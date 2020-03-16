Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Economics / Free Markets Solve Everything / The Conservative Paradise Continues to Prosper

The Conservative Paradise Continues to Prosper

by | 40 Comments

This post is in: 

As Betty mentioned in her post, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have decided to cooperate, and all gyms, casinos and movie theaters will be closed. Restaurants and bars will be takeout only. Good! More to come, I’m sure. So, in our states’ rights utopia, little clusters of states will make their own healthcare policy to address a nationwide threat, while Trump alternates between shaking every hand in sight, and pushing Pence out in front of the public so mother’s husband can be scapegoated later. It’s much better to have our precious rights than our precious lives, so I can only say “keep up the good work” to Team Trump.

We can’t do much about this now, other than perhaps the changes Cheryl suggested today, but I have a couple of thoughts about what we need to do in the mid- and long-term, and what I’m storing away in my anodized titanium grudge carrier for later examination.

First, the bankers never got what they deserved after 2008, and goddamit, the fucking Republicans need to pay for all the cuts and other anti-science bullshit that caused us to be the last place country in virus testing. There should be no “bygones being bygones” on this fuckup. There will be an especially fervent effort by FoxNews to tell us that the response to this pandemic was as good as we could have expected, because it was a natural catastrophe that nobody could have predicted (except for the smart government officials that Trump fired or replaced with stupid toadies). Nope! We need a reckoning.

Second, we need to start advocating for mail-in elections, and that’s going to be a fight. Trump would prefer to have no election, so it’s in his interest to throw as much sand in the gears of changing election procedures as he possibly can. Josh Marshall has a good post on this.

Third, James Fallows makes some good points in this essay about the chaos that Trump caused at the airports, but his point is more generally applicable:

You probably can’t see this from seat 23D on United or Delta, but every commercial-flight airport has its own fire station, within a few seconds’ drive of the runway. A fire crew is standing by, every time you take off or land. That’s based on What if? thinking. What if five minutes from now, a plane comes in hard, and has a post-touchdown fire, which could threaten the passengers trapped inside? What if an airplane’s engine catches fire on the runway, and a hundred passengers have to get off all at once?

[…] I’m sure there are airports where the “equipment” has never been used in a real emergency, or not in many years. But it’s there and ready, every minute, because: What if?

Fallows makes a distinction between grinding efficiency, which keeps airlines profitable at the expense of making the experience sometimes unpleasant, and the What if? culture underlying safety systems in airplanes and airports. Our hospital system has been run on grinding efficiency, to maximize corporate profits and perhaps decrease the cost of patient care, but not so you’d notice, if you’ve received a bill lately. So we have no spare beds, we’re going to run short on protective gowns and masks because they’re sourced from China, we’re short of nurses, and so forth. When this is over, we need to What if? hospitals and the health care system in general. We need some slack in the system, some stockpiled supplies, some extra beds, increased pay for nurses and educational incentives and student loan repayments just like doctors get, and a recognition that we may “waste” some money on preparedness (just like we “waste” $800K on each of the airport fire trucks pictured). Because the What if? just happened, and we’re woefully unprepared.

    40Comments

    1. 1.

      trollhattan

      Those of a certain age will recall the Civil Defense shelters sprinkled across the land in case of nuclear war. They had water and pilot crackers and the psychological task of giving false confidence to folks that the government had this. Nevertheless they did exist and took a good deal of thought and coordination.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Bill K

      I agree with a lot of what you said, but I am leery of mail-in elections.  I think it’s too easy to falsify the results.  I keep thinking of _One Hundred Years of Solitude_ where the mayor is opening the mail-in ballots and replacing the ones he doesn’t like.  In real-life, I can’t forget how our county clerk in Waukesha suddenly ‘found’ ten thousand mail-in ballots at the last second and they conveniently turned the tide in a tight race for governor.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      low-tech cyclist

      What I want to know is, why are the hospitals private businesses in the first place? Fifty years ago, they largely weren’t. You’d have Soandso City Hospital, Suchandsuch County Hospital, Whatsisname Methodist Hospital…(a) how did we get from there to here, and (b) any reason we can’t reverse that and turn hospitals back to largely government-owned and -run enterprises?

      Health care should not be driven by profits. It just doesn’t work.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Fleeting Expletive

      Pilot crackers?   In the late sixties at an offshore training camp for Peace Corps volunteers they served Civil Defense-labeled cookies in metal cans, huge ones, that were from years before.  They were pretty good but not quite as good as graham crackers.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      cain

      I have a feeling that we are going to see more contagions as our world falls more out of balance. This won’t end here I’m feeling. The past 12 years we’ve seen many different diseases spreading.

      The conservative idealogy is literally killing us because it’s all based on wanting it to be like the 1950s except it isn’t like the 1950s . They want the life style of the 50s, the tax rates of today, and less immigrants.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      waspuppet

      There will be an especially fervent effort by FoxNews to tell us that the response to this pandemic was as good as we could have expected, because it was a natural catastrophe that nobody could have predicted …

      This will absolutely happen, and not just on Fox. The lumpenproletariat at home thinks “I didn’t see this coming, so why should I expect anyone else? Except some eggheads who are always predicting doom and gloom?”

