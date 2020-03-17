We started this series on Thursday, March 12, which almost feels like a month ago.

With all the new developments this week (can it really be only Tuesday?) some have had immediate concerns more pressing than teaching. I know distance teaching/distance learning must still be an issue. I know this because I called my niece today and they were having fits at their house related to distance learning, technical difficulties with a printer cartridge, no ability to go out and get another cartridge, unrealistic instructor deadlines and expectations.

We do have one more post in the can, from Martin, on Assessments. And we were planning on separate guest posts on individual technologies: one on Zoom and one on Slack, and likely others.

We had lots of ideas in 2020 BL (Before Lockdowns) The question is, do you want us to pursue them, or has life “provided” higher priorities? Is distance teaching still a priority for any of you?

Here’s what we had planned lo that long ago… on Monday! Take a look, and share your thoughts in the comments, please. It’s up to you. Should we stay or should we go?

*****

Several people have stepped forward and shared what they know about distance teaching. If you indicated last week that you might write something up, please don’t be shy. Just do it!