Pence speaks…later…maybe!

This morning, stock trading was halted for 15 minutes for the third time. The Dow dropped as low as 2700 for a bit — nearly 12%. (The market is down around 1700-ish as I write this.) To keep that in perspective, the 1987 crash was about 22%. My mom was a cardiac nurse in 1987, and she told me her unit treated a lot of patients who had stock market-related heart incidents. On Black Friday in 1929, the market lost around 12% of value (on top of previous days of drops). Hooboy!

I’ll freely admit I don’t understand how any of this shit works. The losses in response to Trump’s disastrous Oval Office address made a sort of sense: a babbling moron in charge during a global health crisis is the worst kind of uncertainty. But why did stocks shoot up after the parade of CEOs on the White House lawn last week? Beats me. Trump lied about a lot of stuff, e.g., the Google testing website, the availability of testing, etc.

But Trump lies all the time, about everything. It can’t be a surprise anymore. Was it the Fed caving to Trump’s repeated demands to cut the rate to zero that pushed them over the edge? Again, I don’t know. But to the extent the economy rests on consumer demand, maybe the prospect of what shuttered stores and empty streets would mean is finally sinking in.

Anyhoo, Pence has a tall order today. He was scheduled to provide an update on the efforts to address the virus at 10:30 AM ET, but now his presser has been pushed back to 2:30 PM. Trump is probably screaming in Pence’s face right now, ejecting bits of masticated Egg McMuffin while underscoring the importance of calming the market, for the love of Christ, Mike!

One thing Pence, Secretary Azar, etc., could do right now to start clawing their way out of the credibility pits they’ve dug for themselves is to stop prefacing every goddamned update with slobbering praise for Trump’s leadership. But they won’t stop because they’d lose their jobs.

Each man — even the dullard Pence — is surely smart enough to know Trump is a blithering moron who has screwed the pooch here. But they’ve consciously traded dignity/credibility for power. In for a penny, in for a Pence, I guess.

Governor Cuomo of New York is doing a presser right now, saying that New York, New Jersey and Connecticut are coordinating their restrictions but that the whole country needs to get on the same page. He just announced that gatherings that exceed 50 people are now banned and gyms, casinos and theaters will close at 8 PM until further notice. Bars and restaurants too, but they can still do take-out. Park fees are waived, and at least 50% of local government workers need to stay home.

CNN says the White House might announce nationwide curfews. We’ll see what Pence has to say, if he ever shows up. Maybe curfews are a measure that would be useful in containing the spread — I don’t know — but it’ll be interesting and instructive to hear the reaction of the Rand Paul types to such an infringement on their personal liberty. I predict it’ll be about as popular in red states as vape bans.

Open thread.

    3. 3.

      Ella in New Mexico

      I have no real idea of how all this shit works either, but does anyone else feel like there’s some market manipulation or insider trading going on in addition to what would be expected heeby-jeebies?

      What would be wrong with the government just halting trading for a week or so, until things stabilize and the legislation from the Hill gets signed and money starts rolling into the states?

    4. 4.

      The Moar You Know

      Investors need accurate information to invest properly. The investor class has figured out that Trump – and on his orders, the entire United States government – is lying through his teeth at every presser he’s given in the last two months. The market slide you’ve seen over the last two weeks is the inevitable result.

      Well, that, combined with (IMO) the fact that this market has been propped up on bullshit for the last five years, so a massive correction was coming anyway. But it didn’t have to be this bad.

    5. 5.

      JR

      Banning gatherings at an arbitrary number of 50 is ridiculous and proves politicians can’t do math and do not understand the implications of exponential spread. If they want to stop this there needs to be a major lock down now, with no public gatherings. It only has to last a few weeks.

    6. 6.

      FelonyGovt

      Sitting here at a medical appointment wearing nitrile gloves and looking forward to another long day at home since I’m over 65. I’m already tired of all of this.

    7. 7.

      MattF

      IMO, the Fed cutting interest rates to near zero is a plausible thing to do in the current crisis. And it was possible because Powell ignored Trump’s frantic and ignorant demands to goose the market with negative interest rates.

    9. 9.

      The Moar You Know

      I have no real idea of how this all works eitherr, but does anyone else feel like there’s some market manipulation or insider trading going on in addition to what would be expected heeby-jeebies?

      What would be wrong with the government just halting trading for a week or so, until things stabilize and the legislation from the Hill gets signed and money starts rolling into the states?

