All the Polls Are Closed. All the Calls Have Been Made. VP Biden Has Swept Today's Elections

All the Polls Are Closed. All the Calls Have Been Made. VP Biden Has Swept Today’s Elections

by

Arizona has now been called for VP Biden because Maricopa County, AZ – the state’s largest county – has now reported its vote and VP Biden won the county by double digits. As a result, they’ve now called Arizona for him. He has also won Florida and Illinois and swept the day given the postponement of the Ohio primary.

Personally, I think he should go with the mustache idea!

VP Biden now has over a 300 delegate lead over Senator Sanders. The usual rule of thumb is that it is impossible for a candidate in a Democratic presidential primary contest to overcome a 200 delegate lead because the Democratic primaries are proportional. As a result there is little chance that Senator Sanders can overcome this deficit, despite the number of states still left to vote. It is time for Senator Sanders to actually become a leader and do something he doesn’t want to do for the good of the Republic.

Open thread!

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    lamh36

      lamh36

      Ok. I would love to stay up guys, but after a long day at the lab today, I’m dead tired. I was just waiting for the results from Arizona to come in before heading to sleep.

      Can’t wait to see the numbers from the Hispanic vote in Arizona.

      I’ll probably be up a bit longer, but no more than 30min to an hour.

      While I’m still awake though, just wanted to say, I know alot of folks worried about how long the quarantine could last. It’s early yet, but it has been my theory, as someone who deals in this type of thing as part of my job, that we’ll know for sure if COVID-19 is handled by May. The “season” for respiratory virus infection tends to taper out in early May as the spring gives way to summer and the spring showers and flowers lead to less pollen and so less respiratory illnesses.

      For now the belief is tht COVID like SARS like FLU is transmitted via respiratory droplets, the Winter and Spring months are the ones that lead to the most coughing, sneezing, and respiratory symptoms that help to spread those viruses.

      As the weather gets dryer and warmer, it should taper off. We’ll see if my theory is correct.

    dmsilev

      dmsilev

      It is time for Senator Sanders to actually become a leader.

      I guess we’ll find out in the next day or two. There’s no plausible path for him to win; he’d have to take all of the remaining states by something like 60-40 margins, and that’s …just not going to happen. Mathematically possible, yes, and of course the concern is that he’ll fixate on that one-in-a-million chance.

    6. 6.

      Facebones

      This will not happen, because Bernie and his campaign staff are sore losers. You cannot appeal to them to do what’s best for the party, because they aren’t Democrats and hate the DNC more than Trump. They will scream conspiracy and drag this out to the convention and stomp their feet and demand to write the platform.

      The difference now is that he’s running against Uncle Joe and not a Hillary. The media had a 25 year reservoir of hate and misogyny to unleash against her. They don’t hate Joe.

    12. 12.

      dmsilev

      @Facebones: They can’t drag this out all the way to the convention. Pledged delegates only for the first round of voting (which, ironically, was a rule change that Bernie’s team pushed hard for), so there’s no ‘the superdelegates will vote with us’ straw to cling to this time round. Assuming no more changes to the primary schedule, this is truly over by early or mid May.

    15. 15.

      sdhays

      @lamh36: Wouldn’t we expect it to be less serious in tropical places like Singapore and Malaysia if it were affected by warmer weather? It seemed to be pretty serious in Singapore and Malaysia is now starting to lockdown as it spreads.

    22. 22.

      NotMax

      Robocalled that I’ll be called tomorrow as part of a conference call with Gabbard as Congressperson “addressing current issues.” Don’t know if I’ll be able to keep up giving a raspberry over the phone for that long without stopping for breath.

    25. 25.

      sdhays

      @Major Major Major Major: I think the argument that he should keep campaigning on to the convention in order to affect the party platform will be strong. I think that’s silly since that clearly didn’t make him or his core supporters happy in 2016, but the question is: has he learned anything from that experience? So far, the answer has been “no”, but I’d be happy to be wrong.

    27. 27.

      Mike S

      I know there are other races and issues in the coming primaries but even with that sanders would be selfish to continue making so many elderly people risk their lives to work at the polls. He should concede and the state legislatures in the remaining contests should find a way to make their elections more open to voting by mail.

    29. 29.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Major Major Major Major: He will not drop out tomorrow. His major surrogates and staff have already told the news media, this afternoon before any states had reported in, that he will not be dropping out any time soon. That he’s decided he’s staying in at least through the end of the April primaries.

