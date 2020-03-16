You’ve probably heard of the shock doctrine, named and explicated by Naomi Klein. If you’re not acquainted with it, here’s a short explanation.

I used the term “shock doctrine” to describe the brutal tactic of using the public’s disorientation following a collective shock – wars, coups, terrorist attacks, market crashes or natural disasters – to push through radical pro-corporate measures, often called “shock therapy”.

We’ve got a major shock right now. Rather than worry about what the bad guys will do to us, let’s seize the initiative and get some of the things we want done. It won’t happen all at once. The bill that Nancy Pelosi and Steve Mnuchin negotiated on Friday is a start, but only a start. Don’t complain that it isn’t enough (it isn’t), but look for opportunities to get more.

Greg Mankiw, a conservative economist, and Mitt Romney are both suggesting that the government send people money, a thousand dollar check for each adult. They have additional suggestions at the links.

Every American adult should immediately receive a one-time check for $1,000 to help ensure families and workers can meet their short-term obligations and increase spending in the economy. — Senator Mitt Romney (@SenatorRomney) March 16, 2020

We need wish lists ready to go. Here are some ideas off the top of my head:

A period – maybe three months – in which mortgage and rent payments are not due

Forgive student loans

Healthcare for all

Sick leave for all workers

Higher minimum wage

Homes for the homeless

What is on your wish list?

And open thread!