metals. Neil deGrasse Tyson played his sidekick, and you can see the scene here, starting at about 42 minutes in.

Let's Talk Food 2

All that is prelude to the fact that doing that shoot got me a copy of Michael’s Union Square Cookbook–which has mostly sat on my kitchen shelf for the last many years. Recently, though, I’ve started to poke around in it, and I came across his mom’s baked chicken dish, which, slightly modified, has become a crave-inducing star of the rotation in our house.

The recipe as written calls for a 3.5 lb chicken cut into pieces. My wife and I both prefer dark meat, so we just went with thighs alone the first time. Here’s how it goes:

salt and pepper the chicken pieces.

Thinly slice three medium onions. (Michael wrote 3 cups, but my onions don’t come marked that way. This works.)

Thinly slice 2-3 garlic cloves.

Get out 8 thyme sprigs

Slice one and a bit lemons thinly — you’ll want about ten good rounds–and reserve the rest of the second lemon for juice.

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

Dredge the chicken in flour and then brown them in olive oil in an ovenproof skillet or Dutch oven. When they’re done, put them aside.

The recipe says you should throw out the fat and add more olive oil. My bubbe would have scolded me for that, so I just drain enough of the rendered fat-oil mix so that my cardiologist doesn’t shout at me.  Toss in the onions and cook over medium-low heat until they’re soft, adding the garlic when you feel like it. This takes about fifteen minutes, or more if you go really low and slow (which is delicious, but I want to eat tonight.) Add a little salt and pepper.

In a departure from the recipe, I brown the lemon slices in a little oil while this going on.  Medium low heat again, and don’t burn them, but give them just a bit of brown.  When the onions are done, lay the thyme sprigs across them. Put the lemon slices down, and lay the chicken pieces on top of them.

The recipe now says to add the lemon juice you’ve squeezed from whatever you didn’t slice and 1 1/2 cups of chicken stock. That’s a lot, and I don’t.  Instead, I put in about half a cup of stock and an unmeasured quarter to half a cup of white wine.

Bung it in the oven, covered, baste it after about fifteen minutes, and check it from ten to fifteen minutes after that; it will be done sooner than you think.

That comes out great, and I can’t say how satisfying it is to have such a simple prep turn out so well…

But what we did two nights ago was even better. I got a really good whole chicken from a local speciality butcher, spatchcocked it and flattened it as much as I could, floured it and browned it whole. Did all the steps up to assembling the dish for the oven as written above, but at the stock/wine stage added pastis again. Not too much — a couple of tablespoons at most.  It needed a bit more liquid when I came to baste it, so I added just a touch more stock and then, when I pulled it from the oven, I lifted the chicken out and stirred in a good tablespoon or so of chopped tarragon, mixing it into the onion mixture just long enough to infuse the sauce with that chicken-lemon-tarragon magic.

It was fabulous. If I’m using a whole bird the next time I cook this, I’ll drop the oven temperature a bit, probably to 350. Also, not that long ago, my sister in law gave us a tagine pot, and I’d like to try doing the oven portion of this in that, as we’ve found that the steaming that happens in the tagine leaves a creamier texture in the meat.  But trust me: this is dead easy, quick to prepare, and fabulous…and even more, an utterly satisfying way to push back the chaos outside the walls. Therapy in a saute pan.

That’s enough. I’m hungry. Heading off to deal with that.

Digest amongst yourselves…

Images: Pieter Bruegel the elder, Peasant Wedding1566-1569

Rose Hartwell The Frugal Meal, 1903

Joachim Beuckelaer, The Well-Stocked Kitchen, 1566

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Aleta
  • Avalie
  • CarolPW
  • dmsilev
  • Duane
  • Elizabelle
  • Fair Economist
  • Feathers
  • gene108
  • Gin & Tonic
  • Grover Gardner
  • hells littlest angel
  • Jay Noble
  • JCNZ
  • JPL
  • Kent
  • Kevin the Hen
  • mali muso
  • Martin
  • Mary G
  • Narya
  • Roger Moore
  • Tom Levenson
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    37Comments

    2. 2.

      Fair Economist

      I do most of the family cooking and I enjoy it. Unfortunately right now it looks tricky to get all the ingredients for recipes. Today the only meat was beef stew meat. Anybody got some good rice and beans recipes?

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Mary G

      My housemate just gave me a plate of chicken and rice; not as gourmet, but something I would not make for myself, and it’s lovely.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      hells littlest angel

      I’ll bet the Soylent guy is on tenterhooks waiting for the orders to come pouring in.

       

      Unless he has died of chronic constipation.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Kent

      I need a good chocolate cake recipe for my daughter’s birthday on Friday.  Normally I’d just buy one but a cake sitting in a display cabinet kind of unnerves me.

