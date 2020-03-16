Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread: If You Need 'Inspiration' to Stay in Your Bunker…

Open Thread: If You Need ‘Inspiration’ to Stay in Your Bunker…

There Are Bugs - Amber Share

I used some twitter pics of these ‘Subpar Parks’ posters in a respite thread on Saturday, and commentors were kind enough to find artist Amber Share and her website. Much of her stock, you will not be shocked to learn, is on back order. But I’m getting a Sequoia Park print as soon as one’s available, to remind me that sometimes Outdoors is overrated!

From Bored Panda. “I Illustrated National Parks In America Based On Their Worst Review And I Hope They Will Make You Laugh (16 Pics)”:

I’m an illustrator and I have always had a personal goal to draw all 62 US National Parks, but I wanted to find a unique twist for the project. When I found that there are one-star reviews for every single park, the idea for Subpar Parks was born. For each park, I hand-letter a line from the one-star reviews alongside my illustration of each park as my way of putting a fun and beautiful twist on the negativity.

I had been wanting to draw all of the national parks, but wanted to find a way to add a bit of a twist to make it different from the other park illustrations already out there. I stumbled upon the one star reviews online, and the idea just came to me! I came to illustration by way of hand lettering, so finding words I could incorporate into the park illustrations really helped the project come together…

When it comes to my favorite park to draw and it’s review so far I think it was Arches, which is why I did that one first! I don’t really know that I have a least favorite – they’ve all been so fun and different to draw so far and has really made me appreciate the diversity of geography in the US! Yellowstone’s Grand Prismatic Spring was definitely the most difficult, because it was so hard to capture (which makes that review even funnier!).

Sometimes I find the perfect review really quickly, and other times I have to dig through several different review sites before I find the right one. It all depends on the park. I try to avoid any reviews about the park management or upkeep, and stick solely to reviews that have to do with the actual nature, because I think the audacity of criticizing earth is what keeps the project light…

Looks Nothing Like the License Plate - Amber Share

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      the usual suspects are running around saying Dump was presidential because he didn't pull his pants down and shit on the carpet.

    6.

      jl

      Getting ready for shelter at home in SF Bay. Internet connectivity becoming almost nonexistent due to so many people working at home, I guess.

Good luck folks.

      Good luck folks.

    8.

      Elizabelle

      Maybe artist Amber Share can work on a private series, “things Foxbots say during the wingnut Rapture.”

      You just cannot teach some people empathy or common sense.

    10.

      kindness

      Great project from the Artist's point of view but I have to wonder about the people who gave those reviews.  ??????  Why did you come all the way to what ever National Park?  Did they even know what they were getting themselves into?  Apparently not.  Clueless.

    13.

      Barbara

      I sent the link last week to my friend who was stuck at home — before the rest of us — because he had been exposed to CV at a party by someone he had never met before, and who appears to be the source of the first cases in my county.  We are up to 9 with one death.  Anyway, he thought it was a hoot and I did too.  The one that amazed me the most was there not being anything to do in the Grand Tetons.  I mean, what?

    15.

      joel hanes

      Open thread?  Good.

      Louie Gohmert has finally gotten a serious Democratic challenger.

      https://juanitajean.com/louie-unplugged/

      Louie is currently blocking Senate consideration of the coronavirus relief bill that Pelosi negotiated with Mnuchin, and for which Trump has tweeted support.   Because of course he is.

      You know what to do.

    17.

      RSA

      I used some twitter pics of these 'Subpar Parks' posters in a respite thread on Saturday, and commentors were kind enough to find artist Amber Share and her website.

      Thanks for mentioning the artist.

      One of my pet peeves: It ought to be the default, that when one shares something of quality, the artist/writer/creator gets credit. (It’s worse when people strip off the artist’s name; worst of all, some people take credit for such anonymized work. Ugh, human beings…)

    18.

      Barbara

      @kindness: If I had to bet money, it  is that most of them were posted by kids, teenagers or others who had been dragged there on the premise that it was an amazing place.  It puts me in mind of the river run I did last summer on the Shenandoah, when it was a bit low.  It was a bit challenging to navigate around the rocks, but we had fun.  However, we came upon a couple multiple times in which the female was saying choice things like, "I can't believe you think this is fun," and "I am NEVER doing this again."  It was her first time and she got snagged on a lot of rocks so had to jump out and free her kayak.  I can just imagine what her review of kayaking on the Shenandoah would be.

