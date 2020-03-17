Arizona has now been called for VP Biden because Maricopa County, AZ – the state’s largest county – has now reported its vote and VP Biden won the county by double digits. As a result, they’ve now called Arizona for him. He has also won Florida and Illinois and swept the day given the postponement of the Ohio primary.

VP Biden now has over a 300 delegate lead over Senator Sanders. The usual rule of thumb is that it is impossible for a candidate in a Democratic presidential primary contest to overcome a 200 delegate lead because the Democratic primaries are proportional. As a result there is little chance that Senator Sanders can overcome this deficit, despite the number of states still left to vote. It is time for Senator Sanders to actually become a leader and do something he doesn’t want to do for the good of the Republic.

