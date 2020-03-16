How is everyone doing? Hanging in there?

I’m on day three of my sort of pseudo quarantine. I did go to the post office today, and I carried a lysol wrap with me, wiped down my box before opening, got my mail, went home, and went directly to the laundry room and threw my clothes in the washer.

Also, this is a really shit time to have hypochondriacal tendencies. I cough or get the slightest bit winded and want to bathe myself in rubble alcohol and rush to the emergency room then realize “You’re breathing heavier because you just climbed three flights of stairs you fat bastard.”

This made me laugh:

Parents are coming home from SC tomorrow. I don’t think they understand that all four children have decided they need to be locked into their house for the next months and there is a new boss in town.