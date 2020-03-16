Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Dinky Hocker Shoots Smack!

The house always wins.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

I thought we were promised Infrastructure Week

Nevertheless, she persisted

This is a big f—–g deal.

Lighten up, Francis.

Gastritis Broke My Calculator

An army of rabid, anonymous commenters

We are aware of all internet traditions.

The Math Demands It!

Our job is not to persuade Republicans but to defeat them.

This is how realignments happen…

Women: They Get Shit Done

I personally stopped the public option…

How has Obama failed you today?

Good luck with your asparagus.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity.

Shock troops for the Unitarian Jihad.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Too inconsequential to be sued

Today in our ongoing national embarrassment…

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / Monday Morning Open Thread: Hope for the Best, Prepare for the Worst

Monday Morning Open Thread: Hope for the Best, Prepare for the Worst

by | 30 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Meanwhile, time to start gearing up for a national vote-by-mail this November! Per the Washington Post, “Intensifying coronavirus fears rattle voters and elections officials in advance of Tuesday primaries”:

In Arizona, Florida, Illinois and Ohio, election officials have raced to replace poll workers who have said they will not show Tuesday, supply thousands of precincts with sanitizing supplies, and notify voters whose polling locations, many in senior facilities, have been moved as a result of the pandemic.

Voters, meanwhile, have flooded information hotlines. Among their urgent questions: where to vote, how to deliver a ballot if they are under quarantine and how to vote if they registered while attending a college that is now closed.

As the coronavirus spreads, the Democratic Party of Puerto Rico announced Sunday that it would seek to postpone the territory’s March 29 primaries, joining Louisiana and Georgia. One New York election official said Sunday that discussions are underway about whether to delay that state’s contests.

The rapidly changing landscape left officials worried about the threat of two equally dire outcomes Tuesday: chaos at voting places, with diminished staffs causing long lines and increasing the risk of exposure to the deadly virus; or low turnout levels fueled by public fear…

The GOP almost certainly can’t cancel the election, much as they would like to — but depressing turnout is very much in their favor. They can’t figure out how to minimize the risk of thousands of their constituents dying during the current pandemic, but when it comes to voter suppression, they’re tested professionals.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Betty Cracker
  • Cheryl Rofer
  • Chyron HR
  • danielx
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Fair Economist
  • gene108
  • Immanentize
  • JMG
  • JPL
  • lee
  • Mai naem mobile
  • mrmoshpotato
  • Ryan
  • Soprano2
  • The Thin Black Duke

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    30Comments

    2. 2.

      lee

      I’ve got a question for the jackals.

      At work we are going to 50% of us work from home (long story why only 50%). We were told to ‘work it out ourselves’ on each team who works where and for how long.

      My team get along really well and we’ve worked together for years. Our initial plan is 1 week home, then 1 week at work.

      Now that I think about it a bit more a better plan would be 2 week cycles. Because with 1 week cycles if one of us gets it, then potentially we’d be back to work before symptoms appear.

      Thoughts?

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Mai naem mobile

      Dow futures are down over 1000 pts which means Trimpov is going to be freaked out. Meanwhile Jerome Powell seems to have been bullied by Trumpov into using what little he had left to use to juice the markets.  Orange Fool doesn’t realize nothing will help the market until you get a handle on whatever is going to happen with COVID19 hapoens. It’s the uncertainty. They just need to drop money from the sky to help people get through the next 3 months.  That and take care of the health care emergency. Everything else will fall into place.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      JPL

      My nextdoor went from go to the local restaurants, to my wife has the virus and the entire family is under quarantine.    The person was looking for a pulse OX meter so he could monitor his wife since she is home.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      JMG

      @Mai naem mobile: A serial bankrupt is always going to think low interest rates are a solution to everything.

      One problem of being old is that some of the coronavirus symptoms have been present for a long time. Aches and pains? I have those every morning to some degree (not really badly). As an allergy sufferer, I also sneeze and couch pretty regularly at this time of year. No fever, but then I read maybe you have without that. It’s all anything but reassuring.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Ryan

      I would not worry about November.  If this is still going on, Trump will cancel elections and we won’t be able to mass protest in crowds.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      JPL

      @Mai naem mobile: I wish that they would just give him the wrong drugs and let him sleep a few days.   Maybe then I wouldn’t wake at three or four in the morning stressed out.   Sanders was right and trump needs to shut up.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      @Mai naem mobile:

      No wonder people are uncertain. It feels like there’s no one at the helm. The country would be less jittery if Trump self-isolated completely.

      I will not look at my 401K. No, I will not. When this is over, maybe Mr DAW and I can get jobs as WalMart greeters.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      gene108

      Given how few people pay attention to the news, along with disinformation from Trump, and Fox News, not enough people are going to take this seriously, until it gets totally out of control

      We are really going to show the world a disastrous level of doing all the wrong things.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      The Thin Black Duke

      I believe COVID-19 is going to be the disaster that finally brings Trump down. But the tax this country going to pay in doing so is too damned high.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Cheryl Rofer

      I have deleted Jeffrey’s comment at #19 because it is an incorrect meme that is making the rounds. We deleted at least two other versions of it over the weekend.

      It’s a particularly pernicious meme because it contains some correct information along with the garbage. That’s what effective propaganda does.

      And no, I’m not saying it’s Russian disinformation. I don’t know. I do know it’s dangerous, and I do know we don’t want it on comment threads here at Balloon Juice.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Soprano2

      @Mai naem mobile: YES YES YES YES YES YES  I’m going to talk to our manager this morning about the possibility that we will be forced to close by the state.  I don’t want her to order a whole bunch of food and then have it go bad.  I figure it’s coming, it’s just a matter of when, not if.  Many people here are still in denial; this is a heavy Republican area.  I’m counting on the authorities to do the right thing, even if they are Republicans, because they’ll be getting their information from authoritative sources, not Fox News.  I pray I’m right.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Betty Cracker

      Klobuchar on CNN right now talking about working on a bill to ensure people can vote from home via mail.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      danielx

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:

      “I’m not a president, but I do play one on tv…”

      Took a drive around the neighborhood yesterday just to see what traffic was like and if there were still crowds at local establishments. Traffic lighter than expected even for for a Sunday, but still lots of cars at bars and restaurants*. They just don’t listen….

      *Except Ruby Tuesday, but Ruby Tuesday sucks ass anyway so I’m not surprised.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.