      She wants a good chocolate cake with chocolate butter cream frosting.

      I could google up a ton of recipes but curious if anyone has a favorite.  Kid friendly so no weird stuff like nuts or orange peel or anything like that.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Roger Moore

      My big discovery recently was how well a pressure cooker works to make easy chicken soup.  I put a couple of chicken breasts (bone in, skin on) in a pressure cooker, added a package of prepared mirepoix, covered it with water, and pressure cooked for 1 hour.  At that point, I took out the chicken, removed the bones and skin, and returned the shredded meat to the pot.  I then added a package of frozen mixed vegetables, more water, and some noodles, and cooked it until the noodles were al dente.  It took some time, but that’s true of practically any good soup; the amount of effort was pretty minimal considering the quality of results.

      ETA: I forgot to mention adding herbs (bay leaf, thyme, and rosemary) and salt to taste.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Tom Levenson

      @Fair Economist: Our usual stores have been uneven. Sometimes the meat case is pretty well stocked, sometimes the locusts have been through.

      I expect it will settle down in a week or so.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      mali muso

      @Kent: I’m a big fan of King Arthur Flour (their recipes and their flour).  Here’s a link to a classic WWII era recipe that may be well-timed for a come-back as it doesn’t need eggs, milk or butter.  It’s my go-to recipe for cake and my picky toddler likes it.  If it’s too boring, their website has loads more chocolate cake recipes you could try.   Good luck!

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Grover Gardner

      Does anyone else think that that pasta painting looks like the family moved into Vermeer’s old apartment?

      Or maybe it’s by the famous Italian artist, Vermeercelli. ;-)

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Martin

      Who puts up a chicken recipe on St Patricks day? Today is a good day for a reuben recipe.

      There was no shortage of corned beef in the stores here in SoCal. Not a shock. Late dinner due to scheduling around finals.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      dmsilev

      @Kent: Not quite chocolate butter cream, but how about this one:

      Intense Chocolate Mousse Cake

      There is very little that needs to be said about a chocolate mousse cake. This one lives up to its name. It is gloriously intense. But the whisked egg whites ensure that it has a balancing lightness. A slice of it, with a smattering of fresh raspberries and a dollop of cream, or better still, sour cream, is the perfect finale. It may also invite a certain inelegant gluttony at the end. I have noticed that even those who claim not to go in for desserts come back for more. The confectioners’ sugar is optional, of course, and may be excluded for Passover.

      I’ve made it in the past and it’s very good.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      CarolPW

      @Kent: Do you have three 9″ cake pans? If so, I have a recipe that I cook every year for the birthday of first my boyfriend who became my spouse and then my ex-spouse, but we still eat together at least once a week. Not a buttercream frosting though, just sour cream and semisweet chocolate. The whole thing is not too sweet, but very major chocolate.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      gene108

      @Fair Economist:

      I don’t have a rice recipe, other than boil the rice.

      For beans, I am repurposing my lazy ass chole (chick peas curry) recipe, which should work with most beans

      Heat vegetable oil in pan (just enough to coat pan). Oil will get very hot. Oils that smoke at low temps (olive oil) would not be good,

      Cut 1/2 onion

      1-2 cloves of garlic. I like finally chopped garlic or use garlic press. YMMV

      1-2 tomatoes (small), chopped into 1/4 or 1/8’s pieces. Smaller pieces cook faster.

      1-2 dried crushed dried red chilies (can use chopped green chilies, or none, depends on your taste)

      Small handful of mustard seeds

      Salt to taste

      STEPS

      Add mustard seeds & chilies cold oil

      Turn on stove. When oil is hot enough for mustard seeds to pop (very hot) add onions and garlic

      Once onions get slightly tender, add beans and tomatoes

      Let simmer. Taste as you cook, until you are happy with taste or tired of waiting

      Let it cool a bit.

      Serve w/ rice

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Elizabelle

      @mali muso:   That looks fabulous.  Have all the ingredients for it, too.  Many thanks.  The WWII generation was highly resourceful.

      Did your husband make it back safely??

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Feathers

      My go-to pasta comfort food these days is Lemon Butter Angel Hair Pasta

      The directions say a splash of lemon juice, but I do a half for the quantity in the recipe and a whole if any larger. The angel hair pasta does soak up all the liquid and the fact that it’s broken up into small pieces makes it a spoonable dish. Very important. Can gussy up frozen, nuked broccoli nicely.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Elizabelle

      @dmsilev:   Dang.  That’s behind the NYTimes recipe paywall.

      Any interest in cutting and pasting it?

