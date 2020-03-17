Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Distance Teaching (Surprise!) and COVID-19: Continue On or Stop Here?

Distance Teaching (Surprise!) and COVID-19: Continue On or Stop Here?

by | 3 Comments

We started this series on Thursday, March 12, which almost feels like a month ago.

With all the new developments this week (can it really be only Tuesday?) some have had immediate concerns more pressing than teaching.  I know distance teaching/distance learning must still be an issue.  I know this because I called my niece today and they were having fits at their house related to distance learning, technical difficulties with a printer cartridge, no ability to go out and get another cartridge, unrealistic instructor deadlines and expectations.

We do have one more post in the can, from Martin, on Assessments.  And we were planning on separate guest posts on individual technologies: one on Zoom and one on Slack, and likely others.

We had lots of ideas in 2020 BL (Before Lockdowns)  The question is, do you want us to pursue them, or has life “provided” higher priorities? Is distance teaching still a priority for any of you?

Opinions: Distance Teaching and COVID-19 (a lurker)

Here’s what we had planned lo that long ago… on Monday!  Take a look, and share your thoughts in the comments, please.  It’s up to you.  Should we stay or should we go?

Several people have stepped forward and shared what they know about distance teaching.  If you indicated last week that you might write something up, please don’t be shy.  Just do it!

·  Do you have experience being a single parent and working from home with small children?   Please consider writing up a guest post.

·  Is there some aspect of distance teaching, not yet covered, that would be helpful?  Please mention it in the comments below.

·  Are you particularly experienced with one of the major distance teaching tools?  Please consider writing up a guest post on that one tool.

·  If you think this series has run its course, please let us know that, too, in the comments.

Upcoming Posts:
· ZOOM – Immanentize
· Slack – Martin

Any interest in a post on these:
·  Blackboard
·  Canvas
·  Google Classrooms

  • Mary G
  • randy khan
  • Tim C.

    1. 1.

      Tim C.

      I can only speak for myself; I think it’s useful. I’m rapidly putting together online curriculum for Algebra, Government, Geography, and English. All for different ages. So anything that’s shared is potentially useful.

