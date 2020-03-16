Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / The Shock Doctrine

The Shock Doctrine

You’ve probably heard of the shock doctrine, named and explicated by Naomi Klein. If you’re not acquainted with it, here’s a short explanation.

 I used the term “shock doctrine” to describe the brutal tactic of using the public’s disorientation following a collective shock – wars, coups, terrorist attacks, market crashes or natural disasters – to push through radical pro-corporate measures, often called “shock therapy”.

We’ve got a major shock right now. Rather than worry about what the bad guys will do to us, let’s seize the initiative and get some of the things we want done. It won’t happen all at once. The bill that Nancy Pelosi and Steve Mnuchin negotiated on Friday is a start, but only a start. Don’t complain that it isn’t enough (it isn’t), but look for opportunities to get more.

Greg Mankiw, a conservative economist, and Mitt Romney are both suggesting that the government send people money, a thousand dollar check for each adult. They have additional suggestions at the links.

We need wish lists ready to go. Here are some ideas off the top of my head:

  • A period – maybe three months – in which mortgage and rent payments are not due
  • Forgive student loans
  • Healthcare for all
  • Sick leave for all workers
  • Higher minimum wage
  • Homes for the homeless

What is on your wish list?

And open thread!

    20Comments

    4. 4.

      MattF

      A unified database of assholes and asshole-corporations that are trying to make panic profitable.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Citizen Alan

      Don’t forget to (a) make sure that interest accrual is frozen along with mortgage payments and (b) make sure that forgiven student loans don’t get counted by the IRS as taxable income.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Punchy

      The bill that Nancy Pelosi and Steve Mnuchin negotiated on Friday is a start, but only a start

      What I read this morning it that it’s likely DOA. The Senate wants to take out the good parts and substitute dumb shit in its place (of course), and so these changes will be rejected by the House. Never let a nationwide emergency get in the way of Moscow Mitch’s need to fuck up everything just because and prevent the House from ever getting credit for helping the country.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Geo Wilcox

      How about instead of every one getting a check only the people who truly need it (not me or Romney) get one.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      cain

      A thousand dollars? Yeah, right. That’s not going to do anything if it lasts longer than two weeks.  Some places need more than that – eg NYC, bay area, while some 1k might be okay – eg LIncoln, Nebraska. Pay the going rate for a month’s rent and some food.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      zhena gogolia

      I’m planning to keep paying trainer, hairdresser, and cleaner even though I will probably not be using their services for a while. The problem is I don’t know how many of their other clients will do the same.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Punchy

      @germy: I told the wife that shit will REALLY hit the fan next year when a vaccine is announced, and the anti-vaxxers demand to be excluded from getting it.  I suspect the gov’t will play serious hardball with those who dont get it (fine them?) for non-medical reasons, trying desperately to acquire herd immunity numbers…either way, talk about a huge fight about to happen with the crazy anti-vax idiots.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      cain

      @Punchy:

      You can bet that he’s probably want to throw in some abortion language or something. You can never get these people focused on the good stuff, they have to throw in some ideological bullshit even when trying to save people’s lives.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Kristine

      Develop nationwide vote-by-mail system, says the ballot box judge who is calling folks to make sure they’re still showing up tomorrow and lost her roving site manager who got called to another site to be a voter services judge. Dammit Illinois. (I realize this may be beyond the scope of the question, but still. Dammit)

      Reply