      Am a FTF NYTimes subscriber, and I hate that they have monetized their recipes, and their crossword.  No fair.  Maybe they have peeps who subscribe to the recipes and skip the news sub.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      WaterGirl

      @Elizabelle: In case she is gone because he is arriving home… she recently got word from him that he had landed at their airport.  It must be in the previous thread, toward the bottom.

      Never mind.  She is still here, I’ll let her answer for herself.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      gene108

      @gene108:

      Heat vegetable oil in pan (just enough to coat pan). Oil will get very hot. Oils that smoke at low temps (olive oil) would not be good,

      Should read “add vegetable oil” not “heat”

      Reply
    31. 31.

      JPL

      @gene108: A few years ago the son and dil introduced it to me from whole foods.   OMG  what a god send for brown rice.  That was always a staple when my children  were younger but now you are talking about a few microwave minutes.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      mali muso

      @Elizabelle: Yes, he texted about an hour ago that his plane landed.  And I promptly burst into tears…which surprised me cuz I thought I was pretty cool and collected.

      I think busting out some classic recipes is going to be a thing in the coming days if and when kitchens run low on some supplies and folks can’t run out to the corner store.  This particular recipe is not only tasty but happens to be vegan, so in the days when we weren’t social distancing, I liked to bring it to potlucks.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      gene108

      @JPL:

      Grew up with my mom cooking a few days of rice in the pressure cooker. Also reheated in a pressure cooker.

      Took 10-15 minutes.

      Pressure cooker was always on stove top.

      But frozen veggies, rice, etc. are godsends for having to cook something quickly.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      JCNZ

      Here’s a REALLY EASY bread recipe. Tartine quality. One hour 45 from beginning to eating.
      3 cups of flour (I use white)
      2 teaspoons of yeast (yep, two)
      1 teaspoon of salt
      A generous slug of red wine vinegar (“For sweetness and that extra tang,” as the great Australian songsmith Paul Kelly would say)
      1 and one 1/2 cups of the hottest tap water (not boiling)
      Mix, and put in a warm place for one hour (I use the microwave). Set your timer for 30 minutes.
      When the times goes off, turn your oven to High and put in a Dutch oven or a casserole dish with a lid to heat up. Set your timer for another 30 minutes (you’ve put the mix aside for an hour, remember).
      When the timer goes off again, pour the mix onto a sheet of baking paper and put it into the casserole dish and then into the oven. No kneading, no resting. I use scissors to cut a line along the top so that the bread expands as it cooks.
      Bake it for 30 minutes, remove the lid, bake it for a further 15 so that the crust is golden (or longer if you like it caramelised – another burst of flavour).
      If you can, let it cool before you slice it.

      I got this recipe from a site called JennyCanCook (dot) com. The red wine vinegar was my brother’s idea – it’s a brilliant addition.
      Take care, you jackals! “Live dangerously, take life as it comes, dread naught, all will be well,” as Winston Churchill said in 1937 (ignore the “Live dangerously” part for now).

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Jay Noble

      Great activity for the Quarantine Days – Learn to cook the basics; Teach the kids to cook the basics; Brush up on your skills.

      Basics: Eggs – Fried, scrambled, poached, omletted, boiled; Bacon, Sausage, Hamburger, Hot Dogs, Pot Poast, Corned Beef, Potatoes and so on.

      If you are vegetarian or vegan what better time to experiment

      I love that Cole has his homemade canned food, but don’t be afraid of store bought. Canned/preserved food got us this far.

      And for many folks, this would be a great time to follow Cole’s example and start a garden.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Feathers

      I’ve been making Pyrex Bowl Peasant Bread, which is a no-knead bread recipe that only takes two hours:

      1 cup flour

      1 tsp kosher salt

      1 tsp sugar

      1 rounded tsp instant yeast

      1 cup lukewarm water (3/4 c tap water, topped off w/ 1/4 c boiling water

      1) Mix dry ingredients thoroughly in large bowl. Stir in water until it forms into a ball.

      2) Let rise for at least one hour. Can go for two.

      3) Punch down. Shape into ball. Transfer to buttered Pyrex 1 or 1.5 l/qt bowl.

      4) Let rise for 30 mins. Preheat oven to 425

      5) Bake for 15 min. Turn oven down to 375 and bake for 15-17 min more. (I have forgotten to turn down oven and it was fine.)

      6) Let cool in bowl for 10 min (boo!). and then eat.

      Goes very nicely with all sorts of stuff. It isn’t quite sandwich bread, but you can make a sandwich out of it. Great with soup, salad, etc.

      Here is a link to the original recipe, which oddly makes two loafs. There are also several variations, including one for thyme dinner rolls made in a muffin pan, which I have been told are great.

      My Mother’s Peasant Bread

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.