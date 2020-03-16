Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Not all heroes wear capes.

We still have time to mess this up!

The Math Demands It!

Gastritis Broke My Calculator

Too inconsequential to be sued

We have all the best words.

Hot Air and Ill Informed Banter

Mission Accomplished!

Technically true, but collectively nonsense.

Yes we did.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

An army of rabid, anonymous commenters

We can agree to disagree, but I’m right.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity.

Just a few bad apples.

This is how realignments happen…

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

I showered with Rahm and all I got was this shitty blog.

Screw the Judean People’s Front. Splitters.

Usually wrong but never in doubt.

This blog will pay for itself.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Good luck with your asparagus.

The house always wins.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / Doing the Right Thing

Doing the Right Thing

by | 14 Comments

This post is in: 

I’ve been an REI member since the 80’s and have always thought they were a really socially responsible organization, but this letter I received from the CEO last night seals it:

After a great deal of careful consideration, we are temporarily closing our 162 retail stores nationwide starting tomorrow, March 16, until March 27. I believe that is the right thing for our community. In fact, I believe it is our duty—to do all we can to help keep one another safe in this unprecedented moment.

That also means all employees from these stores will be paid during this temporary closure. And, even with our stores closed, we will be working hard to do everything we can to continue to serve our customers. All orders through REI.com will get free shipping while our stores are closed. Customers who have questions about gear and local outdoor activities that they’d normally ask in our stores can get answers through our digital community, REI ConversationsCo-op Journal will feature articles that help people find ways to get outside even during these challenging times.

Patagonia did the same thing a couple of days ago.

I get it that these are high-end consumer brands, either co-operatively or privately owned, but someone needs to set an example. Good for them. Please share other examples, if you have them, in the comments.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • ADK Man
  • Aimai
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • germy
  • Gin & Tonic
  • LesGS
  • MattF
  • Mingobat (f/k/a Karen in GA)
  • narya
  • NotMax
  • Ohio Mom

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    14Comments

    2. 2.

      narya

      I would love for a list of these places that did the right thing–closed down, paid employees–so that I can support them.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      germy

      This sheep escaped a farm and spent 6 years in the mountains, during which time he grew 60 pounds of wool. Wolves tried to eat him, but their teeth could not penetrate the floof. You don't have to turn hard to survive the wolves, just be really, really soft and fluffy. pic.twitter.com/a7RnYMCxxY
      — #[email protected]£€₩¥% (@FiqhTabayyun) March 15, 2020

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Aimai

      My fucking health care company is still trying to figure out a way to let us work remotely (to see patient data or to call patients at a distance) for therapy. They still think we should come to the office or use our sick/vacation time to not come. They are unable to respect the wirk we do with our therapy patients to make this happen. And they are unable (or were before I unilaterally called my patients and cancelled) to admit our building was not safe. I am home, applying for FMLA and if they can’t get their act together in two weeks Imma gonna quit.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Gin & Tonic

      @germy: Pretty funny, except for the part about that sheep living in New Zealand, where there are no predators.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      LesGS

      My younger daughter works for Lush Cosmetics (sells handmade soap, shampoo, etc.). As of today, they closed their stores, giving their employees two paid weeks off.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Gin & Tonic

      @NotMax: Seattle-based recreational-equipment retailer (camping gear, bikes, kayaks, etc.) Organized as a co-operative, so members get a rebate each year based on their purchases.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Ohio Mom

      [email protected]: I hear similar things from my friend the social worker who mainly counsels families with challenging kids. I always thought social work agencies would be thoughtful employers but her’s at least seems to channel Jack Welch.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.