    19.

      joel hanes

      @Barbara:

      not being anything to do in the Grand Tetons

      There are, to my knowledge, still no bars, restaurants, gift shops, nor amusement parks at Jenny Lake.  Quelle dommage.

      Descending the Jenny Lake trail in 1968, hiking fast, alone, ahead of my family, I paused for a breath and got to watch a least weasel for ten or fifteen seconds before it flicked under a log.    On that same descent, I encountered an ascending party of six, carrying heavy packs.  It being a warm summer day, the strapping young women in the group had removed their shirts, and were wearing only breast support.   I was fifteen.   It was a … memorable moment.

    21.

      Rand Careaga

      The posters are fine from a technical and aesthetic standpoint, but speaking as a retired art director, the illustrator made some really questionable typography decisions.

    22.

      Barbara

      @joel hanes: I went on a spectacular hike, all of us did a boat tour with dinner on an island, and the wildlife was great.  My favorite was the fox I saw as we were heading out. I mean, not only was it healthy looking but it was positively prancing along in broad daylight.  The boat tour guide said that Tetons is the second most frequently revisited park after the Great Smoky Mountains.

    28.

      Van Buren

      @joel hanes: In 1988, after taking the Bar exam, I drove across country from New Jersey to California. I am a native Californian, my 2 friends had never been west of the Mississippi. We get to Lake Tahoe and find a beach. 2 very attractive women plop down in front of us and promptly remove their tops. I turn to my friends and say, "Welcome to California!"

    32.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      @kindness: Why did you come all the way to what ever National Park?

      My favorite one along those lines is the one for Saguaro National Park that says “OK if you like cactus”.

    33.

      Ruckus

      I have spent a fair amount of time at Yosemite. Anyone who didn't see the beauty of it has rocks instead of brains. Same with every other National Park I have seen. They are treasures well beyond humanity.

    36.

      Dadadadadadada

      @different-church-lady: "It's a total alpha move, very much established dominance and demonstrated fearlessness. I can't imagine anything more presidential," say all Trumpists after Trump pulls down his pants and shits on the floor.

    37.

      Calouste

      @Quinerly:

      I think it's easier for an impersonator to learn all the ticks of the shitgibbon than it is for him to say something sane, but opinions may vary.

      I think it’s easier for an impersonator to learn all the ticks of the shitgibbon than it is for him to say something sane, but opinions may vary.

    38.

      James E Powell

      @David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch:

      Of all the people I hate and wish ill things upon, the boosters of evil & stupid are the ones I hate the most.

Remember when they were comparing George W Bush to Winston Churchill?

      Of all the people I hate and wish ill things upon, the boosters of evil & stupid are the ones I hate the most.

      Remember when they were comparing George W Bush to Winston Churchill?

    39.

      chris

      “There are bugs…”

      Yes,and from the feel of this winter we have maybe six weeks before the blackflies and ticks shut down our forest rambles. Sure sucks when I have to go to the beach to walk ;-)
      Here’s Bert yesterday on a beautiful chilly afternoon practising his social distancing, three metres from me and about two kilometres from the next nearest human.

    40.

      MisterForkbeard

      @David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch:  I’ll admit he was better than usual. Actually treated it with a little gravitas. Still got some basic facts wrong, still bragged about how awesome his own response was, kept claiming that “no one” saw this coming, etc.

      But he also pushed that this was important and dangerous, and that the economic concerns would have to be fixed but were secondary to getting the virus under control, so stay the fuck home.

      Better than I expected. But still a very low bar.

    41.

      The Dangerman

      Going with an outdoorsy kinda theme here, apparently…

      …so, I went out on Friday the 13th (before we were supposed to do the bunker thing unless I was behind on my news); I went to Morro Bay before I blew town for a little while and I saw what I think was a repeat of this curious event (I think this video was before I arrived, at least). Note, I am not Jim M. and I am not Mike Harris. Video (not great sound quality) here.

      A happy ending, I think; the whale went back to where it was supposed to be (on the Northbound trek, the mothers and calves really stay close to shore, so having one hang an oopsie right into the bay isn’t unheard of). If you are into otters, there is typically a fairly good collection of them at the parking lot for the surfers. I didn’t count Friday, but it was between 20 and 30. Several young ones with their mothers. You can hear them complain rather loudly about their unwelcomed visitor.