      @Ella in New Mexico:

      1.  No.  The only manipulation are the technical freezes.  Which is part of the system.
      2. Government takes the markets off for a week and you’ll see a crash like you cannot imagine when it’s “turned back on”.   Plus, things aren’t going to “stabilize in a week”.   Things will stabilize in a few months, and that’s the best case scenario.
    10. 10.

      Fair Economist

      @Ella in New Mexico:Oh, we know there is lots of insider trading in the Trump admin. Remember when Wilbur Ross got called by a journalist investigating Ross’ crooked dealings? Ross’ first action was to sell the stock. Lots more where that came from.

    11. 11.

      Jeffro

      It’s almost as if The Market (praise be its name!) senses that rate cutting doesn’t solve the issue here, not by a long shot…hmm…

      the investor class sure as hell better be glad Nancy Smash is willing to work with slimy Steve Mnuchin to try and keep this country afloat.

    12. 12.

      Cermet

      The fall in the Dow makes perfect sense. The Fed has shot its last bolt of ammo and has only one power left – to print money. It said exactly that and intends to buy a few hundred billion dollars worth of gov bonds (hence, printing money. Normally, it sells bonds to create said cash.) This is THE greatest fear rich investors have – the Fed runs the printing presses and inflation might rear its ugly head.

      Thanks to the orange gas cloud and his stupidity pushing the Fed AND their fear of losing that huge tax give-away, they’ll do anything to save his worthless, stupid ass. Even wreck the economy which they are fast doing. That is it in a nutshell.

    14. 14.

      BroD

      Thank God we’ve got some Governors who understand what’s going on and what they need to do–not the least of which is demonstrating what responsible and effective leadership looks like.

    15. 15.

      The Dangerman

      But to the extent the economy rests on consumer demand, maybe the prospect of what shuttered stores and empty streets would mean is finally sinking in.

      Ding!

      The economic carnage in my neck of the woods is going to be breathtaking. A whole buncha folks (me included) were barely hanging on to live here as it was; sure, there will be bailouts and benefits and heaven knows what else, but it’s going to be … staggering still. I can kinda see when this starts to end, roughly (8 to 16 weeks, maybe?), but I don’t see how we get from here to there.

      Worse, where I live is basically designed to have bottle necks. You can’t really get from here to there without a circuitous path because there are mountains and shit in the way. Worse, one of the two main Hospitals in town (French) is hard to get to on a GOOD day; and Sierra Vista is doing major construction, so they aren’t that much easier. This isn’t even going places (or not) to get food because we don’t believe in drive through (this copies my comment from one floor down).

      Oh, this is going to fun.

      I’m going back to bed. Wake me when it’s over.

    16. 16.

      Jinchi

      @Ella in New Mexico: does anyone else feel like there’s some market manipulation or insider trading going on in addition to what would be expected heeby-jeebies?

      I’m sure Mnuchin has planned out how to build on his fortune, like he did during the last economic collapse.

    18. 18.

      Major Major Major Major

      Just got back from the doctor’s office (I have intermittent asthma and decided I wanted a pneumonia vaccine). She said that they’re doing Coronavirus testing at another office and have had to get all their PPE from the hardware store—pesticide gear, basically.

    19. 19.

      Frankensteinbeck

      But why did stocks shoot up after the parade of CEOs on the White House lawn last week?

      It was the first time Trump sounded like the executive branch might do useful things, and they figured the CEOs were there to confirm it was true. Then Google publicly declared Trump to be a liar and they realized there will be nothing from the executive, ever.

    20. 20.

      Jinchi

      “I don’t take responsibility at all,”

      I’m pretty sure that has a lot to do with the market collapse. It’s a pretty blunt way of telling everyone ‘You’re on your own’, there’s no one in charge.

    21. 21.

      MattF

      @Ella in New Mexico: The amount of market trading by actual humans is a closely guarded secret, but is estimated to be around 10 to 20 percent. No one is controlling the stock market these days, it’s all AI and algorithms.

    22. 22.

      The Dangerman

      @The Moar You Know:

      …this market has been propped up on bullshit for the last five years, so a massive correction was coming anyway.

      This market has been hanging on by it’s fingernails not to have a major correction before the election (smoke and mirrors aplenty); a tremendous shit was coming and it finally couldn’t hold out any longer and, well, at that point, it was look out below. Long term, some people are getting rich on this overcorrection, but … it won’t be me.

