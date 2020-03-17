Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: What I'll Miss in the Outside World

Late Night Open Thread: What I’ll Miss in the Outside World

Since there are no good independent bookstores around here, I order most of my books online. But I’m worried about some of my favorite ‘local’ restaurants surviving. There’s one in particular, which we made a point of visiting last Friday — it’s almost half an hour north of us, closer to Gloucester than Boston, and serves delicious New England ‘comfort food’; it’s now shut down ‘until April 6th’. And I’m not sure about our favorite local Chinese place, even though of course they *do* have takeout (which we’ve been utilizing at least once a week for the past six weeks). Not to mention my personal favorite Indian restaurant… I always get takeout there, cuz the spice-averse Spousal Unit can hardly stand to go into the place, but it’s a white-tablecloth joint & most of its clientele seems to be large Indian families raiding the buffet…

Yes, I know, there will still be restaurants, and if I were a better person I could theoretically learn to make all my favorite dishes right here in our kitchen. But it’s not the particular dishes, so much as the dishes from those particular restaurants!

What are y’all gonna miss visiting, while we’re on lockdown?

    7Comments

    2. 2.

      Mary G

      The Orange County Succulent Society cancelled its spring sale. I haven’t gone to one in four years, and almost certainly wouldn’t have gone this year, but not having the option really upset me.

    4. 4.

      Kent

      I’m already missing Powell’s Bookstore.  It was my go-to place to kill time when I was in Portland.  I would browse Amazon and store up books in my shopping cart to check out in person when in Powell’s.  I can’t think of a single reason to drive across the river to Portland now.

      A new Ramen place just opened up near my house about a month ago.  I hope they are still around when this is over.  Top quality Ramen.  There are a bazillion Ramen places in the greater Portland metro but this was my good local one.  The Vancouver area was just starting to get a good selection of local restaurants and breweries.  I hope some are left after this and it isn’t just Olive Garden and Panda Express.

    5. 5.

      hilts

      As a New Yorker, I’ll miss all the bookstores especially the Strand Bookstore, the art movie houses like the Film Forum and IFC Center, and every single museum.

    6. 6.

      danielx

      I posted this below in response to someone griping about a restaurant owner’s sign:

      Closed Until Further Notice

      Thanks Dewine

       

      All true. Flip side: a lot of people who worked hard and put everything they had (literally, every asset they had) into their businesses are watching it all fall into wreckage. A lot of them REALLY don’t like having to let their employees go either – like a half million servers, cooks & bartenders in and around NYC for example.

      So, yeah, some of them are acting like assholes. Their worlds are falling apart and they want to blame it on someone. Not admirable, but all too human.

      ETA: anybody in the hospitality business who was heavily leveraged is fucked, or so would be my guess.

      It hits close to home – niece and nephew (sister’s kids who i live like my own) are bar/restaurant workers and they are both out of jobs as of today, as are a lot of people I know in the same business. It is necessary, but it’s really ugly too and I hate the necessity.

    7. 7.

      Anne Laurie

      @Mary G: Yes!  The Boston Flower Show hasn’t been all that great in recent years, and we were debating whether it was worth the bother of trekking to downtown Boston over the weekend, and then it was cancelled.  Now I miss the smell of damp cedar mulch… not to mention the Girl Scout cookie table in the vendors room!