      One more Morro Bay tip when we can ever visit again (I’m trying to stay inside, but I am going nuts); there is a short and easy trail to the top of Black Mountain near the Golf Course that has a FANTASTIC view (Golfers: Excellent course).

      Time for my next nap (I forget how many I have had today; probably not a good sign given we have a long damn ways to go and I’m already kinda losing it … if it isn’t clear, I’m an outdoorsy kinda guy).

    42.

      joel hanes

      @Baud

      And yet when the Republicans held the House, they passed the enormous tax cut for the rich without ever being able to read the bill, while some of the provisions were in pencil and actively being negotiated during the vote.

      Priorities

    44.

      mrmoshpotato

      Tree trimming is scheduled in my area.

      “Arborists performing vegetation management for ComEd will be working in your neighborhood within the next 3 months.”

      Sorry, the Assplunder (Asplundh) tree butchers with their damn orange trucks are NOT arborists!

    50.

      Mary G

      LA Times: Coronavirus: Universal to make current theatrical movies available for home viewing on Friday

      Universal Pictures, in a bold move to confront the coronavirus’ threat to the movie industry, is collapsing the theatrical window.

      In an extraordinary step, the studio on Monday said it would make its movies available in the home on the same day as their global theatrical releases, beginning with DreamWorks Animation’s “Trolls World Tour,” opening April 10 in the U.S.

      The company will also make movies that are currently in theatrical release available on-demand beginning as early as Friday, starting with the Elisabeth Moss horror film “The Invisible Man,” the satirical thriller “The Hunt” and Focus Features’ period comedy-drama “Emma.”

      The movies will be available on a wide variety of on-demand services, including those owned by parent company, Philadelphia-based cable giant Comcast Corp. and its European subsidiary Sky, for a 48-hour rental period at a suggested retail price of $19.99. The movies will also be released on platforms including iTunes, Google Play, Amazon Prime and FandangoNow, which is part-owned by NBCUniversal.

      Too pricey for me, though I would like to see Emma, because Bill Nighy is playing the father.

    51.

      Roger Moore

      @Barbara:

      The one that amazed me the most was there not being anything to do in the Grand Tetons. I mean, what?

      I was amazed by the one for Zion having distant and impersonal scenery.  One of the things I love the most about Zion is the ability to go out and visit that scenery up close.  I guess it might be lost on somebody who was unwilling to hike.

    52.

      bluehill

      @debbie: Futures are actually slightly up. Of course after being down so much, a bounce isn’t surprising and still a long way to go before the open. That said, IMO this is an incrementally positive develop by Trump standards. It may be an indication that saner heads are getting through to him or at least getting him to step out of the way.

      Now in terms of modest yet fantastical thinking, if Trump setup an emergency taskforce to coordinate efforts nationwide and appointed Romney to oversee this group. I think the market could bounce hard. It doesn’t mean the bad news is over, but it would change the sentiment and give the market some confidence that there will be an adequate response.

    53.

      debbie

      @Quinerly:

      I was at work listening on headphones, so the voice was very telling. I’d almost bet he didn’t resort to his jazz hands trick because I didn’t hear his voice get a tiny bit higher.

    54.

      James E Powell

      According to Twitter – more reliable than FOX – the Governor of WV says we should go to Bob Evans.

      What is his major malfunction?

    56. 56.

      NotMax

      Sorry, Betty. Sorry, Adam. Your state is flaky (emphasis added).

      Donald Trump has a slight lead over Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders in Florida, a key battleground state that the president likely must win in November to be reelected, according to a new Univision poll released Monday.

      The poll indicated that 48% of Florida voters would vote for Trump in a match-up with the former vice president and 45% would vote for Biden. If Sanders were the Democratic nominee, Trump’s support increases slightly to 49%, compared to 42% for the Vermont senator. About 8% of Floridians remain undecided.
      [snip]
      Among all voters surveyed at the time, 54% said they approved of the president’s performance, while 46% said they disapproved — a reflection of his strong standing in a state he now claims as his home and where he’s campaigned constantly since 2016. (Trump’s average approval rating is below 45%, according to RealClearPolitics.com.)
      [snip]
      Of Cuban Americans registered to vote in Florida, 59% said they would vote for Trump, while 63% of Puerto Ricans said they would vote for Biden. In a match-up between Trump and Sanders, the divisions between these two Hispanic groups was even starker: 61% of Cubans said they would vote for Trump, while 67% of Puerto Ricans said they would vote for Sanders. Source