      Bush got reelected after Sept. 11; don’t think for a second Trump might come out of this (politically) stronger.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      bluehill

      I’m seeing some conservatives now acknowledging that they downplayed this issue and now the government needs to get involved. Meghan McCain is on View criticizing Trump and government handling and decrying the distrust of government institutions without acknowledging how she and her husband and conservative inc contributed to this. Congrats for getting a clue, but unfortunately her credibility won’t suffer. She and Fox will move on to next BS scam and so it goes. The lack of self-awareness is frustrating, but not unsurprising.

      We can actually take immediate action against covid, climate change won’t be so easy.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      donnah

      Get Trump’s tweet today:

      Respirators, ventilators, all of the equipment — try getting it yourselves,” Mr. Trump told the governors during the conference call, a recording of which was shared with The New York Times.

      We will be backing you, but try getting it yourselves. Point of sales, much better, much more direct if you can get it yourself.”

      The suggestion surprised some of the governors, who have been scrambling to contain the outbreak and are increasingly looking to the federal government for help with equipment, personnel and financial aid.

       

      Fucking POINT OF SALES for supplies? He’s absolving himself of all responsibility and forcing states to do his job. God, this is criminal behavior because he’s killing people.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      cain

      @low-tech cyclist:

      Health care should not be driven by profits. It just doesn’t work.

      Healthcare is just not profitable – govt has been working too hard to help make it profitable instead of just making it all govt controlled. It should be a national security issue, after all if you have bioweapons – it can be used to bankrupt hospitals quickly.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      glory b

      I thought that the hospital bed shortage could also be traced to the closures of smaller, more rural hospitals because of the refusal of some states to go along with the ACA expansion, right?

      Reply
    12. 12.

      JoyceH

      This is perhaps a bit off-topic but today I remembered something that occurred to me quite a while ago, before this whole pandemic business blew up. And that is that there are tiny little simple things that can be done that can demonstrate competence or at least the appearance of competence, and this administration doesn’t even do those things. One of those tiny little simple things is to just start a scheduled briefing at the pre-announced time. And this administration has never done that, not even during ‘normal’ times.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @donnah:

      Point of sales, much better, much more direct if you can get it yourself.”

      he thinks it’s about buying lamps in bulk for one of his tacky hotels thirty years ago

      Reply
    14. 14.

      different-church-lady

      I see the algorithms have decided I should see ads for face masks with very specific specifications, and so as far at the free market is concerned I’m back on a “fuck everything and the shrink-wrap it came in” footing.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Martin

      @Bill K: Mail-in elections, particularly done as California does, is solid (other states may be as well, but I’m not as familiar with their process).

      In CA, you are mailed a ballot with your information on it, you don’t self-identify. You need to sign the ballot envelope. The reason the counting here is so slow (we still have 1.3 million ballots to count 2 weeks after our election) is that they both validate that there’s only one vote per resident, and that includes checking that you didn’t mail one in and then go hit a machine. If there is any irregularity on the ballot – you didn’t sign it, it’s unclear what you marked, they will call you and ask you to clarify the ballot, etc.

      So, in many ways our by-mail system is more secure than any other. Even if someone stole your empty ballot from  your mailbox and sent it in, you can request a replacement, send it in, and when they see two for you, they’ll call and ask you to clarify which ballot should be counted. I don’t think other states are quite so thorough because they don’t give their counties a month to certify the count to do all of this, but it can be done in a very thorough way.

      I think with similar consideration an electronic voting system could be designed, but it would need to lean on infrastructure very different from what we have now, so not any time soon.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      mad citizen

      @donnah: What a Magnificent Leader!  Do it yourselves.  His whole leadership is like the moments of Bill O’Reilly’s “We’ll do it live” meltdown.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      gene108

      Any healthcare reform plan that does not force hospitals to open their books and figure out transparent pricing is not going to solve much.

      We’ve all seen the $2,000 bill get reduced $500 because of insurance discounts. Makes no sense. A very arbitrary pricing system.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Martin

      @low-tech cyclist: They’re private because starting in the 60s we found ways to properly treat all manner of things that before would have just been ‘go home and die’ responses. That created a HUGE surge in hospital demand that as we rolled into the 70s and 80s we didn’t want to fund.

      And I’ll dispute a bit that they weren’t private. We have a long history of Catholic owned and run hospitals, going back decades. I was born in one, and I bet most of you were too. They were non-profit, but they weren’t public.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Aziz, light!

      @Bill K: Our Oregon vote-by-mail system has been working well for over 20 years and I’ve not heard of any reports questioning the integrity of our voting. Of course it must be administered by a state office that guards carefully against corruption and can’t easily be derailed by political hacks.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Betty Cracker

      @donnah: It’s criminally dumb on a bunch of levels, including the obvious point that the federal government has greater purchasing power than individual states and has sole power to order production for national defense purposes. Great googly-moogly. Pence’s press conference this afternoon will be a doozy!

