Monday Night Open Thread

How is everyone doing? Hanging in there?

I’m on day three of my sort of pseudo quarantine. I did go to the post office today, and I carried a lysol wrap with me, wiped down my box before opening, got my mail, went home, and went directly to the laundry room and threw my clothes in the washer.

Also, this is a really shit time to have hypochondriacal tendencies. I cough or get the slightest bit winded and want to bathe myself in rubble alcohol and rush to the emergency room then realize “You’re breathing heavier because you just climbed three flights of stairs you fat bastard.”

This made me laugh:

Monday Night Open Thread 1

Parents are coming home from SC tomorrow. I don’t think they understand that all four children have decided they need to be locked into their house for the next months and there is a new boss in town.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

      dmsilev

      At work, we’re starting to emerge from headless-chicken mode. More and more undergrads are gone; we should be down to the remnants who can’t leave for whatever reason by the end of the week. Everyone seems to be adapting to the new videoconferencing lifestyle. Next on the to-do list is figuring out how much of our research work can be done when/if we get something similar to San Fransisco’s shelter-in-place order. At least I’m not in the biology department, where “my experiment just died” is not a metaphorical statement.

      Major Major Major Major

      My husband made it back from San Francisco on a redeye last night. Looks like he got out just in time!

      Out of the frying pan and into the other frying pan, of course, but at least we’re together.

      He has a very occasional cough that we’re both being paranoid about but he usually gets one after flying, and doesn’t have any other symptoms.

      Today was my first productive day since this all started. And I figured out the right way to make rice & beans in the Zojirushi. Got my new PC mostly set up. Haven’t started writing again yet, but I think that’ll be doable any day now…

      lamh36

      The only change for me is that my classes are ALL online now.  So I no longer have to drive to and from the lakefront campus.  I now just come on home and group conference with my teacher and classmates for each class.

      At work, it’s just busier due to the number of folks coming through ER w/flu-like symptoms, and the slowness of getting Coronovirus testing results from the state.

      Lyrebird

      Thus far “distance learning” for preschool children is a bad joke but I am able to eke out enough work hours at home with friends’ help to thus far not be in terrible trouble at work.

      We are very fortunate though in having plenty of food water wifi etc… so many are in worse straits.

      Kent

      Day 1 of in-home quarantine with the kids. Totally counting my blessings that they are ages 13 and 16 and not toddlers or younger when they need more supervision. Took them about 3 hours to get through whatever online work their teachers had posted up on google classroom so by noon they were done and off connecting with their friends around the world on on Discord.

      Got the piano lessons coming up in a couple minutes via FaceTime. We will see how that goes.

      The big worry is my wife who is a front-line physician with Kaiser Permanente here in the Vancouver WA area. She’s late 40s so there’s that. But it is getting scary. They have diagnosed 4 in her clinic so far.

      At least we have a big suburban house on a greenbelt with trails so we can get out and move about without running into close contact with anyone.

      lamh36

      Folks complaining bout the harsher restrictions here in NOLA. I mean it’s obvious folks refused to care about public safety. The Mayor tried to allow folks to socially distance themselves on their own, but mofos shitted on that…so yeah…now ya got newer harsher restrictions to ensure public safety and health. Get mad at yo fellow residents, not at the Mayor…

      https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/3a536569c2e3e50f24b280bd525ca9f43aa6e644df590596b3f0f47d836df53a.gif

      trollhattan

      Now that her school hiatus has gone from three days to two weeks (plus, secret bonus weeks) the kis’s teachers are filtering in via email to assign…dun-dun-dun work!

      Days ahead of the rest: the German teacher. Everything German encapsulated. (And she’s a German German.)

      Spent much of the day getting remote access to work and trying to convince Microsoft that yes, I have a goddamn Office 365 account. Them: “Maybe yes, probably no. Show your wallet.”

      Two months of this, I figger.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Major Major Major Major:

      He has a very occasional cough that we’re both being paranoid about but he usually gets one after flying, and doesn’t have any other symptoms.

      That’s my mother right now. It could just be seasonal allergies, but I’m going to watch her just in case

      Poe Larity

      Question: Are reported deaths only pre-diagnosed patients? If we aren’t testing the living, are we testing the dead and accurately reporting those numbers?

      Annie

      I live in San Francisco and so far I haven’t had any huge hassles, just very long lines in the grocery store. But everyone in the lines was good humored and polite about it all — my line was in the ice cream aisle and all,of us were joking about how long we could resist temptation. I lasted almost til checkout but the call of chocolate peanut butter ice cream was too strong.

      i was home today for repair work and have been told not to come in tomorrow—office is organizing things so we can work remotely without getting hacked.

      RSA

      I cough or get the slightest bit winded and want to bathe myself in rubble alcohol…

      It’s okay to stay in your cave for now, Cole.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      At home mostly now except for work, trying to heed the social distancing orders Restaurants in my state are all closed now except for takeout and deliveries. Ca$inos were ordered closed a day or so ago as well. Regal Cinemas announced they are closing theaters nationwide. And there are now 50 confirmed cases in Ohio. Dropped off some absentee ballots at the county BOE. It’s a waiting game now, watching for any symptoms. We have plenty of frozen and canned foods to last us for a few weeks

      mad citizen

      I had work meetings in NOLA next week; finally cancelled my travel today and the stakeholder meetings are all webex now.  My state has us state workers working from home starting tomorrow.

      Occurs to me to ask from time to time to no one in particular : Whatever happened to Trump’s annual physical?  You know, Part II after that one Saturday when he was rushed away from the WH

      “I don’t take responsibility at all”

      My Side of Town

      And yet you live in the only state that has not reported a coronavirus infection. I live in a populous county in Florida that has not reported an infection, too. I get not trusting the local health department.

      eemom

      Also, this is a really shit time to have hypochondriacal tendencies.

      Of all kinds, to be sure….but as an OCD person it occurs to me to worry about compulsive hand washers. 😢

      MomSense

      Finally convinced oldest kid to come home.  His anxiety about all this was off the charts and I didn’t like where that was heading.  He’s really afraid he will get us sick, but we saw him Thursday and he stopped working Saturday.  If he got us sick it already happened.

      Meanwhile I’m still working and now only 2 degrees of separation from a confirmed case.  I think we’ve all been soaking in it for at least a month.

      Makes me wonder about the cold I had.  Anyway, we’re keeping oldest kid separated, but I feel like if he’s been exposed I certainly have.

      Hopefully tomorrow will get a little easier.

      BellyCat

      “Rush hour” traffic in Pittsburgh this morning was as if the Steelers were playing in the Super Bowl, with everyone glued to their teevee.

      The streets were almost entirely deserted.

      japa21

      Just got home for election set-up for tomorrow’s primary in Cook County,  We have 3 precincts in one location and I am the go to guy for any technical problems for all three precincts.  Each precinct has 3 judges (the normal is 4 and the optimum is 5). All 3 (myself included) showed up for 2 of the precincts.  None showed up for the 3rd. We’ll have to see what the morning brings.

       

      Additionally, they have a special call-in line if you are experiencing technical difficulties.  Everything went fine except that we had difficulty getting a wireless connection for 3 of the 6 computers (two for each location).  One location worked fine for both, one was fine and one was not for another, and neither worked for the third.

       

      So no problem, all you have to do is call and get the security code to hook-up again.  Except after a total of 68 minutes on hold, and being dropped twice, I was right where I started and the special call center was closed.  This means extra work tomorrow.  Hopefully we can get everything done before the polls open.  And if the other judges don’t show up, it will mean two judges at each precinct.  Hoping the voters have a lot of patience.

