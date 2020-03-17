CORONAVIRUS LATEST: https://t.co/8tHniWxlBn • At least 4,661 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. and 85 coronavirus-related deaths.

• Globally, there are more than 181,580 coronavirus cases and more than 7,130 deaths. — ABC News (@ABC) March 17, 2020

WELCOME TO THE NEW NORMAL… Bright spot:

First human trial of vaccine to protect against coronavirus pandemic starts in the UShttps://t.co/oCYI767FQ8 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 17, 2020

Out of curiosity in a quiet minute (don't have many rn) went back in my TL for earliest evidence of #COVID19. Here it is on Jan 1: @alexandraphelan raising the alarm over info that surfaced in her rough translations of posts on Chinese social media. Jan 1st. The year of CoronaV. https://t.co/DBWpFcpUIN — Maryn McKenna (@marynmck) March 17, 2020

Fascinating look at the production of masks and why we can’t suddenly

make many more n95. Behind these seemingly simple

products are $4m machines producing micron-length fibers for filtration, taking months to make https://t.co/Pfoq26JLCH — Martin Chorzempa 马永哲 (@ChorzempaMartin) March 17, 2020

Reported coronavirus cases worldwide via WHO: China 81,077

Italy 24,747

Iran 14,991

South Korea 8,236

Spain 7.753

France 5,380

Germany 4.838

United States 4,412 (via @CNN)

Switzerland 2,200

United Kingdom 1,395

Netherlands 1,135

Belgium 1,085

Norway 1,077

Sweden 992 — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) March 17, 2020

More than 80 countries have imposed travel bans to curb the new coronavirus https://t.co/6HRQH5Xcau — The Economist (@TheEconomist) March 17, 2020

Data scientists @Penn incl'g @CjBayesian built an interactive model so hospitals can see if #COVID19 cases will overwhelm them. I link to it: https://t.co/ve4JKsIDpI See what a huge difference ⬆️ing doubling time/⬇️ing R can make, and stay the hell away from other people. — sharon begley (@sxbegle) March 16, 2020

The reason to watch China separately is that all the actions being taken around the world are basically based on China’s success in curbing spread of the virus. So what happens when measures are lifted is critically important for countries. Expect a resurgence, but when? How big? — Kai Kupferschmidt (@kakape) March 16, 2020

Hong Kong is using electronic wristbands, and an accompanying smartphone app, to alert officials if travelers violate a 14-day quarantine to fight the spread of coronavirus. https://t.co/Yy24wA00X1 — CNN International (@cnni) March 17, 2020

South Korea continues to show signs that its epidemic is abating, today reporting 74 new cases. Their massive testing effort aimed at identifying and isolating infected patients was no doubt a key part of their success in combatting virus, as were their early mitigation steps. pic.twitter.com/Wqqj6tPbCB — Scott Gottlieb, MD (@ScottGottliebMD) March 17, 2020





The West is mistaking something big on Singapore's response to Coronavirus. Schools are open here and have been the last two months. There is a lot of telework, but things are generally still open. Difference incl. widespread testing, paid leave, 14 day timeouts if exposed. — Derek Wallbank (@dwallbank) March 15, 2020

Singapore's social distancing, basically: If you have a fever, you can't get in anywhere. You're told to stay home, paid to do so, and life stops for 14 days. If you're not feverish, then you can still go do things, just not in 250+ groups. And temperature will be tested often. — Derek Wallbank (@dwallbank) March 15, 2020

The plea from Singapore's Communications Minister S. Iswaran was direct. “While we are not facing any shortages, please do not hoard, and purchase only what you need. Otherwise, no stockpile will be sufficient.” https://t.co/H6aeB1M0rJ — Derek Wallbank (@dwallbank) March 17, 2020

Malaysia’s lockdown is the latest threat to a Singapore economy already reeling from the coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/JxTgrT0vXC via @business — Derek Wallbank (@dwallbank) March 17, 2020

From March 18 to 31, Malaysia will ban all visitors, and residents are barred from traveling overseas while places of worship, schools and business premises will be shut except for markets that supply daily needs. #coronavirus @yantoultranguihttps://t.co/4TUK1HEatw via @markets — Anuradha Raghu (@ByAnuradha) March 16, 2020

Olympic talks to decide if Tokyo 2020 can go ahead amid coronavirus crisis https://t.co/YHJ7xlUP9R — The Independent (@Independent) March 16, 2020

Stop and consider for a moment. The global economy is melting down. Potentially a million or more people could die. And when meeting with other world leaders about the crisis, Shinzo Abe's priority is to declare that his own parochial agenda item will go forward. Leadership! (MP) https://t.co/mAAGj4rOFn — SNA Japan (@ShingetsuNews) March 17, 2020

The Indian film industry is halting all productions from March 19-31 as part of efforts to contain the novel coronavirus in the country. https://t.co/YDYjUlXWuJ — CNN International (@cnni) March 17, 2020

Australia coronavirus cases appear to be doubling every three days https://t.co/Q7zShxfy48 — ɪᴀɴ ᴍ ᴍᴀᴄᴋᴀʏ, ᴘʜᴅ 🦠🤧🧬🥼🦟 (@MackayIM) March 17, 2020

#BREAKING Russia seals off borders to foreigners over virus: govt pic.twitter.com/jPvzXMPnVA — AFP news agency (@AFP) March 16, 2020

90.

They had 30 new cases today only, hence the rush 2 close the border. Good move! pic.twitter.com/esn3aAOXYe — LeNoir (@LeNoir01923913) March 16, 2020

The actual number of infected people is much higher, by an order of magnitude, or maybe two orders of magnitude. I'm also afraid that the ban on events is already too late. In my opinion, the authorities are actually committing a deliberate crime without introducing a total — Richard Zorge (@Richard_Sorge1) March 16, 2020

Makes them immune … To reason — The Mustard Man (@misguidedsoul7) March 17, 2020

Very even-handed: Merkel banning both religious gatherings AND brothels. pic.twitter.com/VuPKrfZD2N — Peter R. Neumann (@PeterRNeumann) March 16, 2020

Switzerland has declared a state of emergency. All restaurants, bars, cafes, and shops will be closed starting at midnight. All public and private events will also be banned – AFP — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 16, 2020