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Mary G

      O/T poor lamh:

      This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ— Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Martin

      @JoyceH: Yep. Presidents have a long history of voting with the cameras rolling, getting flu shots, tests, anything that you are trying to encourage the public to do. It’s always done in public. Hell, they even sometimes do that in authoritarian countries.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      gene108

      @Aziz, light!:

      Of course it must be administered by a state office that guards carefully against corruption and can’t easily be derailed by political hacks.

      Disqualifies every Republican controlled state

      Reply
    27. 27.

      bluehill

      Waiting for the inevitable, except for the coronavirus, which no one could have foreseen, Trump led the greatest economic boom ever. Kind of like Bush kept us safe after 9/11.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Catherine D.

      @Martin:

      And I’ll dispute a bit that they weren’t private. We have a long history of Catholic owned and run hospitals, going back decades. I was born in one, and I bet most of you were too. They were non-profit, but they weren’t public.

      I was born in a kosher Jewish hospital, because my catlick mother wanted a doctor who put the breathing one’s life first.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Martin

      @Aziz, light!: An aside. When my son was in high school he was in marching band. One of his band mates was named ‘Aziz’ and he was tasked with setting up the lights in all of the trucks to transport instruments and props just so everyone could yell ‘Aziz, light!’

      That was his job for 4 years.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      TS (the original)

      @Martin:

       didn’t mail one in and then go hit a machine.

      We had (I think it still exists) a system in Australia whereby when you apply for a postal vote you are immediately crossed off as voting. If you lose the postal vote you cannot vote. If you go to a polling booth & try to vote, you are told you have already voted. This allows all the checking to be done before election day. (I learned this the hard way when I lost a postal vote)

      We also have never had signature checking as part of the right to vote. If you are on the roll, you turn up, give your details & get a vote.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      mrmoshpotato

      It’s time to stop calling them cosplay commies and just call them fascists.

      The children have a demand.

      We demand:-The election of Bernie Sanders-Emergency Medicare For All-Worker protections-Right to safe housing-Keep families together-Debt forgiveness-Lifting of sanctionsDuring the COVID-19 crisis.Sign on below:https://t.co/iIDv25djpM#PeopleOverProfit— DSA 🌹 (@DemSocialists) March 16, 2020

      Wow.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Hoodie

      The entire DoD operates on “what if.”  The problem with public health is that it doesn’t tickle the lizard brains of the GOP electorate like guns and ammo.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Martin

      @TS (the original): Ours don’t work that way. The mail vote is an option, so everyone gets a mail ballot, and everyone can pull a lever. You can drop off the mail ballot at any polling place and it’ll get routed to the right precinct.

      It’s a really good system for a mobile population. If you fill in the mail ballot but leave it at home, just pull the lever. If you don’t mail it in time, just drop it off (and it just needs to be postmarked the day of the election, not received).

      If you fill in your ballot and your candidate drops out the day before the election, you can go in and get a new ballot and fill it in. It’s really nice. It feels like a system that wants everyone to vote.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      JanieM

      @Martin:

      We have a long history of Catholic owned and run hospitals, going back decades. I was born in one,

      That explains a lot. ;-)

      and I bet most of you were too.

      Not me. Anyone else?

      Reply
    38. 38.

      ThresherK

      @mrmoshpotato: I have seen online cartoons (okay, let’s face it, no cartoons are printed anymore) joking (sic) that they should scare older Dem voters away from polling places with Covid-19 fearmongering, so the younger voters can carry the day for Sanders.

      I’m waiting for the first Bernie Bro to start aiming posts at Biden’s demographic sweet spot. “Bernie voters: VOTE in the primary tomorrow, Tuesday 3/17. Biden voters: VOTE in the primary Wednesday 3/18.”

      They really are no different than the R’s now.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Subsole

      At times like this I am reminded of Cola de Rienzo. He was sort of a medieval proto-Mussolini who came to power during the Plague. Same flamboyant idiocy, same showmanship, same empty  narcissism, same incompetence, same everything. Short story long he talked a bunch of cash-money bullshit about being Rome’s annointed savior, then Decameroned himself for the duration while Rome got acquainted with Y. Pestis.

      Ended up stabbed over a thousand times on the steps of his villa by an angry mob.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      JaneE

      Close to three decades ago my company give a management class to all the salaried employees before starting on a continuous improvement program.  One book they wanted us all to read was “The Goal” by Eliyahu M. Goldratt.  It is in novel style, but with a message.  The basic message is you won’t or can’t do the right things if you have the wrong goal in the first place.

      When I see things like the Covid-19 mess,  and then the president comes out and praises everyone for their great job, I just think that we really just don’t know what their actual goal is.  I doubt it has anything to do with the good of the country.  I can’t say they are deliberately trying to kill as many of the poor and weak and costly citizens as they can, but preserving their lives and health is definitely not on their agenda.

      Reply