      So instead of doing it now and starting the healing allowing a unified front to go after the President and the Republicans, he’s going to do what he did in 2016.

      All the Polls Are Closed. All the Calls Have Been Made. VP Biden Has Swept Today's Elections

    35. 35.

      Martin

      @sdhays: I think it may slow down in warm/humid areas, but not drop off as seriously as the flu. That may still help, but I think we’re going to be going through some variation of what we’re doing now for a year.

      But if lamh is right, then we 100% need a national vote by mail requirement because I will burn shit down if we aren’t voting Nov 3.

    37. 37.

      Mary G

      @Major Major Major Major: I agree; it’s seemed to me that he’s been signalling that he’ll be more reasonable, drop out earlier and support Biden more than HRC. Right now he has a lot of power over the platform. Waiting and screaming about the DNC rigging the election will diminish that. Of course, his brigades will scream bloody murder, but this is not the time for crap like that.

    39. 39.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Major Major Major Major: The only benefit to him staying in, which was to help drive turnout because there was a competition, which benefits down ballot races like the state supreme court race in Wisconsin also no longer exists because of the novel Coronavirus and COVID-19. The social distancing and mandatory closure responses to the epidemic is going to depress that turnout.

    41. 41.

      sdhays

      @Adam L Silverman: LOL, that cartoon is real. I have a colleague who was a big supporter of Andrew Yang and then was supporting Bernie, but he didn’t even know the Iowa caucuses were happening, or even what a caucus was. I didn’t ask him if he voted when the primary came to my state, but I’m 99% sure that he didn’t vote (despite strongly disliking Biden because he’s seen a bunch of picture that make it look like Biden is creepy with children??) and probably wasn’t even aware that the state was having its primary that day.

    43. 43.

      Mary G

      @NotMax: If my experience with Darrell Issa’s telephone town halls is any indicator, there is a snowflake’s chance in hell that you will be allowed to say anything, or razz for that matter. The “constituents” giving “feedback” will sing her praises in unison, like a Trump cabinet meeting. Have blood pressure medication handy.

    48. 48.

      Suzanne

      @lamh36:

      As the weather gets dryer and warmer, it should taper off. We’ll see if my theory is correct.
       

      God, I hope so. This is terrible. Every activity for my Spawns is canceled through the rest of the school year. Mr. Suzanne is saying that it’s unlikely that they’ll go back to school this year at all. Spawn the Elder is not very mentally healthy and this is hard on him. At some point, I’m just not going to be able to do it. Apparently scientists are saying we could have a year of this.

    51. 51.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Even Brian Williams talking about the Sanders campaign as if they’re Billy Mummy who can send us to the cornfield

      ETA: Just cringing at Williams’ fawning introduction of the man we used to call Parson Meacham, and it turns out his latest book is reflections on Jesus’s last words from the cross.

    52. 52.

      Feathers

      Ugh. My Twitter feed is full of screeches that Pelosi is worse than useless because she can’t get everything they want in the relief bill. The problem is the Senate. Why aren’t they complaining about Schumer? Maddening.

    59. 59.

      Martin

      @Suzanne: I think we’ll be dealing with this for a year, but I think it’ll be generally more orderly and less invasive than this. There may be smaller regions that lock down for a few weeks  because things got away from them, but it shouldn’t be as bad as this.

      For one, the nation can’t function in this state for very long. We may all have to wear respirators to work or shit like that, but it’ll return to some sense of normalcy.

    63. 63.

      Martin

      So, they issued a restatement of the OC lockdown order and now I have no idea what it means. Our county supervisor is a dipshit – and I thought that before all of this.

    66. 66.

      Another Scott

      @NotMax: We still don’t really know yet, IMHO.  I got the flu in Japan in May, but most of the time the flu is worse in the winter.

      We need to throw lots of money at the right people (those who will lose their jobs, those who will lose their food and shelter, those who need equipment to study the virus and make treatments and cures, etc.) and we need time.

      Flatten the curve!  Wash your hands!!

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    69. 69.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Major Major Major Major: Actually it wouldn’t. Leahy can’t be made President Pro Tem of the Senate if there’s no election, even if there’s a Democratic majority among the remaining senators who weren’t up for election/reelection in this year’s cycle, because without a House, there is no Congress to be sworn in. Meaning that Grassley would remain the President Pro Tem as he is currently the President Pro Tem. After the discussion of this last night, I went and double checked and it turns out my initial response on this was correct. Amazing what a PhD in political science can do for a person.

