This, but for my favorite bookstores. https://t.co/oWd9rMHuMg — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) March 17, 2020

Since there are no good independent bookstores around here, I order most of my books online. But I’m worried about some of my favorite ‘local’ restaurants surviving. There’s one in particular, which we made a point of visiting last Friday — it’s almost half an hour north of us, closer to Gloucester than Boston, and serves delicious New England ‘comfort food’; it’s now shut down ‘until April 6th’. And I’m not sure about our favorite local Chinese place, even though of course they *do* have takeout (which we’ve been utilizing at least once a week for the past six weeks). Not to mention my personal favorite Indian restaurant… I always get takeout there, cuz the spice-averse Spousal Unit can hardly stand to go into the place, but it’s a white-tablecloth joint & most of its clientele seems to be large Indian families raiding the buffet…

Yes, I know, there will still be restaurants, and if I were a better person I could theoretically learn to make all my favorite dishes right here in our kitchen. But it’s not the particular dishes, so much as the dishes from those particular restaurants!

What are y’all gonna miss visiting, while we’re on lockdown?